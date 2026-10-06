- customers, according to LearnWorlds
- 13,000+
- learners, according to LearnWorlds
- 32M
- a month for Starter, billed yearly
- $24
- on G2, 393 reviews
- 4.7
About LearnWorlds
LearnWorlds is a Cyprus company that sells an online course platform to creators, training businesses and companies. Panos Siozos, George Palaigeorgiou and Fanis Despotakis started it in 2014, and LearnWorlds counts more than 13,000 customers and 32 million learners. On 6 October 2026 the Starter plan costs $24 a month billed yearly or $29 billed monthly, plus a $5 fee per paid enrollment. Pro Trainer costs $79 or $99 and Learning Center $249 or $299, both without enrollment fees, and every plan starts with a 30-day free trial. Reviewers rate LearnWorlds 4.7 on G2 and Capterra and 4.8 on Trustpilot, and most praise its support team.
LearnWorlds gives a school owner a course builder, a website builder, checkout and an admin panel in one account. The owner hosts video on LearnWorlds, adds questions and buttons inside videos, runs live sessions through Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet, and sells courses, bundles and subscriptions through Stripe or PayPal. A branded iPhone and Android app costs $149 a month on top of the plan. Corporate customers get custom limits, 99.95% uptime and a dedicated success manager.
Panos Siozos, George Palaigeorgiou and Fanis Despotakis are e-learning researchers and engineers. They built their first learning management system in 1999 and conceived LearnWorlds in 2012. In May 2014 Siozos registered LearnWorlds Ltd in London. Today the platform belongs to LearnWorlds (CY) Ltd in Limassol, and the team of 160+ people works remotely across Europe, with offices in Limassol and Athens.
Marathon Venture Capital described LearnWorlds as bootstrapped to profitability. In July 2019 Marathon Venture Capital led a $1.1 million seed round, and the company had more than 1,000 customers in 70 countries. In July 2021 Insight Partners invested $32 million as a minority investor, when LearnWorlds had 4,300+ customers and 80 employees. Siozos is CEO, Palaigeorgiou is CPO and Despotakis is CTO.
History
- 1999 Panos Siozos, George Palaigeorgiou and Fanis Despotakis build their first learning management system.
- 2012 The three founders conceive LearnWorlds as a platform focused on the learning experience.
- 2014 Panos Siozos registers LearnWorlds Ltd in London on 8 May.
- 2018 LearnWorlds (CY) Ltd is created in Cyprus on 22 February. It now owns and runs the platform.
- 2019 Raises a $1.1 million seed round led by Marathon Venture Capital in July, with 1,000+ customers in 70 countries.
- 2021 Insight Partners invests $32 million on 15 July. LearnWorlds has 4,300+ customers and 80 employees.
- 2023 Releases the LearnWorlds Mobile App Builder app on the App Store in June.
- 2023 The UK company LearnWorlds Ltd is dissolved on 14 February.
- 2026 Publishes research from 270+ professionals in March: 87% of customer education teams use AI.
- 2026 Adds the Mobile App AI Builder on 23 September. AI drafts app screens from a prompt.
- 2026 Adds Pix payments for Brazil through Stripe on 24 September.
LearnWorlds funding and investors
- July 2019 Seed $1.1 million
Lead: Marathon Venture Capital Marathon Venture CapitalSource: Tech.eu
- July 2021 Growth, minority $32 million
Lead: Insight Partners Insight PartnersSource: Insight Partners
Sum of the $1.1 million seed round in 2019 and the $32 million investment from Insight Partners in 2021. EU-Startups reported the seed round as €1 million. LearnWorlds has not announced rounds after 2021 and did not publish a valuation.
Leadership
- PS Panos Siozos Co-founder and CEO
- GP George Palaigeorgiou Co-founder and CPO
- FD Fanis Despotakis Co-founder and CTO
Roles from the LearnWorlds company page on 6 October 2026. Siozos and Palaigeorgiou hold PhDs in educational technology.
CareersWorkable job board
- Engineering2
- Sales1
Perks
- Private life and health insurance
- 23 days of paid time off
- Fully remote work
- Flexible hours
- Annual company retreat
How LearnWorlds handles video
- storage options: LearnWorlds, Vimeo Pro or Wistia, one at a time
- 3
- top resolution, 720p recommended
- 4K
- recommended maximum file size
- 1 GB
- Unlimited video hosting on every plan
- Vimeo Pro or Wistia as an external storage provider
- YouTube videos through embed code, as a separate activity
- Interactive questions, buttons, offers and embed code inside videos
- Thumbnails, subtitles and interactive transcripts for videos in the LearnWorlds library only
- AI subtitles, translations and summaries
- Watermark with the school logo, name, user email or user ID
- Offline download of MP4 videos in the branded app
- Emoji reactions and comments on videos
- Video statistics on plays, drop-offs and interactions
Who uses LearnWorlds
Selling courses5
- Creators
- Coaching
- Fitness
- Finance
- Health
Training4
- Customer training
- Employee training
- B2B training for client companies
- Enterprise LMS
Other2
- Non-profit organisations
- Licensed courses from Course Hub
Segments as LearnWorlds lists them on its solutions pages, checked on 6 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Help CenterGuides for courses, video, payments and the app↗
- Supported video formatsFile types, codecs, resolutions and bitrates↗
- Daily webinarsLive product training from the LearnWorlds team↗
- Data securityIsolated databases, daily backups and encryption↗
- Platform statusCurrent status of the LearnWorlds service↗
Products
- Course builder Courses built from video, ebooks, assessments, live sessions and SCORM packages. Owners set drip-feed, sequential navigation and prerequisites, and issue certificates. About courses
- Interactive Video Editor Adds questions, buttons, offers, embed code, chapters, subtitles and transcripts inside a video. AI generates subtitles, translations, summaries and questions. Starter gets the basic editor, higher plans the advanced one. About interactive video
- LearnWorlds AI Turns uploaded or pasted material into courses, ebooks, assessments, pages, emails and visuals inside the school. Plans include 300 to 1,000 AI credits a month. About LearnWorlds AI
- Mobile App Builder A no-code builder for a branded iPhone and Android app, $149 a month as an add-on. LearnWorlds submits the app to the stores, which takes 2 to 4 weeks. Learners can download videos and watch them offline. About the app builder
- Live sessions 1:1 and group sessions through Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Calendly. Recordings become on-demand course activities. About live sessions
- Course Hub A built-in marketplace where schools license ready courses from other academies. There is no upfront cost, and the school pays per enrollment. About Course Hub
How much is LearnWorlds?
- Starter $24/mo $288 a year, or $29 billed monthly, plus $5 per paid enrollment; 1,000 active learners, 1 admin
- Pro Trainer $79/mo $948 a year, or $99 billed monthly, no enrollment fees; 2,000 active learners, 5 admins
- Most popular Learning Center $249/mo $2,988 a year, or $299 billed monthly; full white-label, 25 admins, 10 client groups
- Corporate Custom custom learners, admins and AI credits; 99.95% uptime, 24/7 phone support
Is LearnWorlds free?
No free plan. Every plan starts with a 30-day free trial with all core features and no credit card.
Prices on learnworlds.com/pricing on 6 October 2026, in US dollars, per school a month. The page shows the same numbers in euros to visitors from Europe. Prices exclude VAT, which EU customers pay unless they give a valid EU VAT number. Stripe and PayPal charge their own fees on each sale, for example 2.9% + $0.30. The branded mobile app is an add-on at $149 a month. Registered non-profits get a discount from Pro Trainer up.
How to cancel LearnWorlds and get a refundTerms of Service
- In the school ↗
- Open My Account in your online school
- Use the cancellation option in the account settings
- Keep access until the end of the paid period
- Support ticket or email ↗
- Raise a support ticket in the platform
- Or email support@learnworlds.com with a cancellation request
- You can change plans or cancel before the next billing term.
- Cancelling an auto-renewing subscription stops the renewal. LearnWorlds does not refund the rest of the current term.
- If you bought a plan by mistake, contact support within 30 days of the start date for a refund.
- If a yearly plan renewed when you did not want it, contact support within 15 days of the renewal date.
- Refunds go to the original payment method within 14 calendar days.
Refund rules
- EU consumers
- LearnWorlds offers its 30-day cancellation right in place of the 14-day cooling-off period. It also applies to business customers.
- Price changes
- LearnWorlds gives at least 30 days’ notice. New prices apply from the next renewal.
- Governing law
- The law of Cyprus, with the courts of Cyprus.
From the LearnWorlds Terms of Service and pricing page FAQ, checked on 6 October 2026.
LearnWorlds for Businesslearnworlds.com/pricing
- 01Learning Center removes LearnWorlds branding and runs training for up to 10 client groups.
- 02Learning Center adds automations with triggers, conditions and delays, scheduled course reports and 2 hours of setup help.
- 03Corporate adds premium servers with 99.95% uptime, daily backups, optional service-level and data processing agreements, flexible invoicing and 24/7 phone support.
- 04Integrations include single sign-on, API, HubSpot, Zapier, LTI 1.3 and SCORM.
- 05LearnWorlds moves courses, learners, certificates and subscriptions from Kajabi, Thinkific, Teachable, Podia, Moodle, LearnDash, WordPress and Skilljar.
Learning Center from $249 a month billed yearly, Corporate on request, on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebAdmin panel, school website and course player in the browser
- Branded appsiPhone and Android apps for a school, add-on at $149 a month
- App StoreLearnworlds Mobile App Builder, published by LearnWorlds CY LTD, iOS 15.2 or later
- Video storageLearnWorlds, Vimeo Pro or Wistia; YouTube by embed code
- Live sessionsZoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Calendly
- PaymentsStripe and PayPal, with Pix and Boleto for Brazil through Stripe
- IntegrationsHubSpot, Zapier, Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, AWeber, Weglot, SSO, API and LTI 1.3
Is LearnWorlds worth it?
What users like
- Customer support is the most common positive theme, followed by ease of use.G2, 393 reviews
- Customer service scores 4.7 and ease of use 4.5.Capterra, 196 reviews
- 86% of reviews give five stars, and recent reviews often thank named support agents.Trustpilot, 424 reviews
What users criticise
- Limited features and missing features are the most common complaints.G2, 393 reviews
- A reviewer on a lower plan writes that Starter and Pro Trainer lack features and that the trial shows everything.Rogerthat, Trustpilot, September 2025
- Starter adds $5 to every paid enrollment, and the branded app costs $149 a month extra.LearnWorlds pricing and app builder pages
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot says LearnWorlds has not invited reviewers recently and replied to 40% of negative reviews.
LearnWorlds reviews
-
“Themis and his team were very helpful, answered all questions prior to the setup so I knew how to set up the courses for migration success and they completed the project very quickly.”Monica Outten · 14 September 2026 · App Store Great support with migration of data and users
-
“Support tickets were answered promptly, often within an hour, and the team was consistently responsive and knowledgeable.”Mark Prendergast · 15 July 2026 · App Store Excellent Platform and Outstanding Supportve
-
“If you use the app, you have to pay for a new language per app.”Johnny Gallo · 24 February 2026 · App Store No good for multiple langauge schools
-
“The Starter plan you could barely teach a checkers class. The Pro Trainer is a little better but not much.”Rogerthat · 26 September 2025 · App Store Pretty much forced to use the $300 dollar tier because the lower tiers are close to useless
Latest news
- Pix as a new payment method: give Brazilian customers more ways to buy
- New in LearnWorlds: Build and update your mobile app with AI
- LearnWorlds reveals 87% of customer education teams use AI despite 42% having no strategic owner
- Forbes: Founder Leadership, 4 key business lessons from the US and Europe, with Panos Siozos
- LearnWorlds secures $32M in growth funding from Insight Partners
Contacts and company data
- Salessales@learnworlds.com
- Customer supportsupport@learnworlds.com
- Generalhello@learnworlds.com
- Presspress@learnworlds.com
- Partnershipspartners@learnworlds.com
- US phone+1 855 8999555, toll free, Mon–Fri 8:00–17:00 EST
- Legal entity
- LearnWorlds (CY) Ltd, Gladstonos 120, Foloune Building, 2nd Floor, B1, 3032 Limassol, Cyprus
- Cyprus company number
- HE380294
- VAT number
- CY10380294R
- LEI
- 213800NCBHU3I9CREM94, entity created 22 February 2018, active
- Earlier UK company
- LearnWorlds Ltd, 09030661, incorporated 8 May 2014, dissolved 14 February 2023
- Greek office
- LearnWorlds GR, Karagiorgi Servias 9, Athens 10563
- Payment security
- Card data handled by Stripe and PayPal, PCI DSS Level 1 providers; TLS 1.3
Alternatives to LearnWorlds
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A Paris learning platform for employee training, where colleagues build courses for each other. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A Dublin LMS for employee, customer and partner training with separate portals. Prices are on request, and plans start at 100 users. →
- T ThinkificUnited States A course platform outside the European catalogue. It has a 4.5 rating from 405 reviews on G2 and 1.8 from 867 reviews on Trustpilot. ↗
- K KajabiUnited States A course and membership platform outside the European catalogue. It has a 4.1 rating from 93 reviews on G2 and 3.4 on Trustpilot. ↗
- T TeachableUnited States A course platform outside the European catalogue. It has a 3.3 rating on Trustpilot. LearnWorlds offers to migrate Teachable schools. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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