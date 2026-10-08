About Classtime

Classtime is a web tool for formative and summative assessment that teachers use to run live question sessions and check each student’s answers in real time. The Swiss company Classtime AG in Zurich owns it, and its US subsidiary Classtime Inc. works from Santa Barbara, California. A teacher builds a question set from 11 question types or from 50,000+ free questions and starts a session, and students join with a session code from any device, with no account needed. The Basic plan is free for up to 40 students at once, Premium costs from $9 a month per teacher with a 60-day free trial, and schools get a School License on request. Classtime also sells Strategic Thinking programmes in Math, ELA and Science to California districts preparing for the CAASPP state tests.

Classtime gives a teacher a live dashboard of a class’s answers. The teacher writes questions or takes them from the public library, starts a session and shares a code or a link. Students answer on their own phones, tablets or laptops, and the dashboard fills cell by cell with right, wrong and pending answers. Classtime scores closed questions automatically and bundles identical free-text answers, so the teacher validates each one once.

The product started as Go Pollock. Its team piloted a beta in Swiss schools, incorporated Pollock Technologies, Inc. in Delaware in September 2016 and opened the product to the public in January 2017. In August 2018 the product took the name Classtime. In October 2019 the founders set up Classtime AG in Zurich, which took over the shares of Pollock Technologies Inc., according to the Swiss commercial register. Valentin Ruest leads the US business, and Jan Rihák chairs the board in Switzerland.

Classtime raised a seed round in 2020 and a Series A in early 2024 with Swiss Post Ventures and SuperCharger Ventures. In 2023 it announced contracts with the education ministries of Lower Saxony and Bavaria for over 2,000 German schools. Its English website now focuses on California: question sets and teacher training for the CAASPP and CAST state tests. Digital Promise certified the product at ESSA Tier 4 in August 2025 and Tier 3 in January 2026.