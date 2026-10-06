Twinkl
Teaching resources for schools and parents.
- revenue, year to April 2025
- £97.6M
- teaching resources
- 1M+
- schools, according to Twinkl
- 17,000+
- average staff, 2024/25
- 1,234
About Twinkl
Twinkl is a Sheffield company that publishes teaching resources for schools, parents and home educators. Its library has more than 1,000,000 downloadable resources from early years to secondary, all made by teachers, plus apps for phonics, reading, spelling and handwriting. A free account opens some resources, a 30-day trial opens the Ultimate membership, and schools get a quote based on pupil or staff numbers. In the year to April 2025 Twinkl Ltd earned £97.6 million and made a profit of £19.8 million. Vitruvian Partners bought a minority stake in 2023.
Twinkl sells memberships to a library of teaching resources: lesson plans, worksheets, assessments, displays, games and reading books. Teachers, parents, tutors and home educators download and print them or use them on screen. Schools buy one membership for all staff.
Susie Seaton was a primary school teacher in 2010 and spent her own time making classroom materials. She and her husband Jon started Twinkl in a spare bedroom in Sheffield and ran it after work. Twinkl Ltd was registered on 24 March 2010. In 2012 the team moved to its first office and started selling subscriptions, and in 2014 it moved to Ecclesall Road, still the head office.
Twinkl opened an office in Wollongong, Australia, in 2017 and won Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2018 and 2020. In 2023 Vitruvian Partners bought a sizeable minority stake, and Twinkl bought Educake, an Oxford quiz platform for secondary schools. In 2024/25 the UK brought £52.3 million of revenue, the rest of the world £45.3 million.
History
- 2010 Susie and Jon Seaton start Twinkl in a spare bedroom in Sheffield. Twinkl Ltd is registered on 24 March.
- 2012 Moves to its first office at Nursery Works in Sheffield and starts selling subscriptions.
- 2014 With 45 staff, moves to Ecclesall Road and launches PlanIt for the new National Curriculum.
- 2015 Welcomes its 1 millionth customer and adds KS2 resources.
- 2017 Opens an office in Wollongong, Australia, and publishes its first secondary resources.
- 2018 Wins the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.
- 2019 Hires its 500th employee, buys a second building and opens the Twinkl Hive start-up space.
- 2020 Wins a second Queen’s Award, for Innovation. Jonathan Seaton receives an MBE.
- 2021 The Department for Education validates Twinkl Phonics in December.
- 2023 Vitruvian Partners buys a minority stake in February. Educake joins the Twinkl Group in July.
- 2024 Buys Natterhub, an online safety platform for children, in November.
- 2026 Named Private Business of the Year at the Private Business Awards in September.
Twinkl funding and investors
- February 2023 Minority investment Amount not disclosed
Lead: Vitruvian Partners Vitruvian PartnersSource: Orrick, Companies House
Twinkl grew without disclosed venture rounds. In 2023 Vitruvian Partners bought a minority stake for an undisclosed sum. Companies House shows Vitruvian’s VIP IV Nominees with 25–50% of Star Pupil Topco, the group’s top company, and Twinkl UK Holdings Ltd with 50–75%.
Leadership
- JS Jonathan Seaton Co-founder and CEO, director since 2010
- SS Susie Seaton Co-founder, a primary school teacher when Twinkl started
- DA David Angrave Director of Twinkl Ltd since February 2023
Susie Seaton was a director of Twinkl Ltd until February 2023. Andrew Seaton was a director from 2010 to 2017; Wikipedia lists him and Ben Walker as co-founders, while Twinkl names only Jon and Susie.
CareersTwinkl Careers Hub
- Growth5
- Data3
- Operations2
- B2B1
- Global1
- Educake1
How Twinkl works
- resources for members
- 1M+
- days of trial
- 30
- support from TwinklCares
- 24/7
- Lesson plans and PlanIt schemes of work
- Worksheets and activity booklets
- Assessment tests
- Classroom displays
- Phonics and decodable books
- SEND and EAL resources
- Twinkl Create for editing resources
- Apps on iPhone and Android
- Learner Login for school pupils
- Resources for home educators
Resource areas at Twinkl
Subjects14
- Maths
- English
- Science
- Geography
- History
- Computing
- Languages
- PE
- Art and design
- Music
- Design and technology
- PSHE
- RE
- Phonics
Stages5
- EYFS
- KS1
- KS2
- KS3 and GCSE
- KS5
Inclusion and languages3
- SEND
- EAL
- TEFL and ESL
Planning and assessment7
- PlanIt schemes of work
- Assessment tests
- SATs Survival
- Phonics Screening Survival
- Display packs
- Whole school assemblies
- Twinkl CPD
Twinkl+ for home7
- Twinkl Original books
- Puzzles
- Food and recipes
- Crafts
- Board games
- Pets
- Plant care
International3
- International school curriculums
- International Primary Curriculum
- Latin America
Resource areas listed on twinkl.co.uk/resources on 6 October 2026. Twinkl also runs local sites with resources for national curriculums.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Resource library More than 1,000,000 teacher-made resources: lesson plans, worksheets, assessments, displays and PowerPoints for every subject from early years to KS5. Browse resources
- Twinkl app Search, save and download resources on a phone or tablet with a membership. Rated 4.8 by 11,381 users in the UK App Store. App Store
- Rhino Readers and Twinkl Phonics Decodable reading books that go with Twinkl Phonics, a programme validated by the Department for Education in 2021. The Rhino Readers app has 2,017 ratings in the UK App Store. App Store
- Twinkl Symbols An AAC app with symbols for children who communicate without speech, released in 2020. App Store
- Educake Online homework and revision quizzes for KS3 and GCSE, with KS2 maths, science and English. Over 1,300 secondary schools and 100,000 questions, according to Twinkl in 2023. Educake and Twinkl
- School Membership One account for all staff with resources, CPD, phonics and SEND support. The price depends on pupil numbers or staff access. School memberships
How much is Twinkl?
- Free account €0/mo Free, part of the library
- Payment details needed Trial €0/mo 30 days, then a paid Ultimate membership
- Individual membership €7.49/mo from €7.49 a month, monthly plans, Netherlands
- School Membership Quote based on pupils or staff
Is Twinkl free?
A free account opens part of the library and partner resources. A 30-day trial at €0.00 opens all Ultimate resources and needs payment details.
Twinkl.co.uk showed us localised euro prices for the Netherlands on 6 October 2026. We could not open the UK price list in pounds, so UK prices are not given here. Monthly and annual billing are both offered, and a trial converts to a paid Ultimate membership after 30 days.
How to cancel a Twinkl membershipTerms
- Paid membership ↗
- Sign in to your account
- Open twinkl.co.uk/cancelplan
- Click Complete Cancellation and wait for the confirmation email
- Trial ↗
- Open Payments & Memberships
- Click Manage Membership, Cancel Membership and Turn off auto-renew
- Click Cancel Anyway on each page until Cancellation Confirmed
- Cancelling a trial stops access to resources at once.
- A trial can send a reminder 7 days before it ends, if you switch it on.
- Cancelled memberships are not refunded automatically. Refunds go through TwinklCares or a self-serve form for some monthly plans.
- Monthly memberships can be paused for 30, 60 or 90 days.
- Twinkl emails at least 30 days before a price change.
Refund rules
- Monthly, first 14 days
- Full refund if you cancel within 14 days of the first payment and have not opened premium content.
- Monthly, after access
- No refund once premium content is used or after 14 days. Access runs to the end of the billing period.
- Annual
- Full refund within 1 month without use, 11/12 within 1 month after use, 10/12 within 2 months, no refund later.
- Law
- English law and English courts.
From the Twinkl terms and conditions and the Twinkl Help Centre, checked on 6 October 2026.
Twinkl for BusinessSchool memberships
- 01One account gives all staff access to resources and tools.
- 02Twinkl says over 17,000 schools use it worldwide.
- 03Includes CPD, inclusion support and phonics tools.
- 04Schools pay by invoice within 21 days, by bank transfer, card or purchase order.
Pricing is a quote based on pupil numbers or staff access, checked on 6 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebThe full library at twinkl.co.uk and local sites
- iPhone and iPadTwinkl app, 4.8 from 11,381 UK ratings
- AndroidTwinkl app, 500K+ downloads
- Learning appsRhino Readers, Originals, Spelling, Handwriting, Phonics, Maths, Symbols
- Apps for membersFree for Ultimate members, in-app subscriptions for others
Is Twinkl worth it?
What users like
- Resources cover many topics and ages and save planning time.Brodie Egan, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Resources follow the curriculum and come in versions for different abilities.Mitra Toghyani, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Support answered after 9pm and solved the problem.Eman Ivan, Trustpilot, October 2026
- 91% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 2,782 reviews
What users criticise
- A cancellation did not go through all steps, and the next payment fell outside the 14-day refund window.Rich Med, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Charged a month after cancelling a free trial on the same day.A L Ong, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A parent found grammar mistakes in Twinkl reading books.N3TT4, Trustpilot, September 2026
- No refund once premium content has been opened.Twinkl terms and conditions
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most negative reviews are about trials and cancellations that turned into payments.
Twinkl reviews
-
“Twinkl has a lot of great resources for a range of topics and ages.”Brodie Egan · 3 October 2026 · App Store Excellent resources and customer service
-
“She was ever so patient and helpful and managed to sort things out for me quickly and smoothly.”Eman Ivan · 3 October 2026 · App Store Had an issue so contacted the Twinkl…
-
“I believed I had cancelled my membership in August, but a payment was subsequently taken.”Rich Med · 20 September 2026 · App Store I’m very Disappointing experience with cancellation and refund with my…
Latest news
- 2026Private Business of the Year, Private Business Awards
- 2021Twinkl Phonics validated by the Department for Education
- 2020Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation
- 2020MBE for Jonathan Seaton
- 2018Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade
- 2016ERA award for Twinkl PlanIt
Contacts and company data
- Supporttwinklcares@twinkl.co.uk
- Schoolsschools@twinkl.co.uk
- Partnershipspartnerships@twinkl.co.uk
- Pressmedia@twinkl.co.uk
- Phone0114 303 2951
- Help Centretwinkl.zendesk.com
- Legal entity
- Twinkl Ltd, Wards Exchange, 197 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HW, England
- Company number
- 07201458, England and Wales
- Registered
- 24 March 2010
- Parent
- Star Pupil Bidco Ltd since 21 February 2023
- Profit 2024/25
- £19.8 million after tax, revenue £97.6 million
- Dividend
- £40 million interim dividend paid on 27 October 2025
- Auditor
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Alternatives to Twinkl
- eduki🇩🇪 Germany A marketplace where teachers sell their own teaching materials one by one. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources and lessons for teachers in England. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Revision courses and homework for school subjects, from London. →
- Pobble🇬🇧 United Kingdom Daily writing prompts and lessons for primary schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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