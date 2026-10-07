About The Knowledge Academy

The Knowledge Academy is a training company from Bracknell, England, that sells certification and business skills courses. It runs PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile, PMP, Lean Six Sigma and more than 3,000 other courses as live online classes, self-paced e-learning, classroom courses and onsite training. On 7 October 2026 the 5-day PRINCE2 7 Foundation and Practitioner course cost £2,795 online in the UK, with both exams included, and $5,995 online in the US. Under its terms, cancellations within 30 days of the start cost the full fee, and e-learning is non-refundable. The group reported turnover of £77.3 million for the year to March 2026.

The Knowledge Academy sells professional training to companies, public bodies and individuals. Customers pick a course and a format: a live online class, self-paced e-learning with 90 days of access, a classroom course or training at their own office. For certification courses such as PRINCE2, ITIL and AgilePM the price includes the exam, which delegates take online.

Dilshad and Barinder Hothi, a married couple, registered the company in Bracknell on 1 April 2009. Before that, Dilshad was a sales director at another UK training provider, and Barinder worked in technology sales for Microsoft and IBM. In 2015 the BBC reported turnover of £20.8 million for the year to April 2015.

Today The Knowledge Academy Holdings Limited owns subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE and India. For the year to March 2026 the group reported turnover of £77.3 million and operating profit of £21.7 million, with 74% of turnover from the UK.