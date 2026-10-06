- annual recurring revenue, end of 2025
- SEK 614M
- employees, end of 2025
- 387
- of Fortune 500 companies use it, according to Mentimeter
- 95%
- on G2, 788 reviews
- 4.7
About Mentimeter
Mentimeter is a Stockholm company that makes live polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A for presentations. Participants answer from their phone at menti.com with a code, without an app. The free plan covers 50 participants a month, and paid plans start at €14 per presenter a month, billed yearly. In 2025 the company had SEK 598 million in revenue and returned to an operating profit.
Mentimeter turns a presentation into a conversation. The presenter adds question slides, the audience joins at menti.com with a code and votes from a phone, and the results appear on screen in real time.
Johnny Warström, Niklas Ingvar, Henrik Fräsén and Kristoffer Renholm started the company in Stockholm in 2012. In 2014 it took its first angel money and became a full-time business. Warström is still CEO.
Mentimeter grew mostly on its own revenue. The first large outside round came in 2022, when Creades, Nordstjernan Growth and Alfvén & Didrikson put in SEK 432 million. The company is a Swedish public limited company, but its shares are not listed.
History
- 2012 Four founders register the company in Stockholm in May.
- 2014 Takes its first angel money and an Almi loan, and the side project becomes a full-time business.
- 2016 Starts selling an Enterprise plan to companies.
- 2018 Tech5 names it the fastest-growing startup in Sweden.
- 2020 Revenue triples to SEK 134 million as meetings move online.
- 2021 Launches apps for Microsoft Teams and Zoom and opens a sales office in Toronto.
- 2022 Raises SEK 432 million from Creades, Nordstjernan Growth and Alfvén & Didrikson.
- 2023 Adds its first AI feature, opens an office in Sydney and gets ISO 27001 certification.
- 2024 Bure and GP Bullhound buy shares for SEK 727 million from existing owners.
- 2025 Launches the editor in German and returns to an operating profit of SEK 13 million.
- 2026 Splits the product into Menti Live, Menti Form and Menti Pulse in September.
Mentimeter funding and investors
- 2014 Angel and Almi loan About $0.5 million
Per AppelgrenAlmiSource: Wikipedia, Mentimeter annual report 2025
- June 2022 Private placement SEK 432 million
Creades, SEK 175MNordstjernan Growth, SEK 150MAlfvén & Didrikson, SEK 100MEmployeesSource: Mentimeter
- August 2024 Secondary sale SEK 727 million
Bure Equity, SEK 531MGP Bullhound Fund VI, SEK 196MSource: Mentimeter press release
- March 2025 Secondary sale About 5.8% of shares
Caspar Callerström and Thomas von KochSource: Mentimeter press release
Money that went into the company: the 2014 angel round of about $0.5 million and the 2022 private placement. The 2024 and 2025 deals were sales of existing shares, so the company received nothing from them. Mentimeter did not publish a valuation.
Leadership
- JW Johnny Warström Co-founder and CEO
- NI Niklas Ingvar Co-founder, board member
- GR Georg Rydbeck CFO
- JA Johanna Aronsson COO
- ÅB Åsa Bredin CPO, formerly head of Mojang Studios
- DB Didde Brockman CTO
Sophie Hagströmer of Bure chairs the board. At the end of 2025 the companies of the two co-founders held 21.2% each and Bure 14.4%.
Careersmentimeter.com/jobs
- Sales9
- Product5
- Central functions2
- Marketing1
How Mentimeter works
- question types in Menti Live
- 13
- participants a month on the free plan
- 50
- apps to install for participants
- 0
- Live polls and word clouds
- Quizzes with a leaderboard
- Anonymous Q&A
- Rankings and scales
- Surveys with logic
- Recurring team check-ins
- AI presentation builder
- Grouping and summaries of answers
- PowerPoint add-in
- Accessibility check
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Menti Live Live polls, word clouds, quizzes, rankings, scales and anonymous Q&A during a talk. Thirteen question types. About Menti Live
- Quizzes Quiz slides with a leaderboard, for classes, training and events. About Menti Live
- Menti Form Surveys people answer in their own time, with logic between questions. Product overview
- Menti Pulse Recurring anonymous check-ins for teams, with results over time. Product overview
- Menti AI Builds a presentation from a prompt, suggests questions, groups open answers and writes summaries. Runs on OpenAI models, customer data is not used for training. AI at Mentimeter
How much is Mentimeter?
- Free €0/mo €0, no card needed
- Lowest paid plan Basic €14/mo €168 a year, per presenter, billed yearly
- Pro €28/mo €336 a year, per presenter, billed yearly
- Enterprise Custom price on request
Is Mentimeter free?
Free plan: up to 50 participants a month, plus one event a month without a limit, with Menti AI included.
Prices on mentimeter.com/plans on 6 October 2026, shown in euros for a visitor in Europe, per presenter a month, billed yearly, without VAT. Education plans cost €11 for Basic and €17 for Pro. Conference plans cost €350 or €750 for one month.
How to cancel Mentimeter and get a refundHelp center
- mentimeter.com ↗
- Open the profile icon and choose Billing
- Find Automatic renewal
- Click Turn off auto-renewal
- Access stays until the end of the paid period, and presentations are kept.
- Basic and Pro are billed yearly. There is no monthly plan.
- Mentimeter sends a reminder email before renewal.
- Pro can be paid by invoice with 30 days to pay.
Refund rules
- First purchase
- Full refund within 14 days. Write to hello@mentimeter.com.
- Renewals
- No refunds for automatic renewals, because a reminder comes first.
- Plans FAQ
- Adds a condition the terms do not have: the plan must not have been used at a live event.
- Ending the contract
- You can end it by email. Fees already paid are not returned.
From the Mentimeter help center and terms of use, version 6 of 5 October 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings and integrations
- WebPresenters work in the browser, participants join at menti.com
- PowerPointAdd-in for desktop PowerPoint, on all plans
- Microsoft Teams and ZoomApps inside meetings
- LMSCanvas, Blackboard, Moodle, Brightspace
- Google SlidesEmbed on Pro and Enterprise
- WebexThrough screen and media sharing
Is Mentimeter worth it?
What users like
- Easy to use: the most frequent praise in G2 reviews, 280 mentions.G2, 788 reviews
- Keeps an audience involved; teachers use quizzes in class.Harsha K., lecturer, G2, February 2026
- Answers can be anonymous.Trustpilot reviews, 2026
- Participants need no app or account.Mentimeter help center
What users criticise
- Limited customisation and missing features, 102 and 92 mentions on G2.G2, 788 reviews
- The free plan stops at 50 participants a month.Kamel O., teacher, G2, December 2025
- Paid plans are billed only yearly, and renewals are not refunded.Mentimeter help center
- 29% of Trustpilot reviews give one star. Renewal billing and slow support come up in them.Trustpilot, 62 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. The free plan covers 50 participants a month, and paid plans start at €14 per presenter a month, billed yearly.
Mentimeter reviews
-
“Smooth, responsive and flexible platform for engaging with audience members.”Lance H., director of workshops · 26 February 2026 · App Store Real-time audience engagement with Menti
-
“Allows instructors to create interactive activities quickly and efficiently.”Claudio · 25 July 2026 · App Store An excellent tool for interactive classes
-
“Their renewal email was sent 35 days before the payment was taken.”Sarah H. · 25 September 2026 · App Store The product is fine but not worth the cost
Latest news
- 2025Capterra Shortlist, Presentation category
- 2018Tech5: fastest-growing startup in Sweden
- 2017Tech5: number 8 among the fastest-growing startups in Sweden
Contacts and company data
- General and refundshello@mentimeter.com
- Supportsupport@mentimeter.com
- Presspress@mentimeter.com
- Investor relationsir@mentimeter.com
- SalesTalk to sales
- Help centerhelp.mentimeter.com
- Legal entity
- Mentimeter AB (publ), Tulegatan 11, 113 53 Stockholm, Sweden
- Organisation number
- 556892-5506
- Registered
- 8 May 2012
- Security
- ISO 27001 since December 2023
- Hosting
- AWS in Ireland by default, US hosting for Enterprise
Mentimeter vs Kahoot!, Wooclap and others
|Mentimeter
|Kahoot!
|Wooclap
|Slido
|Poll Everywhere
|AhaSlides
|Founded
|2012
|2012
|2015
|2012
|2008
|—
|Headquarters
|Stockholm
|Oslo
|Brussels
|Founded in Bratislava
|San Francisco, now remote-first
|AhaSlides Pte Ltd, Singapore
|Free plan
|Yes, 50 participants a month
|Yes, 40 players per game
|Yes, 5 questions a month
|Yes, up to 100 participants
|Yes, audience of 40
|Yes, 50 participants
|App Store rating, US
|No app, works in the browser
|4.6 (48K)
|No app, works in the browser
|—
|4.8 (3K)
|—
|Owner
|Founders and Swedish investors
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024
|Founders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025
|Cisco, since 2021
|—
|—
“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.
Alternatives to Mentimeter
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events, from Oslo. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations, from Brussels. →
- Klaxoon🇫🇷 France Collaboration and workshop tools for teams, part of Wrike, from Rennes. →
- SlidoUnited States Polls and Q&A for meetings, owned by Cisco since 2021, free plan up to 100 participants. ↗
- Poll EverywhereUnited States Live polling since 2008, started in San Francisco, with a free plan. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium
- Codility🇬🇧 United Kingdom
Comparisons
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