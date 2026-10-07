Lingvano from Vienna teaches American, British and Austrian Sign Language. Deaf native signers record every video lesson, and a slow-motion button replays each sign. Live Signing Practice sessions run with Deaf tutors.

Mondly from Brașov, owned by Pearson since 2022, teaches 41 languages in 1,320 language pairs, so the course can run in your first language. Lessons follow 40 everyday topics, and a chatbot with speech recognition runs practice dialogues.

Lingvist from Tallinn ranks words by how often they appear in subtitles and articles and teaches the most frequent first. Each card is a real sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into cards.

Memrise from London, founded in 2010, runs 32 official courses in 29 languages. Every word and phrase comes with a video of a native speaker, and spaced review brings it back. MemBot, an AI partner, runs written and spoken role-play.

Pimsleur is a US audio course from Simon & Schuster in New York, built on a method from 1963. Each lesson is a 30-minute audio session: a speaker prompts you, you answer aloud, and phrases come back at growing intervals. A hands-free mode and CarPlay let you learn in the car.

Tandem from Berlin is a language exchange. You teach your language to a native speaker of the one you learn, by chat, voice notes and calls. Tandem reports more than 35 million members.

Lingoda is an online school from Berlin, founded in 2012. Teachers run live 60-minute Zoom classes around the clock, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one, on a CEFR curriculum. Each level has about 50 classes, and a free placement test sets your start.

Free plan Partly: the first lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language

Babbel from Berlin sells a self-paced course in 14 languages. Lessons last about 15 minutes, explain the rule, then drill it with speech recognition and spaced review. Babbel Live adds online classes with tutors.

Busuu, a London company founded in Madrid in 2008, teaches 14 languages in lessons of 3 to 5 minutes. Each chapter ends with a checkpoint on the CEFR scale. Native speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.

Duolingo is a US app from Pittsburgh, founded in 2011, and the reference point for this list. It teaches 42 languages in 285 course pairs as a game, with streaks, energy and weekly leagues. Every course is free with ads.

How to choose a language app by goal

To start for free and build a daily habit, take Duolingo or Busuu. Duolingo has more languages, 42 against 14. Busuu follows CEFR levels and gets your answers checked by native speakers.

To understand grammar, take Babbel. To have a teacher who sets the pace, take Lingoda. Both suit adults with a deadline, such as a move or a job.

To speak from the first week, combine a course with Tandem for real people. Pimsleur trains speaking through audio and fits learners who study in the car or on a walk.

For vocabulary, Memrise shows native speakers on video, and Lingvist teaches the most frequent words first. Mondly fits learners whose first language is not English. For sign language, Lingvano teaches ASL, BSL and ÖGS with Deaf teachers.

Free vs paid language apps

Three apps here stay useful without paying. Duolingo and Busuu open complete courses with ads, and Tandem is free for chats with native speakers. Memrise and Mondly give a limited free plan. Babbel, Pimsleur and Lingvano let you try a few lessons, and Lingvist and Lingoda give only a trial.

Paying removes ads and adds things the free plans lack: offline mode and certificates in Busuu, live classes in Babbel and Lingoda, AI conversations in Busuu Premium Plus and Duolingo Max. On a yearly plan Busuu costs €57.99, Memrise $61.99 in the US, Mondly $74.90, Lingvist €79.99, Babbel $107.99 in the US App Store and Pimsleur All Access $164.99. Lingoda charges per class, from €54.99 for 5 group classes every 4 weeks.

Several paid plans start with a free trial that turns into a charge. Cancel before the trial ends in Mondly, Lingvist, Pimsleur and Lingvano if you do not plan to stay.

How we picked

Eight apps come from companies founded in Europe, the focus of this catalog. Some now have owners outside the EU: Chegg owns Busuu, Pearson owns Mondly, and US parent companies hold Memrise and Lingvist. We added two US apps, Duolingo and Pimsleur, because a list of the most used language apps without them would mislead. We compared official prices, plans and levels from company pages, help centers and the App Store in October 2026. We did not test the apps ourselves.