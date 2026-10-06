About itslearning

itslearning is a Bergen company that makes a learning management system for schools, vocational colleges and universities. Teachers plan lessons, set assignments and tests, grade work and message students and parents in one platform. Schools pay a yearly licence fee per user, and itslearning gives prices only on request. Since December 2019 the company belongs to the Finnish group Sanoma. itslearning says millions of learners in more than 25 countries use the platform.

itslearning sells a cloud learning platform to schools, municipalities and universities. Teachers build course plans, share resources, set assignments and tests and keep a gradebook. Students and parents follow tasks and messages in the browser and in mobile apps. The platform connects to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, WebUntis and student information systems.

The platform started in 1998 as a student project on virtual classrooms at Bergen University College. The company was registered in Bergen in April 1999 as IT Solutions AS and took the name itslearning later. In 2013 the investor EQT bought into the company. In the same year itslearning bought the Danish school platform SkoleIntra, and in 2015 it bought Fronter from Pearson.

In December 2019 Sanoma bought itslearning from EQT and did not disclose the price. At that time itslearning had about 200 employees, operations in nine countries and net sales of about €30 million in 2018. Sanoma later gave up the US market and focused itslearning on Europe. In 2026 itslearning is testing an AI Toolkit for teachers that runs on Azure OpenAI in Sweden.