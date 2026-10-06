- participants in the past 12 months
- 1.8B
- teachers in the past 12 months
- 10M+
- countries and regions
- 200+
- on Google Play, 858K reviews
- 4.7
About Kahoot!
Kahoot! is an Oslo company that makes quiz games for classes, training and events. Players answer on their own devices, and a leaderboard shows after each question. Teachers can host games for up to 40 players for free, paid teacher plans start at $3 a month billed yearly, and business plans at $19 per licence. Since January 2024 the company has been private, owned by a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Kahoot! turns questions into a game. The host shows a quiz on a shared screen, players answer from phones or laptops against a timer, and points and a leaderboard appear after each question. Quizzes can also run as self-paced assignments.
The idea grew out of Lecture Quiz, a game-based learning project by professor Alf Inge Wang at NTNU in Trondheim. Morten Versvik, Johan Brand and Jamie Brooker founded the company in 2012 and launched the platform in 2013. Åsmund Furuseth joined later.
Kahoot! listed on Euronext Growth in 2019 and moved to the Oslo Børs main list in 2021. Between 2019 and 2021 it bought DragonBox, Poio, Actimo, Drops, Whiteboard.fi, Motimate and the US school login service Clever. In January 2024 a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management took it private.
History
- 2012 Morten Versvik, Johan Brand and Jamie Brooker found the company, building on NTNU research.
- 2013 The platform launches, first in Norway.
- 2017 Passes 1 billion players in total.
- 2019 Buys DragonBox and Poio and lists on Euronext Growth in October.
- 2020 Raises $215 million from SoftBank, buys Actimo and the language app Drops.
- 2021 Moves to the Oslo Børs main list, buys Whiteboard.fi, Motimate and Clever.
- 2022 General Atlantic becomes a partner. Billings reach $169 million.
- 2023 A Goldman Sachs Asset Management consortium offers NOK 35 a share, NOK 17.2 billion in total.
- 2024 Kahoot! leaves Oslo Børs on 23 January and becomes a private company.
- 2025 Adds AI study tools and hires a group CRO from GitHub.
- 2026 Launches a ChatGPT app and device-free Unplugged modes, Andreas Saastad becomes group CFO.
Kahoot! funding and investors
- October 2019 Listing on Euronext Growth Amount not disclosed
Public shareholdersSource: Kahoot!
- October 2020 Private placement $215 million
SoftBank Group subsidiarySource: TechCrunch
- March 2021 Move to the Oslo Børs main list Amount not disclosed
Public shareholdersSource: Kahoot!
- July 2023 Take-private offer, NOK 35 a share NOK 17.2 billion
Lead: Goldman Sachs Asset Management General AtlanticKIRKBIGlitrafjordKahoot! managementSource: Offer announcement
Kahoot! raised money as a listed company, so it had no classic venture rounds. The SoftBank deal in 2020 was a private placement of new shares at NOK 46 each.
Leadership
- EH Eilert Hanoa CEO and chair of the board
- AS Andreas Saastad Group CFO since September 2026
- JH Jesper Hyrm Group CRO, formerly GitHub
- JB Johan Brand Co-founder
- JB Jamie Brooker Co-founder
- MV Morten Versvik Co-founder
The founders worked with professor Alf Inge Wang of NTNU, whose Lecture Quiz project came first. Åsmund Furuseth joined the founding team later.
Careerskahoot.com/jobs
- Sales and customer success3
- Technology1
- Product1
How Kahoot! works
- players per game on the free plan
- 40
- participants since 2013
- 14B
- independent studies on Kahoot!, according to the company
- 300+
- Live quiz games
- Self-paced assignments
- AI question generator
- US state standards tagging
- Reports for hosts
- Device-free Unplugged modes
- Microsoft Teams and Zoom
- Google Classroom add-on
- Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace and Moodle
- ChatGPT app
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Kahoot! at school Live quiz games and self-paced assignments for classes, with reports for the teacher. Plans for teachers
- Kahoot! 360 Kahoot! for work: quizzes and training for companies, sold as Kahoot! 360 plans per licence. kahoot360.com
- AI question generator Builds questions from a topic, a PDF, a web page or Google Slides. Runs on OpenAI GPT-4 models. How it works
- Kahoot! Kids and DragonBox Learning apps for young children: reading with Poio, maths with DragonBox. App Store
- Drops A language learning app, part of Kahoot! since 2020 and included in the Kahoot! One plan. App Store
How much is Kahoot!?
- Kahoot! Go, 40 players $0/mo Free, basic features
- Lowest paid plan Bronze, 50 players $3/mo $36 a year, billed yearly
- Silver, 100 players $7/mo $84 a year, billed yearly, promotional price
- Gold, 200 players $12/mo $144 a year, billed yearly
- Kahoot! One, 800 players $19/mo $228 a year, billed yearly, includes Drops
Is Kahoot! free?
Kahoot! Go is free: up to 40 players per game, one image per kahoot and basic features.
Teacher plans on kahoot.com for a visitor in the US on 6 October 2026, in US dollars without VAT, billed yearly. Monthly billing costs more: $9 for Bronze, $15 for Silver, $25 for Gold and $34.99 for Kahoot! One. School, district and university plans are priced on request.
How to cancel Kahoot! and get a refundHelp center
- kahoot.com ↗
- Open Settings, then Billing
- Choose Manage subscription
- Click Cancel Subscription and confirm
- App stores ↗
- Plans bought in Apple, Google, Amazon or Huawei stores are cancelled there
- Open the store subscriptions
- Select Kahoot! and cancel
- Cancelling stops renewal. The plan works until the end of the prepaid period.
- Deleting the account does not cancel the plan and does not refund it.
- Price rises apply from the next renewal.
- Support works through a contact form on support.kahoot.com.
Refund rules
- Feature plans
- Consumers can withdraw within 14 days of purchase, with a button in some countries or through support.
- Content plans
- AccessPass and marketplace content are not refundable.
- After 14 days
- Paid plans cannot be cancelled for a refund. Dues already paid are not returned.
- App stores
- Apple, Google, Amazon and Huawei handle refunds for purchases made through them.
From the Kahoot! help center and terms of 12 March 2025, checked on 6 October 2026.
Kahoot! for Businesskahoot360.com
- 01Pro Start for up to 50 participants costs $19 per licence a month.
- 02Pro Standard covers 200 participants, Pro Plus 1,000 and Pro Max 2,000.
- 03Pro Ultra allows up to 5,000 participants after onboarding.
- 04Kahoot! 360 Express is free. Spirit, Enterprise and one-off events are priced separately.
Business plans from $19 to $79 per licence a month, billed yearly, without VAT, on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.6 on the App Store, US
- Android4.7 on Google Play, 100M+ downloads
- WebCreate and host on kahoot.com
- Microsoft Teams and ZoomHost games inside meetings
- Google ClassroomAdd-on for assignments
- LMSCanvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Moodle
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 6.7.6, released 29 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 20 September 2016
- Requires
- iOS 16 or later
- Size
- 303 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Trivia, Games
- App languages
- 21
- Downloads
- 100M+ on Google Play, Teacher Approved
Is Kahoot! worth it?
What users like
- Students enjoy competing on the leaderboard.Glenn, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Quizzes are quick to build and import.Prof Shaw, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 4.7 on Capterra from 2,892 reviews.Capterra
- A free plan for games of up to 40 players.kahoot.com plans
What users criticise
- 38% of Trustpilot reviews give one star, many about charges and cancelling.Trustpilot, 1,106 reviews
- A college teacher ran into a limit of 200 questions.Prof Shaw, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Paid plans are not refunded after 14 days.Kahoot! help center
- Time pressure can stress students, and quick guesses earn points.Wikipedia (NO), research and criticism
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Teachers can play for free with up to 40 players, and paid teacher plans start at $3 a month billed yearly.
Kahoot! reviews
-
“The students had a great time reviewing and competing.”Glenn · 5 October 2026 · App Store The students had a great time
-
“I wish it held more than 200 questions, since we are a college program.”Prof Shaw · 28 September 2026 · App Store Easy to get my chapter quizzes in
-
“I have attempted to cancel my subscription since JANUARY of 2026.”asharris · 4 October 2026 · App Store Trying to cancel since January
Latest news
- 2026Tech & Learning Best of Show at ISTELive 26, secondary education
- 2026Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, higher education, for Kahoot! EDU
- 2025Digital Education Awards: game-based learning product of the year
- 2016Oslo Innovation Award
- 2015Nordic Startup Awards: startup of the year
Contacts and company data
- SupportContact form
- App supporthello@kahoot.com
- Presspress@kahoot.com
- SalesContact sales
- Trust centertrust.kahoot.com
- Legal entity
- Kahoot! AS, Kronprinsesse Märthas plass 1, 0160 Oslo, Norway
- Organisation number
- 997 770 234
- Registered
- 15 December 2011, as Mobitroll AS
- Stock exchange
- Oslo Børs, March 2021 to January 2024
- Security
- ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC 2 Type 2 report
Kahoot! vs Mentimeter, Wooclap and others
|Kahoot!
|Mentimeter
|Wooclap
|Slido
|Poll Everywhere
|AhaSlides
|Founded
|2012
|2012
|2015
|2012
|2008
|—
|Headquarters
|Oslo
|Stockholm
|Brussels
|Founded in Bratislava
|San Francisco, now remote-first
|AhaSlides Pte Ltd, Singapore
|Free plan
|Yes, 40 players per game
|Yes, 50 participants a month
|Yes, 5 questions a month
|Yes, up to 100 participants
|Yes, audience of 40
|Yes, 50 participants
|App Store rating, US
|4.6 (48K)
|No app, works in the browser
|No app, works in the browser
|—
|4.8 (3K)
|—
|Owner
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024
|Founders and Swedish investors
|Founders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025
|Cisco, since 2021
|—
|—
“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.
Alternatives to Kahoot!
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden Live polls, word clouds and Q&A for presentations, free up to 50 participants a month, from Stockholm. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations, from Brussels. →
- WaygroundUnited States Formerly Quizizz, renamed in June 2025. 4.8 on the App Store, US. ↗
- SlidoUnited States Polls and Q&A for meetings, owned by Cisco since 2021. ↗
- Poll EverywhereUnited States Live polling with a free plan for an audience of 40. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium
- Codility🇬🇧 United Kingdom
Comparisons
Lists
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