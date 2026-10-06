About FeedbackFruits

FeedbackFruits is an Amsterdam company that makes learning tools for universities and colleges. The tools run inside Canvas, Moodle, Brightspace and Blackboard: peer review, group member evaluation, interactive video, team-based learning, AI feedback and, since October 2026, oral assessment. Ewoud de Kok started it in 2012 as a spin-off of TU Delft, and he still runs it as founder and CEO. The company says more than 200 institutions in 28 countries use it. Prices are not published: institutions buy licences per student and can start with a one-semester pilot.

FeedbackFruits builds learning activities that a teacher adds to a course in the LMS. Students open them without a separate login, and grades, groups and deadlines sync back to the LMS gradebook. The tools cover peer feedback, group work, video and document annotation, quizzes, team-based learning and oral exams. An AI layer called Acai coaches students on their feedback and suggests grades and comments to teachers.

Ewoud de Kok studied sustainable energy technology at TU Delft. He first built a feedback app for students to rate their lecturers with his partner Siem Kok, and it failed because lecturers did not want the feedback, Delta reported in 2016. The two rebuilt the product for flipped classrooms. By 2016 they had 15 full-time staff and 12 Dutch universities and colleges plus the University of Lausanne as paying customers.

The company has never taken outside investment. In 2018 De Kok said it ran on its own cash flow, and in 2022 he called it bootstrapped by choice, with a Dutch DHI grant paying for most of its entry into the US. Since January 2024 FeedbackFruits has held a framework agreement with SURF for all public universities, universities of applied sciences and vocational schools in the Netherlands. Since May 2024 Canvas customers can also buy it through Instructure.