Convert video to MP4
Turn MOV, MKV, WebM and other files into MP4 right in your browser. If the video is already H.264, it takes seconds and loses no quality.
Output
MP4
Video and audio
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Conversion runs in your browser with WebCodecs. Nothing is uploaded.
Publishing the video on a site or in a course?
Upload the original to Kinescope: it transcodes every quality up to 4K, and the player picks one for each viewer’s connection, delivered from its own CDN.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
How the conversion works
Container and codec are different things
Fast copy, no quality loss
Re-encoding when needed
HEVC from the iPhone
MP4 ready for the web
Nothing leaves your computer
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our What is a codec.