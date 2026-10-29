About Kallidus

Kallidus is a British company that makes Learn LMS, a learning management system that employers use for compliance training, staff development and reporting. It also sells performance reviews (Perform), a library of ready-made eLearning courses, bespoke courses and Sapling, an HR onboarding platform it bought in 2021. Learners do not sign up themselves: each organisation has its own Kallidus site, often at yourcompany.kallidus-suite.com, and employees log in there with the details or single sign-on their employer sets up. Kallidus publishes no prices and quotes after a demo, across three tiers called Essential, Growth and Advanced. The London private equity firm Apse Capital has backed the company since March 2019.

Kallidus makes software and courses for staff training. Its main product is Learn LMS. HR and L&D teams use it to assign mandatory training, track completions and run classroom sessions, and managers see their team’s progress on a dashboard. Reports run on embedded Power BI. Perform adds objectives, check-ins and appraisals in the same platform, and Kallidus intelligence (K.i) is an AI layer that links learning, skills and performance data.

The company was registered in April 2000 as e2train.com Limited and took the name Kallidus in June 2011. Kallidus names Rob Caul as its founder and long-time CEO. WestBridge backed a management buyout of e2train in 2009, and FF&P Private Equity, now FPE Capital, took a majority stake in a second buyout reported in 2015. Unquote placed Kallidus in Cirencester in 2015. Today its contact address is in Bristol and its North American company is in San Francisco.

Apse Capital, a London firm that invests in B2B technology companies, bought Kallidus from FPE in March 2019. Under Apse, Kallidus bought Engage in Learning, a maker of editable eLearning, in March 2020 and Sapling, an onboarding platform from San Francisco and Vancouver, in January 2021. In November 2024 Apse moved Kallidus into a new continuation fund led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Harry Chapman-Walker, who joined in 2013 in sales, has been CEO since March 2024. Kallidus became a certified B Corporation in June 2026.