Assessment 🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway Since 2012 4.6 · 48K ratings

Kahoot!

Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events.

Visit kahoot.com All companies
participants in the past 12 months
1.8B
teachers in the past 12 months
10M+
countries and regions
200+
on Google Play, 858K reviews
4.7

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is an Oslo company that makes quiz games for classes, training and events. Players answer on their own devices, and a leaderboard shows after each question. Teachers can host games for up to 40 players for free, paid teacher plans start at $3 a month billed yearly, and business plans at $19 per licence. Since January 2024 the company has been private, owned by a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Kahoot! turns questions into a game. The host shows a quiz on a shared screen, players answer from phones or laptops against a timer, and points and a leaderboard appear after each question. Quizzes can also run as self-paced assignments.

The idea grew out of Lecture Quiz, a game-based learning project by professor Alf Inge Wang at NTNU in Trondheim. Morten Versvik, Johan Brand and Jamie Brooker founded the company in 2012 and launched the platform in 2013. Åsmund Furuseth joined later.

Kahoot! listed on Euronext Growth in 2019 and moved to the Oslo Børs main list in 2021. Between 2019 and 2021 it bought DragonBox, Poio, Actimo, Drops, Whiteboard.fi, Motimate and the US school login service Clever. In January 2024 a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management took it private.

History

  1. 2012 Morten Versvik, Johan Brand and Jamie Brooker found the company, building on NTNU research.
  2. 2013 The platform launches, first in Norway.
  3. 2017 Passes 1 billion players in total.
  4. 2019 Buys DragonBox and Poio and lists on Euronext Growth in October.
  5. 2020 Raises $215 million from SoftBank, buys Actimo and the language app Drops.
  6. 2021 Moves to the Oslo Børs main list, buys Whiteboard.fi, Motimate and Clever.
  7. 2022 General Atlantic becomes a partner. Billings reach $169 million.
  8. 2023 A Goldman Sachs Asset Management consortium offers NOK 35 a share, NOK 17.2 billion in total.
  9. 2024 Kahoot! leaves Oslo Børs on 23 January and becomes a private company.
  10. 2025 Adds AI study tools and hires a group CRO from GitHub.
  11. 2026 Launches a ChatGPT app and device-free Unplugged modes, Andreas Saastad becomes group CFO.

Kahoot! funding and investors

NOK 17.2 billion equity value in the 2023 take-private offer
  1. October 2019
    Listing on Euronext Growth Amount not disclosed

    Public shareholders

    Source: Kahoot!
  2. October 2020
    Private placement $215 million

    SoftBank Group subsidiary

    Source: TechCrunch
  3. March 2021
    Move to the Oslo Børs main list Amount not disclosed

    Public shareholders

    Source: Kahoot!
  4. July 2023
    Take-private offer, NOK 35 a share NOK 17.2 billion

    Lead: Goldman Sachs Asset Management General AtlanticKIRKBIGlitrafjordKahoot! management

    Source: Offer announcement

Kahoot! raised money as a listed company, so it had no classic venture rounds. The SoftBank deal in 2020 was a private placement of new shares at NOK 46 each.

Leadership

  • Eilert Hanoa CEO and chair of the board
  • Andreas Saastad Group CFO since September 2026
  • Jesper Hyrm Group CRO, formerly GitHub
  • Johan Brand Co-founder
  • Jamie Brooker Co-founder
  • Morten Versvik Co-founder

The founders worked with professor Alf Inge Wang of NTNU, whose Lecture Quiz project came first. Åsmund Furuseth joined the founding team later.

Careers

kahoot.com/jobs
4Oslo 2Copenhagen 1Paris
5 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Sales and customer success3
  • Technology1
  • Product1

How Kahoot! works

players per game on the free plan
40
participants since 2013
14B
independent studies on Kahoot!, according to the company
300+
  • Live quiz games
  • Self-paced assignments
  • AI question generator
  • US state standards tagging
  • Reports for hosts
  • Device-free Unplugged modes
  • Microsoft Teams and Zoom
  • Google Classroom add-on
  • Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace and Moodle
  • ChatGPT app

Products

  • Kahoot! at school Live quiz games and self-paced assignments for classes, with reports for the teacher. Plans for teachers
  • Kahoot! 360 Kahoot! for work: quizzes and training for companies, sold as Kahoot! 360 plans per licence. kahoot360.com
  • AI question generator Builds questions from a topic, a PDF, a web page or Google Slides. Runs on OpenAI GPT-4 models. How it works
  • Kahoot! Kids and DragonBox Learning apps for young children: reading with Poio, maths with DragonBox. App Store
  • Drops A language learning app, part of Kahoot! since 2020 and included in the Kahoot! One plan. App Store

How much is Kahoot!?

  • Kahoot! Go, 40 players $0/mo Free, basic features
  • Lowest paid plan Bronze, 50 players $3/mo $36 a year, billed yearly
  • Silver, 100 players $7/mo $84 a year, billed yearly, promotional price
  • Gold, 200 players $12/mo $144 a year, billed yearly
  • Kahoot! One, 800 players $19/mo $228 a year, billed yearly, includes Drops

Is Kahoot! free?

Kahoot! Go is free: up to 40 players per game, one image per kahoot and basic features.

Teacher plans on kahoot.com for a visitor in the US on 6 October 2026, in US dollars without VAT, billed yearly. Monthly billing costs more: $9 for Bronze, $15 for Silver, $25 for Gold and $34.99 for Kahoot! One. School, district and university plans are priced on request.

How to cancel Kahoot! and get a refund

Help center
  • kahoot.com ↗
    1. Open Settings, then Billing
    2. Choose Manage subscription
    3. Click Cancel Subscription and confirm
  • App stores ↗
    1. Plans bought in Apple, Google, Amazon or Huawei stores are cancelled there
    2. Open the store subscriptions
    3. Select Kahoot! and cancel
  • Cancelling stops renewal. The plan works until the end of the prepaid period.
  • Deleting the account does not cancel the plan and does not refund it.
  • Price rises apply from the next renewal.
  • Support works through a contact form on support.kahoot.com.

Refund rules

Feature plans
Consumers can withdraw within 14 days of purchase, with a button in some countries or through support.
Content plans
AccessPass and marketplace content are not refundable.
After 14 days
Paid plans cannot be cancelled for a refund. Dues already paid are not returned.
App stores
Apple, Google, Amazon and Huawei handle refunds for purchases made through them.

From the Kahoot! help center and terms of 12 March 2025, checked on 6 October 2026.

Kahoot! for Business

kahoot360.com
  • 01Pro Start for up to 50 participants costs $19 per licence a month.
  • 02Pro Standard covers 200 participants, Pro Plus 1,000 and Pro Max 2,000.
  • 03Pro Ultra allows up to 5,000 participants after onboarding.
  • 04Kahoot! 360 Express is free. Spirit, Enterprise and one-off events are priced separately.

Business plans from $19 to $79 per licence a month, billed yearly, without VAT, on 6 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

3.6Trustpilot · Average 1,106 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store US

Current version
6.7.6, released 29 September 2026
First release on iOS
20 September 2016
Requires
iOS 16 or later
Size
303 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store categories
Education, Trivia, Games
App languages
21
Downloads
100M+ on Google Play, Teacher Approved

Is Kahoot! worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Teachers can play for free with up to 40 players, and paid teacher plans start at $3 a month billed yearly.

Kahoot! reviews

  • The students had a great time
    “The students had a great time reviewing and competing.”
    Glenn · 5 October 2026 · App Store
  • Easy to get my chapter quizzes in
    “I wish it held more than 200 questions, since we are a college program.”
    Prof Shaw · 28 September 2026 · App Store
  • Trying to cancel since January
    “I have attempted to cancel my subscription since JANUARY of 2026.”
    asharris · 4 October 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Kahoot! 360 report finds frontline workers under growing pressure
  2. Back to school: ChatGPT app, Unplugged modes and assignments
  3. Partnership with La Vuelta and La Vuelta Femenina
  4. Andreas Saastad appointed group CFO
  5. New AI-powered study tools
  6. New group CRO and CFO join the leadership team

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Kahoot! AS, Kronprinsesse Märthas plass 1, 0160 Oslo, Norway
Organisation number
997 770 234
Registered
15 December 2011, as Mobitroll AS
Stock exchange
Oslo Børs, March 2021 to January 2024
Security
ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC 2 Type 2 report

Kahoot! vs Mentimeter, Wooclap and others

Kahoot! Mentimeter Wooclap Slido Poll Everywhere AhaSlides
Founded 20122012201520122008
Headquarters OsloStockholmBrusselsFounded in BratislavaSan Francisco, now remote-firstAhaSlides Pte Ltd, Singapore
Free plan Yes, 40 players per gameYes, 50 participants a monthYes, 5 questions a monthYes, up to 100 participantsYes, audience of 40Yes, 50 participants
App Store rating, US 4.6 (48K)No app, works in the browserNo app, works in the browser4.8 (3K)
Owner Goldman Sachs Asset Management with partners, since 2024Founders and Swedish investorsFounders and investors, Impact Expansion minority stake since 2025Cisco, since 2021

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from the companies’ websites, Wikipedia and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. Poll Everywhere gives 2008 as its founding year, Wikipedia 2007. Slido, Poll Everywhere and AhaSlides are outside the European catalogue or have no profile yet.

Alternatives to Kahoot!

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Kahoot! FAQ

Yes. Kahoot! Go lets teachers host games for up to 40 players with basic features.

On 6 October 2026 in the US, teacher plans cost $3 to $19 a month billed yearly, depending on players per game. Business plans cost $19 to $79 per licence a month.

40 on the free plan, 50 to 800 on teacher plans and up to 5,000 on Kahoot! 360 Pro Ultra after onboarding.

On kahoot.com open Settings, Billing, Manage subscription and click Cancel Subscription. Store purchases are cancelled in the store.

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