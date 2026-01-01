Vue video player component for Vue 3
Add the Kinescope player to a Vue 3 app as a component. Register it for the whole app or import it into one component, then use player events and methods.
Quick start
Install @kinescope/vue-kinescope-player and play your first video. Commands and code are from the package README.
-
Install the package
Version 2.0.0 and later works with Vue 3.terminal
npm install @kinescope/vue-kinescope-player
-
Register the component
Install it for the whole app, or import
KinescopePlayerinto a single component.js
import KinescopePlayer from '@kinescope/vue-kinescope-player'; import { createApp } from 'vue'; const app = createApp(App); app.use(KinescopePlayer); app.mount('#app');
-
Render the player
Pass the video ID and listen to events.vue
<template> <kinescope-player :video-id="yourVideoId" @ready="handleReady" @play="handlePlay" ></kinescope-player> </template>
Try the player API
The Vue component controls the Kinescope web player. Call its methods on a live player below.
- currentTime
- 0
- paused
- true
- playbackRate
- 1
- quality
- —
- volume
- 1
- muted
- false
import { load } from '@kinescope/player-iframe-api-loader'; const factory = await load(); const player = await factory.create('player', { url: 'https://kinescope.io/56Jg27MqvvttAwHcrCzEA4', size: { width: '100%', height: '100%' }, }); player.on(player.Events.TimeUpdate, ({ data }) => { console.log(data.currentTime, data.percent); });
// Click a button on the left to run a call
- Events appear here once the player loads.
Every method and event is in the IFrame Player API docs.
What the Vue component gives you
Vue 3 support
Global or local
app.use() or import
KinescopePlayer into one component.
Player events
@ready,
@play and other player events in the template.
Player methods
ref and call player methods such as play.
Wraps the embed player
Open source
The platform behind the SDK
Upload and transcoding
Own CDN
DRM on the Super plan
Live streams
Analytics
Pay as you go
Documentation
Every guide for this SDK in its repository, on GitHub.
FAQ
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