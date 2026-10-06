About LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds is a Cyprus company that sells an online course platform to creators, training businesses and companies. Panos Siozos, George Palaigeorgiou and Fanis Despotakis started it in 2014, and LearnWorlds counts more than 13,000 customers and 32 million learners. On 6 October 2026 the Starter plan costs $24 a month billed yearly or $29 billed monthly, plus a $5 fee per paid enrollment. Pro Trainer costs $79 or $99 and Learning Center $249 or $299, both without enrollment fees, and every plan starts with a 30-day free trial. Reviewers rate LearnWorlds 4.7 on G2 and Capterra and 4.8 on Trustpilot, and most praise its support team.

LearnWorlds gives a school owner a course builder, a website builder, checkout and an admin panel in one account. The owner hosts video on LearnWorlds, adds questions and buttons inside videos, runs live sessions through Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet, and sells courses, bundles and subscriptions through Stripe or PayPal. A branded iPhone and Android app costs $149 a month on top of the plan. Corporate customers get custom limits, 99.95% uptime and a dedicated success manager.

Panos Siozos, George Palaigeorgiou and Fanis Despotakis are e-learning researchers and engineers. They built their first learning management system in 1999 and conceived LearnWorlds in 2012. In May 2014 Siozos registered LearnWorlds Ltd in London. Today the platform belongs to LearnWorlds (CY) Ltd in Limassol, and the team of 160+ people works remotely across Europe, with offices in Limassol and Athens.

Marathon Venture Capital described LearnWorlds as bootstrapped to profitability. In July 2019 Marathon Venture Capital led a $1.1 million seed round, and the company had more than 1,000 customers in 70 countries. In July 2021 Insight Partners invested $32 million as a minority investor, when LearnWorlds had 4,300+ customers and 80 employees. Siozos is CEO, Palaigeorgiou is CPO and Despotakis is CTO.