Mondly teaches French from A1 to B2 and lets you learn it from your own language, among 1,320 language pairs. A chatbot with speech recognition runs practice conversations. The company comes from Brașov, Romania, and Pearson has owned it since 2022.

Lingvist ranks French words by how often they appear in real texts and teaches the most common ones first. Each card shows a sentence with one word missing. A separate exercise trains French verb conjugation.

Tandem pairs you with a French speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. You can search partners by location.

Pimsleur is a US audio course published by Simon & Schuster. Its French course has 5 levels of 30 lessons, and each level takes about 16 hours. You listen, answer out loud and repeat, and a hands-free mode works in the car.

Memrise’s French course has more than 1,100 lessons, 8,000 words and 800 videos of native speakers. Spaced review brings each word back before you forget it. MemBot, an AI partner, runs more than 75 French conversations.

Duolingo is a US app with a free French course in short game-like lessons. Since April 2026 the French course for English speakers teaches content up to B2. Duolingo Max adds Roleplay and Video Call with Lily, an AI character, in French.

Lingoda is an online school from Berlin. Native-speaking teachers run 60-minute French classes on Zoom around the clock, in groups of 3 to 5 or one to one. The French course goes from A1 to B2, and each level has about 50 classes.

Babbel’s French course takes you from A1 to B2 in structured lessons, and extra content reaches into C1. Every lesson explains the grammar and checks your pronunciation with speech recognition. Babbel also publishes French podcasts from A1 to B2, such as Parlez Away and French en route.

Free plan Yes: the complete French course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson

Busuu’s French course runs from A1 to C1 in lessons of 3 to 5 minutes. You send written and spoken exercises to the community, and native French speakers correct them. Complete courses are free with a short ad before each lesson.

How to choose a French app, by goal

For a full course with levels, Busuu goes up to C1, Babbel teaches structured lessons up to B2 with extra C1 content, and Duolingo and Mondly reach B2. Busuu and Duolingo open the whole French course for free.

For speaking, Lingoda puts you in a live class with a native-speaking teacher, Tandem connects you with French speakers, and Pimsleur trains you to answer out loud by audio. Duolingo Max and Busuu Premium Plus add AI conversations in French.

For vocabulary, Memrise plays every word in a native-speaker video, and Lingvist sorts words by frequency and drills verb conjugation.

Apps and French exams: DELF, DALF, TEF

The French Ministry of Education awards the DELF for levels A1 to B2 and the DALF for C1 and C2, and the diplomas have no time limit. The Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry runs the TEF. For Canada’s Express Entry, IRCC accepts TEF Canada and TCF Canada, and TEF Canada results stay valid for two years.

None of the apps on this list sells a dedicated DELF, DALF or TEF course on its official pages. Busuu and Lingoda give their own certificates for each level, and these do not replace an official diploma. Lingoda’s French classes up to B2 cover the levels of the DELF, and Busuu’s course reaches the DALF C1 level.

None of the nine apps lists a separate Canadian French course. To hear Quebec French, search Tandem partners by location.

How we picked

Seven apps come from companies founded in Europe. Duolingo and Pimsleur are US products. We added them as reference points for the European apps. For each app we checked the highest CEFR level of its French course, French lessons and prices on official pages and the App Store in October 2026, and the profiles in this catalog. Some European apps now have owners outside the EU: Chegg (US) owns Busuu, and Pearson (UK) owns Mondly.