About Arbor

Arbor is a London company that sells a cloud management information system (MIS) to state schools, multi-academy trusts and local authorities in England and Wales. Schools use it for attendance, behaviour, assessment, census returns, parent messages and payments. Arbor says 12,500 schools and 930 trusts use it. Prices in its 2026 G-Cloud document start at £3.40 per primary student plus a £2,500 base fee for the Core package. Arbor belongs to The Key Group, which also sells SAMpeople for HR, TimeTabler for timetables and Arbor Finance.

Arbor runs the central records of a school in the browser: registers, behaviour points, assessment, census returns, staff profiles and reports. Parents use the Arbor Parent App to pay for meals and trips, book parents’ evenings and read school messages. Students see their timetable and homework in the Arbor Student App. Trust and local authority teams use MAT MIS to see data across all their schools.

James Weatherill co-founded the company, and Arbor Education Partners Limited was registered in London on 28 September 2011. Arbor launched its MIS the same year. By July 2020 it counted more than 1,000 schools and 100 trusts, and United Learning chose it for 72 state schools. In December 2020 The Key, owner of the primary MIS ScholarPack, bought Arbor. Nesta and Ananda’s Social Venture Fund II sold their stakes in that deal.

The Key Group added RM Integris and RM Finance in 2023, then TimeTabler, SAMpeople and Habitude in 2024 and 2025. In February 2025 Arbor announced that ScholarPack and Integris would close in February 2026 and their schools would move to Arbor. Since January 2025 Arbor has faced a £4 million claim from rival Bromcom over the 2019 United Learning tender. Arbor denies the allegations.