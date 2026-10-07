About Easygenerator

Easygenerator is a cloud e-learning authoring tool from Rotterdam. Company experts and L&D teams build courses in the browser with the EasyAI agent, then publish them as SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004 or xAPI packages, as links, or through native LMS integrations. Prices are per author and billed yearly: Pro costs $1,499 a year for 1 author, Team $7,495 a year starting from 5 authors, and Enterprise is priced on request. Every plan has unlimited learners except Pro, which allows 100. Easygenerator has 4.7 on G2 from 191 reviews and 4.8 on Capterra from 108 reviews.

Easygenerator sells a browser-based authoring tool for company training. Subject matter experts write courses themselves, and L&D teams review them and set the brand and the rules. Easygenerator calls this approach Employee-generated Learning. Courses go to an LMS as SCORM or xAPI packages, or to learners as a private link, an embed or a QR code.

Co-founder Kasper Spiro started the product after a course audit at a large company showed that none of the courses was fully up to date. Easygenerator launched at DevLearn in 2013. North Data lists ISM EasyGenerator as an earlier trade name, and Easygenerator tied its 2022 CEO change to the sale of ISM eCompany to valantic in September 2021. In January 2022 Jan Kees de Jager, a former Dutch Minister of Finance, took over as CEO, and Kasper Spiro became Chief Learning Strategist.

Joop Wijn, a former Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Chief Strategy and Risk Officer at Adyen, became CEO in October 2023. The contracting company is Easygenerator B.V. in Rotterdam, and the EULA falls under Dutch law. Press releases come out of Dubai, and the team also works from Alexandria and Cape Town. Easygenerator added EasyAI in 2023, EasyCoach in 2025 and EasyVideo in 2026.