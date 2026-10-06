K-12 learning 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Since 2008 4.5 · 20K ratings

Sofatutor

Short explainer videos, exercises and worksheets for school grades 1 to 13.

Visit sofatutor.com Try Sofatutor free All companies
explainer videos
6,630+
exercises
33,972+
students have learned with it
2.1M+
on Trustpilot, 2,853 reviews
4.6

About Sofatutor

sofatutor is a Berlin company that runs an online learning platform for school students from grade 1 to the Abitur. It has more than 6,630 explainer videos, more than 33,900 exercises, printable worksheets, a vocabulary trainer, the learning game Sofaheld and a homework chat with teachers. In Germany a Premium plan costs €39.99 for one month or €19.99 a month on a 12-month plan paid upfront, and every plan starts with 30 free days. Since 2021 an investor consortium led by EMERAM owns the company. In February 2026 sofatutor bought SchoolMouv in France.

sofatutor sells subscriptions to a learning platform for German school subjects. Students watch short explainer videos, then practise with interactive exercises and worksheets. Teachers answer questions in a homework chat from 17:00 to 19:00 and in a question box at any time. The platform works in the browser and in apps for iPhone and Android.

Stephan Bayer had the idea in 2008 as a student at Humboldt University in Berlin. He filmed a short video to prepare for a maths exam and shared it with fellow students. sofatutor GmbH was registered in Berlin on 25 March 2008, and sofatutor.com went online on 9 April 2009.

Acton Capital Partners, Cornelsen and Frog Capital led funding rounds between 2012 and 2018. In March 2021 a consortium led by EMERAM Capital Partners with Gimv bought the shares of the earlier investors. In December 2024 sofatutor took over the course content of Kursinsel, and in February 2026 it bought the French platform SchoolMouv, which keeps its own brand and management.

History

  1. 2008 Stephan Bayer films his first learning video. sofatutor GmbH is registered in Berlin on 25 March.
  2. 2009 sofatutor.com goes online on 9 April.
  3. 2011 Colin Schlüter becomes managing director in December.
  4. 2012 Raises a round of a mid single-digit million euros led by Acton Capital Partners.
  5. 2013 Releases the iPhone app in February.
  6. 2014 Raises €3.5 million led by the school book publisher Cornelsen.
  7. 2018 Raises €3 million led by Frog Capital.
  8. 2020 Gives schools free access during the school closures in March. In September the Saxony education ministry buys 20,000 licences.
  9. 2021 Studienkreis gives sofatutor access to all its branches. In March EMERAM and Gimv buy out Acton, Frog Capital and IBB.
  10. 2024 Takes over the course content of Kursinsel, a platform of creative courses for children, in December.
  11. 2025 Handelsblatt and ServiceValue name sofatutor the best online portal for learning programmes in October.
  12. 2026 Buys SchoolMouv, a French learning platform with about 40 employees, on 17 February.

Sofatutor funding and investors

€6.5 million+ disclosed
  1. September 2012
    Series A mid single-digit € million

    Lead: Acton Capital Partners J.C.M.B. Beteiligungs GmbHVC Fonds Kreativwirtschaft Berlin

    Source: TechCrunch
  2. August 2014
    Growth €3.5 million

    Lead: Cornelsen Acton Capital PartnersJ.C.M.B.IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft

    Source: TechCrunch
  3. February 2018
    Fourth round €3 million

    Lead: Frog Capital Acton Capital PartnersJCMB BeteiligungVC Fonds KreativwirtschaftCornelsen

    Source: Tech.eu
  4. March 2021
    Buyout of earlier investors Amount not disclosed

    Lead: EMERAM Capital Partners Gimv

    Source: sofatutor press release

Sum of the two disclosed amounts, from 2014 and 2018. The 2012 round was described only as a mid single-digit million euro amount, and the 2021 buyout price was not disclosed. North Data lists EMERAM Private Equity Fund I GmbH & Co. KG as a shareholder in March 2026.

Leadership

  • Colin Schlüter CEO and managing director
  • Stephan Bayer Founder and managing director

Both are managing directors in the imprint. The February 2026 press release names Colin Schlüter as CEO. The careers site still quotes Stephan Bayer as founder and CEO.

Careers

jobs.sofatutor.com
3 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Finance1
  • Schools1
  • Open application1

Perks

  • Remote-first, office in Berlin-Friedrichshain
  • Workation abroad up to 6 months
  • Deutschlandticket or Swapfiets bike at a reduced price
  • FitX, Fitness First or Urban Sports Club
  • Full pay on child sick days

How sofatutor teaches

per video
3–10 min
a day, the routine sofatutor suggests
12 min
sibling profiles in one account
3
  • Explainer videos checked by teachers
  • Exercises with instant feedback
  • Printable worksheets with answer keys
  • Practice class tests
  • Vocabulary trainer for English, French and Spanish
  • Learning game Sofaheld
  • Homework chat with teachers, 17:00 to 19:00
  • Question box around the clock
  • AI tutor Sofabuddy for text, voice and photo questions
  • AI tools for study plans, mock tests and summaries
  • Coins for mini-games and avatars
  • Up to 3 sibling profiles
93% of students improved their grades with sofatutor, according to the company.
sofatutor.com, homework chat page, 6 October 2026

Subjects at sofatutor

Maths and sciences4

  • Maths
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Chemistry

Languages5

  • German
  • English
  • French
  • Latin
  • Spanish

Society and arts4

  • History
  • Geography
  • General studies (Sachunterricht)
  • Music

Skills2

  • Learning and study techniques
  • Creativity and movement

Subjects listed on sofatutor.com/schulfaecher on 6 October 2026. The homework chat covers 8 of them: maths, German, English, French, Latin, biology, physics and chemistry.

Products

  • Explainer videos More than 6,630 videos for all subjects and grades, 3 to 10 minutes long. Teachers write and check the content, and each video follows the curricula of the German states. About the videos
  • Exercises and worksheets More than 33,900 interactive exercises with instant feedback and video hints. Worksheets and practice class tests come with an answer key to print at home. About the exercises
  • Sofaheld A learning game for primary school children. They follow a penguin on adventures, practise school topics and earn coins for mini-games. About Sofaheld
  • Homework chat Teachers answer in the chat from 17:00 to 19:00 and in the question box around the clock. Students can upload a photo of a task, and teachers explain on a digital board. Premium plans only. About the chat
  • sofatutor KIDS A separate app with learning games, videos and colouring pages for children aged 2 to 6. sofatutor.kids
  • Teachers and schools Teacher accounts to share content with a class and track progress, school licences and access codes, and offers for schools in the federal Startchancen programme. Licences for schools

How much is Sofatutor?

  • 1 month €39.99/mo €39.99, paid monthly Base monthly price
  • 6 months €29.99/mo €179.94, paid upfront Save 25% vs 1 month
  • 12 months €24.99/mo €299.88, paid monthly Save 38% vs 1 month
  • 12 months €19.99/mo €239.88, paid upfront Save 50% vs 1 month
  • Lowest monthly price 24 months €14.99/mo €359.76, paid upfront Save 63% vs 1 month

Is Sofatutor free?

30 days free on every plan, cancel online during the trial. Some offers use a 30-day money-back guarantee instead.

Price list on sofatutor.com/legal/preise for Germany, in euros with VAT, checked on 6 October 2026. Monthly price is the effective price over the first term. After the first term every plan renews month to month at the regular €39.99 without discount. Basis plans without the homework chat and worksheets cost €11.99 to €34.99 a month.

How to cancel a sofatutor subscription

Cancellation button
  • Cancellation button ↗
    1. Open sofatutor.com/legal/kuendigen
    2. Enter your name, address, email and customer or contract number
    3. Choose ordinary or extraordinary cancellation and send
    4. sofatutor confirms receipt by email
  • During the free trial ↗
    1. Log in to your account
    2. Open the settings
    3. Click “Abo beenden”
  • Email, post or fax ↗
    1. Email support@sofatutor.com with your login email or customer number
    2. Or write to sofatutor GmbH, Kundenservice, Grünberger Straße 54, 10245 Berlin
    3. Or fax 030 515 88 22 29
  • App Store or Google Play ↗
    1. Open the subscriptions in your Apple or Google account
    2. Cancel at least 24 hours before the term ends
  • German law (§ 312k BGB) requires the online cancellation button, and sofatutor links it in the footer of every page.
  • After the first term the plan renews indefinitely at the regular monthly price without discount.
  • Notice counts from the day sofatutor receives it. For a letter, the postmark counts.
  • Learning box subscriptions can also be cancelled by phone on 030 308 09 651.

Refund rules

Free trial
Cancel at any time without notice. Access ends at once.
First term
Cancel at any time to the end of the term you chose, for example 6 or 12 months.
After renewal
Cancel at any time with one month’s notice. Billing is monthly in advance, and the last month is charged pro rata.
Withdrawal
14 days from the contract date, also online at sofatutor.com/legal/widerrufen.
In-app purchases
Apple and Google handle changes and refunds under their own terms.

From the sofatutor terms, the cancellation page and the App Store listing, checked on 6 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

4.6Trustpilot · Excellent 2,853 reviews · company profile claimed in November 2020

App details, App Store Germany

Current version
4.1.1, released 31 August 2026
First release on iOS
21 February 2013
Requires
iOS 15 or later
Size
14 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store categories
Education, Reference
Downloads
500K+ on Google Play
Seller
sofatutor GmbH

Is Sofatutor worth it?

What parents like

What parents criticise

What parents write in reviews, not our rating. Premium in Germany costs €39.99 for one month or €19.99 a month on a 12-month plan paid upfront, after 30 free days.

Sofatutor reviews

  • A easy-to-use platform for kid to study
    “A easy-to-use platform for kid to study with structured content and exercises.”
    Bella · 28 July 2026 · App Store
  • It is a very good learning platform for the kids
    “Totally satisfying performance.”
    Sruthy Maria Augustine · 30 July 2026 · App Store
  • Is this a scam?
    “Users are not given the option to sign up for a fixed-term subscription.”
    Abuyer · 27 August 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. sofatutor acquires French learning platform SchoolMouv
  2. Handelsblatt names sofatutor best online portal for learning programmes
  3. sofatutor takes over the e-learning course platform Kursinsel
  4. Successful exit of learning platform Sofatutor
  5. Saxony’s education ministry buys 20,000 sofatutor licences
  6. Berlin’s Sofatutor raises €3 million for its edtech platform

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
sofatutor GmbH, Grünberger Str. 54, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Company register
HRB 112531 B, Amtsgericht Charlottenburg
VAT ID
DE343946594
Managing directors
Stephan Bayer, Colin Schlüter
Registered
25 March 2008
LEI
3912006QBZEFO0F1T154

Sofatutor vs simpleclub, Knowunity and others

Sofatutor simpleclub Knowunity StuDocu Quizlet Brainly
Founded 200820112019201320052009, Kraków
Headquarters BerlinGrünwald, near MunichBerlinAmsterdamSan FranciscoKraków and New York
Model SubscriptionSubscriptionFree with ads, Pro subscriptionFree, Premium subscriptionFree with ads, Quizlet PlusFree with ads, Plus and Tutor subscriptions
Yearly plan, App Store €239.99 and up (DE)€69.99 (DE)€83.99 (DE), $49.99 (US)$79.99 (US)$44.99 (US)$39.99 (US)
App Store rating 4.5 DE (20K)4.4 DE (13K)4.6 DE (60K)4.8 US (6K)4.8 US (1.1M)4.7 US (284K)

Prices and ratings from the App Store on 6 October 2026, in the store named in each cell. Apple does not always label the billing period, so yearly prices are the yearly items shown in the store. Founding years from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites.

Alternatives to Sofatutor

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Sofatutor FAQ

In Germany on 6 October 2026 Premium costs €39.99 for one month, €29.99 a month on 6 months, €19.99 a month on 12 months paid upfront and €14.99 a month on 24 months paid upfront. Basis plans without the homework chat and worksheets start at €11.99 a month.

Yes. Every plan starts with 30 free days. During the trial you can cancel at any time in the account settings, and access ends at once.

Use the cancellation button at sofatutor.com/legal/kuendigen, or send an email, letter or fax. The first term runs to its end. After that the plan renews month to month and can be cancelled with one month’s notice. App Store and Google Play subscriptions are cancelled in the store.

Basis includes videos, exercises, practice class tests, the learning game Sofaheld and the vocabulary trainer. Premium adds the homework chat, the question box and the worksheets.

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