About Prezi

Prezi is a presentation platform that started in Budapest in 2009 and now has its headquarters in San Francisco. Presenters build talks on one zooming canvas, import PowerPoint files and run live polls, quizzes and Q&A that the audience joins with a QR code. The free Basic plan allows up to 5 projects, and they are public. In the US, paid plans cost $7, $19 or $29 a month, billed yearly, and education plans start at $4 a month with a school email. Prezi says more than 170 million people in 195 countries have used it.

Prezi makes presentation software. A presenter places content on one large canvas and zooms between the overview and the details. Slides from PowerPoint, Google Slides, Canva, PDF or Word can be imported, and live polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A sit inside the same presentation.

Adam Somlai-Fischer, Peter Halacsy and Peter Arvai founded the company in Budapest in 2009. The name comes from the Hungarian diminutive of “presentation”. The company opened a San Francisco office the same year and later made it the headquarters. Prezi Inc. is a Delaware corporation.

Prezi raised $72.5 million in three disclosed rounds from Sunstone Capital, TED Conferences, Accel and Spectrum Equity. In 2017 it bought Infogram, a data visualisation company from Riga. Later products include Prezi Video in 2019, Prezi AI in 2024 and the AI agent Swoop in 2026. Jim Szafranski has been CEO since 2020, and co-founder Peter Arvai is executive chairman.