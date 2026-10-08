- question types
- 11
- free questions in the library
- 50,000+
- students at once on the free plan, 300 on Premium
- 40
- countries, according to Classtime
- 90+
About Classtime
Classtime is a web tool for formative and summative assessment that teachers use to run live question sessions and check each student’s answers in real time. The Swiss company Classtime AG in Zurich owns it, and its US subsidiary Classtime Inc. works from Santa Barbara, California. A teacher builds a question set from 11 question types or from 50,000+ free questions and starts a session, and students join with a session code from any device, with no account needed. The Basic plan is free for up to 40 students at once, Premium costs from $9 a month per teacher with a 60-day free trial, and schools get a School License on request. Classtime also sells Strategic Thinking programmes in Math, ELA and Science to California districts preparing for the CAASPP state tests.
Classtime gives a teacher a live dashboard of a class’s answers. The teacher writes questions or takes them from the public library, starts a session and shares a code or a link. Students answer on their own phones, tablets or laptops, and the dashboard fills cell by cell with right, wrong and pending answers. Classtime scores closed questions automatically and bundles identical free-text answers, so the teacher validates each one once.
The product started as Go Pollock. Its team piloted a beta in Swiss schools, incorporated Pollock Technologies, Inc. in Delaware in September 2016 and opened the product to the public in January 2017. In August 2018 the product took the name Classtime. In October 2019 the founders set up Classtime AG in Zurich, which took over the shares of Pollock Technologies Inc., according to the Swiss commercial register. Valentin Ruest leads the US business, and Jan Rihák chairs the board in Switzerland.
Classtime raised a seed round in 2020 and a Series A in early 2024 with Swiss Post Ventures and SuperCharger Ventures. In 2023 it announced contracts with the education ministries of Lower Saxony and Bavaria for over 2,000 German schools. Its English website now focuses on California: question sets and teacher training for the CAASPP and CAST state tests. Digital Promise certified the product at ESSA Tier 4 in August 2025 and Tier 3 in January 2026.
History
- 2016 Pollock Technologies, Inc. is incorporated in Delaware in September after pilot tests of Go Pollock in Switzerland.
- 2017 Go Pollock opens to the public in January. In August it signs the California Student Privacy Alliance agreement with Tustin Unified School District.
- 2017 Becomes a finalist of the Accenture Innovation Awards, Skills to Succeed category, and presents Collaborative Challenges.
- 2018 Launches the paid Premium plan in February with auto-grading, Excel exports and sessions over 40 students.
- 2018 Go Pollock becomes Classtime in August. Clever single sign-on follows in December.
- 2019 Classtime AG is founded in Zurich on 30 October and takes over the shares of Pollock Technologies Inc.
- 2020 Issues seed preference shares in February. Earns Education Alliance Finland certification in March and adds Google Classroom integration in October.
- 2023 Adam Eberle, a former PowerSchool and Skyward executive, joins the board. Classtime announces contracts with Lower Saxony and Bavaria for over 2,000 schools.
- 2023 HolonIQ names Classtime to its Europe EdTech 200 list in December.
- 2024 Announces a Series A with Swiss Post Ventures, SuperCharger Ventures and private investors in February.
- 2025 Digital Promise awards the Research-Based Design: ESSA Tier 4 certification in August.
- 2026 Digital Promise awards the Evidence-Based Edtech: ESSA Tier 3 certification in January, based on an LXD Research study.
Classtime funding and investors
- February 2020 Seed CHF 850,000 in converted claims
Not disclosedSource: Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce via Zefix
- February 2024 Series A Amount not disclosed
Swiss Post VenturesSuperCharger VenturesPrivate investorsSource: Classtime press release
Classtime names its Series A investors without an amount. The Zurich commercial register shows seed preference shares issued in February 2020 against CHF 850,000 of converted claims, and Series A preference shares issued in December 2023, partly against CHF 665,000 of converted claims, with a further increase in June 2024.
Leadership
- VR Valentin Ruest Co-founder and CEO US
- JR Jan Rihák Co-founder, chairman of the board of Classtime AG
- MR Micha Riser Member of the board of Classtime AG
- AE Adam Eberle Member of the board, former executive at PowerSchool and Skyward
Jan Rihák was named Co-CEO for the DACH region in February 2024. Micha Riser was CTO in 2020 and joined the board in February 2026, according to the commercial register, which also lists Reto Wangler and Ivo Ronner on the board. The careers page listed no open roles on 8 October 2026.
How Classtime works
- question types
- 11
- session history on the free Basic plan
- 60 days
- students at once on Premium
- 300
- Join with a code, no student account
- Google, Microsoft and Clever sign-in
- Real-time class dashboard
- Automatic scoring and partial points
- AI validation of free-text answers
- Shuffled questions and answers
- Timers and scheduled sessions
- Safe Exam Browser support
- PDF and Excel reports
- LaTeX, images, audio and YouTube in questions
- Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Live sessions Teachers start a session from a question set and share a code or a link. Students join with a nickname or a Google, Microsoft or Clever account, and each answer appears on the teacher dashboard in real time. How students join
- Question types Multiple choice, checkboxes, true or false, free text, long text essay, sorter, two categorizers, highlight text, hot spot and fill-in-the-gap. Free-text answers can be graded with AI validation. All 11 question types
- Collaborative Challenges The teacher projects a puzzle or a team story on the wall. It unfolds as students answer correctly on their own devices. Premium teachers can upload their own puzzle images. What a challenge is
- Strategic Thinking in Math, ELA and Science Question sets and teacher training for California districts preparing for the CAASPP and CAST. Math sets cover every standard from grade 1 to 8 with 11 questions each. Strategic Thinking in Math
- School License Shared content folders, co-teachers, school-wide analytics, imported question banks, integrations and on-site or online training for a whole school. School License
How much is Classtime?
- Basic $0/mo Free, up to 40 students at once
- 60-day free trial Premium from $9/mo from $9 a month, per teacher, billed monthly, quarterly or yearly
- School License Custom quote for a school or district
Is Classtime free?
Basic is free with no time limit: all question types, unlimited questions and sessions, PDF session reports and 50,000+ free questions. Live sessions take up to 40 students at once, and session history covers the past 60 days. Classes, Collaborative Challenges, custom session settings and Google Classroom need Premium. Premium has a 60-day free trial with no credit card, and each referred teacher brings 2 months of Premium credit to both accounts.
Prices on classtime.com/en/premium on 8 October 2026, in US dollars, before taxes. The English page shows Premium from $9 a month per teacher. The German and Ukrainian pages show from $5 a month, the Ukrainian one for yearly payment. Classtime sells Premium monthly, quarterly or yearly, and the price for each period appears only after login.
How to cancel Classtime PremiumTerms
- classtime.com ↗
- Log in to your teacher account
- Open the subscription page
- Switch back to the Basic plan
- Delete the account ↗
- Email support@classtime.com or write in the in-app chat
- Support deletes the account manually
- After a switch back to Basic, all questions and past sessions stay in the account.
- A paid plan renews for the same period, month, quarter or year, unless you terminate it before it expires.
- Classtime deletes account content no later than 8 months after the account is closed.
- A free account unused for 3 years is deactivated.
Refund rules
- Payment
- Credit card payments are charged when you select the plan. Invoices are due in 30 days.
- Taxes
- Prices exclude VAT, sales and other taxes, which are added.
- Changes to terms
- For paid plans, new terms apply from the next contract period unless you terminate before then.
- Disputes
- Swiss law applies. Courts of Zurich have exclusive jurisdiction.
From the Classtime Terms of Service and help center, checked on 8 October 2026. The terms do not mention refunds.
Plans for schools and districtsContact Classtime
- 01The School License includes all Basic and Premium features.
- 02Teachers co-create content in shared folders and invite co-teachers to their Classes.
- 03School analytics track the activity and results of all students across a school.
- 04Classtime imports existing question banks and connects to Google Classroom or ClassLink.
- 05Training runs as on-site workshops or online sessions.
Price on request. California programmes are priced by site licence plus the number of training days.
Ratings
- Teacher web appFull features on screens wider than 768 pixels, Chrome preferred
- Student web appPhones, tablets and computers, in 21 languages
- Safe Exam BrowserLocked-down exams on Windows, macOS and iPad
- LMSGoogle Classroom and Microsoft Teams; ClassLink for schools
- Single sign-onGoogle, Microsoft and Clever for students
- Video callsRemote sessions alongside Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet
Is Classtime worth it?
What teachers like
- Teachers rate it 4.7 out of 5 on Capterra, 166 reviews, and 4.9 for customer service.Capterra
- Teachers see each student’s answer to each question as it comes in.Ray M., Capterra, September 2021
- Shuffled questions make cheating hard, and the same tool works for practice and class games.Crista C., Capterra, September 2021
- The Basic plan is free with unlimited questions and sessions.Classtime pricing
What teachers criticise
- Students get confused logging in and pressing the answer button.Alex C., Capterra, November 2021
- A test cannot draw random questions from a question bank.Octavio C., Capterra, August 2022
- The free plan keeps only 60 days of session history and caps live sessions at 40 students.Classtime help center
- The teacher app needs a screen wider than 768 pixels for full features.Classtime help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Capterra reviews date from 2020 to 2022. Classtime has no Trustpilot page and no app in the App Store or Google Play.
Latest news
- 2017Accenture Innovation Awards, finalist in Skills to Succeed
- 2020Education Alliance Finland certification
- 2023HolonIQ Europe EdTech 200
- 2025Digital Promise Research-Based Design: ESSA Tier 4
- 2026Digital Promise Evidence-Based Edtech: ESSA Tier 3
- Classtime earns Digital Promise’s ESSA Tier 3 certification
- Classtime awarded Digital Promise’s ESSA Tier 4 certification
- Classtime secures financing for growth
- Classtime joins HolonIQ’s Europe EdTech 200 list
- Classtime appoints Adam Eberle to its Board of Directors
- Classtime is now integrated with Google Classroom
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@classtime.com
- Switzerlandteam-schweiz@classtime.com
- Data removalteam@classtime.com
- SchoolsSchool License
- Legal entity
- Classtime AG (Classtime Inc., Classtime SA), Limmatstrasse 50, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland
- Company
- Classtime AG, also Classtime Inc. and Classtime SA, stock corporation
- UID
- CHE-489.761.516, commercial register of the Canton of Zurich
- Founded
- 30 October 2019, entered in November 2019
- Share capital
- CHF 164,381.69 since June 2024
- Auditor
- Controva AG, Zurich, since September 2024
- US subsidiary
- Classtime Inc., Delaware no. 6146250, 3463 State Street, Suite 250, Santa Barbara, CA
- Predecessor
- Pollock Technologies, Inc., Santa Monica, incorporated in Delaware in 2016
- Student privacy
- Signed the California Student Data Privacy Agreement with Exhibit E
Alternatives to Classtime
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players per game, from Oslo. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Live questions and polls for classes and lectures, from Brussels. →
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls and quizzes for presentations, free for 50 participants a month, from Stockholm. →
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers build, from Belgium. →
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain Questions inside videos, with a free plan of 20 activities. →
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland Online tests and exams for schools and companies, from Wrocław. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
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- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
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- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium
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