- free guitar lessons on justinguitar.com
- 1,343
- registered students, according to the website
- 1.11M
- subscribers on the main YouTube channel
- 2.02M
- Lessons & Songs app, US App Store, 26,953 ratings
- 4.8
About JustinGuitar
JustinGuitar is the guitar school of Justin Sandercoe, a teacher based in London since 1996. The website has 1,343 free video lessons and 798 song tutorials, and Justin funds it with donations from students. Paid extras include the Lessons & Songs app, the Music Theory app, JustinGuitar Tabs at $49.99 a year and the Practical Music Theory course at $199.99. The app is built by Musopia Oy in Helsinki and costs $8.99 to $19.99 a month or $64.99 to $129.99 a year in the US App Store. It has 4.8 from 26,953 ratings there, and the website has 4.9 from 371 reviews on Trustpilot.
JustinGuitar teaches guitar through video lessons arranged in grades. The website has Beginner Grades 1 to 3, Intermediate Grades 4 to 6 and Advanced Grade 7, and the site says its 1,343 lessons are free. Grades 8 and 9 are not published yet. Justin asks students who can afford it to donate, and the most common one-off donation is $50, according to the donation page.
Justin Sandercoe grew up in Tasmania and has lived in London since 1996. He launched justinguitar.com on 31 July 2003 to support his private lessons and started posting lessons on YouTube in December 2006. He played guitar in Katie Melua’s live band from 2005 to 2008 and taught at the Guitar Institute in London. He registered Justin Guitar Ltd in 2008, and he is its only director and main shareholder.
The paid apps come from Musopia Oy, a Helsinki company registered in February 2011. The Lessons & Songs app appeared on the App Store in December 2016. It has 210 video lessons for Beginner Grades 1 to 3, more than 1,500 songs and a tuner. Musopia released Music Theory by Justin Guitar in October 2025. On the website Justin sells JustinGuitar Tabs, Strumming SOS, Practical Music Theory and books, and runs workshops and online clubs.
History
- 1996 Justin Sandercoe moves from Tasmania to London.
- 2003 Launches justinguitar.com on 31 July to support his private lessons.
- 2005 Joins Katie Melua’s live band and plays with it until 2008.
- 2006 Starts posting free guitar lessons on YouTube in December.
- 2008 Registers Justin Guitar Ltd in England on 12 May.
- 2011 Musopia Oy is registered in Helsinki in February. Justin’s YouTube videos pass 100 million views in August.
- 2014 Hosts Guitar Pick Up, a series of beginner lessons for BBC Radio 2’s Guitar Season.
- 2016 The Justin Guitar app from Musopia appears on the US App Store on 12 December.
- 2019 The YouTube channel reaches 1 million subscribers in July. Donations move to Stripe.
- 2024 Guitar World names JustinGuitar its top pick among free online guitar lessons in March.
- 2025 Musopia releases Music Theory by Justin Guitar on iOS on 7 October.
- 2026 The website counts 1,111,788 registered students and 1,343 free lessons.
How JustinGuitar teaches
- free grades on the website
- 7
- for Grade 1 lessons with regular practice
- 3–4 weeks
- video lessons in the app
- 210
- Lessons in grades and modules
- One-Minute Chord Change exercises
- Daily practice routine
- Song tutorials for each grade
- Colour-chord system in the app
- Song player with tempo control and lyrics
- Tuner and metronome
- Lessons by Justin learning left-handed
- Community forum and live clubs
- Approved teachers for one-to-one lessons
Courses at JustinGuitar
Beginner3
- Grade 1: eight open chords and first strumming patterns
- Grade 2: F chord, rock chords, blues, fingerpicking
- Grade 3: consolidation and practice planning
Intermediate3
- Grade 4: E-shape barre chords
- Grade 5: rhythm, A-shape barre chords, folk fingerstyle
- Grade 6: transcribing, CAGED shapes, style modules
Advanced2
- Grade 7: modes, rock techniques, country and funk basics
- Grades 8 and 9: not published yet
Skills5
- Scales and modes
- Chords and arpeggios
- Technique and ear training
- Transcribing, songwriting, production
- Guitars, amps and effects
Paid courses3
- Practical Music Theory, 7 grades
- Strumming SOS, 3 modules
- Blues Immersion, enrolment closed
Course list from justinguitar.com/guitar-lessons, checked on 7 October 2026. The site says its lessons are free. The app covers Beginner Grades 1 to 3.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Free lessons on justinguitar.com 1,343 free video lessons and 798 song tutorials, from Grade 1 to Grade 7. Justin adds new free lessons every week and funds the site with donations. justinguitar.com
- Justin Guitar Lessons & Songs Musopia’s app with 210 video lessons, 36+ hours, for Beginner Grades 1 to 3. It adds 1,500+ songs with a play-along player, One-Minute Chord Change exercises, a 10-minute daily practice routine and a tuner. App Store
- Music Theory by Justin Guitar A theory app with chords, scales and ear training, released in October 2025. It costs $10.99 a month or $79.99 to $99.99 a year in the US App Store. App Store
- Practical Music Theory A website course in 7 grades with 11+ hours of video, live lessons, quizzes and workbooks. Lifetime access costs $199.99, with a 30-day refund. Store
- JustinGuitar Tabs Tabs, chords and lyrics for 790+ songs from Justin’s lessons, with auto-scroll, transpose and play-along videos. $49.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. Store
- Community and Clubs A student forum at community.justinguitar.com and JustinGuitar Clubs, live sessions run by Justin’s team. The site also lists approved private teachers and workshops. Community
How much is JustinGuitar?
- App Full Access, monthly $8.99/mo $8.99 a month, learning path and songs
- App Full Access, yearly $5.42/mo $64.99 a year, billed yearly
- Justin Unlimited Access, monthly $10.99–$19.99/mo $10.99–$19.99 a month, two prices listed
- App Justin Unlimited Access, yearly $8.33–$10.83/mo $99.99–$129.99 a year, two prices listed
- JustinGuitar Tabs $4.17/mo $49.99 a year, after a 7-day free trial
- Practical Music Theory $199.99 lifetime access, 30-day refund Pay once, no renewals
Is JustinGuitar free?
The website is free: 1,343 lessons, 798 song tutorials and Grades 1 to 7. Justin asks students who can afford it to donate. The app is free to download and starts with a free trial.
US App Store in-app purchases for the Lessons & Songs app, in US dollars, checked on 7 October 2026. The listing shows several items with the same name at different prices, and the app picks the offer. It also lists Unlock Guitar Lessons & Songs at $9.99 and Learn Guitar Pass at $89.99, without a term. JustinGuitar says app prices vary with local currency, taxes and sales. Website products from justinguitar.com in US dollars.
How to cancel the Justin Guitar appLessons & Songs app FAQ
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Justin Guitar and turn off auto-renew
- Google Play ↗
- Open subscriptions in Google Play
- Select Justin Guitar Lessons & Songs
- Tap Cancel subscription
- App subscriptions renew automatically unless you turn off auto-renew at least 24 hours before the period ends.
- Deleting the app does not cancel the subscription.
- Website donations: change or cancel a recurring payment on the donation tab of your dashboard.
Refund rules
- App Store
- The listing says subscriptions are not refundable and cannot be cancelled during an active period.
- Musopia terms
- Payments are generally final and non-refundable unless the law requires otherwise.
- Website courses
- Practical Music Theory and Strumming SOS have a 30-day money-back guarantee.
From the US App Store listing, Musopia’s terms of December 2024 and justinguitar.com store pages, checked on 7 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebsiteAll free lessons, courses and Tabs in the browser
- iPhone and iPadiOS 15 or later, 4.8 on the App Store, US
- Android1M+ downloads, 4.5 on Google Play
- Mac and Apple VisionListed on the App Store for Macs with Apple M1 or later; the description says the app is not optimised for Mac
- Desktop and ChromebookThe Lessons & Songs app runs on mobile devices only, Justin wrote on Trustpilot
The Justin Guitar app
- Current version
- 3.27.1, released 2 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 12 December 2016
- Requires
- iOS 15 or later
- Size
- 629 MB
- Age rating
- 4+ on the App Store
- Language
- English
- Seller
- Musopia Oy
- Downloads
- 1M+ on Google Play
- Price
- Free to download, subscriptions inside
Is JustinGuitar worth it?
What students like
- Most of the lessons are free, and support is quick when needed.Peter Donnelly, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The structured learning programme suits beginners, and the paid courses and apps are worth the money.Ursula B, Trustpilot, June 2026
- The music theory course explains hard topics clearly.Ross Mills, Trustpilot, June 2026
- 96% of Trustpilot reviews give 5 stars.Trustpilot, 371 reviews
What students criticise
- A student was locked out of the account and got no help after many requests. The app does not run on a Chromebook.QQ, Trustpilot, August 2026
- A buyer could not download the app and did not get a refund for $103.Connie, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A reader called a JustinGuitar book poor value and sold it.An Angelis Production, Trustpilot, July 2026
- App Store subscriptions are not refundable during an active period.US App Store listing
What students write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot shows 12 reviews with 1 or 2 stars out of 371, and Trustpilot counts replies to 4 of 5 recent negative reviews. The free website covers Grades 1 to 7. The app costs $8.99 to $19.99 a month in the US App Store.
JustinGuitar reviews
-
“This really is a fantastic website. The quality of lessons, the array of info and the genuine support; and so much of it is free.”Peter Donnelly · 2 September 2026 · App Store 10 out of 10
-
“I originally subscribed to the app when I bought my first guitar at the age of 66 two years ago.”Chris · 28 June 2026 · App Store A great and well structured guitar training app
-
“Tried to download and couldn’t. Paid $103.00 and couldn’t get a refund.”Connie · 30 July 2026 · App Store Tried to download and couldn’t
Latest news
- 2024Top pick in Guitar World’s best free online guitar lessons
- 2014Host of BBC Radio 2’s Guitar Pick Up lessons
Contacts and company data
- Supporthello@justinguitar.com
- HelpFAQ and Feedback Hub
- Postal addressPO Box 695, Farnham, GU9 1NB, UK
- App developerinfo@musopia.net
- Legal entity
- Justin Guitar Ltd, 3rd Floor Paternoster House, 65 St Paul’s Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AB, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06589840, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 12 May 2008, private limited company, active
- Industry (SIC)
- 85520 Cultural education
- Person with significant control
- Justin Sandercoe, 75% or more of the shares
- Accounts to 31 March 2025
- Net assets £365,413, average 3 employees, small company, no profit and loss filed
- App developer
- Musopia Oy, Finnish Business ID 2390728-9, registered February 2011, Kuortaneenkatu 7, Helsinki
Alternatives to JustinGuitar
- Yousician🇫🇮 Finland Apps for guitar, piano, bass, ukulele and singing from Helsinki that score each note through the microphone. 4.6 from 138,625 ratings on the US App Store. →
- Chordify🇳🇱 Netherlands An app from Chordify BV that shows the chords of songs, with a tuner. 4.7 from 33,746 ratings on the US App Store. →
- F Fender PlayUnited States Video guitar lessons from Fender Digital, LLC, a US company. 4.8 from 60,611 ratings on the US App Store. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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