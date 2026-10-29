- customer organisations, according to Kallidus
- 1,000+
- users worldwide
- 2M+
- off-the-shelf eLearning courses
- 330+
- on G2 for Kallidus Learn, 264 reviews
- 4.4
About Kallidus
Kallidus is a British company that makes Learn LMS, a learning management system that employers use for compliance training, staff development and reporting. It also sells performance reviews (Perform), a library of ready-made eLearning courses, bespoke courses and Sapling, an HR onboarding platform it bought in 2021. Learners do not sign up themselves: each organisation has its own Kallidus site, often at yourcompany.kallidus-suite.com, and employees log in there with the details or single sign-on their employer sets up. Kallidus publishes no prices and quotes after a demo, across three tiers called Essential, Growth and Advanced. The London private equity firm Apse Capital has backed the company since March 2019.
Kallidus makes software and courses for staff training. Its main product is Learn LMS. HR and L&D teams use it to assign mandatory training, track completions and run classroom sessions, and managers see their team’s progress on a dashboard. Reports run on embedded Power BI. Perform adds objectives, check-ins and appraisals in the same platform, and Kallidus intelligence (K.i) is an AI layer that links learning, skills and performance data.
The company was registered in April 2000 as e2train.com Limited and took the name Kallidus in June 2011. Kallidus names Rob Caul as its founder and long-time CEO. WestBridge backed a management buyout of e2train in 2009, and FF&P Private Equity, now FPE Capital, took a majority stake in a second buyout reported in 2015. Unquote placed Kallidus in Cirencester in 2015. Today its contact address is in Bristol and its North American company is in San Francisco.
Apse Capital, a London firm that invests in B2B technology companies, bought Kallidus from FPE in March 2019. Under Apse, Kallidus bought Engage in Learning, a maker of editable eLearning, in March 2020 and Sapling, an onboarding platform from San Francisco and Vancouver, in January 2021. In November 2024 Apse moved Kallidus into a new continuation fund led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Harry Chapman-Walker, who joined in 2013 in sales, has been CEO since March 2024. Kallidus became a certified B Corporation in June 2026.
History
- 2000 e2train.com Limited is registered in England on 26 April. It becomes e2train Limited in May.
- 2009 WestBridge invests £1.2 million in November to back a management buyout of e2train.
- 2011 With further WestBridge money, e2train buys Intraventure, a talent management software provider, in February.
- 2011 The company changes its name to Kallidus Limited on 1 June.
- 2015 Unquote reports in February that FF&P Private Equity has backed a management buyout and taken a majority stake. Kallidus is based in Cirencester.
- 2019 Apse Capital buys Kallidus from FPE Capital in March. The Apollo Kallidus holding companies are registered on 4 March.
- 2020 Buys Engage in Learning, a provider of editable eLearning courses, in March.
- 2021 Announces the purchase of Sapling, a people operations platform with 50 staff, on 4 January. Kallidus reports recurring revenue of £14.4 million and a team of 200.
- 2021 Founder Rob Caul leaves the board of Kallidus Limited on 30 September. Stephen Read, former CEO of Darwin, takes over as CEO.
- 2024 Harry Chapman-Walker becomes CEO on 14 March, taking over from Stephen Read.
- 2024 Apse Capital closes a €350 million continuation fund led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in November. It buys Kallidus and two other companies from the Apse Capital Bridge Fund.
- 2024 A leadership game built with DHL Group wins a Brandon Hall Group Gold award on 5 December.
- 2026 Kallidus announces its B Corp certification at its KalliFest customer event on 4 June.
- 2026 Moves into the Core Leader zone of the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent and People Success in October.
Kallidus funding and investors
- November 2009 Management buyout £1.2 million
Lead: WestBridge WestBridgeSource: Unquote
- February 2015 Secondary buyout Amount not disclosed
Lead: FF&P Private Equity FF&P Private Equity (now FPE Capital)Management teamSource: Unquote
- March 2019 Buyout Amount not disclosed
Lead: Apse Capital Apse Capital Bridge FundSource: Kallidus
- November 2024 Continuation fund Amount not disclosed
Lead: J.P. Morgan Asset Management Apse Capital continuation fund, €350 million for three companiesSource: Pulse 2.0
Only the 2009 buyout has a public amount. FPE and Apse did not disclose terms. Companies House lists Kallidus Target Limited as the parent of Kallidus Limited, and a chain of holding companies up to Apollo Kallidus Topco Limited. Apse Capital Bridge Fund LP, registered in Guernsey, was the controlling owner of Apollo Kallidus Holdco Limited from March 2019 to December 2020.
Leadership
- HC Harry Chapman-Walker Chief Executive Officer since March 2024. Joined Kallidus in 2013 in sales and led its North American business
- PC Pat Cannon Chief Operating Officer
- TB Tony Banks Chief Product Officer
- RC Rob Caul Founder and former CEO, director of Apollo Kallidus Topco Limited
Stephen Read led Kallidus between Rob Caul and Harry Chapman-Walker. Companies House lists Patrick Grant Cannon, Harry Chapman-Walker, Arun Mundray and Steven Graham Varnish as directors of Kallidus Limited. Tim Green and Vikram Krishna of Apse Capital sit on the board of Apollo Kallidus Topco Limited.
Video, blogs and resources
- Kallidus KnowledgebaseHelp articles for administrators on users, logins, single sign-on, reports and the offline app.↗
- The AcademyA free training site for customer administrators, with eLearning, live events and guides.↗
- Video HubProduct videos, customer stories and the Unlocked series on skills and AI in L&D.↗
Products
- Learn LMS The learning management system. It assigns mandatory training by group and role, sends reminders, runs classroom and virtual sessions, tracks CPD and shows managers their team’s progress. It plays SCORM, AICC, video, PDF and Office files, and reports run on embedded Power BI. Learn LMS
- Perform Performance management in the same platform as Learn. Managers set objectives, hold check-ins, give feedback and run appraisals, and development activities link to courses and skills. Performance management
- Off-the-shelf eLearning A library of over 330 scenario-based courses on health and safety, compliance, leadership, wellbeing and customer service. Courses are SCORM files, WCAG AA accessible, editable in a course editor and translatable in the app into 100+ languages. RoSPA and CPD approve the content. Course catalog
- Kallidus Bespoke Custom eLearning built by Kallidus designers: simulations, games, video, AR and VR, and campaigns for topics such as sales, cybersecurity, onboarding and leadership. Kallidus Bespoke
- Kallidus intelligence (K.i) An AI layer that works on the customer’s learning, skills, performance and people data. It suggests upskilling priorities and next actions without the user writing prompts. K.i
- Sapling An HR platform for onboarding and people workflows, bought in 2021. It is no longer on the products page of kallidus.com, but customers still sign in at their own address on saplingapp.io. Sapling login
How much is Kallidus?
- Essential Quote mandatory training, dashboards, appraisals, fixed reports
- Growth Quote adds CPD, competency checks, pathways and own reports
- Advanced Quote adds the AI skills suite and skill gap analysis
- Content Quote course catalogs, editor and translation
Is Kallidus free?
No free plan or self-serve trial. Kallidus offers a demo and an online product tour.
Checked on kallidus.com on 29 October 2026. Kallidus publishes no prices. The pricing page lists features of three platform tiers and a content package, and every plan leads to a demo booking. Kallidus says pricing can follow seasonal changes in staff numbers.
Kallidus for BusinessPricing
- 01Kallidus sells to organisations. Learners get access through their employer.
- 02Higher tiers include everything in the tiers below. The service terms list the features of each tier.
- 03Kallidus runs implementation and support in-house, with support teams for UK and North American hours.
- 04Customers get free access to The Academy, a training site for Kallidus administrators.
Quote after a demo, no public prices on 29 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebEach organisation has its own site, usually yourcompany.kallidus-suite.com
- Offline appAdded to the home screen from the browser on iOS and Android phones, not from the app stores
- SCORM and AICCSCORM 1.2 and 2004 and AICC learning objects
- IntegrationsHR data sync, single sign-on, content libraries, API and SFTP
- Power BIReports and dashboards run on embedded Power BI
Is Kallidus worth it?
What users like
- 254 of 264 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars. Ease of use is the most cited pro, in 161 reviews.G2, Kallidus Learn
- Reviewers praise the reporting and the way records for compliance and CPD sit in one place.G2 review, August 2025
What users criticise
- One reviewer finds the admin side complex, with a steep learning curve for advanced pathways.G2 review, September 2026
- G2 lists limited features and feature issues as the most common cons, in 26 and 25 reviews.G2, Kallidus Learn
- There are no public prices, so buyers have to book a demo to get a quote.Kallidus pricing page
What users write in reviews, not our rating. G2 marks many recent Kallidus Learn reviews as incentivised and collected through seller invites. Trustpilot has an unclaimed Kallidus page with no reviews.
Kallidus reviews
-
“The reporting provides real insights into learner performance and course effectiveness, and it also helps with tracking compliance status end to end.”Christ W., Retail Client Solutions · 2 October 2026 · App Store User-Friendly Kallidus Learn with Insightful Reporting and Smooth HR Integrations
-
“The admin side feels complex, and some backend features come with a fairly steep learning curve, especially for new users setting up advanced pathways.”Samuel S., Senior Sales Representative · 30 September 2026 · App Store Great learning management and HRIS sync, but admin setup has a steep learning curve
-
“There’s no need for me to create separate training records, as everything is conveniently stored within Kallidus.”Sara S., Learning and Development Manager · 6 August 2025 · App Store Efficient Learning Management Sysem
Latest news
- 2026Core Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent and People Success
- 2026Certified B Corporation
- 2025Leader in G2’s Winter 2026 reports for Corporate Learning Management Systems
- 2024Brandon Hall Group Gold award with DHL Group, Best Advance in Education Delivered through Technology
- Kallidus advances to the Core Leader Zone on the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent and People Success
- Kallidus becomes a Certified B Corporation
- Kallidus recognized as a leader in G2’s Winter 2026 Reports
- DHL Group in collaboration with Kallidus wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards
- Apse Capital closes €350 million continuation fund led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Kallidus announces a new CEO
- Kallidus acquires Sapling to become full Human Capital Management software provider
Contacts and company data
- Phone, UK01285 883911
- Phone, North America415-651-7940
- Knowledgebasekallidus.zendesk.com
- Service statusstatus.kallidus.com
- Legal entity
- Kallidus Limited, 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire WA14 2DT, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 03984404, England and Wales
- Registered
- 26 April 2000, as e2train.com Limited
- Activity
- SIC 62012, business and domestic software development
- Parent
- Kallidus Target Limited, 07008939
- Top UK holding company
- Apollo Kallidus Topco Limited, 13047150
- VAT
- 945 7763 74
- Financial year
- Ends 30 June
Alternatives to Kallidus
- Learning Pool🇬🇧 United Kingdom A workplace learning company from Derry, renamed Confirm in 2026 and backed by Marlin Equity Partners. Learn:Up starts at $9 or £7 per user a month, billed yearly. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A Dublin LMS with separate portals for employee, customer and partner training. Prices are on request. →
- eloomi🇩🇰 Denmark A Copenhagen LMS with performance management, like Kallidus Learn with Perform. Owned by Dayforce since 2024. →
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A Paris learning platform where employees build courses for each other. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- iHasco🇬🇧 United Kingdom A Bracknell provider of online health and safety, HR and compliance courses with its own LMS for UK employers. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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