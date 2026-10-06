- tutors to choose from
- 11K+
- lessons completed
- 3.1M+
- typical price per hour
- £20–45
- tutor applicants accepted
- 1 in 8
About Tutorful
Tutorful is a Sheffield marketplace where parents and students pick a private tutor and take one-to-one lessons in its online classroom. Tutors set their own hourly rate, and Tutorful adds a service fee on top, which it gave as 35% in August 2026. According to the help centre, most lessons cost £20 to £45 an hour with the fee included. On 6 October 2026 the site lists 11,000+ tutors and 3.1 million+ completed lessons. The company behind it, Tutora Ltd, raised about £7 million from Crowdcube backers, NVM and Mercia between 2016 and 2021.
Tutorful lists tutors for primary and secondary school subjects, GCSE, A-level, Scottish Highers, IB, university study, admissions tests, languages, music and hobbies. Families answer a few questions, get a shortlist of matched tutors and book through the site. Every lesson runs in Tutorful’s online classroom, built on Lessonspace, and every lesson is recorded. Students pay after each lesson, and Tutorful keeps a service fee on top of the tutor’s rate.
Scott Gladwood, a former primary school teacher, and Mark Hughes, a technology analyst, started the company in Sheffield. Tutora Ltd was registered on 31 December 2014, and the site went live in August 2015 under the name Tutora. In 2017 it changed its name to Tutorful. Early press spells the co-founder’s name as Scott Woodley, while Companies House lists Scott Gladwood, who left the board in October 2022.
The company raised money twice on Crowdcube, in 2016 and 2017, then took £3.2 million from NVM Private Equity in 2019 and £3 million from Mercia in 2021. Andy Jones, formerly at the taxi app mytaxi, joined as CEO in 2022, and Mark Hughes stays on the board. Tutorful launched in Ireland and France in 2021. In 2026 the help centre says it works only in the UK, and lessons are online only.
History
- 2014 Tutora Ltd is registered in England and Wales on 31 December, with Scott Gladwood as director.
- 2015 Scott Gladwood and Mark Hughes launch Tutora in Sheffield in August. Hughes joins the board in September.
- 2016 Raises £150,000 on Crowdcube in four days.
- 2017 Raises about £700,000 on Crowdcube from 540 investors in March, double its £350,000 target. Renames itself Tutorful.
- 2018 Releases its iPhone app in September. Ranks 35th in the Startups 100 with 9,000 active tutors.
- 2019 NVM Private Equity invests £3.2 million in October. Ishaan Chilkoti joins the board.
- 2020 Revenue from online tuition grows 376% during the pandemic, according to the company.
- 2021 Marks its 2 millionth lesson with a new brand in July and launches in Ireland and France.
- 2021 Raises £3 million in September from Mercia’s Northern VCTs and NPIF – Mercia Equity Finance. Employs 55 staff.
- 2022 Andy Jones joins as CEO. Co-founder Scott Gladwood leaves the board in October.
- 2025 Allots new shares in July. Mercia Fund Management (Nominees) Limited joins the board in September.
- 2026 Lists 11,000+ tutors and 3.1 million+ completed lessons. All lessons run online.
Tutorful funding and investors
- 2016 Crowdfunding £150,000
Crowdcube investorsSource: TheBusinessDesk
- March 2017 Crowdfunding, 14.37% equity £700,000
540 Crowdcube investorsSource: Startups.co.uk
- October 2019 Growth capital £3.2 million
Lead: NVM Private Equity NVM Private EquitySource: NVM press release
- September 2021 Growth capital £3 million
Lead: Mercia Mercia’s Northern VCTsNPIF – Mercia Equity FinanceSource: Mercia press release
Sums from press releases and the trade press. Mercia says Tutorful raised £3.5 million from the Northern VCTs in 2019, while NVM’s own release gives £3.2 million. A further share allotment in July 2025 has no published amount.
Leadership
- AJ Andy Jones CEO since 2022, director
- MH Mark Hughes Co-founder, director
Andy Jones joined as CEO in May 2022 and has been a director since 11 April 2022. He signed the 2024 accounts in May 2025. Mark Hughes was co-founder and CEO until then and has been a director since September 2015. The other directors on 6 October 2026 are Joseph Cohen, Krista Marks, Maya Moufarek and Mercia Fund Management (Nominees) Limited.
How Tutorful works
- tutor applicants accepted
- 1 in 8
- experience required from tutors
- 2+ years
- access to lesson recordings
- 3 months
- Matching questions and a tutor shortlist
- Filters by availability, SEN experience and price
- Enhanced DBS check for every tutor
- Photo ID and two references
- Profiles reviewed by hand
- Messages only through the platform
- Recorded online lessons
- Interactive whiteboard and file sharing
- Pay after each lesson
- First-lesson satisfaction guarantee
- Internal Safeguarding Officer
Subjects and levels
Primary8
- SATs
- Reading
- Phonics
- Writing
- Maths
- Reception
- Key Stage 1
- Key Stage 2
Secondary14
- Maths
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Combined Science
- English Language
- English Literature
- Computer Science
- Spanish
- German
- French
- History
- Geography
- Music
Post 1612
- Maths
- Psychology
- Biology
- Chemistry
- English
- Sociology
- History
- Business Studies
- Physics
- Economics
- Geography
- Computing
University11
- Psychology
- Law
- Business Studies
- Computer Science
- Economics
- Medicine
- Dentistry
- Engineering
- LNAT
- BMAT
- UCAT
Professional skills6
- Accounting
- Functional skills
- Python
- Statistics
- SPSS
- Matlab
Languages8
- French
- Spanish
- German
- Italian
- Mandarin
- Russian
- Arabic
- Japanese
Music8
- Singing
- Piano
- Guitar
- Drums
- Bass Guitar
- Keyboard
- Saxophone
- Violin
Hobbies5
- Photography
- Textiles
- Chess
- Art
- Graphic Design
Levels10
- Key Stage 3
- GCSE
- National 5
- A-Level
- Scottish Highers
- IB
- Music grades 1 to 8+
- 11+
- Homeschooling
- Additional needs
Subjects from the menu on tutorful.co.uk on 6 October 2026. Tutorful counted more than 300 subjects in 2019 and 2021. About 70% of clients were children in 2021, the rest adults.
Products
- Tutor marketplace Families answer questions about subject, level, goals and availability, then get a shortlist of matched tutors. They compare profiles and reviews, message tutors through the site and book a lesson. How it works
- Online classroom Lessons run in a classroom built on Lessonspace, with a whiteboard, document upload and screen sharing. Every lesson is recorded, and students can rewatch it for three months. Where lessons take place
- Tutorful app A free iPhone and Android app for messages, bookings and lessons. PayPal works on the website only. App Store
- Tutorful community A forum where tutors on the platform share advice and ask questions. community.tutorful.co.uk
How much is Tutorful?
- Lowest advertised rate £20/hour From £20 an hour, Paid after each lesson
- Typical upper rate £45/hour Up to about £45 an hour, Paid after each lesson
Is Tutorful free?
There is no subscription and no upfront fee. Tutors can offer a discounted trial lesson from £5, and a free 15-minute video chat can be arranged by the tutor before the first paid lesson.
Prices in pounds sterling for UK lessons, from the Tutorful help centre and home page on 6 October 2026. Tutors set their own hourly rate, and Tutorful adds a service fee as a percentage on top. The price on a tutor’s profile already includes the fee. In a Trustpilot reply in August 2026 Tutorful gave the fee as 35%. The card is charged 24 hours after each lesson.
How to cancel a Tutorful lessonTutorful terms and conditions
- Lessons dashboard ↗
- Log in at tutorful.co.uk
- Open the booking in your lessons
- Cancel it on the website, since texts or calls to the tutor do not count
- Support ↗
- Email support@tutorful.co.uk
- Support works Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm
- Report a problem lesson within 96 hours for the standard refund process
- Cancelling 24 hours or more before a lesson costs nothing.
- Under 24 hours the tutor decides: no charge, 50% or 100%. If the tutor does nothing, Tutorful charges 50%.
- Under 6 hours a £5 late cancellation fee is added, unless the tutor charges the full 100%.
- A student who misses a lesson pays the full price. If the tutor does not show up within 15 minutes, the student pays nothing.
- If the first lesson goes wrong, Tutorful pays for one lesson with a new tutor, up to £100, once per student.
Refund rules
- Complaints
- A complaint within 96 hours of a lesson goes to the tutor, who has 48 hours to dispute it. Without a dispute, Tutorful refunds the tutor fee.
- Satisfaction guarantee
- The terms require notice within 48 hours of the first lesson and a paid replacement lesson within 12 months. The help centre describes it as a credit of up to £100 on the next payment.
- Group classes
- Classes can be cancelled free with more than 72 hours’ notice. Missed sessions are not refunded.
From Tutorful’s terms and conditions (last change noted 8 October 2024) and help centre articles updated in July 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Webtutorful.co.uk, lessons in the browser classroom
- iPhone and iPad4.5 on the App Store, UK
- Android2.8 on Google Play, 50K+ downloads
App details, App Store UK
- Current version
- 2026.52, released 29 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 28 September 2018
- Requires
- iOS 16.0 or later
- Size
- 73 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Productivity
- Languages
- English
- Downloads
- 50K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Tutora Ltd
Is Tutorful worth it?
What parents and tutors like
- Parents write about higher grades after lessons, in one case two grades above mock results.Lisa, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Parents use the lesson recordings to follow and support their child’s learning.Shantell, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Users praise quick email replies from the support team.Max hansen, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 91% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 4,568 reviews
What parents and tutors criticise
- Reviewers say families do not see that 35% of the tutor’s rate is added as a service fee.Mike Milner, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Parents report charges for lessons cancelled less than 24 hours ahead, including for illness.Mr Venugopal Kelkar, Trustpilot, February 2026
- Some users waited a week or more for an email reply from support.SN, Trustpilot, December 2025
- Long-standing tutors dislike that lessons are online only and always recorded.Ang Hoffkin, Trustpilot, July 2026
What users write in reviews, not our rating. On 6 October 2026 Tutorful lessons cost about £20 to £45 an hour, service fee included, with no subscription.
Tutorful reviews
-
“They both achieved 2 grades above their mock results.”Lisa · 7 September 2026 · App Store Hayley
-
“The lessons are enjoyable, informative and best of all I am learning more Italian.”E Holt · 28 September 2026 · App Store Enjoyable, informative
-
“They charge you full class charge if you cancel within 24 hours.”Mr Venugopal Kelkar · 21 February 2026 · App Store Beware of this website. They have hidden charges
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@tutorful.co.uk
- Help centretutorful.freshdesk.com
- Tutor communitycommunity.tutorful.co.uk
- Legal entity
- Tutora Ltd, trading as Tutorful, 1 Tenter Street, Pennine 5 Block 2, Spaces, Sheffield, S1 4BY, England
- Company number
- 09370702, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 31 December 2014
- Legal form
- Private limited company
- Activity
- SIC 85590, other education
- Last accounts
- Small company, year to 31 December 2024
- Net assets
- £1.25 million at 31 December 2024
- Average staff
- 26 in 2024, 56 in 2023
- Control
- No registrable person with significant control since 8 February 2024
- Subsidiary
- Tutorful Limited, 11058911, non-trading, owned since 25 February 2025
Alternatives to Tutorful
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online tutoring for UK school pupils from London, with university students as tutors and fixed prices per lesson. IXL Learning owns it since 2025. →
- Superprof🇫🇷 France A tutor marketplace from Paris with lessons online and in person. Students pay a monthly pass to contact tutors and pay lessons on top. →
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria One-to-one online tutoring from Vienna on a monthly membership. GoStudent picks the tutor, and the first lesson is free. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tutoring companies
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Superprof🇫🇷 France
- Acadomia🇫🇷 France
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