Lingvist ranks English words by how often they appear in subtitles, articles and other texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a real sentence with one word missing. Custom Decks turn any text, such as a work document, into a word list.

Tandem pairs you with an English speaker who wants to learn your language, for example Spanish or Portuguese. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. The app also has its own 45-minute English test at A2, B1, B2 or C1 with a certificate.

Memrise’s English course has 70+ lessons and 8,000+ words, each said by a native speaker on video. MemBot, an AI partner, runs more than 75 conversations in English. Memrise also offers IELTS practice tests in reading, writing, listening and speaking, scored by an AI examiner.

Mondly sells American English and British English as two separate courses, both from A1 to B2. You can learn either one from your native language, among 1,320 language pairs. The company comes from Brașov, Romania, and Pearson has owned it since 2022.

Duolingo is a US app. Its English course is free in short game-like lessons, and since April 2026 it teaches content up to B2. The same company runs the Duolingo English Test, an online exam that more than 6,500 institutions accept.

Babbel builds its English course for speakers of eight languages: Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Swedish and Ukrainian. You switch the app to one of them, and the grammar notes and instructions come in that language. Lessons take about 15 minutes and check pronunciation with speech recognition.

Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Teachers run 60-minute English classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one. The course goes from A1 to C1 and covers several varieties, from Americanisms to British and New Zealand slang.

Free plan Yes: the complete English course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson

Busuu’s English course covers five CEFR levels, from A1 to C1. You send written and spoken answers to the community, and native English speakers correct them. The free account opens the complete course with a short ad before each lesson.

How to choose an English app, by goal

For a full course with levels, Busuu goes up to C1, and Duolingo and Mondly reach B2. Busuu and Duolingo open the whole English course for free. If you want rules explained in Spanish, Portuguese or another native language, Babbel builds its course for eight of them.

For speaking, Lingoda puts you in a live class with a teacher, and Tandem connects you with native speakers. Busuu Premium Plus and Memrise MemBot run AI conversations when no partner is free.

For accent, Mondly is the only app here with separate American and British English courses. Lingoda’s course covers several varieties, from Americanisms to British slang. For vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist starts with the most frequent words.

Free vs paid English apps

Two apps give a complete English course for nothing: Busuu up to C1 and Duolingo up to B2, both with ads. Tandem is free for chats with native speakers. Babbel, Mondly and Memrise give only a part of the course for free, and Lingvist and Lingoda have no free plan.

Paid plans add things the free tiers lack: certificates on Busuu, AI conversations on Busuu and Duolingo, calls on Tandem and live teachers on Lingoda. In the US App Store a year of Memrise Pro costs $61.99 and Tandem Pro $69.99. Babbel’s 12-month plan costs €107.88. Lingoda costs more because a teacher runs every class: €54.99 for 5 group classes every four weeks.

Apps and English exams: IELTS, TOEFL, Cambridge

Memrise is the only app on this list that offers IELTS practice tests, with a score and feedback from an AI examiner. We found no dedicated TOEFL or Cambridge English course on the official pages of the eight apps.

The Duolingo English Test is an exam in its own right. It takes about one hour at home, results arrive in about 2 days, more than 6,500 institutions accept it, and results stay valid for two years. A practice test is free.

Busuu, Lingoda and Tandem give their own CEFR certificates, and Mondly runs English progress tests with Pearson content. They help you see your level before you book an exam, but universities and visa offices ask for official test results.

How we picked

Seven apps come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo is a US product, and we added it as a reference point because so many English learners start there. For each app we checked the highest CEFR level of its English course, the languages you can learn from, American or British English, exam features and prices on official pages and the App Store in October 2026, and the profiles in this catalog. Some European apps now have owners outside the EU: Chegg (US) owns Busuu, and Pearson (UK) owns Mondly.