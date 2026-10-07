Learning Pool
Workplace learning platforms, courses and authoring from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026.
- employees, according to Confirm
- 450+
- countries with customers
- 37
- companies bought since 2016
- 10
- on G2, 160 reviews
- 4.4
About Learning Pool
Learning Pool is a workplace learning company from Derry, Northern Ireland, founded in 2006. On 10 August 2026 it renamed itself Confirm, and learningpool.com now redirects to confirm.com. It sells a learning platform for frontline staff (Learn:Go), an LMS for fast-growing companies (Learn:Up, formerly WorkRamp), the Create authoring tool (formerly Elucidat), ready-made and custom courses, and Adaptive Compliance training. Public prices start at $9 or £7 per user a month for Learn:Up and $16 or £12 per user a year for Learn:Go, billed yearly. Marlin Equity Partners has backed the company since 2021.
Learning Pool makes software and courses for staff training. Companies use it to onboard new hires, run compliance training and build skills. Since August 2026 the company trades as Confirm. The legal entity on the register is still Learning Pool Limited, and Confirm says customers keep the same products, people and support.
Paul McElvaney and Mary McKenna founded the company in Derry in 2006. Its first clients were UK public bodies: in 2016 Carlyle said over 80% of local councils used Learning Pool. Carlyle Cardinal Ireland invested that year, when the company had 80 staff. Learning Pool then bought Mind Click, MediaCorp, HT2 Labs with the Learning Locker record store and the Curatr LXP, and the US LMS firm Remote Learner.
In 2021 Marlin Equity Partners invested and bought the Carlyle Cardinal Ireland stake. Learning Pool then had 260 staff and over 1,100 corporate customers. Under Marlin it bought True Office Learning, People-Analytix, WorkRamp, Elucidat, WorkStep and Confirm HR, and took the Confirm name from the last of them. Adam Thompson became CEO in September 2026.
History
- 2006 Learning Pool Limited is registered in Northern Ireland on 10 July. Paul McElvaney and Mary McKenna start the company in Derry.
- 2016 Carlyle Cardinal Ireland invests in May. Learning Pool has 80 staff and 1.25 million learners at 350 organisations.
- 2019 Buys HT2 Labs from Oxfordshire, maker of the Learning Locker record store and the Curatr LXP. Earlier buys were Mind Click and MediaCorp.
- 2020 Buys Remote Learner, a Colorado LMS company with over 300 customers, in December.
- 2021 Marlin Equity Partners invests in June and buys out Carlyle Cardinal Ireland. Learning Pool has 260 staff and over 1,100 corporate customers.
- 2022 Buys True Office Learning, a New York compliance training company, in January.
- 2022 Buys People-Analytix AG, a skills management platform, in December.
- 2024 Benoit de la Tour becomes CEO in August. Paul McElvaney and CEO Ben Betts step back from daily operations.
- 2025 Buys WorkRamp, a San Francisco LMS, on 15 October and Elucidat, a Brighton authoring tool, on 23 October.
- 2026 Buys WorkStep, a frontline engagement platform, in April. Marlin announces the purchase of Confirm HR, a performance platform, on 19 May.
- 2026 Renames itself Confirm on 10 August and launches the Workforce Enablement System.
- 2026 Chief Product Officer Adam Thompson becomes CEO on 2 September. Benoit de la Tour moves to a non-executive board role.
Learning Pool funding and investors
- May 2016 Growth Amount not disclosed
Carlyle Cardinal IrelandSource: Carlyle
- June 2021 Majority investment Amount not disclosed
Lead: Marlin Equity Partners Management team reinvestedSource: Confirm news
Neither deal disclosed its terms. Carlyle Cardinal Ireland is a €292 million fund of The Carlyle Group and Cardinal Capital Group. Marlin managed $7.6 billion in 2021. Companies House lists Ginnlear Acquisition Limited as the holder of 75% or more of Learning Pool Limited.
Leadership
- AT Adam Thompson Chief Executive Officer since September 2026, before that Chief Product Officer
- JM James Mullaney Chief Technology Officer
- HW Harper Wells Chief Compliance Officer
- JS Jay Sharp Chief Human Resources Officer
- BdlT Benoit de la Tour Non-executive board member, CEO from August 2024 to September 2026
Co-founder Paul McElvaney led the company as CEO and later Executive Chairman. He and Ben Betts, who joined with HT2 Labs, left the board on 26 November 2024. Companies House lists Adam James Wilkes as the only current director.
Products
- Learn:Go A learning platform for frontline staff, formerly the Learning Pool Platform. It works on phones and shared devices, offline too, with auto-enrolment by role and site, recertification reminders and an xAPI audit trail. Learn:Go
- Learn:Up The WorkRamp LMS for fast-growing companies. It runs onboarding and sales training with role-based paths, a skills engine and AI simulations. Learn:Up
- Create The Elucidat authoring tool. It drafts course outlines with AI, imports PowerPoint files and translates courses into 75+ languages. Create
- Library Hundreds of ready-made courses on compliance, retail, hospitality and manufacturing skills, formerly sold as off-the-shelf content. Courses are SCORM files and can be edited. CPD UK, the Institute of Leadership, IIRSM and the Institute of Hospitality accredit content. Library
- Adaptive Compliance Compliance courses that start with a scenario test. Learners who show proficiency skip ahead, the rest get training on what they missed. Confirm says this cuts seat time by up to 50%. Adaptive Compliance
- Practice AI role-play for hard conversations, by voice or text, with a score after each session. Practice
- Engage The WorkStep engagement tool. It sends surveys by SMS, email and QR code and flags staff at risk of leaving. Engage
- Perform and Custom Perform, from Confirm HR, runs performance reviews with network analysis and AI summaries. The Custom team builds bespoke courses and delivers them as SCORM or xAPI. Pricing
How much is Learning Pool?
- Formerly WorkRamp Learn:Up $9 / £7/user a month from $9 / £7, per user a month, billed yearly
- Perform $8 / £7/user a month from $8 / £7, per user a month, billed yearly
- Practice $4 / £3/user a month from $4 / £3, per user a month, billed yearly
- Formerly Learning Platform Learn:Go from $16 / £12 a year per user a year, billed yearly
- Engage and Perform from $13 / £10 a year per user a year each, billed yearly
- Create, Library, Custom On request quote after a call
Is Learning Pool free?
No free plan or self-serve trial on confirm.com. Confirm runs 30-minute demos. Capterra lists no free trial.
Checked on confirm.com on 7 October 2026, prices in US dollars and British pounds. Scale-up prices are per user a month, billed yearly, for a 200-person company. Frontline prices are per user a year, billed yearly, for a 5,000-person company. Create, Library, Custom, Academy, Adaptive Compliance and OnScreen Guidance have no public price.
Learning Pool for BusinessPricing
- 01Confirm sells to companies in three groups: frontline, scale-up and traditional, which covers enterprise and the public sector.
- 02All public prices are billed yearly and depend on company size.
- 03Learning Pool is a supplier on the UK Crown Commercial Service framework.
- 04Learn:Go is SOC 2 Type 2 audited and ISO 27001:2022 certified, with a choice of data region.
From $9 / £7 per user a month, Learn:Up.
Ratings
- Web and mobileLearn:Go runs on phones and shared devices, with offline learning
- xAPILearn:Go keeps a granular xAPI audit trail
- SCORMLibrary and Custom courses ship as SCORM, Custom also as xAPI
- IntegrationsHRIS and HCM connectors, SSO, scheduling tools and an API
- Browser extensionOnScreen Guidance overlays walkthroughs on other software
Is Learning Pool worth it?
What users like
- Reviewers praise support and implementation help. Capterra users rate customer service 4.8.Capterra, 5 reviews
- 152 of 160 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars. Ease of use and support are the most cited pros.G2, Learn:Go
- 96% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 59 reviews
What users criticise
- One reviewer writes that the LMS gets fewer updates than the LXP and needs workarounds.Trustpilot review, November 2022
- G2 reviewers mention limited customization and limited features.G2, Learn:Go
- Create, Library and Custom content have no public price.Confirm frontline pricing
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot shows 0 reviews in the last 12 months, and most of its reviews date from autumn 2022, many about the Learning Pool Live event. G2 and Capterra now list the platform as Learn:Go by Confirm.
Learning Pool reviews
-
“We’ve been a customer of Learningpool for 4 years - initially for their LMS and for the last 18 months for the LXP (Stream) and also some off the shelf eLearning content.”Kirsten · 17 November 2022 · App Store Learningpool provide excellent customer service
-
“The project team dedicated to our company was thorough with their implementation plan, offered assistance every step of the way, and support has been available post-implementation.”I. Vollrath · 16 November 2022 · App Store Awesome company to work with for implementation
-
“They have a range of products, but we use the LMS which doesn’t seem to be getting updated as much as things like the LXP.”Zahra · 15 November 2022 · App Store Good platform with lots of flexibility…
Latest news
- 2026Brandon Hall Group Gold HCM Excellence Award for learning measurement
- 2026Core Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems
- 2025Two Gold awards and a Silver at the Learning Technologies Awards
- 2025Brandon Hall Silver award for Adaptive Compliance
- Confirm appoints Adam Thompson as Chief Executive Officer
- Learning Pool rebrands as Confirm and launches the Workforce Enablement System
- Marlin portfolio company Learning Pool acquires Confirm
- Learning Pool announces acquisition of WorkStep
- Learning Pool’s strategic growth continues with Elucidat acquisition
- Learning Pool acquires WorkRamp
- Learning Pool appoints Benoit de la Tour as CEO
- Learning Pool agrees to a strategic investment from Marlin Equity Partners
Contacts and company data
- Saleshello@learningpool.com
- Supportsupport@learningpool.com
- Sales, UK+44 207 101 9383
- Sales, US+1 303-895-5371
- Support, UK+44 345 074 4114
- Legal entity
- Learning Pool Limited, trading as Confirm, Old City Factory, 100 Patrick Street, Derry BT48 7EL, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
- Company number
- NI060102, Northern Ireland
- Registered
- 10 July 2006
- Activity
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- Parent
- Ginnlear Acquisition Limited, NI637947, 75% or more
- Financial year
- Ends 30 April
Alternatives to Learning Pool
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A Paris learning platform where employees build courses for each other. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A Dublin LMS with separate portals for employee, customer and partner training. Prices are on request, and plans start at 100 users. →
- Docebo🇮🇹 Italy An enterprise LMS founded in Italy and listed on the TSX and Nasdaq. Docebo publishes no prices and sets a one-year minimum contract. →
- Elucidat🇬🇧 United Kingdom The Brighton authoring tool Learning Pool bought in 2025. Confirm now sells it as Create, on a quote. →
- Easygenerator🇳🇱 Netherlands A Rotterdam authoring tool with a public price, sold per author and billed yearly. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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