Language learning companies in Europe
Apps, live classes and courses for learning a foreign language, for adults and for children. The catalogue lists 14 companies in this category from 7 countries. 12 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Language learning in the catalogue
- 14
- companies
- 7
- countries
- 12
- detailed profiles
- 7
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
Babbel🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Language courses in an app and on the web, plus live online classes.
- Founded
- 2007
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 755.2K
-
Beelinguapp🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Stories in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators.
- Founded
- 2017
- Rating
- 4.4 on the App Store · 2.3K
-
Busuu🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Language lessons with feedback from native speakers in the community.
- Founded
- 2008
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 101.1K
-
EF English Live🇨🇭 Zurich, Switzerland
Online English school of EF with private and group classes 24/7.
- Founded
- 1996
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 442
-
Language Transfer🇬🇧 Brighton & Hove, United Kingdom
Free audio language courses by the Thinking Method, funded by learner donations.
- Founded
- 2011
- Rating
- 4.9 on the App Store · 1.6K
-
Lingoda🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Live online language classes with teachers in small groups.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 177
-
Lingvano🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria
Sign language app for ASL, BSL and ÖGS with video lessons by Deaf teachers.
- Founded
- 2018
- Rating
- 4.9 on the App Store · 118.6K
-
Lingvist🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia
A language learning app built around vocabulary.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 3.7K
-
Memrise🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers.
- Founded
- 2010
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 217.2K
-
Mondly🇷🇴 Brașov, Romania
Language app for 41 languages with a chatbot and VR, owned by Pearson since 2022.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 33.2K
-
Speakly🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia
A language app that teaches the 4,000 most frequent words in whole sentences.
- Founded
- 2018
- Rating
- 4.4 on the App Store · 847
-
Tandem🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
A language exchange app that pairs learners with native speakers by chat and call.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 38.3K
All language learning companies
- Babbel Language courses in an app and on the web, plus live online classes.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Companies babbel.com
- Beelinguapp Stories in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Schools, Companies beelinguapp.com
- Busuu Language lessons with feedback from native speakers in the community.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Companies busuu.com
- EF English Live Online English school of EF with private and group classes 24/7.🇨🇭 Zurich Consumers, Companies englishlive.ef.com
- eTutor Online English courses.🇵🇱 Poland Consumers etutor.pl
- Language Transfer Free audio language courses by the Thinking Method, funded by learner donations.🇬🇧 Brighton & Hove Consumers languagetransfer.org
- Lingoda Live online language classes with teachers in small groups.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Companies lingoda.com
- Lingumi English learning for young children.🇬🇧 London Consumers lingumi.com
- Lingvano Sign language app for ASL, BSL and ÖGS with video lessons by Deaf teachers.🇦🇹 Vienna Consumers, Companies lingvano.com
- Lingvist A language learning app built around vocabulary.🇪🇪 Tallinn Consumers lingvist.com
- Memrise Vocabulary and speaking practice built around clips of native speakers.🇬🇧 London Consumers memrise.com
- Mondly Language app for 41 languages with a chatbot and VR, owned by Pearson since 2022.🇷🇴 Brașov Consumers, Companies mondly.com
- Speakly A language app that teaches the 4,000 most frequent words in whole sentences.🇪🇪 Tallinn Consumers, Companies speakly.me
- Tandem A language exchange app that pairs learners with native speakers by chat and call.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers tandem.net
By country
- 🇩🇪 Germany4
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom4
- 🇪🇪 Estonia2
- 🇦🇹 Austria1
- 🇵🇱 Poland1
- 🇷🇴 Romania1
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Tech skills14
- Study tools13
- Assessment12
- Creative skills8
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
Comparisons
- Babbel vs Duolingo
- Memrise vs Duolingo
- Busuu vs Duolingo
- Babbel vs Busuu
- Babbel vs Rosetta Stone
- Babbel vs Pimsleur
- Mondly vs Duolingo
- Tandem vs HelloTalk
Lists
- Quizlet alternatives
- Duolingo alternatives
- Best language learning apps
- Best app to learn Spanish
- Best app to learn French
- Best flashcard app
- Best app to learn Japanese
- Best app to learn Italian
- Best app to learn German
- Best app to learn English
- Best app to learn Portuguese
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