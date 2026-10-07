Quizlet alternatives 7 European study apps with free plans
For flashcards and practice tests made from your own notes, pick StudySmarter: it imports Quizlet sets and adds spaced repetition. For a fully free option, pick Seneca, whose 600+ revision courses cost nothing but follow UK exam boards. Knowunity suits school students who want notes from classmates, Studocu suits university courses, StudyGo suits Dutch students, Brainly suits homework questions and Memrise suits foreign language vocabulary.
Short answer
- StudySmarterFlashcards and mock exams from your notes
- KnowunityFree notes from other school students
- Seneca LearningFree revision for UK exams
- StuDocuPast exams for your university course
- StudyGoVocabulary lists for Dutch schools
- BrainlyAnswers to homework questions
7 alternatives to Quizlet at a glance
|Name
|Best for
|Price
|Free plan
|Rating
|StudySmarter
|Flashcards and mock exams from your notes
|Free; Premium €9.99/mo or €59.99/yr (Germany, June 2024)
|Yes: flashcards, notes, shared study sets and AI tools with limits, with ads
|4.5 on the App Store (9.1K)
|Knowunity
|Free notes from other school students
|Free; Pro $49.99/yr (US), €83.99/yr (Germany)
|Yes: notes and verified content, with ads and limited AI answers, study plans and uploads
|4.6 on the App Store (59.5K)
|Seneca Learning
|Free revision for UK exams
|Free; Premium from £8.99/mo (UK only)
|Yes: 600+ exam board courses for students, teachers and parents
|4.5 on the App Store (3.3K)
|StuDocu
|Past exams for your university course
|Free; Premium $79.99/yr or $34.99 a quarter (US App Store)
|Partly: part of the library and Studocu AI with limits; accepted uploads earn days of Premium
|4.8 on the App Store (5.8K)
|StudyGo
|Vocabulary lists for Dutch schools
|Free vocabulary for students up to 18; Plus from €10.99/mo on a yearly plan (Netherlands)
|Yes, for students up to 18: vocabulary and key terms with the free test modes. Teachers use it for free
|4.4 on the App Store (2.2K)
|Brainly
|Answers to homework questions
|Free; Plus $39.99/yr or $9.99/mo (US App Store)
|Yes: Brainly Basic with community answers and limited AI help, with ads
|4.7 on the App Store (284.2K)
|Memrise
|Foreign language vocabulary
|Free; Pro $61.99/yr, $24.99/mo or $329.99 Lifetime (US)
|Yes, with limits: some lessons, videos and conversations, one speaking session a day, with ads
|4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
-
StudySmarter🇩🇪 Munich, Germany · founded 2017
StudySmarter turns uploaded lecture notes, slides and PDFs into a study path with summaries, flashcards and mock exams. Flashcards use spaced repetition, with multiple choice and typed answers. In the US and Spain the same app is called Vaia.
Pros
- Imports sets from Quizlet
- AI makes flashcards straight from a PDF
- Spaced repetition schedules reviews
Cons
- Current Premium prices show only after sign-up
- The free app shows ads, including ads from employers
- Price
- Free; Premium €9.99/mo or €59.99/yr (Germany, June 2024)
- Free plan
- Yes: flashcards, notes, shared study sets and AI tools with limits, with ads
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store (9.1K)
-
Knowunity🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany · founded 2019
Knowunity is a Berlin app where students in grades 5 to 14 share notes and ask the AI tutor Knowie. Knowie builds flashcards, quizzes and mock exams from PDFs, slides or YouTube links. Quizlet starts from flashcard sets, and Knowunity starts from a library of more than 1.5 million notes.
Pros
- Notes from other students cost nothing
- AI explains homework from a photo
- Study plan built around an exam date
Cons
- A 2024 redesign removed community features and user study sets, US reviewers write
- Exam grading needs Pro
- Price
- Free; Pro $49.99/yr (US), €83.99/yr (Germany)
- Free plan
- Yes: notes and verified content, with ads and limited AI answers, study plans and uploads
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store (59.5K)
-
Seneca Learning🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2016
Seneca Learning in London runs more than 600 free revision courses matched to AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas, from KS2 to A Level, plus iGCSE and IB. Each section ends with questions, and missed questions come back later in a new format. Teachers set homework that marks itself.
Pros
- The base platform is free with no time limit
- Courses follow UK exam board specifications
- Teachers and parents see progress
Cons
- Content follows set courses by exam board
- Courses fit UK, iGCSE and IB curricula; Premium is sold in the UK only
- Price
- Free; Premium from £8.99/mo (UK only)
- Free plan
- Yes: 600+ exam board courses for students, teachers and parents
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store (3.3K)
-
StuDocu🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands · founded 2013
Studocu in Amsterdam hosts more than 65 million notes, summaries and past exams from over 180,000 universities and high schools. Studocu AI turns a document or a recorded lecture into a summary, quiz or mock exam. Quizlet sorts content by study set, and Studocu sorts it by university and course.
Pros
- Material for the exact course and university
- Uploading your own notes earns free Premium days
- 30-day free trial of Premium
Cons
- The most popular documents and downloads need Premium
- No monthly plan, only quarterly or yearly
- Price
- Free; Premium $79.99/yr or $34.99 a quarter (US App Store)
- Free plan
- Partly: part of the library and Studocu AI with limits; accepted uploads earn days of Premium
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store (5.8K)
-
StudyGo🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands · founded 2005
StudyGo, called WRTS until 2023, is a Dutch platform for secondary school students. It has official word lists from Dutch textbooks with seven test modes, practice tests per textbook chapter and teacher videos. StudyGo Live turns a word list into a classroom game, like Quizlet Live.
Pros
- Word lists match Dutch textbooks
- Make a word list from a photo
- Free for teachers
Cons
- Practice tests, videos and tutors need a paid plan
- Built for Dutch and Belgian schools; users 19 and over must pay
- Price
- Free vocabulary for students up to 18; Plus from €10.99/mo on a yearly plan (Netherlands)
- Free plan
- Yes, for students up to 18: vocabulary and key terms with the free test modes. Teachers use it for free
- Rating
- 4.4 on the App Store (2.2K)
-
Brainly🇵🇱 Kraków, Poland · founded 2009
Brainly started in Kraków in 2009, and its US parent Brainly Inc. now owns the Polish company. Students post questions, other students answer them for points, and Brainly AI explains tasks step by step. Test Prep turns uploaded exam material into daily multiple-choice sets and repeats wrong answers.
Pros
- Community and AI answers on the free plan
- Live tutors for maths and sciences with Brainly Tutor
- Local sites in Portuguese, Polish, Spanish and more
Cons
- Built around questions and answers, with no flashcard sets
- The help center says there are no refunds once a plan has started
- Price
- Free; Plus $39.99/yr or $9.99/mo (US App Store)
- Free plan
- Yes: Brainly Basic with community answers and limited AI help, with ads
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store (284.2K)
-
Memrise🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom · founded 2010
Memrise in London teaches vocabulary with videos of native speakers and spaced review that brings words back from 4 hours to 6 months later. It has 32 official courses in 29 languages, and users can build their own word lists again since 2026. MemBot, an AI partner, runs practice conversations.
Pros
- Native speakers on video for every word in official courses
- A one-time Lifetime plan
Cons
- Only languages; no study sets for other subjects
- Pro costs $24.99 a month in the US
- Price
- Free; Pro $61.99/yr, $24.99/mo or $329.99 Lifetime (US)
- Free plan
- Yes, with limits: some lessons, videos and conversations, one speaking session a day, with ads
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store (217.2K)
What Quizlet costs in 2026
Quizlet is free to start. Anyone can search and create flashcard sets and study them on the website, iOS and Android. Without a subscription, Learn mode gives a limited number of rounds per set and Test gives one practice test per set. AI Practice Tests and Study Guides come with limited free access. Diagram sets need a subscription.
For a visitor in Europe on 6 October 2026, the upgrade page lists two plans. Quizlet Plus costs €35.99 a year or €7.99 a month and gives 3 practice tests, 3 solutions and 20 Learn rounds a month, without ads. Quizlet Plus Unlimited costs €44.99 a year or €9.99 a month and removes those limits. The 7-day free trial comes only with a yearly plan. On the US App Store the yearly item is $44.99.
Quizlet has strengths the apps below lack. Its US App Store rating is 4.8 from about 1.1 million ratings, and its listing says more than 60 million people use it. Match, Blast and Classic Quizlet Live turn any set into a game, and high school expert solutions are free.
How we picked
Every app on this list comes from a company founded in Europe, has a free plan and covers at least one thing people use Quizlet for: flashcards, practice tests or ready-made study material. Prices and plan limits come from the companies’ own pages and app store listings, checked on 6 October 2026, and from our company profiles.
The order follows how close each app is to Quizlet. StudySmarter and Knowunity build flashcards and quizzes from your material. Seneca, Studocu and StudyGo give ready-made content for a specific school system. Brainly and Memrise each cover one part of what Quizlet does.
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Categories
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026
- Quizlet upgrade page
- Quizlet Help Center, Studying on Quizlet
- Quizlet, App Store US
- StudySmarter magazine, prices June 2024
- StudySmarter help center
- Knowunity Pro
- knowunity.com
- Seneca Premium
- Seneca courses
- Studocu, App Store US
- How does Studocu work
- StudyGo plans and prices
- StudyGo terms and conditions
- Brainly plans and pricing
- Brainly, App Store US
- Memrise plans
- memrise.com
Quizlet alternatives: FAQ
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