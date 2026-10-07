Price: Babbel vs Rosetta Stone
In the US App Store Babbel sells one language for $17.99 a month or $45.99 for 3 months. The 12-month plan for all languages costs $107.99. Babbel also sells lifetime access for €299.99 on its EU site.
In 2026 Rosetta Stone launched a new app, Sapphire, and closed the Classic app to new learners. The US App Store lists one Sapphire item at $19.99, without a billing period. On the EU site Sapphire costs €19.99 a month or €159 a year. We did not find the US yearly price, because rosettastone.com redirects visitors outside the US.
Babbel’s free plan opens the first lesson of every course. Rosetta Stone gives a 7-day free trial.
Method: explained grammar or immersion
Babbel lessons last about 15 minutes. They explain grammar in your own language, check pronunciation with speech recognition and bring words back with spaced review. One App Store reviewer calls this a traditional model: rules first, then exercises.
Rosetta Stone teaches with Dynamic Immersion. Lessons run entirely in the new language and use pictures and context, with no translation. TruAccent compares your voice with recordings of native speakers. Sapphire adds Chat Missions for conversation practice, flashcards on 500+ topics and Sapphire Studio, which builds your own exercises.
Tutors and live classes
Babbel Live sells online classes with tutors, booked from the learner account. Rosetta Stone sells 1-to-1 tutoring as an add-on for US Sapphire subscribers: 5 sessions of 30 minutes for $279 or 10 for $399. Sessions run on Wyzant, and packs do not renew.
Reviews
On the US App Store Babbel has 4.7 from 755,000 ratings. Rosetta Stone Sapphire has 4.6 from about 1,900 ratings, because the app launched in May 2026. The older Classic app keeps 4.8 from 238,000 ratings but accepts only existing subscribers. On Trustpilot Babbel has 4.4 from 33,124 reviews and Rosetta Stone 2.0 from 6,973.