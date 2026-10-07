Memrise in London teaches vocabulary with videos of native speakers and spaced review that brings words back from 4 hours to 6 months later. It has 32 official courses in 29 languages, and users can build their own word lists again since 2026. MemBot, an AI partner, runs practice conversations.

Brainly started in Kraków in 2009, and its US parent Brainly Inc. now owns the Polish company. Students post questions, other students answer them for points, and Brainly AI explains tasks step by step. Test Prep turns uploaded exam material into daily multiple-choice sets and repeats wrong answers.

Free plan Yes, for students up to 18: vocabulary and key terms with the free test modes. Teachers use it for free

StudyGo, called WRTS until 2023, is a Dutch platform for secondary school students. It has official word lists from Dutch textbooks with seven test modes, practice tests per textbook chapter and teacher videos. StudyGo Live turns a word list into a classroom game, like Quizlet Live.

Studocu in Amsterdam hosts more than 65 million notes, summaries and past exams from over 180,000 universities and high schools. Studocu AI turns a document or a recorded lecture into a summary, quiz or mock exam. Quizlet sorts content by study set, and Studocu sorts it by university and course.

Seneca Learning in London runs more than 600 free revision courses matched to AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas, from KS2 to A Level, plus iGCSE and IB. Each section ends with questions, and missed questions come back later in a new format. Teachers set homework that marks itself.

Knowunity is a Berlin app where students in grades 5 to 14 share notes and ask the AI tutor Knowie. Knowie builds flashcards, quizzes and mock exams from PDFs, slides or YouTube links. Quizlet starts from flashcard sets, and Knowunity starts from a library of more than 1.5 million notes.

StudySmarter turns uploaded lecture notes, slides and PDFs into a study path with summaries, flashcards and mock exams. Flashcards use spaced repetition, with multiple choice and typed answers. In the US and Spain the same app is called Vaia.

What Quizlet costs in 2026

Quizlet is free to start. Anyone can search and create flashcard sets and study them on the website, iOS and Android. Without a subscription, Learn mode gives a limited number of rounds per set and Test gives one practice test per set. AI Practice Tests and Study Guides come with limited free access. Diagram sets need a subscription.

For a visitor in Europe on 6 October 2026, the upgrade page lists two plans. Quizlet Plus costs €35.99 a year or €7.99 a month and gives 3 practice tests, 3 solutions and 20 Learn rounds a month, without ads. Quizlet Plus Unlimited costs €44.99 a year or €9.99 a month and removes those limits. The 7-day free trial comes only with a yearly plan. On the US App Store the yearly item is $44.99.

Quizlet has strengths the apps below lack. Its US App Store rating is 4.8 from about 1.1 million ratings, and its listing says more than 60 million people use it. Match, Blast and Classic Quizlet Live turn any set into a game, and high school expert solutions are free.

How we picked

Every app on this list comes from a company founded in Europe, has a free plan and covers at least one thing people use Quizlet for: flashcards, practice tests or ready-made study material. Prices and plan limits come from the companies’ own pages and app store listings, checked on 6 October 2026, and from our company profiles.

The order follows how close each app is to Quizlet. StudySmarter and Knowunity build flashcards and quizzes from your material. Seneca, Studocu and StudyGo give ready-made content for a specific school system. Brainly and Memrise each cover one part of what Quizlet does.