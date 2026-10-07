€17.99 on the 3-month plan, the shortest one (EU, babbel.com)
Premium €9.69, Premium Plus €11.90 (EU, busuu.com)
€107.88, or €8.99 a month (EU)
Premium €57.99, Premium Plus €69.90 (EU)
First lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language
Complete courses and the community, a short ad before each lesson
14, including Danish, Swedish, Norwegian and Indonesian
14, including Arabic, Chinese, Japanese and Korean
Live classes with teachers
Yes, Babbel Live, booked from any learner account
Only on business accounts: 45-minute private or group lessons
Native speakers in the community correct exercises, free
AI Conversations in Premium Plus, apps only
About 15 minutes, grammar explanations, speech recognition, spaced review
3 to 5 minutes on the CEFR scale, a checkpoint after each chapter
C1 in European Spanish, B2 in French, German and Italian
C1 in English, French, German and Spanish
14 days to withdraw in the EU. No pro-rata refund in the US
14-day money-back guarantee on the first payment. Renewals not refunded
Babbel for Business, €90.65 per seat for 12 months
Busuu for Business, prices on request
2008 in Madrid, London. Owned by Chegg