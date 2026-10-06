About Busuu

Busuu is a London language learning app founded in Madrid in 2008 and owned by Chegg since 2022. It teaches 14 languages in lessons of 3 to 5 minutes, and native speakers in the community correct your exercises. All courses are free with ads. Premium costs from €4.83 a month on the 12-month plan, Premium Plus with AI conversations from €5.83. Companies buy Busuu for Business with live lessons and industry courses.

Busuu teaches languages in short lessons in an app and on the web. Lessons follow the CEFR scale, and each chapter ends with a checkpoint.

Learners send written and spoken exercises to the community, and native speakers of that language correct them. The company took its name from an endangered language of Cameroon.

Bernhard Niesner and Adrian Hilti started Busuu in Madrid as the final project of their MBA at IE Business School. The headquarters moved to London in 2012. In January 2022 Chegg bought the company, and since 2025 Chegg reports it inside its Chegg Skilling unit.