Babbel vs Rosetta Stone:
grammar rules or full immersion

Pick Babbel if you want grammar explained in English and a cheaper yearly plan: $107.99 a year for all languages in the US App Store, 14 languages in total. Pick Rosetta Stone if you want to learn without translations and need a language Babbel lacks, such as Japanese, Korean or Arabic: one subscription opens all 25 languages, from $19.99 in the US App Store. Babbel holds 4.7 on the US App Store, the new Rosetta Stone Sapphire app 4.6.
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How Babbel and Rosetta Stone compare

Price per month

Babbel: $17.99 for one language, 1-month plan (US App Store)
Rosetta Stone: Sapphire $19.99 in the US App Store (billing period not labelled). €19.99 a month on eu.rosettastone.com.

Free version

Babbel: First lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language.
Rosetta Stone: 7-day free trial.

Languages

Babbel: 14.
Rosetta Stone: 25, all in one subscription.

Live classes with teachers

Babbel: Yes, Babbel Live with tutors.
Rosetta Stone: Paid add-on in the US: 5 sessions of 30 minutes for $279, 10 for $399, via Wyzant.

How lessons work

Babbel: Lessons of about 15 minutes with grammar explanations, speech recognition and spaced review.
Rosetta Stone: Dynamic Immersion: lessons from 5 minutes, all in the new language, TruAccent speech checks, Chat Missions.

Trustpilot

Babbel: 4.4 from 33,124 reviews.
Rosetta Stone: 2.0 from 6,973 reviews.

Babbel vs Rosetta Stone: side by side

Price per month
$17.99 for one language, 1-month plan (US App Store)
Sapphire $19.99 in the US App Store (billing period not labelled). €19.99 a month on eu.rosettastone.com
3-month plan
$45.99 for one language (US App Store)
No 3-month plan. Sapphire sells monthly and yearly only
Yearly plan
$107.99 for all languages, $89.99 for Mexican Spanish (US App Store)
USD price not found. €159 a year, or €13.25 a month, on eu.rosettastone.com
Lifetime plan
€299.99 once on babbel.com (EU). No lifetime item in the US App Store list
None. Sapphire has monthly and yearly plans
Free version
First lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language
7-day free trial
Languages
14
25, all in one subscription
Live classes with teachers
Yes, Babbel Live with tutors
Paid add-on in the US: 5 sessions of 30 minutes for $279, 10 for $399, via Wyzant
How lessons work
Lessons of about 15 minutes with grammar explanations, speech recognition and spaced review
Dynamic Immersion: lessons from 5 minutes, all in the new language, TruAccent speech checks, Chat Missions
Highest level
C1 in European Spanish, B2 in French, German and Italian
— for consumers. Enterprise courses run from pre-A1 to C1+
App Store rating, US
4.7 (755K)
Sapphire 4.6 (1.9K). Classic app 4.8 (238K), closed to new users
Trustpilot
4.4 from 33,124 reviews
2.0 from 6,973 reviews
Refunds
14 days to withdraw in the EU. No pro-rata refund in the US
14-day satisfaction guarantee on direct purchases. Apple handles iOS refunds
Plan for companies
Babbel for Business, €90.65 per seat for 12 months (EU shop)
Rosetta Stone for Enterprise, 24 languages with tutoring, price on request
Founded / HQ
2007, Berlin
1992, Arlington, Virginia. Part of IXL Learning since 2021

Which one fits you?

Choose Babbel if:

You want grammar rules explained in English before the exercises. You learn Spanish and aim for C1, or French, German or Italian up to B2. You want a lifetime option: Babbel sells it for €299.99 once in the EU. You want to try before paying: the first lesson of every course is free. You learn Danish, Norwegian or Indonesian, which Rosetta Stone does not teach.

Choose Rosetta Stone if:

You want to learn only in the new language, without translations. You need Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Arabic, Hindi, Hebrew, Greek, Latin or Vietnamese. You want several languages on one subscription: all 25 are included. You live in the US and want to book 1-to-1 tutor sessions on top of the app. Your company needs 24 languages and CEFR levels up to C1+ for staff.

Price: Babbel vs Rosetta Stone

In the US App Store Babbel sells one language for $17.99 a month or $45.99 for 3 months. The 12-month plan for all languages costs $107.99. Babbel also sells lifetime access for €299.99 on its EU site.

In 2026 Rosetta Stone launched a new app, Sapphire, and closed the Classic app to new learners. The US App Store lists one Sapphire item at $19.99, without a billing period. On the EU site Sapphire costs €19.99 a month or €159 a year. We did not find the US yearly price, because rosettastone.com redirects visitors outside the US.

Babbel’s free plan opens the first lesson of every course. Rosetta Stone gives a 7-day free trial.

Method: explained grammar or immersion

Babbel lessons last about 15 minutes. They explain grammar in your own language, check pronunciation with speech recognition and bring words back with spaced review. One App Store reviewer calls this a traditional model: rules first, then exercises.

Rosetta Stone teaches with Dynamic Immersion. Lessons run entirely in the new language and use pictures and context, with no translation. TruAccent compares your voice with recordings of native speakers. Sapphire adds Chat Missions for conversation practice, flashcards on 500+ topics and Sapphire Studio, which builds your own exercises.

Tutors and live classes

Babbel Live sells online classes with tutors, booked from the learner account. Rosetta Stone sells 1-to-1 tutoring as an add-on for US Sapphire subscribers: 5 sessions of 30 minutes for $279 or 10 for $399. Sessions run on Wyzant, and packs do not renew.

Reviews

On the US App Store Babbel has 4.7 from 755,000 ratings. Rosetta Stone Sapphire has 4.6 from about 1,900 ratings, because the app launched in May 2026. The older Classic app keeps 4.8 from 238,000 ratings but accepts only existing subscribers. On Trustpilot Babbel has 4.4 from 33,124 reviews and Rosetta Stone 2.0 from 6,973.

Rosetta Stone rosettastone.com ↗
Other comparisons: Babbel vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Pimsleur
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

Babbel fits learners who want grammar explained and a course up to C1 in Spanish. Rosetta Stone fits learners who want immersion without translations and more languages, 25 against 14. Babbel rates 4.7 on the US App Store, Rosetta Stone Sapphire 4.6.

On a yearly plan Babbel costs $107.99 for all languages in the US App Store. Rosetta Stone’s US yearly price was not visible to us. In the EU Sapphire costs €159 a year and Babbel €107.88.

Rosetta Stone Sapphire sells monthly and yearly plans, and its help center lists no lifetime option. Babbel sells lifetime access for €299.99 once on its EU site.

Yes. Babbel opens the first lesson of every course for free. Rosetta Stone gives a 7-day free trial in the Sapphire app.
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