Assessment 🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden Since 2012 4.7 · 788 ratings

Mentimeter

Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for interactive presentations.

Visit mentimeter.com All companies
annual recurring revenue, end of 2025
SEK 614M
employees, end of 2025
387
of Fortune 500 companies use it, according to Mentimeter
95%
on G2, 788 reviews
4.7

About Mentimeter

Mentimeter is a Stockholm company that makes live polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A for presentations. Participants answer from their phone at menti.com with a code, without an app. The free plan covers 50 participants a month, and paid plans start at €14 per presenter a month, billed yearly. In 2025 the company had SEK 598 million in revenue and returned to an operating profit.

Mentimeter turns a presentation into a conversation. The presenter adds question slides, the audience joins at menti.com with a code and votes from a phone, and the results appear on screen in real time.

Johnny Warström, Niklas Ingvar, Henrik Fräsén and Kristoffer Renholm started the company in Stockholm in 2012. In 2014 it took its first angel money and became a full-time business. Warström is still CEO.

Mentimeter grew mostly on its own revenue. The first large outside round came in 2022, when Creades, Nordstjernan Growth and Alfvén & Didrikson put in SEK 432 million. The company is a Swedish public limited company, but its shares are not listed.

History

  1. 2012 Four founders register the company in Stockholm in May.
  2. 2014 Takes its first angel money and an Almi loan, and the side project becomes a full-time business.
  3. 2016 Starts selling an Enterprise plan to companies.
  4. 2018 Tech5 names it the fastest-growing startup in Sweden.
  5. 2020 Revenue triples to SEK 134 million as meetings move online.
  6. 2021 Launches apps for Microsoft Teams and Zoom and opens a sales office in Toronto.
  7. 2022 Raises SEK 432 million from Creades, Nordstjernan Growth and Alfvén & Didrikson.
  8. 2023 Adds its first AI feature, opens an office in Sydney and gets ISO 27001 certification.
  9. 2024 Bure and GP Bullhound buy shares for SEK 727 million from existing owners.
  10. 2025 Launches the editor in German and returns to an operating profit of SEK 13 million.
  11. 2026 Splits the product into Menti Live, Menti Form and Menti Pulse in September.

Mentimeter funding and investors

about SEK 432 million and $0.5 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. 2014
    Angel and Almi loan About $0.5 million

    Per AppelgrenAlmi

    Source: Wikipedia, Mentimeter annual report 2025
  2. June 2022
    Private placement SEK 432 million

    Creades, SEK 175MNordstjernan Growth, SEK 150MAlfvén & Didrikson, SEK 100MEmployees

    Source: Mentimeter
  3. August 2024
    Secondary sale SEK 727 million

    Bure Equity, SEK 531MGP Bullhound Fund VI, SEK 196M

    Source: Mentimeter press release
  4. March 2025
    Secondary sale About 5.8% of shares

    Caspar Callerström and Thomas von Koch

    Source: Mentimeter press release

Money that went into the company: the 2014 angel round of about $0.5 million and the 2022 private placement. The 2024 and 2025 deals were sales of existing shares, so the company received nothing from them. Mentimeter did not publish a valuation.

Leadership

  • Johnny Warström Co-founder and CEO
  • Niklas Ingvar Co-founder, board member
  • Georg Rydbeck CFO
  • Johanna Aronsson COO
  • Åsa Bredin CPO, formerly head of Mojang Studios
  • Didde Brockman CTO

Sophie Hagströmer of Bure chairs the board. At the end of 2025 the companies of the two co-founders held 21.2% each and Bure 14.4%.

Careers

mentimeter.com/jobs
13Stockholm 2Berlin 2Toronto
17 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Sales9
  • Product5
  • Central functions2
  • Marketing1

How Mentimeter works

question types in Menti Live
13
participants a month on the free plan
50
apps to install for participants
0
  • Live polls and word clouds
  • Quizzes with a leaderboard
  • Anonymous Q&A
  • Rankings and scales
  • Surveys with logic
  • Recurring team check-ins
  • AI presentation builder
  • Grouping and summaries of answers
  • PowerPoint add-in
  • Accessibility check

Products

  • Menti Live Live polls, word clouds, quizzes, rankings, scales and anonymous Q&A during a talk. Thirteen question types. About Menti Live
  • Quizzes Quiz slides with a leaderboard, for classes, training and events. About Menti Live
  • Menti Form Surveys people answer in their own time, with logic between questions. Product overview
  • Menti Pulse Recurring anonymous check-ins for teams, with results over time. Product overview
  • Menti AI Builds a presentation from a prompt, suggests questions, groups open answers and writes summaries. Runs on OpenAI models, customer data is not used for training. AI at Mentimeter

How much is Mentimeter?

  • Free €0/mo €0, no card needed
  • Lowest paid plan Basic €14/mo €168 a year, per presenter, billed yearly
  • Pro €28/mo €336 a year, per presenter, billed yearly
  • Enterprise Custom price on request

Is Mentimeter free?

Free plan: up to 50 participants a month, plus one event a month without a limit, with Menti AI included.

Prices on mentimeter.com/plans on 6 October 2026, shown in euros for a visitor in Europe, per presenter a month, billed yearly, without VAT. Education plans cost €11 for Basic and €17 for Pro. Conference plans cost €350 or €750 for one month.

How to cancel Mentimeter and get a refund

Help center
  • mentimeter.com ↗
    1. Open the profile icon and choose Billing
    2. Find Automatic renewal
    3. Click Turn off auto-renewal
  • Access stays until the end of the paid period, and presentations are kept.
  • Basic and Pro are billed yearly. There is no monthly plan.
  • Mentimeter sends a reminder email before renewal.
  • Pro can be paid by invoice with 30 days to pay.

Refund rules

First purchase
Full refund within 14 days. Write to hello@mentimeter.com.
Renewals
No refunds for automatic renewals, because a reminder comes first.
Plans FAQ
Adds a condition the terms do not have: the plan must not have been used at a live event.
Ending the contract
You can end it by email. Fees already paid are not returned.

From the Mentimeter help center and terms of use, version 6 of 5 October 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

Ratings and integrations

3.9Trustpilot · Great 62 reviews · company profile claimed

Is Mentimeter worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. The free plan covers 50 participants a month, and paid plans start at €14 per presenter a month, billed yearly.

Mentimeter reviews

  • Real-time audience engagement with Menti
    “Smooth, responsive and flexible platform for engaging with audience members.”
    Lance H., director of workshops · 26 February 2026 · App Store
  • An excellent tool for interactive classes
    “Allows instructors to create interactive activities quickly and efficiently.”
    Claudio · 25 July 2026 · App Store
  • The product is fine but not worth the cost
    “Their renewal email was sent 35 days before the payment was taken.”
    Sarah H. · 25 September 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Mentimeter splits into Menti Live, Menti Form and Menti Pulse
  2. Strategic partnership with Mentessa in the DACH region
  3. Mentimeter strengthens its board to help leaders navigate the AI era
  4. Mentimeter is now available in German
  5. New plan structure
  6. Change in ownership after a secondary transaction

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Mentimeter AB (publ), Tulegatan 11, 113 53 Stockholm, Sweden
Organisation number
556892-5506
Registered
8 May 2012
Security
ISO 27001 since December 2023
Hosting
AWS in Ireland by default, US hosting for Enterprise

Mentimeter vs Kahoot!, Wooclap and others

Mentimeter Kahoot! Wooclap Slido Poll Everywhere AhaSlides
Founded 20122012201520122008
Headquarters StockholmOsloBrusselsFounded in BratislavaSan Francisco, now remote-firstAhaSlides Pte Ltd, Singapore
Free plan Yes, 50 participants a monthYes, 40 players per gameYes, 5 questions a monthYes, up to 100 participantsYes, audience of 40Yes, 50 participants
App Store rating, US No app, works in the browser4.6 (48K)No app, works in the browser4.8 (3K)
Owner Founders and Swedish investorsGoldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024Founders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025Cisco, since 2021

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.

Alternatives to Mentimeter

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Mentimeter FAQ

Yes. The free plan covers up to 50 participants a month, plus one event a month without a limit, and includes Menti AI.

On 6 October 2026 for Europe: Basic €14 and Pro €28 per presenter a month, billed yearly. Education plans cost €11 and €17. Enterprise is priced on request.

No. They go to menti.com in a browser and enter the code shown on screen.

Open the profile icon, choose Billing and turn off automatic renewal. Access stays until the end of the paid period.

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