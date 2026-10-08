- learners assessed, according to Cognassist
- 400,000+
- cognitive domains in the assessment
- 9
- UK apprentices in the norm sample
- 26,301
- average staff in 2025, company accounts
- 42
About Cognassist
Cognassist is a British company that sells a cognitive assessment and learning support platform to colleges, universities and apprenticeship providers. Every learner takes a 30-minute online assessment at enrolment, and it measures 9 cognitive domains. Tutors then get a report, a draft support plan and a record of the support they deliver. Cognassist states that the assessment is not a diagnosis and does not detect dyslexia or any other condition. Prices are not published and are quoted after a demo.
Cognassist makes software for learning support in further education, apprenticeships and universities. A learner gets an email invitation from their college or training provider, takes an online assessment and receives a profile of how they think and learn. Tutors use the results to plan and record reasonable adjustments, and providers use the records as evidence for Ofsted inspections and learning support funding claims.
Chris Quickfall founded the company. Cognassist dates its start to 2017. The current company, Cognassist UK Limited, was incorporated in August 2019, and the 2023 investment announcement also gives 2019 as the founding year.
In April 2023 Gresham House Ventures invested £4 million to grow the education business and sell to employers. Case studies on the site name employers such as Openreach, Rentokil and Siemens Mobility next to colleges and training providers. In 2026 Cognassist published its Validation White Paper Series, and it states that the papers are not peer-reviewed.
History
- 2017 Chris Quickfall founds Cognassist, according to the company.
- 2019 Cognassist Group Limited is incorporated in England on 16 August.
- 2019 The company is renamed Cognassist UK Limited on 12 December.
- 2022 Matt McMillan, later named CFO, joins the board in March.
- 2023 Gresham House Ventures invests £4 million in April. Its investment director Joe Krancki joins the board.
- 2024 Michael McGrath and Paul Fellows join the board in June and July.
- 2025 The charge securing a bank loan is satisfied in November. The 2025 accounts show no bank loans.
- 2026 Cognassist publishes the Validation White Paper Series with Technical Manual v1.8.
- 2026 Bedford College Group rolls the assessment out to every learner from September, after a pilot in 3 colleges.
- 2026 The platform passes 400,000 learners assessed.
Cognassist funding and investors
- April 2023 Growth equity £4 million
Lead: Gresham House Ventures Gresham House VenturesSource: Cognassist, tech.eu
Only the 2023 round was announced. The 2025 balance sheet at Companies House shows a share premium account of £9,965,657, so the company has raised more than the announced round. We did not find the other rounds in sources we could open.
Leadership
- CQ Chris Quickfall Founder and CEO
- DR Dan Rushton Chief Product Officer
- WB Will Brown Senior Cognitive Research Scientist
Companies House lists Chris Quickfall, Matthew McMillan, Joseph Krancki, Michael McGrath and Paul Fellows as directors. A Science Advisory Board of Professor John R. Crawford, Dr John Welch, Dr Clive Skilbeck and Professor Chris Petkov oversaw the assessment’s development, according to Cognassist.
CareersCareers site
- Customer Success2
- Marketing1
- No team listed1
How the Cognassist assessment works
- minutes in one sitting
- 30
- cognitive domains
- 9
- cognitive indexes
- 3
- Performance-based tasks
- Practice question before each task
- Break option halfway
- Desktop or laptop browser only
- Standardised scores for every domain
- CogType summary
- Signal: consider needs assessment, monitor, or no need identified
- Speed of Working result for extra time
- Draft support plan
- Kai learning assistant
Cognitive domains
Language & Numbers3
- Literacy
- Verbal Reasoning
- Reading Decoding
Visual & Fluid4
- Numeracy
- Executive Function
- Visual Perception
- Visual Information Processing Speed
Memory2
- Verbal Memory
- Non-Verbal Memory
The 9 domains and 3 indexes as Cognassist lists them. The company bases the set on the Cattell-Horn-Carroll model of cognitive ability.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Cognitive assessment A performance-based online assessment of 9 cognitive domains, taken by every learner at enrolment in about 30 minutes, with a practice question before each task. How it works
- Plan360 support plans A draft support plan with reasonable adjustments ranked from the learner’s profile. The tutor edits it and agrees it with the learner. Support plans
- Kai learning assistant An AI assistant for every assessed learner. A learner describes a task, and Kai returns a step-by-step strategy based on their cognitive profile. About Kai
- Inclusion insights A dashboard for quality and inclusion leads that shows where each learner is in the assess, plan, do and review cycle, with overdue flags and exports. What’s new
- Adaptify A free separate tool that suggests adaptations to a lesson plan for a group of learners. Open Adaptify
For colleges, training providers and employersBook a demo
- 01Every learner is invited automatically at enrolment, and no specialist is needed to run the assessment or read the results.
- 02Live two-way integrations with Bud, OneFile, the OneAdvanced ePortfolio and Aptem, plus a public API.
- 03Support records are built for Ofsted inspections and learning support funding audits.
- 04Data is hosted in the UK on Microsoft Azure. Cognassist holds ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials.
Cognassist does not publish prices. Quotes follow a demo, checked on 8 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Learner and tutor loginmy.cognassist.com
- Support portalRaise a ticket
- Knowledge baseHelp for learners and tutors
- SalesBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Cognassist UK Limited, RMT Accountants & Business Advisers Ltd, Gosforth Park Avenue, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE12 8EG, England
- Company number
- 12159846, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 16 August 2019
- Former name
- Cognassist Group Limited, until 12 December 2019
- Status
- Active
- VAT number
- 339039392
- Security
- ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials
- Hosting
- Microsoft Azure in the UK
Alternatives to Cognassist
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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