About Twinkl

Twinkl is a Sheffield company that publishes teaching resources for schools, parents and home educators. Its library has more than 1,000,000 downloadable resources from early years to secondary, all made by teachers, plus apps for phonics, reading, spelling and handwriting. A free account opens some resources, a 30-day trial opens the Ultimate membership, and schools get a quote based on pupil or staff numbers. In the year to April 2025 Twinkl Ltd earned £97.6 million and made a profit of £19.8 million. Vitruvian Partners bought a minority stake in 2023.

Twinkl sells memberships to a library of teaching resources: lesson plans, worksheets, assessments, displays, games and reading books. Teachers, parents, tutors and home educators download and print them or use them on screen. Schools buy one membership for all staff.

Susie Seaton was a primary school teacher in 2010 and spent her own time making classroom materials. She and her husband Jon started Twinkl in a spare bedroom in Sheffield and ran it after work. Twinkl Ltd was registered on 24 March 2010. In 2012 the team moved to its first office and started selling subscriptions, and in 2014 it moved to Ecclesall Road, still the head office.

Twinkl opened an office in Wollongong, Australia, in 2017 and won Queen’s Awards for Enterprise in 2018 and 2020. In 2023 Vitruvian Partners bought a sizeable minority stake, and Twinkl bought Educake, an Oxford quiz platform for secondary schools. In 2024/25 the UK brought £52.3 million of revenue, the rest of the world £45.3 million.