Language learning companies in Europe

Apps, live classes and courses for learning a foreign language, for adults and for children. The catalogue lists 14 companies in this category from 7 countries. 12 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Language learning in the catalogue

14
companies
7
countries
12
detailed profiles
7
cities

Detailed profiles

All language learning companies

  • Babbel Language courses in an app and on the web, plus live online classes.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Companies babbel.com
  • Beelinguapp Stories in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Schools, Companies beelinguapp.com
  • Busuu Language lessons with feedback from native speakers in the community.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Companies busuu.com
  • EF English Live Online English school of EF with private and group classes 24/7.
    🇨🇭 Zurich Consumers, Companies englishlive.ef.com
  • eTutor Online English courses.
    🇵🇱 Poland Consumers etutor.pl
  • Language Transfer Free audio language courses by the Thinking Method, funded by learner donations.
    🇬🇧 Brighton & Hove Consumers languagetransfer.org
  • Lingoda Live online language classes with teachers in small groups.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Companies lingoda.com
  • Lingumi English learning for young children.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers lingumi.com
  • Lingvano Sign language app for ASL, BSL and ÖGS with video lessons by Deaf teachers.
    🇦🇹 Vienna Consumers, Companies lingvano.com
  • Lingvist A language learning app built around vocabulary.
    🇪🇪 Tallinn Consumers lingvist.com
  • Memrise Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers memrise.com
  • Mondly Language app for 41 languages with a chatbot and VR, owned by Pearson since 2022.
    🇷🇴 Brașov Consumers, Companies mondly.com
  • Speakly A language app that teaches the 4,000 most frequent words in whole sentences.
    🇪🇪 Tallinn Consumers, Companies speakly.me
  • Tandem A language exchange app that pairs learners with native speakers by chat and call.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers tandem.net

By country

  • 🇩🇪 Germany4
  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom4
  • 🇪🇪 Estonia2
  • 🇦🇹 Austria1
  • 🇵🇱 Poland1
  • 🇷🇴 Romania1
  • 🇨🇭 Switzerland1

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Language learning: FAQ

14 companies from 7 countries. Most of them are based in Germany (4), United Kingdom (4), Estonia (2).

Babbel, Beelinguapp, Busuu, EF English Live, Language Transfer, Lingoda, Lingvano, Lingvist, Memrise, Mondly, Speakly, Tandem. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Consumers: 14 companies. Companies: 8 companies. Schools: 1 company. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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