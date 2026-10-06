About Tutorful

Tutorful is a Sheffield marketplace where parents and students pick a private tutor and take one-to-one lessons in its online classroom. Tutors set their own hourly rate, and Tutorful adds a service fee on top, which it gave as 35% in August 2026. According to the help centre, most lessons cost £20 to £45 an hour with the fee included. On 6 October 2026 the site lists 11,000+ tutors and 3.1 million+ completed lessons. The company behind it, Tutora Ltd, raised about £7 million from Crowdcube backers, NVM and Mercia between 2016 and 2021.

Tutorful lists tutors for primary and secondary school subjects, GCSE, A-level, Scottish Highers, IB, university study, admissions tests, languages, music and hobbies. Families answer a few questions, get a shortlist of matched tutors and book through the site. Every lesson runs in Tutorful’s online classroom, built on Lessonspace, and every lesson is recorded. Students pay after each lesson, and Tutorful keeps a service fee on top of the tutor’s rate.

Scott Gladwood, a former primary school teacher, and Mark Hughes, a technology analyst, started the company in Sheffield. Tutora Ltd was registered on 31 December 2014, and the site went live in August 2015 under the name Tutora. In 2017 it changed its name to Tutorful. Early press spells the co-founder’s name as Scott Woodley, while Companies House lists Scott Gladwood, who left the board in October 2022.

The company raised money twice on Crowdcube, in 2016 and 2017, then took £3.2 million from NVM Private Equity in 2019 and £3 million from Mercia in 2021. Andy Jones, formerly at the taxi app mytaxi, joined as CEO in 2022, and Mark Hughes stays on the board. Tutorful launched in Ireland and France in 2021. In 2026 the help centre says it works only in the UK, and lessons are online only.