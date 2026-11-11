Kinescope logoKinescope vs Cloudinary:
video hosting priced per GB, with DRM

Cloudinary is a media platform for images and video, billed in credits that transformations, storage and bandwidth share. Kinescope is built for video: delivery from €0.03/GB, Widevine and FairPlay, per-viewer watermarks and EU storage by default, from €10 a month.
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Key differentiators

Delivery from €0.03/GB

On Cloudinary Plus, $99 a month buys 225 credits, and one credit covers 2 GB of video bandwidth. Spent only on delivery, that is about $0.22 per GB. Kinescope delivers from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB with volume.

Processing at €0.01 a minute

One Cloudinary credit covers 250 seconds of HD processing, and every upload and every new transformation uses credits. On Plus that is about $0.11 per HD minute. Kinescope charges €0.01 per minute, once, on upload.

Widevine and FairPlay included

Cloudinary’s plan comparison lists HLS and MPEG-DASH streaming, with no Widevine or FairPlay. Kinescope includes both on every paid plan from €10 a month.

Watermarks per viewer

Cloudinary places image and text overlays on video through URL transformations. Kinescope adds a dynamic watermark with the viewer’s e-mail or ID, so a leaked copy points to the account it came from.

Video in the EU by default

Cloudinary stores media in the US by default; EU-only storage is for Enterprise accounts on request. Kinescope stores video in EU data centres by default.

Native player SDKs

Cloudinary’s mobile SDKs upload, transform and deliver media, and its video player runs on the web. Kinescope ships open-source player SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter and React Native.

Comparison at a glance

Pricing model
Per GB: delivery from €0.03/GB, processing €0.01/min once
Credits shared by images and video: Plus is $99/month for 225
Video delivery
From €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB
1 credit = 2 GB of video (≈ $0.22/GB on Plus)
DRM (Widevine + FairPlay)
Included from €10/month
Not in the plan comparison
Watermarking
Dynamic, per viewer
Image and text overlays
Adaptive streaming
HLS
HLS and MPEG-DASH
Mobile player SDKs
iOS, Android, Flutter, React Native — open source
Mobile SDKs for upload and delivery; HTML5 web player
Live streaming
RTMP or RTMPS in, 5–10 s delay, recording
RTMP in, HLS out; latency not stated
Where data lives
EU data centres by default (Dutch company)
US by default; EU-only on Enterprise
Uptime SLA
99.98% target, financial SLA on Mega
No published %; SLAs on Enterprise

Moving video off Cloudinary? Our team brings the library across

We bring your videos over at no cost on the Super and Mega plans. Your old embeds stay live until the Kinescope embeds are tested, so nothing goes dark. Hands-on EN/PT support throughout.

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When to choose

Choose Kinescope if you need:

Video at per-GB prices, Widevine and FairPlay DRM, per-viewer watermarks, native player SDKs for mobile, a video library your editors can use, data in the EU by default and a team that migrates you.

Choose Cloudinary if you need:

One platform for images and video with URL-based transformations, digital asset management for marketing teams, VAST and VPAID ads and shoppable video in the player, or MCP servers for managing assets.

Meet Kinescope: a platform built for video

DRM from day one

Widevine and FairPlay on every paid plan from €10 a month — no add-on fee and no per-license charge — plus dynamic per-viewer watermarking, signed links and domain restrictions.

API, SDKs and MCP

A REST API, 7 webhook event types, open-source SDKs for iOS, Android, Flutter, React, React Native, Vue and Angular, and an MCP server that lets AI agents search and edit videos and manage live streams.

Our own CDN

Our own infrastructure, not resold AWS or Cloudflare, covering Latin America, the US, Europe and the CIS, with a 99.98% monthly uptime target.

Live streaming

Go live over RTMP or RTMPS from OBS, vMix, Zoom or a hardware encoder, keep an automatic recording, and let live-stream webhooks tell your backend when the encoder connects.

A video library for the whole team

Editors upload, organise and publish in the dashboard — projects, folders, playlists, player templates, AI subtitles and chapters — while your code works with the same videos over the API.

One predictable price

Plans from €10 a month with pay-as-you-go usage: delivery from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB, storage from €0.03/GB, processing €0.01 per minute once. No per-seat fees and no annual contract.

They left Vimeo, Kaltura and Mux

Every number is what they saved against the platform they left.

All customer stories

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FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Cloudinary’s plan comparison lists HLS and MPEG-DASH streaming but not Widevine or FairPlay; in its documentation DRM appears as a category of third-party integrations (cloudinary.com, November 2026). Kinescope includes Widevine and FairPlay on every paid plan from €10 a month — see DRM video hosting.

Cloudinary bills in credits shared by every service. Plus costs $99 a month for 225 credits, Advanced $249 for 600. On paid plans one credit covers 2 GB of video bandwidth, 1 GB of storage or 250 seconds of HD processing, and each upload and each new transformation uses credits (Cloudinary, November 2026). By our calculation, Plus works out to about $0.22 per GB delivered or $0.11 per HD minute processed. Kinescope bills delivery from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB, storage from €0.03/GB and €0.01 per minute of processing, once, on plans from €10 a month — see pricing.

Cloudinary uses storage in the US by default, and Enterprise accounts can request storage in other regions, such as EU-only (cloudinary.com, November 2026). Kinescope stores video in EU data centres by default and is a Dutch company — see GDPR-compliant video hosting.

Yes. Our team brings your videos over at no cost on the Super and Mega plans, and your old embeds stay live until the Kinescope embeds are tested. Images can stay on Cloudinary. Support is hands-on, in English and Portuguese.
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