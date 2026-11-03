VdoCipher’s DRM plans are prepaid for one year: Starter $149 (1,000 GB of bandwidth and 100 GB of storage), Value $399 (2.5 TB and 200 GB), Express $699 (5 TB and 400 GB), Pro $1,599 (15 TB and 1 TB) and Premium $4,999 (50 TB and 2 TB). Extra bandwidth costs $0.11 to $0.07 per GB and extra storage $0.75 per GB, and storage counts each quality you stream, “2–5 times of what you upload” (vdocipher.com
, November 2026). Kinescope bills monthly from €10: delivery from €0.03/GB down to €0.01/GB, storage from €0.03/GB and €0.01 per minute of processing, once — see pricing
.