Best language learning apps 10 apps grouped by goal

Start with Duolingo or Busuu if you want to learn for free: both open complete courses with ads. Pay for Babbel if you want grammar rules explained, Lingoda if you want a live teacher, and Pimsleur if you learn by ear on the commute. Tandem trains speaking, Memrise and Lingvist train vocabulary, Mondly covers 41 languages, and Lingvano teaches sign language.

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Short answer

  1. DuolingoA free daily habit in 42 languages
  2. BusuuA free course with CEFR levels
  3. BabbelLearners who want grammar rules first
  4. LingodaAdults who need a teacher and a schedule
  5. TandemFree conversation with native speakers
  6. PimsleurLearning by ear while driving
+4 more in the table

10 language apps at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Duolingo A free daily habit in 42 languages Free; Super €89.99 to €110.99 a year (German App Store) Yes: every course, with ads and limited energy
Busuu A free course with CEFR levels Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson 4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
Babbel Learners who want grammar rules first From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; US App Store $107.99/yr Partly: the first lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language 4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
Lingoda Adults who need a teacher and a schedule From €54.99 per 4 weeks for 5 group classes (English) No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class 4.8 on the App Store (177)
Tandem Free conversation with native speakers Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads 4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
Pimsleur Learning by ear while driving All Access $20.99 or $164.99/yr (US App Store); one level $150 once Partly: one free lesson in each of 51 languages; 7-day trial
Memrise Everyday phrases from native-speaker videos Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
Lingvist Building vocabulary fast for reading €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99 No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan 4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
Mondly Learning from your own native language $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store) Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial 4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)
Lingvano Sign language for hearing learners ASL $17.99/mo or $119.99/yr (US App Store) Partly: a few lessons; 7-day trial for Premium 4.9 on the App Store (118.6K)

  1. Duolingo

    🇺🇸 United States
    A free daily habit in 42 languages

    Duolingo is a US app from Pittsburgh, founded in 2011, and the reference point for this list. It teaches 42 languages in 285 course pairs as a game, with streaks, energy and weekly leagues. Every course is free with ads.

    Pros

    • 42 languages in 285 course pairs, High Valyrian included
    • Whole courses on the free plan
    • Max adds AI Roleplay and Video Call in 6 courses

    Cons

    • No human teachers
    • Duolingo does not publish the Max price on the web
    Price
    Free; Super €89.99 to €110.99 a year (German App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: every course, with ads and limited energy
    Babbel vs DuolingoMemrise vs DuolingoBusuu vs DuolingoMondly vs Duolingo duolingo.com

  2. Busuu

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2008
    A free course with CEFR levels

    Busuu, a London company founded in Madrid in 2008, teaches 14 languages in lessons of 3 to 5 minutes. Each chapter ends with a checkpoint on the CEFR scale. Native speakers in the community correct your written and spoken answers.

    Pros

    • A1 to C1 in English, French, German and Spanish
    • The cheapest paid yearly plan here: €57.99

    Cons

    • AI Conversations and pronunciation feedback need Premium Plus
    • Certificates can stop below the course level, German at B2
    Price
    Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
    Free plan
    Yes: complete courses and community corrections, a short ad before each lesson
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
    Busuu profile: prices, reviews, history Busuu vs DuolingoBabbel vs Busuu busuu.com

  3. Babbel

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2007
    Learners who want grammar rules first

    Babbel from Berlin sells a self-paced course in 14 languages. Lessons last about 15 minutes, explain the rule, then drill it with speech recognition and spaced review. Babbel Live adds online classes with tutors.

    Pros

    • European Spanish up to C1, French, German and Italian to B2
    • Lifetime access for €299.99 once in the EU
    • Group plan for up to 6 learners

    Cons

    • Most of each course sits behind the paywall
    • Russian stops at A1, Polish and Turkish at A2
    Price
    From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; US App Store $107.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: the first lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
    Babbel profile: prices, reviews, history Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta StoneBabbel vs Pimsleur babbel.com

  4. Lingoda

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
    Adults who need a teacher and a schedule

    Lingoda is an online school from Berlin, founded in 2012. Teachers run live 60-minute Zoom classes around the clock, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one, on a CEFR curriculum. Each level has about 50 classes, and a free placement test sets your start.

    Pros

    • Every class has a live teacher
    • Sprint pays back 50% or 100% of the fee if you attend every class

    Cons

    • Six courses only, Business English included
    • German, French and Spanish cost more than English
    Price
    From €54.99 per 4 weeks for 5 group classes (English)
    Free plan
    No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (177)
    Lingoda profile: prices, reviews, history lingoda.com

  5. Tandem

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2015
    Free conversation with native speakers

    Tandem from Berlin is a language exchange. You teach your language to a native speaker of the one you learn, by chat, voice notes and calls. Tandem reports more than 35 million members.

    Pros

    • 300 languages, including 20 sign languages
    • Partners correct your messages inside the chat

    Cons

    • No course or lesson plan
    • New members pay for Pro to make calls
    Price
    Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
    Tandem profile: prices, reviews, history Tandem vs HelloTalk tandem.net

  6. Pimsleur

    🇺🇸 United States
    Learning by ear while driving

    Pimsleur is a US audio course from Simon & Schuster in New York, built on a method from 1963. Each lesson is a 30-minute audio session: a speaker prompts you, you answer aloud, and phrases come back at growing intervals. A hands-free mode and CarPlay let you learn in the car.

    Pros

    • 51 languages, including Ojibwe, Twi and Swahili
    • Courses on pimsleur.com can be bought once, without a subscription

    Cons

    • Courses stop at intermediate level
    • Subscriptions are not refunded
    Price
    All Access $20.99 or $164.99/yr (US App Store); one level $150 once
    Free plan
    Partly: one free lesson in each of 51 languages; 7-day trial
    Babbel vs Pimsleur pimsleur.com

  7. Memrise

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
    Everyday phrases from native-speaker videos

    Memrise from London, founded in 2010, runs 32 official courses in 29 languages. Every word and phrase comes with a video of a native speaker, and spaced review brings it back. MemBot, an AI partner, runs written and spoken role-play.

    Pros

    • You hear how real people say each phrase
    • Practice tests for IELTS, GCSE, A-Level and IB

    Cons

    • Daily limits on the free plan
    • Little grammar teaching
    Price
    Free; Pro €69.99/yr, US $61.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
    Memrise profile: prices, reviews, history Memrise vs Duolingo memrise.com

  8. Lingvist

    🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia · founded 2013
    Building vocabulary fast for reading

    Lingvist from Tallinn ranks words by how often they appear in subtitles and articles and teaches the most frequent first. Each card is a real sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turns any text you upload into cards.

    Pros

    • 16 courses in 15 languages on one subscription
    • No ads, and students get 50% off on request

    Cons

    • No free plan beyond the trial and the level test
    • Grammar only as notes on the cards
    Price
    €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
    Free plan
    No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
    Lingvist profile: prices, reviews, history lingvist.com

  9. Mondly

    🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania · founded 2013
    Learning from your own native language

    Mondly from Brașov, owned by Pearson since 2022, teaches 41 languages in 1,320 language pairs, so the course can run in your first language. Lessons follow 40 everyday topics, and a chatbot with speech recognition runs practice dialogues.

    Pros

    • Mondly VR for Meta Quest and Steam in 30 languages
    • Grammar notes and conjugation tables in lessons

    Cons

    • Courses stop at B2
    • The trial bills automatically, and many complaints are about these charges
    Price
    $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)
    Mondly profile: prices, reviews, history Mondly vs Duolingo mondly.com

  10. Lingvano

    🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria · founded 2018
    Sign language for hearing learners

    Lingvano from Vienna teaches American, British and Austrian Sign Language. Deaf native signers record every video lesson, and a slow-motion button replays each sign. Live Signing Practice sessions run with Deaf tutors.

    Pros

    • 600+ interactive lessons in the ASL course
    • Several Deaf teachers with different signing styles

    Cons

    • No spoken languages
    • Lingvano gives no CEFR level for its courses
    Price
    ASL $17.99/mo or $119.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Partly: a few lessons; 7-day trial for Premium
    Rating
    4.9 on the App Store (118.6K)
    Lingvano profile: prices, reviews, history lingvano.com

How to choose a language app by goal

To start for free and build a daily habit, take Duolingo or Busuu. Duolingo has more languages, 42 against 14. Busuu follows CEFR levels and gets your answers checked by native speakers.

To understand grammar, take Babbel. To have a teacher who sets the pace, take Lingoda. Both suit adults with a deadline, such as a move or a job.

To speak from the first week, combine a course with Tandem for real people. Pimsleur trains speaking through audio and fits learners who study in the car or on a walk.

For vocabulary, Memrise shows native speakers on video, and Lingvist teaches the most frequent words first. Mondly fits learners whose first language is not English. For sign language, Lingvano teaches ASL, BSL and ÖGS with Deaf teachers.

Free vs paid language apps

Three apps here stay useful without paying. Duolingo and Busuu open complete courses with ads, and Tandem is free for chats with native speakers. Memrise and Mondly give a limited free plan. Babbel, Pimsleur and Lingvano let you try a few lessons, and Lingvist and Lingoda give only a trial.

Paying removes ads and adds things the free plans lack: offline mode and certificates in Busuu, live classes in Babbel and Lingoda, AI conversations in Busuu Premium Plus and Duolingo Max. On a yearly plan Busuu costs €57.99, Memrise $61.99 in the US, Mondly $74.90, Lingvist €79.99, Babbel $107.99 in the US App Store and Pimsleur All Access $164.99. Lingoda charges per class, from €54.99 for 5 group classes every 4 weeks.

Several paid plans start with a free trial that turns into a charge. Cancel before the trial ends in Mondly, Lingvist, Pimsleur and Lingvano if you do not plan to stay.

How we picked

Eight apps come from companies founded in Europe, the focus of this catalog. Some now have owners outside the EU: Chegg owns Busuu, Pearson owns Mondly, and US parent companies hold Memrise and Lingvist. We added two US apps, Duolingo and Pimsleur, because a list of the most used language apps without them would mislead. We compared official prices, plans and levels from company pages, help centers and the App Store in October 2026. We did not test the apps ourselves.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Best language learning apps: FAQ

It depends on the goal. Duolingo and Busuu are the best free starts. Babbel explains grammar and reaches C1 in European Spanish. Lingoda gives live classes with teachers. Pimsleur fits learners who study by ear.

Duolingo opens all 42 of its courses for free with ads. Busuu opens complete courses in 14 languages with an ad before each lesson, and native speakers correct your answers. Tandem is free for conversation with native speakers.

Adults with a fixed goal often need structure. Lingoda runs live classes with teachers on a CEFR curriculum up to C1 in English and German. Babbel explains grammar in 15-minute lessons. Pimsleur fits a commute with 30-minute audio lessons.

Tandem connects you with native speakers for free. Lingoda puts you in a live class with a teacher, and Pimsleur makes you answer aloud in every lesson.

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