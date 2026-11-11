Delivery from €0.03/GB
On Cloudinary Plus, $99 a month buys 225 credits, and one credit covers 2 GB of video bandwidth. Spent only on delivery, that is about $0.22 per GB. Kinescope delivers from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB with volume.
On Cloudinary Plus, $99 a month buys 225 credits, and one credit covers 2 GB of video bandwidth. Spent only on delivery, that is about $0.22 per GB. Kinescope delivers from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB with volume.
One Cloudinary credit covers 250 seconds of HD processing, and every upload and every new transformation uses credits. On Plus that is about $0.11 per HD minute. Kinescope charges €0.01 per minute, once, on upload.
Cloudinary’s plan comparison lists HLS and MPEG-DASH streaming, with no Widevine or FairPlay. Kinescope includes both on every paid plan from €10 a month.
Cloudinary places image and text overlays on video through URL transformations. Kinescope adds a dynamic watermark with the viewer’s e-mail or ID, so a leaked copy points to the account it came from.
Cloudinary stores media in the US by default; EU-only storage is for Enterprise accounts on request. Kinescope stores video in EU data centres by default.
Cloudinary’s mobile SDKs upload, transform and deliver media, and its video player runs on the web. Kinescope ships open-source player SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter and React Native.
We bring your videos over at no cost on the Super and Mega plans. Your old embeds stay live until the Kinescope embeds are tested, so nothing goes dark. Hands-on EN/PT support throughout.
Every number is what they saved against the platform they left.
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https://api.kinescope.io/mcp in public beta and works with Cursor, Claude Desktop, Claude Code and other MCP clients. With your API token, an agent can search and edit videos, organise projects and playlists, pull analytics and manage live streams; delete operations are disabled. Setup is in the developer hub.