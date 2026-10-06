- explainer videos
- 6,630+
- exercises
- 33,972+
- students have learned with it
- 2.1M+
- on Trustpilot, 2,853 reviews
- 4.6
About Sofatutor
sofatutor is a Berlin company that runs an online learning platform for school students from grade 1 to the Abitur. It has more than 6,630 explainer videos, more than 33,900 exercises, printable worksheets, a vocabulary trainer, the learning game Sofaheld and a homework chat with teachers. In Germany a Premium plan costs €39.99 for one month or €19.99 a month on a 12-month plan paid upfront, and every plan starts with 30 free days. Since 2021 an investor consortium led by EMERAM owns the company. In February 2026 sofatutor bought SchoolMouv in France.
sofatutor sells subscriptions to a learning platform for German school subjects. Students watch short explainer videos, then practise with interactive exercises and worksheets. Teachers answer questions in a homework chat from 17:00 to 19:00 and in a question box at any time. The platform works in the browser and in apps for iPhone and Android.
Stephan Bayer had the idea in 2008 as a student at Humboldt University in Berlin. He filmed a short video to prepare for a maths exam and shared it with fellow students. sofatutor GmbH was registered in Berlin on 25 March 2008, and sofatutor.com went online on 9 April 2009.
Acton Capital Partners, Cornelsen and Frog Capital led funding rounds between 2012 and 2018. In March 2021 a consortium led by EMERAM Capital Partners with Gimv bought the shares of the earlier investors. In December 2024 sofatutor took over the course content of Kursinsel, and in February 2026 it bought the French platform SchoolMouv, which keeps its own brand and management.
History
- 2008 Stephan Bayer films his first learning video. sofatutor GmbH is registered in Berlin on 25 March.
- 2009 sofatutor.com goes online on 9 April.
- 2011 Colin Schlüter becomes managing director in December.
- 2012 Raises a round of a mid single-digit million euros led by Acton Capital Partners.
- 2013 Releases the iPhone app in February.
- 2014 Raises €3.5 million led by the school book publisher Cornelsen.
- 2018 Raises €3 million led by Frog Capital.
- 2020 Gives schools free access during the school closures in March. In September the Saxony education ministry buys 20,000 licences.
- 2021 Studienkreis gives sofatutor access to all its branches. In March EMERAM and Gimv buy out Acton, Frog Capital and IBB.
- 2024 Takes over the course content of Kursinsel, a platform of creative courses for children, in December.
- 2025 Handelsblatt and ServiceValue name sofatutor the best online portal for learning programmes in October.
- 2026 Buys SchoolMouv, a French learning platform with about 40 employees, on 17 February.
Sofatutor funding and investors
- September 2012 Series A mid single-digit € million
Lead: Acton Capital Partners J.C.M.B. Beteiligungs GmbHVC Fonds Kreativwirtschaft BerlinSource: TechCrunch
- August 2014 Growth €3.5 million
Lead: Cornelsen Acton Capital PartnersJ.C.M.B.IBB BeteiligungsgesellschaftSource: TechCrunch
- February 2018 Fourth round €3 million
Lead: Frog Capital Acton Capital PartnersJCMB BeteiligungVC Fonds KreativwirtschaftCornelsenSource: Tech.eu
- March 2021 Buyout of earlier investors Amount not disclosed
Lead: EMERAM Capital Partners GimvSource: sofatutor press release
Sum of the two disclosed amounts, from 2014 and 2018. The 2012 round was described only as a mid single-digit million euro amount, and the 2021 buyout price was not disclosed. North Data lists EMERAM Private Equity Fund I GmbH & Co. KG as a shareholder in March 2026.
Leadership
- CS Colin Schlüter CEO and managing director
- SB Stephan Bayer Founder and managing director
Both are managing directors in the imprint. The February 2026 press release names Colin Schlüter as CEO. The careers site still quotes Stephan Bayer as founder and CEO.
Careersjobs.sofatutor.com
- Finance1
- Schools1
- Open application1
Perks
- Remote-first, office in Berlin-Friedrichshain
- Workation abroad up to 6 months
- Deutschlandticket or Swapfiets bike at a reduced price
- FitX, Fitness First or Urban Sports Club
- Full pay on child sick days
How sofatutor teaches
- per video
- 3–10 min
- a day, the routine sofatutor suggests
- 12 min
- sibling profiles in one account
- 3
- Explainer videos checked by teachers
- Exercises with instant feedback
- Printable worksheets with answer keys
- Practice class tests
- Vocabulary trainer for English, French and Spanish
- Learning game Sofaheld
- Homework chat with teachers, 17:00 to 19:00
- Question box around the clock
- AI tutor Sofabuddy for text, voice and photo questions
- AI tools for study plans, mock tests and summaries
- Coins for mini-games and avatars
- Up to 3 sibling profiles
Subjects at sofatutor
Maths and sciences4
- Maths
- Biology
- Physics
- Chemistry
Languages5
- German
- English
- French
- Latin
- Spanish
Society and arts4
- History
- Geography
- General studies (Sachunterricht)
- Music
Skills2
- Learning and study techniques
- Creativity and movement
Subjects listed on sofatutor.com/schulfaecher on 6 October 2026. The homework chat covers 8 of them: maths, German, English, French, Latin, biology, physics and chemistry.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Explainer videos More than 6,630 videos for all subjects and grades, 3 to 10 minutes long. Teachers write and check the content, and each video follows the curricula of the German states. About the videos
- Exercises and worksheets More than 33,900 interactive exercises with instant feedback and video hints. Worksheets and practice class tests come with an answer key to print at home. About the exercises
- Sofaheld A learning game for primary school children. They follow a penguin on adventures, practise school topics and earn coins for mini-games. About Sofaheld
- Homework chat Teachers answer in the chat from 17:00 to 19:00 and in the question box around the clock. Students can upload a photo of a task, and teachers explain on a digital board. Premium plans only. About the chat
- sofatutor KIDS A separate app with learning games, videos and colouring pages for children aged 2 to 6. sofatutor.kids
- Teachers and schools Teacher accounts to share content with a class and track progress, school licences and access codes, and offers for schools in the federal Startchancen programme. Licences for schools
How much is Sofatutor?
- 1 month €39.99/mo €39.99, paid monthly Base monthly price
- 6 months €29.99/mo €179.94, paid upfront Save 25% vs 1 month
- 12 months €24.99/mo €299.88, paid monthly Save 38% vs 1 month
- 12 months €19.99/mo €239.88, paid upfront Save 50% vs 1 month
- Lowest monthly price 24 months €14.99/mo €359.76, paid upfront Save 63% vs 1 month
Is Sofatutor free?
30 days free on every plan, cancel online during the trial. Some offers use a 30-day money-back guarantee instead.
Price list on sofatutor.com/legal/preise for Germany, in euros with VAT, checked on 6 October 2026. Monthly price is the effective price over the first term. After the first term every plan renews month to month at the regular €39.99 without discount. Basis plans without the homework chat and worksheets cost €11.99 to €34.99 a month.
How to cancel a sofatutor subscriptionCancellation button
- Cancellation button ↗
- Open sofatutor.com/legal/kuendigen
- Enter your name, address, email and customer or contract number
- Choose ordinary or extraordinary cancellation and send
- sofatutor confirms receipt by email
- During the free trial ↗
- Log in to your account
- Open the settings
- Click “Abo beenden”
- Email, post or fax ↗
- Email support@sofatutor.com with your login email or customer number
- Or write to sofatutor GmbH, Kundenservice, Grünberger Straße 54, 10245 Berlin
- Or fax 030 515 88 22 29
- App Store or Google Play ↗
- Open the subscriptions in your Apple or Google account
- Cancel at least 24 hours before the term ends
- German law (§ 312k BGB) requires the online cancellation button, and sofatutor links it in the footer of every page.
- After the first term the plan renews indefinitely at the regular monthly price without discount.
- Notice counts from the day sofatutor receives it. For a letter, the postmark counts.
- Learning box subscriptions can also be cancelled by phone on 030 308 09 651.
Refund rules
- Free trial
- Cancel at any time without notice. Access ends at once.
- First term
- Cancel at any time to the end of the term you chose, for example 6 or 12 months.
- After renewal
- Cancel at any time with one month’s notice. Billing is monthly in advance, and the last month is charged pro rata.
- Withdrawal
- 14 days from the contract date, also online at sofatutor.com/legal/widerrufen.
- In-app purchases
- Apple and Google handle changes and refunds under their own terms.
From the sofatutor terms, the cancellation page and the App Store listing, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebFull platform in the browser on a computer or tablet
- iPhone and iPad4.5 on the App Store, Germany, 19,559 ratings
- Android4.4 on Google Play, 500K+ downloads
App details, App Store Germany
- Current version
- 4.1.1, released 31 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 21 February 2013
- Requires
- iOS 15 or later
- Size
- 14 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Reference
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- sofatutor GmbH
Is Sofatutor worth it?
What parents like
- Parents describe the content and exercises as structured and easy to use.Bella, Trustpilot, July 2026
- 96% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,853 reviews
- Every plan starts with 30 free days, and the trial ends online in the account.sofatutor terms
- One account holds up to 3 sibling profiles.sofatutor.com
What parents criticise
- Plans renew automatically, and negative reviews say cancelling takes effort.Abuyer, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A parent who missed the trial deadline by one day was charged for 12 months. Support refunded it after escalation.Kunde, Trustpilot, September 2026
- After the first term the price rises to the regular €39.99 a month.sofatutor terms
- Teachers answer live in the chat only from 17:00 to 19:00.sofatutor.com, homework chat page
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. Premium in Germany costs €39.99 for one month or €19.99 a month on a 12-month plan paid upfront, after 30 free days.
Sofatutor reviews
-
“A easy-to-use platform for kid to study with structured content and exercises.”Bella · 28 July 2026 · App Store A easy-to-use platform for kid to study
-
“Totally satisfying performance.”Sruthy Maria Augustine · 30 July 2026 · App Store It is a very good learning platform for the kids
-
“Users are not given the option to sign up for a fixed-term subscription.”Abuyer · 27 August 2026 · App Store Is this a scam?
Latest news
- 2026DIQP “Top Service” seal, valid June 2026 to June 2028
- 2025Handelsblatt and ServiceValue, best online portal for learning programmes
- 2020Comenius EduMedia Seal, school education
- 2019Comenius EduMedia Medal, school education
- 2017Comenius EduMedia Medal
- sofatutor acquires French learning platform SchoolMouv
- Handelsblatt names sofatutor best online portal for learning programmes
- sofatutor takes over the e-learning course platform Kursinsel
- Successful exit of learning platform Sofatutor
- Saxony’s education ministry buys 20,000 sofatutor licences
- Berlin’s Sofatutor raises €3 million for its edtech platform
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicesupport@sofatutor.com
- Phone+49 30 308 09 651
- Partnershipsinfo@sofatutor.com
- Presspresse@sofatutor.com
- Careersjobs.sofatutor.com
- Legal entity
- sofatutor GmbH, Grünberger Str. 54, 10245 Berlin, Germany
- Company register
- HRB 112531 B, Amtsgericht Charlottenburg
- VAT ID
- DE343946594
- Managing directors
- Stephan Bayer, Colin Schlüter
- Registered
- 25 March 2008
- LEI
- 3912006QBZEFO0F1T154
Sofatutor vs simpleclub, Knowunity and others
|Sofatutor
|simpleclub
|Knowunity
|StuDocu
|Quizlet
|Brainly
|Founded
|2008
|2011
|2019
|2013
|2005
|2009, Kraków
|Headquarters
|Berlin
|Grünwald, near Munich
|Berlin
|Amsterdam
|San Francisco
|Kraków and New York
|Model
|Subscription
|Subscription
|Free with ads, Pro subscription
|Free, Premium subscription
|Free with ads, Quizlet Plus
|Free with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
|Yearly plan, App Store
|€239.99 and up (DE)
|€69.99 (DE)
|€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)
|$79.99 (US)
|$44.99 (US)
|$39.99 (US)
|App Store rating
|4.5 DE (20K)
|4.4 DE (13K)
|4.6 DE (60K)
|4.8 US (6K)
|4.8 US (1.1M)
|4.7 US (284K)
Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.
Alternatives to Sofatutor
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany A learning app for school and vocational training, by subscription, from Germany. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor, free with ads or with a Pro plan, from Berlin. →
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany A study app for university and school students, from Munich. →
- SchoolMouv🇫🇷 France Videos, courses and quizzes for the French curriculum. Part of sofatutor since February 2026. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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