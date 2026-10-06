About Squla

Squla is an online practice platform for Dutch primary school children, from toddlers to groep 8. Futurewhiz B.V. in Amsterdam runs it, along with Squla Poland, the German platform scoyo and StudyGo for secondary school. Children answer quizzes and play games that follow the school curriculum, and parents follow progress in a parent account. In the Netherlands a membership costs €10.99 a month on the yearly plan, with a 7-day free trial. Teachers use Squla in class for free.

Squla sells home practice for every primary school subject in the Netherlands. Children play quizzes, games and short videos on a computer, tablet, phone or digital whiteboard. They earn coins for answers and spend them in an online gift shop. Squla shows no ads and has no chat functions. Parents set weekly goals and get a weekly report by email.

André Haardt founded Squla in 2010. RTL Ventures, the investment arm of the RTL broadcaster, bought a stake in April 2013 and raised it to 37.3% in December 2014. Haardt handed the company to his COO Serge Bueters on 1 January 2018. In June 2018 the private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners bought most of the shares from RTL Ventures, a group of informal investors and Haardt. The Dutch investor NPM Capital bought the majority from Levine Leichtman in December 2020.

Under Levine Leichtman, Squla bought the secondary school word trainer WRTS in 2019, now called StudyGo, and the German platform scoyo in 2020. The parent company took the name Futurewhiz. NPM Capital now lists Futurewhiz as a subsidiary of the educational publisher Infinitas Learning. In September 2026 Infinitas Learning grouped Futurewhiz with LessonUp and fobizz in the new Infinitas Learning EdTech Holding. Squla has held B Corp certification since 2020.