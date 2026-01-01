Creative skills companies in Europe
Online courses in design, illustration, photography, crafts and other creative fields. The catalogue lists 8 companies in this category from 6 countries. All 8 have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Creative skills in the catalogue
- 8
- companies
- 6
- countries
- 8
- detailed profiles
- 5
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
21 Draw🇸🇪 Knivsta, Sweden
Video courses and books on drawing, painting and digital art.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 3.7 on Trustpilot · 80
-
BBC Maestro🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Video courses taught by well-known authors, chefs, musicians and founders.
- Founded
- 2019
- Rating
- 4.9 on the App Store · 1K
-
Chordify🇳🇱 Groningen, Netherlands
Shows synced chords for any song for guitar, piano, ukulele and mandolin.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 33.7K
-
Domestika🇪🇸 Spain
Online courses for creative professionals.
- Founded
- 2002
- Rating
- 4.9 on the App Store · 11.9K
-
flowkey🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Piano app that listens as you play, with 1,500+ songs and step-by-step courses.
- Founded
- 2014
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 65.5K
-
JustinGuitar🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Free guitar video lessons by Justin Sandercoe, plus paid apps built by Musopia.
- Founded
- 2003
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 27K
-
Skoove🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Piano lessons app that listens to your playing via microphone or MIDI and gives feedback.
- Founded
- 2014
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 22.2K
-
Yousician🇫🇮 Helsinki, Finland
Apps that teach guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing, plus the GuitarTuna tuner.
- Founded
- 2010
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 138.6K
All creative skills companies
- 21 Draw Video courses and books on drawing, painting and digital art.🇸🇪 Knivsta Consumers 21-draw.com
- BBC Maestro Video courses taught by well-known authors, chefs, musicians and founders.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Companies bbcmaestro.com
- Chordify Shows synced chords for any song for guitar, piano, ukulele and mandolin.🇳🇱 Groningen Consumers, Schools chordify.net
- Domestika Online courses for creative professionals.🇪🇸 Spain Consumers domestika.org
- flowkey Piano app that listens as you play, with 1,500+ songs and step-by-step courses.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Schools flowkey.com
- JustinGuitar Free guitar video lessons by Justin Sandercoe, plus paid apps built by Musopia.🇬🇧 London Consumers justinguitar.com
- Skoove Piano lessons app that listens to your playing via microphone or MIDI and gives feedback.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers skoove.com
- Yousician Apps that teach guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing, plus the GuitarTuna tuner.🇫🇮 Helsinki Consumers yousician.com
By country
- 🇩🇪 Germany2
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom2
- 🇫🇮 Finland1
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands1
- 🇪🇸 Spain1
- 🇸🇪 Sweden1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Language learning14
- Tech skills14
- Study tools13
- Assessment12
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
Creative skills: FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.