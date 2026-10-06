K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom Since 2010 4.8 · 11K ratings

Twinkl

Teaching resources for schools and parents.

Visit twinkl.co.uk All companies
revenue, year to April 2025
£97.6M
teaching resources
1M+
schools, according to Twinkl
17,000+
average staff, 2024/25
1,234

About Twinkl

Twinkl is a Sheffield company that publishes teaching resources for schools, parents and home educators. Its library has more than 1,000,000 downloadable resources from early years to secondary, all made by teachers, plus apps for phonics, reading, spelling and handwriting. A free account opens some resources, a 30-day trial opens the Ultimate membership, and schools get a quote based on pupil or staff numbers. In the year to April 2025 Twinkl Ltd earned £97.6 million and made a profit of £19.8 million. Vitruvian Partners bought a minority stake in 2023.

Twinkl sells memberships to a library of teaching resources: lesson plans, worksheets, assessments, displays, games and reading books. Teachers, parents, tutors and home educators download and print them or use them on screen. Schools buy one membership for all staff.

Susie Seaton was a primary school teacher in 2010 and spent her own time making classroom materials. She and her husband Jon started Twinkl in a spare bedroom in Sheffield and ran it after work. Twinkl Ltd was registered on 24 March 2010. In 2012 the team moved to its first office and started selling subscriptions, and in 2014 it moved to Ecclesall Road, still the head office.

Twinkl opened an office in Wollongong, Australia, in 2017 and won Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2018 and 2020. In 2023 Vitruvian Partners bought a sizeable minority stake, and Twinkl bought Educake, an Oxford quiz platform for secondary schools. In 2024/25 the UK brought £52.3 million of revenue, the rest of the world £45.3 million.

History

  1. 2010 Susie and Jon Seaton start Twinkl in a spare bedroom in Sheffield. Twinkl Ltd is registered on 24 March.
  2. 2012 Moves to its first office at Nursery Works in Sheffield and starts selling subscriptions.
  3. 2014 With 45 staff, moves to Ecclesall Road and launches PlanIt for the new National Curriculum.
  4. 2015 Welcomes its 1 millionth customer and adds KS2 resources.
  5. 2017 Opens an office in Wollongong, Australia, and publishes its first secondary resources.
  6. 2018 Wins the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.
  7. 2019 Hires its 500th employee, buys a second building and opens the Twinkl Hive start-up space.
  8. 2020 Wins a second Queen’s Award, for Innovation. Jonathan Seaton receives an MBE.
  9. 2021 The Department for Education validates Twinkl Phonics in December.
  10. 2023 Vitruvian Partners buys a minority stake in February. Educake joins the Twinkl Group in July.
  11. 2024 Buys Natterhub, an online safety platform for children, in November.
  12. 2026 Named Private Business of the Year at the Private Business Awards in September.

Twinkl funding and investors

Not disclosed raised in disclosed rounds
  1. February 2023
    Minority investment Amount not disclosed

    Lead: Vitruvian Partners Vitruvian Partners

    Source: Orrick, Companies House

Twinkl grew without disclosed venture rounds. In 2023 Vitruvian Partners bought a minority stake for an undisclosed sum. Companies House shows Vitruvian’s VIP IV Nominees with 25–50% of Star Pupil Topco, the group’s top company, and Twinkl UK Holdings Ltd with 50–75%.

Leadership

  • Jonathan Seaton Co-founder and CEO, director since 2010
  • Susie Seaton Co-founder, a primary school teacher when Twinkl started
  • David Angrave Director of Twinkl Ltd since February 2023

Susie Seaton was a director of Twinkl Ltd until February 2023. Andrew Seaton was a director from 2010 to 2017; Wikipedia lists him and Ben Walker as co-founders, while Twinkl names only Jon and Susie.

Careers

Twinkl Careers Hub
1Sheffield 1Oxford
13 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Growth5
  • Data3
  • Operations2
  • B2B1
  • Global1
  • Educake1

How Twinkl works

resources for members
1M+
days of trial
30
support from TwinklCares
24/7
  • Lesson plans and PlanIt schemes of work
  • Worksheets and activity booklets
  • Assessment tests
  • Classroom displays
  • Phonics and decodable books
  • SEND and EAL resources
  • Twinkl Create for editing resources
  • Apps on iPhone and Android
  • Learner Login for school pupils
  • Resources for home educators

Resource areas at Twinkl

Subjects14

  • Maths
  • English
  • Science
  • Geography
  • History
  • Computing
  • Languages
  • PE
  • Art and design
  • Music
  • Design and technology
  • PSHE
  • RE
  • Phonics

Stages5

  • EYFS
  • KS1
  • KS2
  • KS3 and GCSE
  • KS5

Inclusion and languages3

  • SEND
  • EAL
  • TEFL and ESL

Planning and assessment7

  • PlanIt schemes of work
  • Assessment tests
  • SATs Survival
  • Phonics Screening Survival
  • Display packs
  • Whole school assemblies
  • Twinkl CPD

Twinkl+ for home7

  • Twinkl Original books
  • Puzzles
  • Food and recipes
  • Crafts
  • Board games
  • Pets
  • Plant care

International3

  • International school curriculums
  • International Primary Curriculum
  • Latin America

Resource areas listed on twinkl.co.uk/resources on 6 October 2026. Twinkl also runs local sites with resources for national curriculums.

Products

  • Resource library More than 1,000,000 teacher-made resources: lesson plans, worksheets, assessments, displays and PowerPoints for every subject from early years to KS5. Browse resources
  • Twinkl app Search, save and download resources on a phone or tablet with a membership. Rated 4.8 by 11,381 users in the UK App Store. App Store
  • Rhino Readers and Twinkl Phonics Decodable reading books that go with Twinkl Phonics, a programme validated by the Department for Education in 2021. The Rhino Readers app has 2,017 ratings in the UK App Store. App Store
  • Twinkl Symbols An AAC app with symbols for children who communicate without speech, released in 2020. App Store
  • Educake Online homework and revision quizzes for KS3 and GCSE, with KS2 maths, science and English. Over 1,300 secondary schools and 100,000 questions, according to Twinkl in 2023. Educake and Twinkl
  • School Membership One account for all staff with resources, CPD, phonics and SEND support. The price depends on pupil numbers or staff access. School memberships

How much is Twinkl?

  • Free account €0/mo Free, part of the library
  • Payment details needed Trial €0/mo 30 days, then a paid Ultimate membership
  • Individual membership €7.49/mo from €7.49 a month, monthly plans, Netherlands
  • School Membership Quote based on pupils or staff

Is Twinkl free?

A free account opens part of the library and partner resources. A 30-day trial at €0.00 opens all Ultimate resources and needs payment details.

Twinkl.co.uk showed us localised euro prices for the Netherlands on 6 October 2026. We could not open the UK price list in pounds, so UK prices are not given here. Monthly and annual billing are both offered, and a trial converts to a paid Ultimate membership after 30 days.

How to cancel a Twinkl membership

Terms
  • Paid membership ↗
    1. Sign in to your account
    2. Open twinkl.co.uk/cancelplan
    3. Click Complete Cancellation and wait for the confirmation email
  • Trial ↗
    1. Open Payments & Memberships
    2. Click Manage Membership, Cancel Membership and Turn off auto-renew
    3. Click Cancel Anyway on each page until Cancellation Confirmed
  • Cancelling a trial stops access to resources at once.
  • A trial can send a reminder 7 days before it ends, if you switch it on.
  • Cancelled memberships are not refunded automatically. Refunds go through TwinklCares or a self-serve form for some monthly plans.
  • Monthly memberships can be paused for 30, 60 or 90 days.
  • Twinkl emails at least 30 days before a price change.

Refund rules

Monthly, first 14 days
Full refund if you cancel within 14 days of the first payment and have not opened premium content.
Monthly, after access
No refund once premium content is used or after 14 days. Access runs to the end of the billing period.
Annual
Full refund within 1 month without use, 11/12 within 1 month after use, 10/12 within 2 months, no refund later.
Law
English law and English courts.

From the Twinkl terms and conditions and the Twinkl Help Centre, checked on 6 October 2026.

Twinkl for Business

School memberships
  • 01One account gives all staff access to resources and tools.
  • 02Twinkl says over 17,000 schools use it worldwide.
  • 03Includes CPD, inclusion support and phonics tools.
  • 04Schools pay by invoice within 21 days, by bank transfer, card or purchase order.

Pricing is a quote based on pupil numbers or staff access, checked on 6 October 2026.

App ratings

4.7Trustpilot · Excellent 2,782 reviews · company profile claimed

Is Twinkl worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most negative reviews are about trials and cancellations that turned into payments.

Twinkl reviews

  • Excellent resources and customer service
    “Twinkl has a lot of great resources for a range of topics and ages.”
    Brodie Egan · 3 October 2026 · App Store
  • Had an issue so contacted the Twinkl…
    “She was ever so patient and helpful and managed to sort things out for me quickly and smoothly.”
    Eman Ivan · 3 October 2026 · App Store
  • I’m very Disappointing experience with cancellation and refund with my…
    “I believed I had cancelled my membership in August, but a payment was subsequently taken.”
    Rich Med · 20 September 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Twinkl named 2026 Private Business of the Year
  2. Twinkl Ltd files accounts for the year to April 2025
  3. Educake joins the Twinkl Group
  4. Orrick advises Vitruvian Partners on its investment in Twinkl

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Twinkl Ltd, Wards Exchange, 197 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HW, England
Company number
07201458, England and Wales
Registered
24 March 2010
Parent
Star Pupil Bidco Ltd since 21 February 2023
Profit 2024/25
£19.8 million after tax, revenue £97.6 million
Dividend
£40 million interim dividend paid on 27 October 2025
Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Alternatives to Twinkl

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Twinkl FAQ

Partly. A free account opens some resources and partner materials. A 30-day trial opens all Ultimate resources, needs payment details and becomes a paid membership unless you cancel.

Prices depend on the country. On 6 October 2026 twinkl.co.uk showed us monthly plans from €7.49 for the Netherlands. School memberships are priced by quote, based on pupils or staff.

Sign in, open twinkl.co.uk/cancelplan and click Complete Cancellation. For a trial, go to Payments & Memberships, click Manage Membership, Cancel Membership and Turn off auto-renew.

Monthly members get a full refund within 14 days of the first payment if they have not opened premium content. Annual members get a full or partial refund within 2 months. After that there is no refund.

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