About Mentimeter

Mentimeter is a Stockholm company that makes live polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A for presentations. Participants answer from their phone at menti.com with a code, without an app. The free plan covers 50 participants a month, and paid plans start at €14 per presenter a month, billed yearly. In 2025 the company had SEK 598 million in revenue and returned to an operating profit.

Mentimeter turns a presentation into a conversation. The presenter adds question slides, the audience joins at menti.com with a code and votes from a phone, and the results appear on screen in real time.

Johnny Warström, Niklas Ingvar, Henrik Fräsén and Kristoffer Renholm started the company in Stockholm in 2012. In 2014 it took its first angel money and became a full-time business. Warström is still CEO.

Mentimeter grew mostly on its own revenue. The first large outside round came in 2022, when Creades, Nordstjernan Growth and Alfvén & Didrikson put in SEK 432 million. The company is a Swedish public limited company, but its shares are not listed.