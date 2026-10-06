- higher education institutions, according to FeedbackFruits
- 200+
- countries
- 28
- users, according to the About page
- 200K
- learning tools listed on the site
- 18
About FeedbackFruits
FeedbackFruits is an Amsterdam company that makes learning tools for universities and colleges. The tools run inside Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace and Blackboard: peer review, group member evaluation, interactive video, team-based learning, AI feedback and, since October 2026, oral assessment. Ewoud de Kok started it in 2012 as a spin-off of TU Delft, and he still runs it as founder and CEO. The company says more than 200 institutions in 28 countries use it. Prices are not published: institutions buy licences per student and can start with a one-semester pilot.
FeedbackFruits builds learning activities that a teacher adds to a course in the LMS. Students open them without a separate login, and grades, groups and deadlines sync back to the LMS gradebook. The tools cover peer feedback, group work, video and document annotation, quizzes, team-based learning and oral exams. An AI layer called Acai coaches students on their feedback and suggests grades and comments to teachers.
Ewoud de Kok studied sustainable energy technology at TU Delft. He first built a feedback app for students to rate their lecturers with his partner Siem Kok, and it failed because lecturers did not want the feedback, Delta reported in 2016. The two rebuilt the product for flipped classrooms. By 2016 they had 15 full-time staff and 12 Dutch universities and colleges plus the University of Lausanne as paying customers.
The company has never taken outside investment. In 2018 De Kok said it ran on its own cash flow, and in 2022 he called it bootstrapped by choice, with a Dutch DHI grant paying for most of its entry into the US. Since January 2024 FeedbackFruits has held a framework agreement with SURF for all public universities, universities of applied sciences and vocational schools in the Netherlands. Since May 2024 Canvas customers can also buy it through Instructure.
History
- 2012 Ewoud de Kok starts FeedbackFruits as a spin-off of TU Delft.
- 2015 Joins the 1EdTech Consortium, then called IMS Global.
- 2016 15 full-time staff, nearly 30,000 students and 12 Dutch universities and colleges as paying customers.
- 2018 The team has 23 people and runs on its own cash flow.
- 2021 Launches assignments in Microsoft Teams. Wins gold and silver at the Reimagine Education Awards in December.
- 2022 Grows to 80 people. 85% of Dutch universities use the tools, according to the CEO.
- 2023 Ewoud de Kok receives the 1EdTech Individual Leadership Award for Integrated Assessment.
- 2024 Starts an up to 8-year framework agreement with SURF in January. Expands its partnership with Instructure in May.
- 2025 Signs the EU AI Pact pledges in February. Wins three Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in September.
- 2026 Named UDL Platform of the Year in June. Partners with Drieam in July. Opens Oral Assessment & Practice for purchase in October.
Leadership
- EdK Ewoud de Kok Founder and CEO
Delta named Siem Kok as De Kok’s partner in building the first app in 2016. His current role is not listed on the company site. De Kok sits on the 1EdTech European Leadership Board since 2021 and co-initiated Trustframework.eu.
CareersAshby job board
- Legal, risk and compliance1
- New business1
Perks
- Yearly learning budget and 24 hours of study leave
- €110 a month for travel to the Amsterdam office
- €500 for a remote work setup
- Swapfiets bike subscription
- Free psychologist access
- Pension scheme
How Interactive Video works
- video platforms accepted by link
- 10
- video file formats for upload
- 10
- recommended upload size, fair use, no hard limit
- 2 GB
- YouTube and Vimeo links
- Kaltura, Panopto, YuJa, VidGrid
- Ubicast, Presentations2Go, Libcast, X
- MP4, MOV, WebM, MKV and more
- Built-in video and screen recorder
- Compulsory questions
- Video and audio replies
- Rubric grading
- Download control for copyrighted video
- Automatic captions
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Peer Review Students review each other’s work against a rubric, with a chosen level of anonymity. Feedback Coach reads a draft review and suggests one improvement tied to a criterion. Peer Review
- Interactive Video Teachers add questions and discussion points at set moments in a video and make some compulsory before students continue. Videos come from upload, a built-in recorder or a public link from YouTube, Vimeo, Kaltura, Panopto and other platforms. Interactive Video
- Group Member Evaluation Students rate each team member’s contribution with rubrics, scales or open comments. Rosters sync from the LMS, and the tool flags outliers. Group Member Evaluation
- Oral Assessment & Practice Three tools for spoken exams: Oral Practice with an AI voice agent, Oral Assessment with shared rubrics and a searchable transcript, and Oral Reflection. In beta, on sale since October 2026. Oral Assessment
- Acai and Automated Feedback AI that gives students feedback on writing, structure and citations before they submit, and drafts rubric scores and comments for teachers. It runs on Azure OpenAI, and FeedbackFruits does not use course content to train the models. Acai
- Learning Design System Institution-wide licence for 17+ learning tools with analytics, templates and a dedicated implementation team. Smaller bundles start at 3 tools. Book a demo
- Learning Design Community A library of rubrics, learning activities and course journeys that educators share, with yearly awards for learning design. Templates
How much is FeedbackFruits?
- Start here Pilot On request 7 tools, one semester
- Peer assessment On request 3 tools
- Group work On request 4 tools
- Feedback & assessment On request 8 tools
- Collaboration & engagement On request 8 tools
- Learning Design System On request 17+ tools
Is FeedbackFruits free?
No free plan. A pilot covers one full semester after signing: 7 learning tools, 5–15 instructors and unlimited students, on preferential terms.
FeedbackFruits does not publish prices. Checked on feedbackfruits.com on 6 October 2026. Under the Dutch SURF agreement the licence is priced per student and sold per faculty or for a whole campus. Fees are invoiced in euros unless the order form says otherwise, and contracts renew automatically unless cancelled 90 days before the end.
For universitiesBook a demo
- 01Institutions license bundles of tools or the whole Learning Design System.
- 02The licence price is per student, sold per faculty or campus under the SURF agreement.
- 03Canvas customers can buy through Instructure since May 2024.
- 04Data is hosted on Microsoft Azure in the customer’s region, with ISO 27001:2022 certification.
Prices on request. No public price list on 6 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2021Reimagine Education Awards: gold for E-learning, silver for Artificial Intelligence
- 20231EdTech Individual Leadership Award for Integrated Assessment, Ewoud de Kok
- 2025Three Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in higher education
- 2026EdTech Breakthrough Awards: UDL Platform of the Year
- FeedbackFruits and Drieam partner to bring Portflow to Asia-Pacific
- FeedbackFruits named UDL Platform of the Year at the EdTech Breakthrough Awards
- Three Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence
- FeedbackFruits signs the EU AI Pact pledges
- FeedbackFruits and Instructure expand their partnership
- Offer for institutions leaving Peergrade and Eduflow
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@feedbackfruits.com
- Generalwe@feedbackfruits.com
- Privacyhelpme@feedbackfruits.com
- Securitysecurity@feedbackfruits.com
- SalesBook a demo
- Legal entity
- FeedbackFruits B.V., Danzigerkade 17, 1013 AP Amsterdam, Netherlands
- KvK number
- 63664682
- Activity
- SBI 62.01, computer programming
- Security
- ISO/IEC 27001:2022, certified by Prescient Security
- Interoperability
- 1EdTech certified for LTI 1.3
- Hosting
- Microsoft Azure in the customer’s region
- Contracts
- Dutch law, courts of Amsterdam
Alternatives to FeedbackFruits
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain Interactive video lessons connected to the LMS, from Barcelona. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Live and self-paced questions in 21 formats, with LMS integrations, from Brussels. →
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway Digital exams, a lockdown browser and remote proctoring for universities and schools, from Oslo. →
- Claned🇫🇮 Finland A learning platform with personalised learning and skills mapping, from Helsinki. →
- itslearning🇳🇴 Norway A learning platform with tests and a gradebook for schools and universities, from Bergen, owned by Sanoma. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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