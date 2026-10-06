About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is an Oslo company that makes quiz games for classes, training and events. Players answer on their own devices, and a leaderboard shows after each question. Teachers can host games for up to 40 players for free, paid teacher plans start at $3 a month billed yearly, and business plans at $19 per licence. Since January 2024 the company has been private, owned by a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Kahoot! turns questions into a game. The host shows a quiz on a shared screen, players answer from phones or laptops against a timer, and points and a leaderboard appear after each question. Quizzes can also run as self-paced assignments.

The idea grew out of Lecture Quiz, a game-based learning project by professor Alf Inge Wang at NTNU in Trondheim. Morten Versvik, Johan Brand and Jamie Brooker founded the company in 2012 and launched the platform in 2013. Åsmund Furuseth joined later.

Kahoot! listed on Euronext Growth in 2019 and moved to the Oslo Børs main list in 2021. Between 2019 and 2021 it bought DragonBox, Poio, Actimo, Drops, Whiteboard.fi, Motimate and the US school login service Clever. In January 2024 a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management took it private.