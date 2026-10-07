Price: Babbel vs Rosetta Stone

In the US App Store Babbel sells one language for $17.99 a month or $45.99 for 3 months. The 12-month plan for all languages costs $107.99. Babbel also sells lifetime access for €299.99 on its EU site.

In 2026 Rosetta Stone launched a new app, Sapphire, and closed the Classic app to new learners. The US App Store lists one Sapphire item at $19.99, without a billing period. On the EU site Sapphire costs €19.99 a month or €159 a year. We did not find the US yearly price, because rosettastone.com redirects visitors outside the US.

Babbel’s free plan opens the first lesson of every course. Rosetta Stone gives a 7-day free trial.