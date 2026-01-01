Creative skills companies in Europe

Online courses in design, illustration, photography, crafts and other creative fields. The catalogue lists 8 companies in this category from 6 countries. All 8 have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Creative skills in the catalogue

8
companies
6
countries
8
detailed profiles
5
cities

Detailed profiles

All creative skills companies

  • 21 Draw Video courses and books on drawing, painting and digital art.
    🇸🇪 Knivsta Consumers 21-draw.com
  • BBC Maestro Video courses taught by well-known authors, chefs, musicians and founders.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Companies bbcmaestro.com
  • Chordify Shows synced chords for any song for guitar, piano, ukulele and mandolin.
    🇳🇱 Groningen Consumers, Schools chordify.net
  • Domestika Online courses for creative professionals.
    🇪🇸 Spain Consumers domestika.org
  • flowkey Piano app that listens as you play, with 1,500+ songs and step-by-step courses.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Schools flowkey.com
  • JustinGuitar Free guitar video lessons by Justin Sandercoe, plus paid apps built by Musopia.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers justinguitar.com
  • Skoove Piano lessons app that listens to your playing via microphone or MIDI and gives feedback.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers skoove.com
  • Yousician Apps that teach guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing, plus the GuitarTuna tuner.
    🇫🇮 Helsinki Consumers yousician.com

By country

  • 🇩🇪 Germany2
  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom2
  • 🇫🇮 Finland1
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands1
  • 🇪🇸 Spain1
  • 🇸🇪 Sweden1

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Creative skills: FAQ

8 companies from 6 countries. Most of them are based in Germany (2), United Kingdom (2), Finland (1).

21 Draw, BBC Maestro, Chordify, Domestika, flowkey, JustinGuitar, Skoove, Yousician. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Consumers: 8 companies. Schools: 2 companies. Companies: 1 company. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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