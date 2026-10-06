K-12 learning 🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands Since 2010 4.4 · 29K ratings

Squla

Online practice for every primary school subject.

Visit squla.nl All companies
children have used Squla, according to Squla
1.16M
quiz questions answered, according to Squla
3.5 billion
games and practice questions
50,000+
on the App Store, Netherlands, 29,115 ratings
4.4

About Squla

Squla is an online practice platform for Dutch primary school children, from toddlers to groep 8. Futurewhiz B.V. in Amsterdam runs it, along with Squla Poland, the German platform scoyo and StudyGo for secondary school. Children answer quizzes and play games that follow the school curriculum, and parents follow progress in a parent account. In the Netherlands a membership costs €10.99 a month on the yearly plan, with a 7-day free trial. Teachers use Squla in class for free.

Squla sells home practice for every primary school subject in the Netherlands. Children play quizzes, games and short videos on a computer, tablet, phone or digital whiteboard. They earn coins for answers and spend them in an online gift shop. Squla shows no ads and has no chat functions. Parents set weekly goals and get a weekly report by email.

André Haardt founded Squla in 2010. RTL Ventures, the investment arm of the RTL broadcaster, bought a stake in April 2013 and raised it to 37.3% in December 2014. Haardt handed the company to his COO Serge Bueters on 1 January 2018. In June 2018 the private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners bought most of the shares from RTL Ventures, a group of informal investors and Haardt. The Dutch investor NPM Capital bought the majority from Levine Leichtman in December 2020.

Under Levine Leichtman, Squla bought the secondary school word trainer WRTS in 2019, now called StudyGo, and the German platform scoyo in 2020. The parent company took the name Futurewhiz. NPM Capital now lists Futurewhiz as a subsidiary of the educational publisher Infinitas Learning. In September 2026 Infinitas Learning grouped Futurewhiz with LessonUp and fobizz in the new Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding. Squla has held B Corp certification since 2020.

History

  1. 2010 André Haardt founds Squla in Amsterdam.
  2. 2013 RTL Ventures takes a stake of about 20% in April.
  3. 2014 RTL Ventures raises its economic interest from 20.3% to 37.3% in December.
  4. 2015 The Squla app appears in the Dutch App Store on 19 August.
  5. 2018 Serge Bueters takes over as head of Squla on 1 January. André Haardt leaves.
  6. 2018 Levine Leichtman Capital Partners buys the majority of Squla in June. Squla reports more than 130,000 paying subscribers.
  7. 2019 Squla buys the secondary school platform WRTS from YoungCapital in March.
  8. 2020 Schools close because of COVID-19. Squla serves 400,000 unique users in the first week, and 80% of primary schools use it.
  9. 2020 Futurewhiz buys the German learning platform scoyo in September.
  10. 2020 Squla receives B Corp certification in November with 81.1 points.
  11. 2020 NPM Capital buys the majority of Futurewhiz from Levine Leichtman on 24 December.
  12. 2025 Futurewhiz is recertified as a B Corp in April with 87.9 points.
  13. 2026 Infinitas Learning adds LessonUp and fobizz to Futurewhiz and forms Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding, with Jeroen Munk as CEO.

Squla funding and investors

Not disclosed no amounts published
  1. April 2013
    Minority stake Amount not disclosed

    RTL Ventures

    Source: Emerce
  2. December 2014
    Stake raised to 37.3% Amount not disclosed

    RTL Ventures

    Source: Emerce
  3. June 2018
    Majority buyout Amount not disclosed

    Lead: Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Levine Leichtman Capital PartnersSqula management

    Source: Het Financieele Dagblad, via Squla
  4. December 2020
    Majority buyout Amount not disclosed

    Lead: NPM Capital NPM Capital

    Source: NPM Capital

Squla has not published the size of any investment. The rounds below are stake purchases and buyouts reported by the press and the investors. NRC reported in 2019 that the model was profitable.

Leadership

  • Jeroen Munk CEO, Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding
  • Ellen Mertens CFO, Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding

The Futurewhiz team page lists staff by first name only, including Elise as Managing Director of Squla. NPM Capital named Jeroen Munk and Ellen Mertens as CEO and CFO of the new holding in September 2026. Serge Bueters led Squla and Futurewhiz from 2018 and was CEO at the NPM Capital deal in 2020.

Careers

Futurewhiz careers, Recruitee
5Amsterdam
5 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • StudyGo3
  • Squla1
  • Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding1

How Squla teaches

games and practice questions
50,000+
age range
Toddlers–groep 8
free trial
7 days
  • Content in line with Dutch learning goals
  • Group level can go up or down
  • Adaptive arithmetic
  • Learning paths for groep 6 to 8
  • Explanation with every question
  • Coins and an online gift shop
  • Mini-games after tasks
  • Weekly goals set by parents or teachers
  • Weekly report for parents
  • No ads and no chat
  • Read-aloud for young children
  • Web, iOS, Android and digital whiteboards
Squla cites Broekman, Smeets, Bouwers and Piotrowski (2021), International Journal of Educational Research 107, on the summer slide in the Netherlands. According to Squla, children scored on average 7 points lower on an arithmetic test after the summer holiday, and children who practised arithmetic on Squla scored 4 points lower. Squla presents this as 40% less decline.
Squla research page, squla.nl/onderzoek, checked on 6 October 2026

Subjects and school groups

Toddlers to groep 27

  • Arithmetic
  • Language
  • Reading comprehension
  • Vocabulary
  • The world
  • Traffic
  • English from groep 1

Groep 311

  • Arithmetic
  • Adaptive arithmetic
  • Language
  • Reading comprehension
  • English
  • Foreign languages
  • Tests
  • The world
  • Traffic
  • Drawing
  • TaalExtra

Groep 4 and 516

  • Arithmetic
  • Adaptive arithmetic
  • Language
  • Spelling
  • Reading comprehension
  • English
  • Geography
  • Topography
  • History
  • Nature and technology
  • Foreign languages
  • Music
  • Tests
  • Traffic
  • Drawing
  • TaalExtra

Groep 6 to 88

  • Arithmetic
  • Language
  • Spelling
  • Reading comprehension
  • Tests
  • TaalExtra
  • Learning paths
  • StudyGo for groep 7 and 8

Foreign languages4

  • French
  • German
  • Italian
  • Spanish

Poland, preschool to class 612

  • Mathematics
  • Polish
  • English
  • German
  • Nature
  • History and society
  • Music
  • Art
  • Computer science
  • Technology
  • 21st-century skills
  • Social education

Subjects as the squla.nl menu lists them per group and the squla.pl menu lists them, checked on 6 October 2026. The full squla.nl list adds check-dit news quizzes. Squla says its games follow the Dutch government’s learning goals, and Squla Poland follows the Polish core curriculum.

Products

  • Squla Quizzes, games and videos for every primary school subject, from toddlers to groep 8. Children practise at their own level and earn coins for a gift shop. Runs in the browser and in apps for iOS and Android. squla.nl
  • Parent account Parents add child accounts, set weekly goals, follow progress per subject and receive a weekly report by email. Parent account
  • TaalExtra A spelling and reading method for children from the middle of groep 3 to groep 8 who struggle with spelling. Built with the dyslexia practices RID and ZIEN in de Klas. Families receive a box with rule cards, a poster and stickers. squla.nl/taalextra
  • WoordExtra Free vocabulary practice for children aged 3 to 6 who need extra support. Covers the 2,000 most important Dutch words before groep 3. Schools and day care centres request free codes. squla.nl/taal/woordextra
  • Squla in de Klas Free use in class for teachers. They create classes, set weekly goals, assign adaptive learning paths for groep 6 to 8 and follow each pupil’s results. For teachers

How much is Squla?

  • 3 months €16.99/mo €50.97 every 3 months, charged in one payment Base monthly price
  • Favourite of parents Year €10.99/mo €131.88 a year, charged in one payment Save 35% vs 3 months
  • Primary school period €389.99 once one-off payment

Is Squla free?

7-day free trial for new customers. A €10 discount applies when you start without a trial. Teachers use Squla in class for free, and families with a low income get it free through partner foundations.

Prices from the squla.nl shop on 6 October 2026, in euros, for one child in the Netherlands. The shop shows a price per month. Plans longer than one month are charged in one payment. The 3-month and yearly totals are the monthly price times the term. In Poland on the same day squla.pl showed 17.50 zł a month on the yearly plan and 50.97 zł on the monthly plan. Prices may change in January and September, according to the terms.

How to cancel Squla

Cooling-off page
  • Parent account, web ↗
    1. Log in at leukleren.squla.nl or in the Squla app
    2. Open Lidmaatschappen
    3. Click Beheer lidmaatschap, then Zeg lidmaatschap op, and choose the end date
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Squla and tap Cancel Subscription
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open the Google Play Store
    2. Go to Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Squla and tap Cancel subscription
  • After the first term the membership turns into a membership with no end date. It then has a notice period of one month.
  • Cancel at least 30 days before the end of the first term, or the membership continues.
  • During the first term there is no refund for the remaining months.
  • After the first term, Squla refunds part of the prepaid fee within a week.
  • The free trial ends without a reminder, according to the terms. Cancel before day 7 to avoid the first charge.
  • Deleting the app does not stop an App Store or Google Play subscription.

Refund rules

Withdrawal, Netherlands
The cooling-off page promises 14 days to cancel with a full refund. The terms say the 14-day right of withdrawal ends once the child gets access.
Poland
The yearly plan has a 30-day money-back guarantee by email to info@squla.pl. Monthly plans have a 30-day notice period.
Complaints
Squla answers within 14 days. After that, customers can go to the European ODR platform.
Disputes
Dutch law, court in Amsterdam unless mandatory law says otherwise.

From the Squla help centre, the cooling-off page, the terms of 3 June 2026 and the squla.pl shop, checked on 6 October 2026.

Squla for schools

Squla in de Klas
  • 01Teachers create classes, add pupils and set the group level for each pupil.
  • 02Each pupil gets a nickname and password and plays for free during school hours.
  • 03Teachers set one weekly goal per pupil, or one for the whole class.
  • 04Adaptive learning paths for groep 6 to 8 cover arithmetic, language and test questions.
  • 05Schools connect through Basispoort, or teachers create classes themselves.

Free for schools. Pupil accounts work Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 15:30, on Wednesday to 15:00.

App ratings

3.5Trustpilot · Average 305 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store Netherlands

Current version
4.2.11, released 28 September 2026
First release on iOS
19 August 2015
Requires
iOS 15.0 or later
Size
214.7 MB
Age rating
4+
Downloads
1M+ on Google Play
Free in the app
5 quizzes
Seller
Futurewhiz B.V.

Is Squla worth it?

What parents like

What parents criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot shows 3.5 from 305 reviews, 18% of them one star. A yearly membership costs €131.88 in the Netherlands.

Squla reviews

  • Good learning app but poor incentives program
    “Our kids told us often that they were about to learn or had learned what they were doing in Squla so was good to know the topics were tracking the education system.”
    Russell Smith · 13 September 2024 · App Store
  • Must have for every child
    “This is must have learning App for every child who is going to Dutch school.”
    Aarti Bhardwaj · 17 July 2024 · App Store
  • Was ok while we used it but can’t cancel
    “We have cancelled and even got an email confirming cancellation, but the money is still being charged every quarter.”
    Dim · 8 March 2026 · App Store
  • This app does more damage than good
    “This app claims to be educational, but the gamification dominates over anything else.”
    Remco Hartkamp · 31 December 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. LessonUp and fobizz join the parent company of Squla and StudyGo, Emerce
  2. Futurewhiz and Squla AI hackathon, MT/Sprout
  3. NPM Capital acquires Futurewhiz, EducationInvestor
  4. Squla enters the German market by acquiring scoyo, Silicon Canals
  5. Eighty percent of primary schools used Squla, Emerce
  6. Squla becomes a major player in educational games after takeover, NRC

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Futurewhiz B.V., Hoogoorddreef 15, 7th floor, 1101 BA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Chamber of Commerce (KvK)
32144948
VAT ID
NL8202.46.657.B01
Brands
Squla, Squla Poland, scoyo, StudyGo, Studira
Parent
Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding, part of Infinitas Learning
Terms version
FutureWhiz v2026, last changed 3 June 2026

Alternatives to Squla

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Squla FAQ

In the Netherlands on 6 October 2026, the yearly plan costs €10.99 a month, €131.88 a year. The 3-month plan costs €16.99 a month, €50.97 per term. A one-off primary school period costs €389.99.

Yes. New customers get 7 days free. The first term is charged when the trial ends, unless you cancel in the parent account before that.

Toddlers, groep 1 to groep 8 of Dutch primary school, and anyone who wants to practise primary school content. Squla Poland covers preschool to class 6.

Yes. Teachers use Squla in de Klas for free. Pupil accounts work on school days from 8:30 to 15:30, on Wednesday to 15:00.

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