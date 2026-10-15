About New Skills Academy

New Skills Academy is a UK online course provider run by Academy Plus Group Limited, trading as academy+, from Warwick. Brothers Chris and Dan Morgan started it in November 2013, and the family investment office Addition Capital took control in 2021. The catalogue lists 654 self-paced courses in business, care, beauty, animal care, hobbies and languages, and most cost £100 each. Unlimited Learning costs £99 for 12 months and opens more than 700 courses, language courses excluded. Courses carry CPD approval and end with a New Skills Academy certificate; the company is not on the Ofqual register of awarding organisations.

New Skills Academy sells online courses that people study at their own pace on a computer, phone or tablet. Each course has modules with text, audio or video, worksheets and quick tests, and ends with a multiple choice test. A learner who scores 70% gets a certificate that an employer can check by its ID on the website. Most courses cost £100 with lifetime access. Unlimited Learning opens more than 700 courses for £99 a year.

Chris Morgan and his brother Dan founded the business as BE-A Education Limited, registered on 4 November 2013. The company won local and global business awards, and Chris Morgan won Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year at the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Since 2018 New Skills Academy has supported Teens Unite, a charity for young people with cancer.

In April 2021 Addition Capital, a London family investment office, completed a control investment, part financed by a loan from Shawbrook Bank. By then the company had sold nearly 1 million courses in more than 30 countries. Ian McClelland, former CEO of Guardian Australia, became CEO. The Morgan brothers left the board in September 2023. In May 2024 the company became Academy Plus Group Limited. Its sister brand Staff Skills academy+ sells training to employers.