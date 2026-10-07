Best app to learn English 8 English apps compared by goal

For a free English course, start with Busuu: the whole course runs from A1 to C1, and native speakers correct your exercises. Pick Lingoda for live classes with a teacher and Duolingo for a free daily routine plus its own English test. Mondly lets you choose American or British English, Memrise has IELTS practice tests, and Tandem puts you in touch with native speakers.

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Short answer

  1. BusuuA free full course up to C1
  2. LingodaLive classes with a teacher up to C1
  3. BabbelGrammar explained in your own language
  4. DuolingoA free daily routine up to B2
  5. MondlyChoosing American or British English
  6. MemriseIELTS practice and native-speaker videos
+2 more in the table

8 English apps at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Busuu A free full course up to C1 Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr Yes: the complete English course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson 4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
Lingoda Live classes with a teacher up to C1 Group from €54.99 per 4 weeks for 5 classes; 12 classes €109.99 or $129.99 No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class 4.8 on the App Store (177)
Babbel Grammar explained in your own language From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99 Partly: the first lesson of every course 4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
Duolingo A free daily routine up to B2 Free; Super from $83.99/yr in the US App Store Yes: the complete English course with ads and limited energy
Mondly Choosing American or British English $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store) Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial 4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)
Memrise IELTS practice and native-speaker videos Free; Pro US $61.99/yr, EU €69.99/yr Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
Tandem Chatting with native English speakers Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store) Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads 4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
Lingvist Building vocabulary from frequent words €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99 No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan 4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)

  1. Busuu

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2008
    A free full course up to C1

    Busuu’s English course covers five CEFR levels, from A1 to C1. You send written and spoken answers to the community, and native English speakers correct them. The free account opens the complete course with a short ad before each lesson.

    Pros

    • Premium gives a certificate for each English level from A1 to C1
    • The app runs in 15 languages, Spanish and Portuguese among them
    • Premium Plus adds AI role-play conversations in English

    Cons

    • Busuu certificates do not replace IELTS, TOEFL or Cambridge results
    • Busuu does not say whether the course follows American or British English
    Price
    Free; Premium €57.99/yr, Premium Plus €69.90/yr
    Free plan
    Yes: the complete English course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (101.1K)
    Busuu profile: prices, reviews, history Busuu vs DuolingoBabbel vs Busuu busuu.com

  2. Lingoda

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2012
    Live classes with a teacher up to C1

    Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Teachers run 60-minute English classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one. The course goes from A1 to C1 and covers several varieties, from Americanisms to British and New Zealand slang.

    Pros

    • English costs less than other Lingoda languages: 12 German classes cost €159.99
    • A separate Business English course up to B2
    • Sprint: 30 classes for €310, with 50% back if you attend every class

    Cons

    • No free plan, and plans renew every four weeks
    • We found no IELTS, TOEFL or Cambridge course on Lingoda’s pages
    Price
    Group from €54.99 per 4 weeks for 5 classes; 12 classes €109.99 or $129.99
    Free plan
    No, 7-day trial with 3 group classes or 1 private class
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (177)
    Lingoda profile: prices, reviews, history lingoda.com

  3. Babbel

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2007
    Grammar explained in your own language

    Babbel builds its English course for speakers of eight languages: Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Swedish and Ukrainian. You switch the app to one of them, and the grammar notes and instructions come in that language. Lessons take about 15 minutes and check pronunciation with speech recognition.

    Pros

    • Grammar notes in Spanish, Portuguese and six other languages
    • Talking on the Job, a free English podcast for B1 to C1
    • Lifetime access for €299.99 once

    Cons

    • The English course stays hidden while the app runs in English
    • Babbel’s help center gives no CEFR level for English, only “beginner to advanced”
    Price
    From €8.99/mo on the 12-month plan; Lifetime €299.99
    Free plan
    Partly: the first lesson of every course
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (755.2K)
    Babbel profile: prices, reviews, history Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta StoneBabbel vs Pimsleur babbel.com

  4. Duolingo

    🇺🇸 United States
    A free daily routine up to B2

    Duolingo is a US app. Its English course is free in short game-like lessons, and since April 2026 it teaches content up to B2. The same company runs the Duolingo English Test, an online exam that more than 6,500 institutions accept.

    Pros

    • The whole English course is free
    • A free practice test for the Duolingo English Test
    • The app runs in more than 30 languages

    Cons

    • No human teachers
    • English content stops at B2
    Price
    Free; Super from $83.99/yr in the US App Store
    Free plan
    Yes: the complete English course with ads and limited energy
    duolingo.com

  5. Mondly

    🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania · founded 2013
    Choosing American or British English

    Mondly sells American English and British English as two separate courses, both from A1 to B2. You can learn either one from your native language, among 1,320 language pairs. The company comes from Brașov, Romania, and Pearson has owned it since 2022.

    Pros

    • Lessons follow Pearson’s Global Scale of English
    • English progress tests with Pearson content
    • A chatbot with speech recognition for practice talks

    Cons

    • English stops at B2
    • The trial bills automatically, and many complaints are about these charges
    Price
    $15.90/mo or $74.90/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Partly: Daily Lessons, the Hello category and one chatbot lesson; 7-day trial
    Rating
    4.7 on the App Store (33.2K)
    Mondly profile: prices, reviews, history Mondly vs Duolingo mondly.com

  6. Memrise

    🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
    IELTS practice and native-speaker videos

    Memrise’s English course has 70+ lessons and 8,000+ words, each said by a native speaker on video. MemBot, an AI partner, runs more than 75 conversations in English. Memrise also offers IELTS practice tests in reading, writing, listening and speaking, scored by an AI examiner.

    Pros

    • IELTS practice tests with feedback on all four skills
    • The app runs in 21 languages, Spanish and Portuguese among them

    Cons

    • Free plan has daily limits
    • Focus on words and phrases, less on grammar
    Price
    Free; Pro US $61.99/yr, EU €69.99/yr
    Free plan
    Partly: limited lessons and videos, one speaking session a day, with ads
    Rating
    4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
    Memrise profile: prices, reviews, history Memrise vs Duolingo memrise.com

  7. Tandem

    🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2015
    Chatting with native English speakers

    Tandem pairs you with an English speaker who wants to learn your language, for example Spanish or Portuguese. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. The app also has its own 45-minute English test at A2, B1, B2 or C1 with a certificate.

    Pros

    • Real conversations with native speakers
    • Search partners in the US, the UK or nearby

    Cons

    • New members need Pro for audio and video calls
    • No course, and the Tandem certificate is not an official exam
    Price
    Free; Pro $69.99/yr (US App Store)
    Free plan
    Yes: partner search, chats, voice notes and corrections, with ads
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (38.3K)
    Tandem profile: prices, reviews, history Tandem vs HelloTalk tandem.net

  8. Lingvist

    🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia · founded 2013
    Building vocabulary from frequent words

    Lingvist ranks English words by how often they appear in subtitles, articles and other texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a real sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turn any text, such as a work document, into a word list.

    Pros

    • A free level test places you at the right vocabulary level
    • No ads

    Cons

    • No free plan
    • Grammar comes only as notes on cards
    Price
    €9.99/mo or €79.99/yr; US App Store $9.99 and $79.99
    Free plan
    No, 14-day trial on the yearly plan
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (3.7K)
    Lingvist profile: prices, reviews, history lingvist.com

How to choose an English app, by goal

For a full course with levels, Busuu goes up to C1, and Duolingo and Mondly reach B2. Busuu and Duolingo open the whole English course for free. If you want rules explained in Spanish, Portuguese or another native language, Babbel builds its course for eight of them.

For speaking, Lingoda puts you in a live class with a teacher, and Tandem connects you with native speakers. Busuu Premium Plus and Memrise MemBot run AI conversations when no partner is free.

For accent, Mondly is the only app here with separate American and British English courses. Lingoda’s course covers several varieties, from Americanisms to British slang. For vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist starts with the most frequent words.

Free vs paid English apps

Two apps give a complete English course for nothing: Busuu up to C1 and Duolingo up to B2, both with ads. Tandem is free for chats with native speakers. Babbel, Mondly and Memrise give only a part of the course for free, and Lingvist and Lingoda have no free plan.

Paid plans add things the free tiers lack: certificates on Busuu, AI conversations on Busuu and Duolingo, calls on Tandem and live teachers on Lingoda. In the US App Store a year of Memrise Pro costs $61.99 and Tandem Pro $69.99. Babbel’s 12-month plan costs €107.88. Lingoda costs more because a teacher runs every class: €54.99 for 5 group classes every four weeks.

Apps and English exams: IELTS, TOEFL, Cambridge

Memrise is the only app on this list that offers IELTS practice tests, with a score and feedback from an AI examiner. We found no dedicated TOEFL or Cambridge English course on the official pages of the eight apps.

The Duolingo English Test is an exam in its own right. It takes about one hour at home, results arrive in about 2 days, more than 6,500 institutions accept it, and results stay valid for two years. A practice test is free.

Busuu, Lingoda and Tandem give their own CEFR certificates, and Mondly runs English progress tests with Pearson content. They help you see your level before you book an exam, but universities and visa offices ask for official test results.

How we picked

Seven apps come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo is a US product, and we added it as a reference point because so many English learners start there. For each app we checked the highest CEFR level of its English course, the languages you can learn from, American or British English, exam features and prices on official pages and the App Store in October 2026, and the profiles in this catalog. Some European apps now have owners outside the EU: Chegg (US) owns Busuu, and Pearson (UK) owns Mondly.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Best app to learn English: FAQ

Busuu opens the complete English course from A1 to C1 for free, with an ad before each lesson. Duolingo’s English course is free up to B2. Tandem is free for chats with native speakers.

Busuu and Lingoda teach English up to C1. Duolingo and Mondly reach B2. Babbel describes its English courses as beginner to advanced and gives no CEFR level in its help center.

Yes. Babbel builds its English course for Spanish, Portuguese and six other languages. Mondly lets you learn English from your native language among 1,320 language pairs. Busuu runs its app in Spanish and Portuguese too.

Mondly has a separate American English course next to British English, both up to B2. Lingoda’s course covers American, British and other varieties. The other apps do not say which variety they teach.

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