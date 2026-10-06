About Kortext

Kortext is a Bournemouth company that supplies digital textbooks, study tools and learner analytics to universities. Libraries buy eBook licences through Kortext acquire, and students read them on a personal bookshelf in the Kortext app on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and the web. Kortext IQ and study+ add AI summaries, notes, quizzes and translation that draw only on institution-approved content. Kortext sells to institutions on request and runs a separate eBookstore for students. In 2025 it bought the Talis reading list system from Sage and became the eBook platform for Follett’s campus stores in North America.

Kortext sells digital learning content and software to universities and colleges. Libraries order eBooks through Kortext acquire, academics add them to reading lists in the virtual learning environment, and students open them on their own bookshelf in the Kortext app. Students can highlight, take notes, use read aloud and create citations, and downloaded books work offline. Kortext stream and insights turn engagement data into dashboards for student support teams and university leaders.

James Gray founded Kortext in 2013, and Kortext Limited was registered on 19 July 2013. The company partnered with John Smiths and Samsung in 2014, launched its app in 2016 and won a Jisc tender in 2017. dmg ventures, the venture arm of Daily Mail and General Trust, invested in the seed round in 2018 and led later rounds, including £15 million in June 2021. In 2022 Kortext bought the learner analytics company Solutionpath, and Textbookweb, a market data service for publishers, joined the group.

Kortext launched Kortext Premium, now study+, in 2023 and later built Kortext IQ, an AI assistant co-built with Microsoft and first piloted at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. In March 2025 Follett Higher Education chose Kortext as its eBook platform from the fall 2025 term. In October 2025 Kortext bought Talis from Sage. Group turnover rose from £23.1 million to £26.6 million in the year to June 2025, and the loss after tax fell from £7.1 million to £2.4 million.