- people have used it, according to Prezi
- 170M+
- countries
- 195
- disclosed funding, 2009–2014
- $72.5M
- on Capterra, 2,219 reviews
- 4.6
About Prezi
Prezi is a presentation platform that started in Budapest in 2009 and now has its headquarters in San Francisco. Presenters build talks on one zooming canvas, import PowerPoint files and run live polls, quizzes and Q&A that the audience joins with a QR code. The free Basic plan allows up to 5 projects, and they are public. In the US, paid plans cost $7, $19 or $29 a month, billed yearly, and education plans start at $4 a month with a school email. Prezi says more than 170 million people in 195 countries have used it.
Prezi makes presentation software. A presenter places content on one large canvas and zooms between the overview and the details. Slides from PowerPoint, Google Slides, Canva, PDF or Word can be imported, and live polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A sit inside the same presentation.
Adam Somlai-Fischer, Peter Halacsy and Peter Arvai founded the company in Budapest in 2009. The name comes from the Hungarian diminutive of “presentation”. The company opened a San Francisco office the same year and later made it the headquarters. Prezi Inc. is a Delaware corporation.
Prezi raised $72.5 million in three disclosed rounds from Sunstone Capital, TED Conferences, Accel and Spectrum Equity. In 2017 it bought Infogram, a data visualisation company from Riga. Later products include Prezi Video in 2019, Prezi AI in 2024 and the AI agent Swoop in 2026. Jim Szafranski has been CEO since 2020, and co-founder Peter Arvai is executive chairman.
History
- 2009 Founded in Budapest. Raises a $1.5 million Series A led by Sunstone Capital with TED Conferences and opens an office in San Francisco.
- 2011 Launches an iPad app and raises a $14 million Series B led by Accel.
- 2014 Raises $57 million led by Spectrum Equity and passes 50 million users.
- 2016 Launches Prezi Business with collaboration and analytics.
- 2017 Releases Prezi Next in HTML5 and buys Infogram from Riga, its first acquisition.
- 2018 Passes 100 million users, appoints CFO Narayan Menon and moves to a larger San Francisco headquarters.
- 2019 Renames Prezi Next to Prezi Present and launches Prezi Video in November.
- 2020 Jim Szafranski becomes CEO in July. Peter Arvai becomes executive chairman.
- 2021 Prezi Video passes 1 million users. Prezi completes its first SOC 2 Type II audit.
- 2024 Launches Prezi AI with prompt-to-presentation in February. Prezi says over 50% of users tried it that year.
- 2026 Launches the AI agent Swoop in March and a ChatGPT plugin for teachers in September.
Prezi funding and investors
- 2009 Series A $1.5 million
Lead: Sunstone Capital TED ConferencesSource: Prezi press release, December 2011
- December 2011 Series B $14 million
Lead: Accel Partners Sunstone CapitalSource: Prezi press release
- November 2014 Growth $57 million
Lead: Spectrum Equity Accel PartnersSource: Prezi press release
Sum of the three rounds Prezi announced: the 2009 Series A, the 2011 Series B and the 2014 round. Prezi has not announced rounds after 2014 and has not published a valuation.
Leadership
- JS Jim Szafranski CEO
- PA Peter Arvai Executive chairman and co-founder
- AS Adam Somlai-Fischer Principal artist and co-founder
- SG Stefanie Grossman Chief product and marketing officer
- BS Balázs Szele SVP of engineering
- LT Lenny Tjioe SVP of finance
- MW Mariele Weber SVP of people
- AJ Aušvydas Jasaitis Director of sales and head of Infogram
Prezi lists its leadership on prezi.com/about. Prezi Inc. is represented by Jim Szafranski as CEO.
Careersprezi.com/jobs
- Marketing1
- Data Analytics1
- Sales1
- People & Productivity1
Perks
- Fully remote work with a home office allowance
- Gym perks, an employee assistance programme and sabbatical leave
How Prezi works
- projects on the free Basic plan
- 5
- AI credits on Basic and Standard
- 500
- days of free trial on paid plans
- 14
- Zooming canvas
- PowerPoint, Google Slides, PDF and Word import
- Prompt-to-presentation with Prezi AI
- Live polls, quizzes and word clouds
- Q&A with upvotes
- Presenter view and phone remote
- Voice-over and recording
- Export to PDF and PowerPoint
- SCORM export
- Viewer analytics on Premium and above
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Prezi Present The presentation editor. Content sits on one canvas, and the presenter zooms from the overview into each topic and back. Imports PowerPoint, Google Slides, Canva, PDF and Word files. Prezi AI
- Live polls and quizzes Polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A inside the presentation. The audience scans one QR code, with no app and no account, and results come back question by question. Prezi for education
- Prezi Video Puts the presenter on camera with the content around them, live in Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other video calls or as a recorded video. About Prezi Video
- Prezi AI Builds a presentation from a prompt or an uploaded file, drafts polls and quizzes, generates images and rewrites text. Basic and Standard get 500 credits, Plus and higher plans have no limit. About Prezi AI
- Swoop An AI agent launched in March 2026. It pulls material from Google Drive, Notion, Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Salesforce and other apps and turns it into slides, exported as PowerPoint or PDF. Launch announcement
- Prezi Teams Everything in Premium plus team collaboration, a custom brand kit and single sign-on, priced per user. Plans
How much is Prezi?
- Basic $0/mo Free, up to 5 public projects
- Lowest paid plan Standard $7/mo $84 a year, billed yearly, 500 AI credits
- Most popular Plus $19/mo $228 a year, billed yearly, unlimited AI
- Premium $29/mo $348 a year, billed yearly, adds analytics
- Teams $39/mo $468 a year per user, per user, billed yearly
- EDU Plus $4/mo $48 a year, school email, billed yearly
- EDU Pro $8/mo $96 a year, school email, billed yearly
- EDU Teams $19/mo $228 a year per user, per user, billed yearly
Is Prezi free?
Basic is free: up to 5 projects that anyone can see, 500 AI credits, and the online editor for presentations, videos and infographics.
US prices in dollars from Prezi’s own blog, updated on 5 October 2026, per month, billed yearly. Prezi bills subscriptions only yearly. On 7 October 2026 prezi.com/pricing showed euros to a visitor in Europe: Standard €5, Plus €15, Premium €25, Teams €39 per user, EDU Plus €4, EDU Pro €8, EDU Teams €19 per user. Business Plus and Business Premium cost the same as Plus and Premium.
How to cancel Prezi and what happens to refundsPrezi help center
- prezi.com ↗
- Open Account Settings and select the License tab
- Click Cancel Subscription and answer the short questionnaire
- Click Continue and wait for the confirmation email
- Prezi Teams ↗
- Click your name in the top right corner
- Open the Admin console, then Plan & Billing
- Under Subscription details, click Cancel Subscription
- Cancelling stops the next payment. The licence stays active until the renewal date.
- After the licence expires, presentations stay in the account, but you cannot edit them or create new ones.
- A yearly plan can be paused once per term for 2 to 8 weeks, in the same menu.
- Downgrading to Basic is not possible on the website. Support does it on request.
Refund rules
- Trials
- The yearly fee is charged when the trial ends. Upgrading during the trial charges at once and ends the remaining trial days.
- Refunds
- The terms say subscription payments are non-refundable, including after cancellation or account deletion.
- Renewals
- Plans renew automatically. Prezi retries a failed payment for 10 days.
- United States
- Disputes go to binding individual arbitration under the AAA consumer rules.
From the Prezi help center and terms of service of 28 May 2026, checked on 7 October 2026.
Prezi for Businessprezi.com/pricing
- 01Business Plus and Business Premium match the individual Plus and Premium plans.
- 02Teams adds team collaboration, analytics, a custom brand kit and single sign-on.
- 03Teams with 10 or more licences get custom templates from Prezi’s design team.
- 04The team admin manages billing in the Admin console.
Teams costs $39 per user a month, billed yearly, as of October 2026. EDU Teams costs $19 per user a month..
Ratings
- WebThe online editor for presentations, videos and infographics, on every plan
- Desktop appOffline access, PDF export and portable presentations, on Plus and higher plans
- Zoom and Microsoft TeamsPrezi Video apps for presenting inside video calls
- ChatGPTPlugin since September 2026 that turns a chat into a Prezi lesson
- Classroom devicesChromebooks, iPads and Smartboards; students join from phones
Is Prezi worth it?
What users like
- Voice-over on each slide helps teachers prepare asynchronous lectures.Amira Farghaly, Trustpilot, October 2025
- Education plans cost from $4 a month with a school email.Prezi blog, October 2026
What users criticise
- 40% of Trustpilot reviews give one star. Most describe a yearly charge after the free trial or an automatic renewal and a refused refund.Trustpilot, 639 reviews
- The terms say subscription payments are non-refundable.Prezi terms of service
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Capterra users give Prezi 4.6 out of 5, Trustpilot reviewers 2.7. The free Basic plan allows 5 public projects, and paid plans start at $7 a month, billed yearly.
Prezi reviews
-
“Also, the ability to add voice to each slide is great and helped me prepare asynchronous lectures.”Amira Farghaly · 19 October 2025 · App Store great experience
-
“Once i bought a year subscription they never send me any notifications or invoices before they charged me for a full second year subscription.”Luis Guevara · 15 September 2026 · App Store predatory practices
Latest news
- 2026G2 Fall 2026: Leader in Audience Response, AI Presentation Tools and Presentation Software
- 2022Zoom Partner Awards: ISV Integration Partner of the Year
- 2014The Europas award for European tech startups
Contacts and company data
- Presspress@prezi.com
- Privacyprivacy@prezi.com
- Copyrightcopyright@prezi.com
- Abuse reportsabuse@prezi.com
- Help centersupport.prezi.com
- Company informationprezi.com/company-information
- Legal entity
- Prezi Inc., 2041 East Street, PMB610, Concord, CA 94520, USA
- Legal form
- Corporation under the laws of Delaware, USA
- Delaware register number
- 4698414
- EU VAT ID
- EU372010191
- Security
- SOC 2 Type II audit, first completed in 2021
Alternatives to Prezi
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain Interactive presentations, games and learning content with a free plan, from Córdoba. →
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for presentations, free up to 50 participants a month, from Stockholm. →
- C CanvaUnited States Design tool from Australia with presentations among many formats. ↗
- P PowerPointUnited States Microsoft’s slide software for .pptx files. Prezi imports and exports PowerPoint files. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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