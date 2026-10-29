About Sisra

Sisra Analytics is a web tool that UK secondary schools use to analyse assessment data and exam results from KS3 to KS5. Data managers upload grades from the school’s MIS, and staff see headline measures such as Attainment 8, Progress 8 and EBacc, subject and class reports, and comparisons with other Sisra schools. Staff log in at www.sisraanalytics.co.uk with their work email. On the UK government’s G-Cloud 14 framework a licence costs from £1,111 to £2,222 a year per school, depending on the key stages. Sisra Limited has belonged to Juniper Education, a Chelmsford school software group backed by Horizon Capital, since November 2020.

Sisra Analytics turns a secondary school’s assessment data and exam results into reports. Data managers upload grades from the MIS at each data capture, match qualifications and publish reports for staff. Reports show whole-school headlines, qualifications and students, with filters for groups such as pupil premium, free school meals, SEND and EAL. Juniper says DfE changes to Attainment 8, Progress 8 and EBacc are built in.

Sisra Limited was registered in September 2008, with Terence Paul Graham as a director from the start. One school’s case study describes an earlier tool, Sisra Online, used for exam analysis before Sisra Analytics was launched. The company also built Sisra Observe for lesson observations and staff development.

In November 2020 Juniper Education Holdings took control of Sisra Limited, and the earlier directors left the board. Sisra Analytics, Sisra Multi-School for trusts and Sisra Observe are now Juniper products. In September 2025 Juniper announced a partnership between Sisra Analytics and Pupil Progress, a separate tool that tracks pupils against exam board specifications, and in 2026 it added the Sisra products to JoinUp, its platform with one login for Juniper software.