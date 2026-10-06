- countries, according to itslearning
- 25+
- users in 2019, according to Sanoma
- 6M+
- operating income of itslearning AS in 2025
- NOK 267M
- on Google Play, 16.2K reviews
- 3.7
About itslearning
itslearning is a Bergen company that makes a learning management system for schools, vocational colleges and universities. Teachers plan lessons, set assignments and tests, grade work and message students and parents in one platform. Schools pay a yearly licence fee per user, and itslearning gives prices only on request. Since December 2019 the company belongs to the Finnish group Sanoma. itslearning says millions of learners in more than 25 countries use the platform.
itslearning sells a cloud learning platform to schools, municipalities and universities. Teachers build course plans, share resources, set assignments and tests and keep a gradebook. Students and parents follow tasks and messages in the browser and in mobile apps. The platform connects to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, WebUntis and student information systems.
The platform started in 1998 as a student project on virtual classrooms at Bergen University College. The company was registered in Bergen in April 1999 as IT Solutions AS and took the name itslearning later. In 2013 the investor EQT bought into the company. In the same year itslearning bought the Danish school platform SkoleIntra, and in 2015 it bought Fronter from Pearson.
In December 2019 Sanoma bought itslearning from EQT and did not disclose the price. At that time itslearning had about 200 employees, operations in nine countries and net sales of about €30 million in 2018. Sanoma later gave up the US market and focused itslearning on Europe. In 2026 itslearning is testing an AI Toolkit for teachers that runs on Azure OpenAI in Sweden.
History
- 1998 Students at Bergen University College start a project on virtual classrooms.
- 1999 IT Solutions AS is registered in Bergen on 29 April.
- 2004 Arne Bergby becomes CEO.
- 2005 The company is renamed It’s Learning AS.
- 2009 Opens a US office in Massachusetts.
- 2013 EQT invests to fund growth and buy out earlier shareholders. itslearning buys the Danish school platform SkoleIntra.
- 2015 Buys the Norwegian LMS Fronter from Pearson in November.
- 2018 Signs a partnership with Google for G Suite in August.
- 2019 Sanoma buys itslearning from EQT in December. Management keeps a minority stake.
- 2021 EdSurge reports that Altitude Learning has taken over itslearning’s US business.
- 2024 Releases a new itslearning app for iPhone and Android in October.
- 2026 Pilots the AI Toolkit with 112 teachers and administrators in seven countries in April.
Leadership
- KH Kirsi Harra-Vauhkonen Managing director of itslearning AS, Managing Director Nordic Region at Sanoma Learning
- IJ Ingrid Jakobsen Commercial Director
- AT Amund Trovåg Technology Manager
- TJ Tapio Janasik Director of Customer Success
- SOB Stina Ophaug Boge Head of Marketing and Communications
- ST Steven Threadgold Group Product Manager, Sanoma Learning
- NW Nina-Catherine Wagner HR Business Partner
Roles from the itslearning leadership page on 6 October 2026. The Norwegian register lists Rob Kolkman as chair of the board.
How itslearning works
- availability, according to itslearning
- 99.98%
- tools in the AI Toolkit
- 7
- app languages
- 13
- Course plans
- itslearning Library
- Assignments and group assignments
- Tests and quizzes
- Online annotation
- Rubrics and learning objectives
- Gradebook with Excel export
- Blogs and e-portfolios
- Messages and announcements
- Parents app
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- itslearning LMS Course plans, resources, assignments, tests, gradebook, e-portfolios and messaging for primary, secondary, vocational and higher education. LMS features
- Assessment Self-marking tests and quizzes, online annotation of student work, rubrics, learning objectives and a gradebook that exports to Excel. Assessment tools
- AI Toolkit Seven AI tools for teachers that draft assignments, tests, worksheets and session plans inside itslearning. It runs on Azure OpenAI in Sweden and will be a paid add-on outside the standard licence. AI Toolkit
- itslearning app The new app for iPhone and Android shows today’s tasks, plans, announcements and messages. Teachers can follow up tasks and edit assessments. Mobile app
- Parents app Parents see information about their children from any itslearning school in one place. 10K+ downloads on Google Play. Google Play
- SkoleIntra A Danish platform for primary schools with a staff intranet, student and parent portals, school websites, info screens and SMS messaging. skoleintra.dk
How much is itslearning?
- LMS licence On request yearly, per user
- Implementation On request only if the school wants help
- Add-ons On request storage, reporting, plagiarism checker, training
- AI Toolkit On request add-on, outside the standard licence
Is itslearning free?
No free trial. itslearning shows the platform in a demo.
From itslearning.com/learn/pricing on 6 October 2026. itslearning publishes no prices. Schools pay a yearly licence fee based on the number of users. Storage, advanced reporting, a plagiarism checker, training and support cost extra.
itslearning for BusinessFor schools and municipalities
- 01Schools and municipalities pay a yearly licence fee per user.
- 02itslearning charges an implementation fee only when the customer asks for help with the launch.
- 03itslearning connects the platform to the customer’s student information system case by case.
- 04For most European customers itslearning keeps personal data inside the EEA, on AWS in Germany, Ireland and Sweden.
Quote on request, checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings and integrations
- WebWorks in all modern browsers
- iPhone and AndroidThe new itslearning app and the original itslearning mobile app
- Microsoft 365 and TeamsAssign and grade Office documents, live classes in Teams
- Google WorkspaceGoogle Drive files and Google Meet
- LTI AdvantageLTI Advantage Complete certification for third-party tools
- WebUntisTimetables, absences, substitutions and single sign-on
- Partner toolsTurnitin, Zoom, Panopto, Kaltura, H5P, Nearpod, ReadSpeaker, Wonde and others
New itslearning app, App Store Norway
- Current version
- 1.12.1, released 6 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 11 October 2024
- Requires
- iOS 16.6 or later
- Size
- 21 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Utilities
- Downloads
- 100K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- itslearning as
Is itslearning worth it?
What users like
- Easy to follow for school work, in a Danish review.Rikke Bjørn, Trustpilot, November 2019
- 39 reviewers give 4.28 out of 5, with 4.11 for customer service.Capterra
- The original mobile app has 1M+ downloads and 3.7 stars from 16.2K reviews.Google Play
What users criticise
- A student cannot find what the teacher posts without help from classmates.Luka, Trustpilot, September 2025
- A daily user describes many interface errors that slow down work.Keld Marple, Trustpilot, August 2024
- Notifications could not be turned on in the app.Katrine Tode, Trustpilot, September 2023
- The new app has 1.2 stars from 108 ratings in Norway.App Store Norway
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has 6 reviews, 5 of them in Danish.
itslearning reviews
-
“It’s too hard to navigate.”Luka · 1 September 2025 · App Store I can’t find things on here.
-
“Notifikationer kan ikke slås til i app’en, og lektiebogen virker ikke efter hensigten.”Katrine Tode · 6 September 2023 · App Store Manglende udvikling
-
“Nemt og overskueligt”Rikke Bjørn · 18 November 2019 · App Store God side for uddannelsesformål
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalpost@itslearning.com
- Phone, Bergen+47 55 23 60 70
- Data protectionprivacy@itslearning.com
- Germanyinfo.de@itslearning.com
- Supportitslearning.com/support
- SalesRequest a demo
- Legal entity
- itslearning AS, Edvard Griegs vei 1, 5059 Bergen, Norway
- Organisation number
- 980 682 765
- Registered
- 29 April 1999, as IT Solutions AS
- Managing director
- Kirsi Harra-Vauhkonen
- Result 2025
- Loss of NOK 33.7 million, Brønnøysund annual accounts
- Security
- ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certified
- Hosting
- AWS in Germany, Ireland and Sweden
- German subsidiary
- itslearning GmbH, HRB 128608, Berlin
Alternatives to itslearning
- Firefly🇬🇧 United Kingdom A learning platform that connects teachers, students and parents, from London. →
- Satchel One🇬🇧 United Kingdom School software for homework, behaviour and communication, from London. →
- W WeSchool🇮🇹 Italy A digital classroom and learning platform for schools, from Milan. →
- Edookit🇨🇿 Czechia A school information system for grades, attendance and communication, from Czechia. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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