Price: Babbel vs Busuu

Busuu Premium costs €57.99 a year or €9.69 a month in the EU. Premium Plus adds AI Conversations and costs €69.90 a year. The free account opens complete courses with ads.

Babbel costs €107.88 for 12 months, €83.94 for 6 months or €53.97 for 3 months. Lifetime costs €299.99 once. Babbel’s free account opens only the first lesson of each course.

On the yearly plan Busuu Premium costs about half of Babbel. Babbel also sells a lifetime plan. Busuu does not list one.