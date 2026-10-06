- children have used Squla, according to Squla
- 1.16M
- quiz questions answered, according to Squla
- 3.5 billion
- games and practice questions
- 50,000+
- on the App Store, Netherlands, 29,115 ratings
- 4.4
About Squla
Squla is an online practice platform for Dutch primary school children, from toddlers to groep 8. Futurewhiz B.V. in Amsterdam runs it, along with Squla Poland, the German platform scoyo and StudyGo for secondary school. Children answer quizzes and play games that follow the school curriculum, and parents follow progress in a parent account. In the Netherlands a membership costs €10.99 a month on the yearly plan, with a 7-day free trial. Teachers use Squla in class for free.
Squla sells home practice for every primary school subject in the Netherlands. Children play quizzes, games and short videos on a computer, tablet, phone or digital whiteboard. They earn coins for answers and spend them in an online gift shop. Squla shows no ads and has no chat functions. Parents set weekly goals and get a weekly report by email.
André Haardt founded Squla in 2010. RTL Ventures, the investment arm of the RTL broadcaster, bought a stake in April 2013 and raised it to 37.3% in December 2014. Haardt handed the company to his COO Serge Bueters on 1 January 2018. In June 2018 the private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners bought most of the shares from RTL Ventures, a group of informal investors and Haardt. The Dutch investor NPM Capital bought the majority from Levine Leichtman in December 2020.
Under Levine Leichtman, Squla bought the secondary school word trainer WRTS in 2019, now called StudyGo, and the German platform scoyo in 2020. The parent company took the name Futurewhiz. NPM Capital now lists Futurewhiz as a subsidiary of the educational publisher Infinitas Learning. In September 2026 Infinitas Learning grouped Futurewhiz with LessonUp and fobizz in the new Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding. Squla has held B Corp certification since 2020.
History
- 2010 André Haardt founds Squla in Amsterdam.
- 2013 RTL Ventures takes a stake of about 20% in April.
- 2014 RTL Ventures raises its economic interest from 20.3% to 37.3% in December.
- 2015 The Squla app appears in the Dutch App Store on 19 August.
- 2018 Serge Bueters takes over as head of Squla on 1 January. André Haardt leaves.
- 2018 Levine Leichtman Capital Partners buys the majority of Squla in June. Squla reports more than 130,000 paying subscribers.
- 2019 Squla buys the secondary school platform WRTS from YoungCapital in March.
- 2020 Schools close because of COVID-19. Squla serves 400,000 unique users in the first week, and 80% of primary schools use it.
- 2020 Futurewhiz buys the German learning platform scoyo in September.
- 2020 Squla receives B Corp certification in November with 81.1 points.
- 2020 NPM Capital buys the majority of Futurewhiz from Levine Leichtman on 24 December.
- 2025 Futurewhiz is recertified as a B Corp in April with 87.9 points.
- 2026 Infinitas Learning adds LessonUp and fobizz to Futurewhiz and forms Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding, with Jeroen Munk as CEO.
Squla funding and investors
- April 2013 Minority stake Amount not disclosed
RTL VenturesSource: Emerce
- December 2014 Stake raised to 37.3% Amount not disclosed
RTL VenturesSource: Emerce
- June 2018 Majority buyout Amount not disclosed
Lead: Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Levine Leichtman Capital PartnersSqula managementSource: Het Financieele Dagblad, via Squla
- December 2020 Majority buyout Amount not disclosed
Lead: NPM Capital NPM CapitalSource: NPM Capital
Squla has not published the size of any investment. The rounds below are stake purchases and buyouts reported by the press and the investors. NRC reported in 2019 that the model was profitable.
Leadership
- JM Jeroen Munk CEO, Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding
- EM Ellen Mertens CFO, Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding
The Futurewhiz team page lists staff by first name only, including Elise as Managing Director of Squla. NPM Capital named Jeroen Munk and Ellen Mertens as CEO and CFO of the new holding in September 2026. Serge Bueters led Squla and Futurewhiz from 2018 and was CEO at the NPM Capital deal in 2020.
CareersFuturewhiz careers, Recruitee
- StudyGo3
- Squla1
- Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding1
How Squla teaches
- games and practice questions
- 50,000+
- age range
- Toddlers–groep 8
- free trial
- 7 days
- Content in line with Dutch learning goals
- Group level can go up or down
- Adaptive arithmetic
- Learning paths for groep 6 to 8
- Explanation with every question
- Coins and an online gift shop
- Mini-games after tasks
- Weekly goals set by parents or teachers
- Weekly report for parents
- No ads and no chat
- Read-aloud for young children
- Web, iOS, Android and digital whiteboards
Subjects and school groups
Toddlers to groep 27
- Arithmetic
- Language
- Reading comprehension
- Vocabulary
- The world
- Traffic
- English from groep 1
Groep 311
- Arithmetic
- Adaptive arithmetic
- Language
- Reading comprehension
- English
- Foreign languages
- Tests
- The world
- Traffic
- Drawing
- TaalExtra
Groep 4 and 516
- Arithmetic
- Adaptive arithmetic
- Language
- Spelling
- Reading comprehension
- English
- Geography
- Topography
- History
- Nature and technology
- Foreign languages
- Music
- Tests
- Traffic
- Drawing
- TaalExtra
Groep 6 to 88
- Arithmetic
- Language
- Spelling
- Reading comprehension
- Tests
- TaalExtra
- Learning paths
- StudyGo for groep 7 and 8
Foreign languages4
- French
- German
- Italian
- Spanish
Poland, preschool to class 612
- Mathematics
- Polish
- English
- German
- Nature
- History and society
- Music
- Art
- Computer science
- Technology
- 21st-century skills
- Social education
Subjects as the squla.nl menu lists them per group and the squla.pl menu lists them, checked on 6 October 2026. The full squla.nl list adds check-dit news quizzes. Squla says its games follow the Dutch government’s learning goals, and Squla Poland follows the Polish core curriculum.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Squla Quizzes, games and videos for every primary school subject, from toddlers to groep 8. Children practise at their own level and earn coins for a gift shop. Runs in the browser and in apps for iOS and Android. squla.nl
- Parent account Parents add child accounts, set weekly goals, follow progress per subject and receive a weekly report by email. Parent account
- TaalExtra A spelling and reading method for children from the middle of groep 3 to groep 8 who struggle with spelling. Built with the dyslexia practices RID and ZIEN in de Klas. Families receive a box with rule cards, a poster and stickers. squla.nl/taalextra
- WoordExtra Free vocabulary practice for children aged 3 to 6 who need extra support. Covers the 2,000 most important Dutch words before groep 3. Schools and day care centres request free codes. squla.nl/taal/woordextra
- Squla in de Klas Free use in class for teachers. They create classes, set weekly goals, assign adaptive learning paths for groep 6 to 8 and follow each pupil’s results. For teachers
How much is Squla?
- 3 months €16.99/mo €50.97 every 3 months, charged in one payment Base monthly price
- Favourite of parents Year €10.99/mo €131.88 a year, charged in one payment Save 35% vs 3 months
- Primary school period €389.99 once one-off payment
Is Squla free?
7-day free trial for new customers. A €10 discount applies when you start without a trial. Teachers use Squla in class for free, and families with a low income get it free through partner foundations.
Prices from the squla.nl shop on 6 October 2026, in euros, for one child in the Netherlands. The shop shows a price per month. Plans longer than one month are charged in one payment. The 3-month and yearly totals are the monthly price times the term. In Poland on the same day squla.pl showed 17.50 zł a month on the yearly plan and 50.97 zł on the monthly plan. Prices may change in January and September, according to the terms.
How to cancel SqulaCooling-off page
- Parent account, web ↗
- Log in at leukleren.squla.nl or in the Squla app
- Open Lidmaatschappen
- Click Beheer lidmaatschap, then Zeg lidmaatschap op, and choose the end date
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Squla and tap Cancel Subscription
- Google Play ↗
- Open the Google Play Store
- Go to Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Squla and tap Cancel subscription
- After the first term the membership turns into a membership with no end date. It then has a notice period of one month.
- Cancel at least 30 days before the end of the first term, or the membership continues.
- During the first term there is no refund for the remaining months.
- After the first term, Squla refunds part of the prepaid fee within a week.
- The free trial ends without a reminder, according to the terms. Cancel before day 7 to avoid the first charge.
- Deleting the app does not stop an App Store or Google Play subscription.
Refund rules
- Withdrawal, Netherlands
- The cooling-off page promises 14 days to cancel with a full refund. The terms say the 14-day right of withdrawal ends once the child gets access.
- Poland
- The yearly plan has a 30-day money-back guarantee by email to info@squla.pl. Monthly plans have a 30-day notice period.
- Complaints
- Squla answers within 14 days. After that, customers can go to the European ODR platform.
- Disputes
- Dutch law, court in Amsterdam unless mandatory law says otherwise.
From the Squla help centre, the cooling-off page, the terms of 3 June 2026 and the squla.pl shop, checked on 6 October 2026.
Squla for schoolsSqula in de Klas
- 01Teachers create classes, add pupils and set the group level for each pupil.
- 02Each pupil gets a nickname and password and plays for free during school hours.
- 03Teachers set one weekly goal per pupil, or one for the whole class.
- 04Adaptive learning paths for groep 6 to 8 cover arithmetic, language and test questions.
- 05Schools connect through Basispoort, or teachers create classes themselves.
Free for schools. Pupil accounts work Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 15:30, on Wednesday to 15:00.
App ratings
- WebBrowser version at leukleren.squla.nl, also on digital whiteboards
- iPhone and iPad4.4 on the App Store, Netherlands
- Android4.1 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
- BasispoortSchool login for Squla in de Klas
App details, App Store Netherlands
- Current version
- 4.2.11, released 28 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 19 August 2015
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Size
- 214.7 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Free in the app
- 5 quizzes
- Seller
- Futurewhiz B.V.
Is Squla worth it?
What parents like
- An English-speaking family says the topics follow what the children learn at Dutch school.Russell Smith, Trustpilot, September 2024
- A parent uses it for a 5-year-old learning words and an 11-year-old practising topography and reading.Aarti Bhardwaj, Trustpilot, July 2024
- An expat family found a way to get the children learning at home.Anas Gohary, Trustpilot, June 2024
- 4.4 on the App Store in the Netherlands from 29,115 ratings.App Store
What parents criticise
- A parent reports charges every quarter after a confirmed cancellation.Dim, Trustpilot, March 2026
- A parent finds that points, levels and avatars take more time than learning.Remco Hartkamp, Trustpilot, December 2025
- The coin shop has few gifts, and children wait 30 days between purchases.Russell Smith, Trustpilot, September 2024
- A user reactivated a subscription by mistake because the translated cancel page was unclear.Claudiu, Trustpilot, September 2024
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot shows 3.5 from 305 reviews, 18% of them one star. A yearly membership costs €131.88 in the Netherlands.
Squla reviews
-
“Our kids told us often that they were about to learn or had learned what they were doing in Squla so was good to know the topics were tracking the education system.”Russell Smith · 13 September 2024 · App Store Good learning app but poor incentives program
-
“This is must have learning App for every child who is going to Dutch school.”Aarti Bhardwaj · 17 July 2024 · App Store Must have for every child
-
“We have cancelled and even got an email confirming cancellation, but the money is still being charged every quarter.”Dim · 8 March 2026 · App Store Was ok while we used it but can’t cancel
-
“This app claims to be educational, but the gamification dominates over anything else.”Remco Hartkamp · 31 December 2025 · App Store This app does more damage than good
Latest news
- LessonUp and fobizz join the parent company of Squla and StudyGo, Emerce
- Futurewhiz and Squla AI hackathon, MT/Sprout
- NPM Capital acquires Futurewhiz, EducationInvestor
- Squla enters the German market by acquiring scoyo, Silicon Canals
- Eighty percent of primary schools used Squla, Emerce
- Squla becomes a major player in educational games after takeover, NRC
Contacts and company data
- Presspers@squla.com
- Phone+31 20 846 9709
- Foundations and charitiesstichtingen@squla.com
- Futurewhizinfo@futurewhiz.com
- Squla Polandinfo@squla.pl
- Help centresqulanl.zendesk.com
- Legal entity
- Futurewhiz B.V., Hoogoorddreef 15, 7th floor, 1101 BA Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Chamber of Commerce (KvK)
- 32144948
- VAT ID
- NL8202.46.657.B01
- Brands
- Squla, Squla Poland, scoyo, StudyGo, Studira
- Parent
- Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding, part of Infinitas Learning
- Terms version
- FutureWhiz v2026, last changed 3 June 2026
Alternatives to Squla
- Snappet🇳🇱 Netherlands Adaptive learning for Dutch primary school classrooms, sold to schools. →
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany A free learning app for school subjects from Berlin, with no ads. →
- Smartick🇪🇸 Spain Online maths and reading practice that adapts to each child, from Spain. →
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany Explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for grades 1 to 13, from Berlin. →
- StudyGo🇳🇱 Netherlands The sister platform for secondary school students, also run by Futurewhiz. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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