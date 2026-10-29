- secondary schools trust Sisra Analytics, according to Juniper
- 1,800+
- schools use Sisra Observe
- 380+
- key stages covered
- KS3–KS5
- a year per school on G-Cloud 14
- £1,111–£2,222
About Sisra
Sisra Analytics is a web tool that UK secondary schools use to analyse assessment data and exam results from KS3 to KS5. Data managers upload grades from the school’s MIS, and staff see headline measures such as Attainment 8, Progress 8 and EBacc, subject and class reports, and comparisons with other Sisra schools. Staff log in at www.sisraanalytics.co.uk with their work email. On the UK government’s G-Cloud 14 framework a licence costs from £1,111 to £2,222 a year per school, depending on the key stages. Sisra Limited has belonged to Juniper Education, a Chelmsford school software group backed by Horizon Capital, since November 2020.
Sisra Analytics turns a secondary school’s assessment data and exam results into reports. Data managers upload grades from the MIS at each data capture, match qualifications and publish reports for staff. Reports show whole-school headlines, qualifications and students, with filters for groups such as pupil premium, free school meals, SEND and EAL. Juniper says DfE changes to Attainment 8, Progress 8 and EBacc are built in.
Sisra Limited was registered in September 2008, with Terence Paul Graham as a director from the start. One school’s case study describes an earlier tool, Sisra Online, used for exam analysis before Sisra Analytics was launched. The company also built Sisra Observe for lesson observations and staff development.
In November 2020 Juniper Education Holdings took control of Sisra Limited, and the earlier directors left the board. Sisra Analytics, Sisra Multi-School for trusts and Sisra Observe are now Juniper products. In September 2025 Juniper announced a partnership between Sisra Analytics and Pupil Progress, a separate tool that tracks pupils against exam board specifications, and in 2026 it added the Sisra products to JoinUp, its platform with one login for Juniper software.
History
- 2008 Sisra Limited is incorporated on 3 September. Terence Paul Graham is a director from that day.
- 2020 Juniper Education Holdings takes control of Sisra Limited on 16 November. Gavin Freed of Juniper joins the board, and the earlier directors leave.
- 2022 Future Academies moves its trust-wide assessment analysis to Sisra Analytics at the start of the 2022–23 school year.
- 2024 Juniper lists Sisra Analytics on the government’s G-Cloud 14 framework, with a pricing document dated May 2024.
- 2025 Juniper partners Sisra Analytics with Pupil Progress for curriculum-level tracking, announced on 15 September.
- 2026 Juniper launches JoinUp in January, a central platform with one login that connects Sisra Analytics, Sisra Observe and other Juniper products.
- 2026 Juniper CEO Sarah Barton joins the board of Sisra Limited on 15 June.
Leadership
- SB Sarah Barton CEO of Juniper Education, director of Sisra Limited since June 2026
- GF Gavin Freed Chairman of Juniper Education, director of Sisra Limited since November 2020
- CH Colin Haigh Chief Financial Officer of Juniper Education, director since July 2022
Terence Paul Graham was a director of Sisra Limited from its registration in September 2008 until November 2020.
How Sisra Analytics works
- secondary schools
- 1,800+
- key stages: KS3, KS4, KS5
- 3
- data kept after a contract ends
- 1 year
- Attainment 8, Progress 8 and EBacc
- Results day Data Collaboration
- Subject Progress Indicator
- Expected Attainment Pathways
- Mastery, 9–1, vocational and bespoke grades
- Filters for PP, FSM, SEND and EAL
- Sisra Basic Projections
- Trust dashboard for KS4 and KS5
- CSV export
- Works in any browser and on mobile
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Sisra Analytics Attainment, progress, attendance and pastoral data for KS3, KS4 and KS5 in one view. Reports for the whole school, subjects, classes and students, with Attainment 8, Progress 8 and EBacc calculated automatically. Sisra Analytics
- Data Collaboration On results day, Sisra schools share data, so each school can compare its results with a national picture months before the DfE dataset comes out. A Subject Progress Indicator compares progress by subject. Benchmarking
- Sisra Multi-School A trust-wide view of KS4 and KS5 attainment and progress, with one methodology for every secondary school and weighted or unweighted trust headlines. Sisra Multi-School
- Sisra Observe Lesson observations, quality assurance, performance management and CPD planning in one platform, with templates, workflows and reports on the impact of CPD. Juniper says 380+ schools use it. Sisra Observe
- Pupil Progress A separate tracking tool, founded by Brett Griffin, that Juniper offers with Sisra Analytics after a partnership announced in September 2025. It tracks each pupil against exam board specifications; 850+ schools and trusts use it, Juniper says. Pupil Progress
- Onboarding and training A named consultant and 4 hours of online training over Microsoft Teams for new schools, or a shorter start-up session for schools that used Sisra before. Onsite training costs extra. G-Cloud listing
How much is Sisra?
- Sisra Analytics KS5 £1,111/yr £1,111 a year, per secondary school
- Sisra Analytics KS3–KS4 £1,667/yr £1,667 a year, per secondary school
- Sisra Analytics KS3–KS5 £2,222/yr £2,222 a year, per secondary school
- Secondary onboarding package £1,109 one-off, 4 hours of online training and a named consultant
- Account activation fee £581 one-off, 1-hour online start-up session
- Sisra Observe and Sisra Multi-School Quote after a demo
Is Sisra free?
The G-Cloud listing says a free trial is available. Juniper offers demos on request.
Juniper publishes no Sisra prices on junipereducation.org and quotes after a demo. These prices are from the Sisra Analytics pricing document on the UK government’s Digital Marketplace, G-Cloud 14 framework, dated May 2024 and checked on 29 October 2026. The listing shows “£1,111.00 a licence”. G-Cloud 14 contracts run for 3 years with an option of 1 more. Trusts get volume discounts of 5% for 3+ schools up to 25% for 30+ schools, not on implementation costs.
Sisra for multi-academy trustsSisra Multi-School
- 01Sisra Multi-School compares KS4 and KS5 results across every secondary school in a trust, with one shared methodology.
- 02Trust leaders compare subjects across schools without reformatting spreadsheets.
- 03The G-Cloud KS4 and KS5 MAT insights dashboard costs from £1.00 per pupil for up to 2,000 pupils to £0.40 per pupil above 9,000.
- 04The MAT dashboard adds a one-off onboarding fee of £100 per school. Onsite training costs £756 for a half day or £958 for a full day.
G-Cloud 14 prices, pricing document dated May 2024, checked on 29 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Sales0345 200 8600
- Tenderstenders@junipereducation.org
- Help centerhelp.junipereducation.org
- Sisra Observe helpsisraobserve.support.junipereducation.org
- DemoBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Sisra Limited, Boundary House, County Place, Chelmsford, England, CM2 0RE
- Company number
- 06688090, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 3 September 2008
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 82990, other business support services
- Controlled by
- Juniper Education Holdings Limited, since 16 November 2020
- Accounts
- Audit-exempt subsidiary accounts to 31 May 2025, guaranteed by the parent
- G-Cloud supplier
- Juniper Education Services Limited
Alternatives to Sisra
- GO 4 Schools🇬🇧 United Kingdom Student progress tracking from Cambridge, with a portal and app for students and parents. →
- Juniper Education🇬🇧 United Kingdom Sisra’s owner, with Sonar Tracker for primary assessment and a free primary MIS. →
- Insight🇬🇧 United Kingdom Pupil assessment, attendance and SEND tracking, for primary schools in England. →
- SIMS🇬🇧 United Kingdom The UK school MIS from ParentPay Group, a common source of the grades schools upload to Sisra. →
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Vevox🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- WISEflow🇩🇰 Denmark
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
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