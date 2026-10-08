About Cognassist

Cognassist is a British company that sells a cognitive assessment and learning support platform to colleges, universities and apprenticeship providers. Every learner takes a 30-minute online assessment at enrolment, and it measures 9 cognitive domains. Tutors then get a report, a draft support plan and a record of the support they deliver. Cognassist states that the assessment is not a diagnosis and does not detect dyslexia or any other condition. Prices are not published and are quoted after a demo.

Cognassist makes software for learning support in further education, apprenticeships and universities. A learner gets an email invitation from their college or training provider, takes an online assessment and receives a profile of how they think and learn. Tutors use the results to plan and record reasonable adjustments, and providers use the records as evidence for Ofsted inspections and learning support funding claims.

Chris Quickfall founded the company. Cognassist dates its start to 2017. The current company, Cognassist UK Limited, was incorporated in August 2019, and the 2023 investment announcement also gives 2019 as the founding year.

In April 2023 Gresham House Ventures invested £4 million to grow the education business and sell to employers. Case studies on the site name employers such as Openreach, Rentokil and Siemens Mobility next to colleges and training providers. In 2026 Cognassist published its Validation White Paper Series, and it states that the papers are not peer-reviewed.