About JustinGuitar

JustinGuitar is the guitar school of Justin Sandercoe, a teacher based in London since 1996. The website has 1,343 free video lessons and 798 song tutorials, and Justin funds it with donations from students. Paid extras include the Lessons & Songs app, the Music Theory app, JustinGuitar Tabs at $49.99 a year and the Practical Music Theory course at $199.99. The app is built by Musopia Oy in Helsinki and costs $8.99 to $19.99 a month or $64.99 to $129.99 a year in the US App Store. It has 4.8 from 26,953 ratings there, and the website has 4.9 from 371 reviews on Trustpilot.

JustinGuitar teaches guitar through video lessons arranged in grades. The website has Beginner Grades 1 to 3, Intermediate Grades 4 to 6 and Advanced Grade 7, and the site says its 1,343 lessons are free. Grades 8 and 9 are not published yet. Justin asks students who can afford it to donate, and the most common one-off donation is $50, according to the donation page.

Justin Sandercoe grew up in Tasmania and has lived in London since 1996. He launched justinguitar.com on 31 July 2003 to support his private lessons and started posting lessons on YouTube in December 2006. He played guitar in Katie Melua’s live band from 2005 to 2008 and taught at the Guitar Institute in London. He registered Justin Guitar Ltd in 2008, and he is its only director and main shareholder.

The paid apps come from Musopia Oy, a Helsinki company registered in February 2011. The Lessons & Songs app appeared on the App Store in December 2016. It has 210 video lessons for Beginner Grades 1 to 3, more than 1,500 songs and a tuner. Musopia released Music Theory by Justin Guitar in October 2025. On the website Justin sells JustinGuitar Tabs, Strumming SOS, Practical Music Theory and books, and runs workshops and online clubs.