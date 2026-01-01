Free video tools
Generate embed code for a video, work out bitrate and streaming cost, and test an HLS stream. Everything runs in your browser, no sign-up.
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Embed code generator
Paste a Kinescope video link, choose autoplay, loop, start time or quality, and copy a responsive iframe. The preview plays with your settings.Generate embed code
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Video bitrate calculator
Work out file size from bitrate and duration, bitrate from file size, and the monthly traffic and cost of streaming your library.Calculate bitrate
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Online HLS player
Paste an .m3u8 link to play the stream in your browser. See its renditions, bitrates, codecs, audio and subtitle tracks, and the error log.Test an HLS stream
Host the videos you test here
Kinescope transcodes each upload into an adaptive HLS ladder, delivers it from its own CDN and gives you the embed code and the player API.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
FAQ
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