About Sofatutor

sofatutor is a Berlin company that runs an online learning platform for school students from grade 1 to the Abitur. It has more than 6,630 explainer videos, more than 33,900 exercises, printable worksheets, a vocabulary trainer, the learning game Sofaheld and a homework chat with teachers. In Germany a Premium plan costs €39.99 for one month or €19.99 a month on a 12-month plan paid upfront, and every plan starts with 30 free days. Since 2021 an investor consortium led by EMERAM owns the company. In February 2026 sofatutor bought SchoolMouv in France.

sofatutor sells subscriptions to a learning platform for German school subjects. Students watch short explainer videos, then practise with interactive exercises and worksheets. Teachers answer questions in a homework chat from 17:00 to 19:00 and in a question box at any time. The platform works in the browser and in apps for iPhone and Android.

Stephan Bayer had the idea in 2008 as a student at Humboldt University in Berlin. He filmed a short video to prepare for a maths exam and shared it with fellow students. sofatutor GmbH was registered in Berlin on 25 March 2008, and sofatutor.com went online on 9 April 2009.

Acton Capital Partners, Cornelsen and Frog Capital led funding rounds between 2012 and 2018. In March 2021 a consortium led by EMERAM Capital Partners with Gimv bought the shares of the earlier investors. In December 2024 sofatutor took over the course content of Kursinsel, and in February 2026 it bought the French platform SchoolMouv, which keeps its own brand and management.