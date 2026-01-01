Free video tools

Generate embed code for a video, work out bitrate and streaming cost, and test an HLS stream. Everything runs in your browser, no sign-up.

Start for free
Video API

  • Embed code generator

    Paste a Kinescope video link, choose autoplay, loop, start time or quality, and copy a responsive iframe. The preview plays with your settings.

    HTML
    <iframe src="…/embed/ID
  ?t=90&loop=1"
  allow="autoplay; …">
</iframe>
    Generate embed code

  • Video bitrate calculator

    Work out file size from bitrate and duration, bitrate from file size, and the monthly traffic and cost of streaming your library.

    Example
    1080p · 6.5 Mbps
1 hour of video
→ 2.9 GB
    Calculate bitrate

  • Online HLS player

    Paste an .m3u8 link to play the stream in your browser. See its renditions, bitrates, codecs, audio and subtitle tracks, and the error log.

    Shows
    Renditions and bitrates
Live or VOD, buffer ahead
Playlist text, CORS errors
    Test an HLS stream

Host the videos you test here

Kinescope transcodes each upload into an adaptive HLS ladder, delivers it from its own CDN and gives you the embed code and the player API.

Start for free
See pricing
  • 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
  • No card required
  • Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Yes. They work without an account or sign-up, and there are no limits on how often you use them.

Only for the embed code generator: it builds the code for a video hosted on Kinescope. The bitrate calculator works with any numbers, and the HLS player plays any public .m3u8 link.

No. The calculator and the embed generator run in your browser, and the HLS player loads the playlist and segments directly from your link; the link isn’t sent to Kinescope.

The embed code generator and the bitrate calculator are also in Portuguese and Spanish. The HLS player is in English.
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