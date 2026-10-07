About Learning Pool

Learning Pool is a workplace learning company from Derry, Northern Ireland, founded in 2006. On 10 August 2026 it renamed itself Confirm, and learningpool.com now redirects to confirm.com. It sells a learning platform for frontline staff (Learn:Go), an LMS for fast-growing companies (Learn:Up, formerly WorkRamp), the Create authoring tool (formerly Elucidat), ready-made and custom courses, and Adaptive Compliance training. Public prices start at $9 or £7 per user a month for Learn:Up and $16 or £12 per user a year for Learn:Go, billed yearly. Marlin Equity Partners has backed the company since 2021.

Learning Pool makes software and courses for staff training. Companies use it to onboard new hires, run compliance training and build skills. Since August 2026 the company trades as Confirm. The legal entity on the register is still Learning Pool Limited, and Confirm says customers keep the same products, people and support.

Paul McElvaney and Mary McKenna founded the company in Derry in 2006. Its first clients were UK public bodies: in 2016 Carlyle said over 80% of local councils used Learning Pool. Carlyle Cardinal Ireland invested that year, when the company had 80 staff. Learning Pool then bought Mind Click, MediaCorp, HT2 Labs with the Learning Locker record store and the Curatr LXP, and the US LMS firm Remote Learner.

In 2021 Marlin Equity Partners invested and bought the Carlyle Cardinal Ireland stake. Learning Pool then had 260 staff and over 1,100 corporate customers. Under Marlin it bought True Office Learning, People-Analytix, WorkRamp, Elucidat, WorkStep and Confirm HR, and took the Confirm name from the last of them. Adam Thompson became CEO in September 2026.