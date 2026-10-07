- a year for Pro, 1 author
- $1,499
- companies, according to Easygenerator
- 2,000+
- languages in EasyTranslate
- 75
- on G2, 191 reviews
- 4.7
About Easygenerator
Easygenerator is a cloud e-learning authoring tool from Rotterdam. Company experts and L&D teams build courses in the browser with the EasyAI agent, then publish them as SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004 or xAPI packages, as links, or through native LMS integrations. Prices are per author and billed yearly: Pro costs $1,499 a year for 1 author, Team $7,495 a year starting from 5 authors, and Enterprise is priced on request. Every plan has unlimited learners except Pro, which allows 100. Easygenerator has 4.7 on G2 from 191 reviews and 4.8 on Capterra from 108 reviews.
Easygenerator sells a browser-based authoring tool for company training. Subject matter experts write courses themselves, and L&D teams review them and set the brand and the rules. Easygenerator calls this approach Employee-generated Learning. Courses go to an LMS as SCORM or xAPI packages, or to learners as a private link, an embed or a QR code.
Co-founder Kasper Spiro started the product after a course audit at a large company showed that none of the courses was fully up to date. Easygenerator launched at DevLearn in 2013. North Data lists ISM EasyGenerator as an earlier trade name, and Easygenerator tied its 2022 CEO change to the sale of ISM eCompany to valantic in September 2021. In January 2022 Jan Kees de Jager, a former Dutch Minister of Finance, took over as CEO, and Kasper Spiro became Chief Learning Strategist.
Joop Wijn, a former Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Chief Strategy and Risk Officer at Adyen, became CEO in October 2023. The contracting company is Easygenerator B.V. in Rotterdam, and the EULA falls under Dutch law. Press releases come out of Dubai, and the team also works from Alexandria and Cape Town. Easygenerator added EasyAI in 2023, EasyCoach in 2025 and EasyVideo in 2026.
History
- 2013 Easygenerator launches at DevLearn and starts selling cloud authoring software.
- 2015 10,000 authors create courses in Easygenerator.
- 2020 Courses made in Easygenerator pass 1 million learners.
- 2021 ISM eCompany is sold to valantic in September. Easygenerator names Jan Kees de Jager as its next CEO.
- 2022 Jan Kees de Jager becomes CEO in January. Kasper Spiro moves to Chief Learning Strategist.
- 2022 Launches EasyTranslate for course translation. Gets ISO 27001 certification in December.
- 2023 Releases EasyAI on 27 April, an AI widget that drafts text, summaries and questions.
- 2023 Joop Wijn becomes CEO in October.
- 2024 Gets SOC 2 Type II in July. The Course Builder wins Brandon Hall Gold for AI in December.
- 2025 Joins the Cornerstone partner marketplace in March and launches EasyCoach for AI roleplays.
- 2026 Derek Bruce joins as Chief Learning and Knowledge Officer in March. EasyVideo launches.
Leadership
- JW Joop Wijn CEO since October 2023, former Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs
- KS Kasper Spiro Co-founder and Chief Learning Strategist
- DB Derek Bruce Chief Learning and Knowledge Officer since March 2026
- PS Patrik Schmitt Chief Product Officer
- SO Shahrukh Omar CTO
Jan Kees de Jager was CEO from January 2022 to October 2023 and before that president of the company. Kasper Spiro led Easygenerator as CEO for 11 years until 2022. Roles of Patrik Schmitt and Shahrukh Omar come from the Easygenerator careers page.
CareersAshby job board
- Business development6
- Marketing4
- Customer success2
- Development1
- Security and IT1
- Finance1
Perks
- Hybrid and remote teams, depending on the location
How Easygenerator courses are built
- faster course creation with EasyAI, company figure
- 9x
- learner interface languages
- 42+
- author interface languages
- 10+
- EasyAI agent in every plan
- Document to first draft
- PowerPoint, Word and PDF import
- Question types and assessments
- Text-to-speech
- Co-authoring and reviewers
- Dynamic SCORM updates
- SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004
- xAPI 1.0.2
- Private links, embed and QR codes
- Gradebook and certificates
- Screen reader and keyboard support
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- EasyAI agent The agent sits in the editor sidebar. Authors upload documents, describe learners and goals, and get a first draft. The agent shows its plan before it edits and applies the company’s course guidelines. Included in every paid plan. EasyAI
- Course editor and assessments A drag-and-drop editor with content blocks, question types, text-to-speech and PowerPoint, Word or PDF import. Co-authors and reviewers comment inside the course on the Team plan. Features
- EasyTranslate An add-on that translates one master course into 75 languages with a glossary. One SCORM or xAPI file serves every language, with no per-word fees. EasyTranslate
- EasyVideo An add-on that turns a PowerPoint deck into a training video with AI avatars and voiceovers. Authors edit scene by scene, record the screen or camera and translate the video with subtitles. EasyVideo
- EasyCoach An add-on for AI roleplays. Learners practise a sales call or a review by voice or text, get feedback after each attempt and retry with no cap. EasyCoach
- Easygenerator LMS Courses can run on Easygenerator hosting with a course dashboard, learner management, a gradebook, certificates and an email whitelist. The help center calls it LMS Lite. LMS overview
How much is Easygenerator?
- Pro $125/mo $1,499 a year, 1 author, 10 courses, 100 learners; €1,299 in euros
- Marked most popular Team $625/mo $7,495 a year, from 5 authors, unlimited courses and learners; €6,495 in euros
- Enterprise Custom unlimited authors, LMS integrations, dedicated success manager
Is Easygenerator free?
14-day trial with all features and no credit card. After it, the account moves to a Free plan with 1 course, the last 10 results and no SCORM export.
Prices on easygenerator.com/en/pricing on 7 October 2026, in US dollars and euros, taxes may apply. The page shows a monthly figure, but both plans are billed yearly: Pro $1,499 or €1,299, Team $7,495 or €6,495. The EULA of 18 February 2026 says plans are billed in advance, renew for 12 months unless cancelled with one month’s notice, and are not refunded on downgrade or early cancellation. The price depends on the number of authors. Educational institutions and non-profits can ask for a discount, and there is no setup fee.
Easygenerator for BusinessPlans and pricing
- 01Easygenerator charges per author. Learners on Team and Enterprise are unlimited.
- 02Team starts at 5 authors and adds co-authoring, unlimited reviewers, learner analytics and one branded theme.
- 03Enterprise adds native LMS integrations, custom branding, a dedicated success manager and an SLA.
- 04A named subscription shared by more than one person is downgraded to the Free plan, according to the EULA.
Team $7,495 a year for 5 authors, on 7 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebAuthors work in the browser. Data is hosted on AWS in Frankfurt
- SCORMSCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004 4th edition, manual or dynamic. Not on the Free plan
- xAPIxAPI 1.0.2 package or results sent to an external LRS
- Native integrationsCornerstone, LearnUpon, Degreed, HowNow, Blend LXP, Rise Up and others, on Enterprise
- Links and embedPrivate link with password or whitelist, iframe embed, SharePoint, QR code, PDF export, LTI
- APINo public API and no workflow automation, according to the integrations FAQ
Is Easygenerator worth it?
What users like
- Capterra reviewers rate ease of use 4.9 and customer service 4.9.Capterra, 108 reviews
- 189 of 191 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars. Ease of use and support come up most often.G2
What users criticise
- One reviewer writes that the push into AI removed human contact and made some features harder to use. The team chose iSpring.Capterra, May 2026
- G2 reviewers mention limited layout flexibility and fewer advanced interactions.G2
- Pro allows 100 learners and 10 courses and has no certificates.Easygenerator pricing and help center
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Many Capterra reviews date from 2017 to 2022, before EasyAI. Trustpilot has a profile for easygenerator.com with no reviews on 7 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2025Brandon Hall Group, Silver for Best Use of AI for Learning, with SBM Offshore
- 2024Brandon Hall Group, Gold for Best Advance in AI and Machine Learning
- Derek Bruce joins as Chief Learning and Knowledge Officer
- Brandon Hall Silver for Best Use of AI for Learning
- Easygenerator joins the Cornerstone partner marketplace
- Brandon Hall Gold for the AI Course Builder
- Easygenerator gets SOC 2 Type II
- Joop Wijn named CEO
- Easygenerator launches EasyAI
- Easygenerator gets ISO 27001
Contacts and company data
- Help centerhelp.easygenerator.com
- SalesContact form
- Trust Centertrust.easygenerator.com
- Free triallive.easygenerator.com/signup
- Legal entity
- Easygenerator B.V., Westblaak 180, 3012 KN Rotterdam, Netherlands
- KvK number
- 67709826, Netherlands
- Activity
- SBI 62.01, computer programming
- Filed accounts
- Balance sheets for 2022, 2023 and 2024
- Governing law
- The Netherlands, courts of Amsterdam, EULA of 18 February 2026
- Certifications
- ISO 27001 (2022), SOC 2 Type II (2024)
Alternatives to Easygenerator
- Elucidat🇬🇧 United Kingdom Cloud authoring from Brighton, now sold as Create by Confirm on a quote with yearly fees. →
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform where employees build courses for colleagues, with an LMS included. Team costs $8 per active user a month. →
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain Interactive courses and presentations with SCORM export, from €6 a month billed yearly. →
- Synthesia🇬🇧 United Kingdom AI avatar videos for training, a match for EasyVideo. Starter costs $29 a month. →
- TalentLMS🇬🇷 Greece A full LMS with a course builder. Paid plans start at $119 a month billed yearly. →
- A Articulate 360United States Storyline and Rise with AI tools, $1,749 per seat a year for teams or $1,449 for personal use. ↗
- i iSpring SuiteUnited States A PowerPoint-based authoring toolkit, €970 per author a year or €1,290 with AI. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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