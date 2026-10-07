The Knowledge Academy
PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile and business courses online, self-paced and in classrooms.
- group turnover, year to March 2026
- £77.3M
- courses, according to the company
- 3,000+
- average employees, 2025–26
- 948
- on Trustpilot, 52,212 reviews
- 4.5
About The Knowledge Academy
The Knowledge Academy is a training company from Bracknell, England, that sells certification and business skills courses. It runs PRINCE2, ITIL, Agile, PMP, Lean Six Sigma and more than 3,000 other courses as live online classes, self-paced e-learning, classroom courses and onsite training. On 7 October 2026 the 5-day PRINCE2 7 Foundation and Practitioner course cost £2,795 online in the UK, with both exams included, and $5,995 online in the US. Under its terms, cancellations within 30 days of the start cost the full fee, and e-learning is non-refundable. The group reported turnover of £77.3 million for the year to March 2026.
The Knowledge Academy sells professional training to companies, public bodies and individuals. Customers pick a course and a format: a live online class, self-paced e-learning with 90 days of access, a classroom course or training at their own office. For certification courses such as PRINCE2, ITIL and AgilePM the price includes the exam, which delegates take online.
Dilshad and Barinder Hothi, a married couple, registered the company in Bracknell on 1 April 2009. Before that, Dilshad was a sales director at another UK training provider, and Barinder worked in technology sales for Microsoft and IBM. In 2015 the BBC reported turnover of £20.8 million for the year to April 2015.
Today The Knowledge Academy Holdings Limited owns subsidiaries in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE and India. For the year to March 2026 the group reported turnover of £77.3 million and operating profit of £21.7 million, with 74% of turnover from the UK.
History
- 2009 Dilshad and Barinder Hothi register The Knowledge Academy Limited in Bracknell on 1 April.
- 2010 Dilshad Hothi joins Barinder Hothi on the board in December.
- 2013 The founders register The Knowledge Academy Holdings Limited in July as the group parent.
- 2014 The company claims its Trustpilot page in May.
- 2015 The BBC reports turnover of £20.8 million and profit of £3.2 million for the year to April 2015.
- 2019 H3 Ventures Limited becomes a shareholder with more than 25% of the holding company in May.
- 2025 In March the holding company buys back shares and cancels share premium. Since April it has reported no person with significant control.
- 2025 Turnover reaches £69.3 million and operating profit £15.0 million in the year to March 2025.
- 2026 Launches bundled course packages. Turnover grows 11.6% to £77.3 million in the year to March 2026.
- 2026 Sells ITIL 5 Foundation and PRINCE2 7 courses accredited by PeopleCert.
Leadership
- DH Dilshad Hothi Co-founder and director
- BH Barinder Hothi Co-founder and director
Companies House lists the two founders as the only directors of The Knowledge Academy Limited and of the holding company.
How The Knowledge Academy delivers courses
- formats: live online, self-paced, classroom, onsite
- 4
- of self-paced access
- 90 days
- to book the exam after the course
- 30 days
- Exams included on PRINCE2, ITIL and AgilePM courses
- Online exams from home or office
- Exam preparation workbook
- Digital delegate pack and official eBook
- MyTKA training portal
- Weekend classes
- Mock exams in self-paced courses
- Exam Pass Guarantee on selected courses
- Group bookings for companies
- Courses in English
Course categories
Project and programme management9
- PRINCE2 7
- PRINCE2 Agile
- PMP
- APM PMQ
- MSP
- AgilePM
- Scrum Master
- Leading SAFe
- Microsoft Project
IT service management and security7
- ITIL 5
- TOGAF
- ISO 27001
- CISSP
- CISA
- CISM
- GDPR
Business skills8
- Business analysis
- IIBA
- Change management
- Time management
- Communication and influencing
- ILM leadership and management
- HR
- Accounting and finance
Technology and data11
- Artificial intelligence
- ChatGPT
- Data analytics
- Data science
- Power BI
- Excel
- Microsoft Azure
- AWS
- DevOps
- CompTIA
- CCNA
Quality, health and safety5
- Lean Six Sigma
- ISO 9001
- ISO 14001
- IOSH
- NEBOSH
Categories and courses listed on theknowledgeacademy.com on 7 October 2026. The company says it runs 3,000+ courses in 700+ subjects.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Online instructor-led Live classes with a trainer on a fixed schedule, on weekdays or on two weekends. The PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner class runs over 5 days and costs £2,795 in the UK. PRINCE2 course
- Online self-paced E-learning with 90 days of access, mock exams and an AI assistant. For PRINCE2 and ITIL the exams are included. Access for 6 months costs £199 extra, for a year £399. Self-paced terms
- Classroom courses Courses at venues in cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. The 5-day PRINCE2 course in Birmingham costs £5,995. About the company
- Onsite and in-house training Trainers run courses at a company’s office, online or as hybrid sessions, with group discounts. Trainer expenses are charged at a fixed rate. Group training
- Course packages Bundles of 3 to 5 courses at a lower total. PRINCE2, MSP and Scrum Master cost £4,695 together, against £7,785 one by one. Package deals
How much is The Knowledge Academy?
- Most searched course PRINCE2 7 Foundation and Practitioner £2,795/course £2,795, 5 days, both exams included
- PRINCE2 7 Foundation and Practitioner £2,795/course £2,795, 40 hours, 90 days of access, exams included
- PRINCE2 7 Foundation and Practitioner £5,995/course £5,995, 5 days
- PRINCE2 7 Foundation and Practitioner $5,995/course $5,995, 5 days
- ITIL 5 Foundation £1,995/course £1,995, 2 days, exam included
- AgilePM Foundation and Practitioner £2,495/course £2,495, both exams included
- Time Management £1,295/course £1,295, 1 day, certificate on completion
Is The Knowledge Academy free?
The course pages we checked show no free course or trial.
List prices on theknowledgeacademy.com on 7 October 2026, per person, one-off, without VAT. UK prices in pounds, US prices in dollars. Prices depend on the format, the country and the city. Card payments by companies carry a 2.99% surcharge, 3.99% with American Express.
Cancellations and refundsTerms
- In writing ↗
- Email info@theknowledgeacademy.com or write to Reflex, Cain Road, Bracknell, RG12 1HL
- Name the course and its start date
- Pay any cancellation or rescheduling fee by card
- E-learning enrolments cannot be cancelled or refunded.
- Knowledge Pass and FlexiPass are non-refundable and non-cancellable.
- Exam vouchers are non-refundable. A missed exam costs £299 to rebook.
- Not attending, or leaving a course part-way, counts as a cancellation without notice.
- Refunds take up to 20 working days. Deposits and bank fees are not returned.
Refund rules
- 0–30 days before start
- The full course fee plus VAT is charged.
- 31–40 days before start
- 75% of the course fee is charged.
- 41–50 days before start
- 25% of the course fee is charged.
- Rescheduling
- 75%, 50% or 25% of the course fee on top of the invoice, for the same notice periods.
- Cancelled by the company
- A full refund if the client does not accept the offered alternative.
From The Knowledge Academy terms last updated on 1 April 2025, checked on 7 October 2026.
The Knowledge Academy for BusinessTraining for companies
- 01Trainers deliver courses at the client’s office, online or as hybrid sessions.
- 02A dedicated account manager handles bookings for the company.
- 03A Knowledge Pass is a prepaid training budget, valid for 12 months, non-refundable.
- 04Customers include the MoD, the NHS, local and central government, according to the 2026 group accounts.
Quote on request. Trainer expenses are charged at a fixed rate, set on the booking form.
Apps and ratings
- Virtual classroomLive online classes on a fixed schedule
- MyTKA training portalCourse materials and self-paced learning
- WebSelf-paced courses on mobile, tablet and desktop
- Online examsPeopleCert and APMG exams from home or office
- Classroom venues490+ locations, according to the company
Is The Knowledge Academy worth it?
What learners like
- A PRINCE2 7 learner writes that the trainer explained everything clearly.Laura Turner, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Support rescheduled an online exam after a system issue.Ewelina, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Exams are included in the price of PRINCE2, ITIL and AgilePM courses.PRINCE2 course page
- 89% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 52,212 reviews
What learners criticise
- A self-paced learner was told to attend an added tutor-led day before booking the exam.Rachel Walker, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Sales staff called a prospect several times a day for months.Gennie Beavan, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A customer chased a promised £300 refund for a week and was then told to wait 14 more days.Sian Ryan, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Cancelling within 30 days of the start costs the full fee, and e-learning is non-refundable.Terms and conditions
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Most recent 5-star reviews on Trustpilot came through the company’s invitations. Trustpilot shows replies to 99 of 262 negative reviews.
The Knowledge Academy reviews
-
“Penny Rich has taken the time to explain everything in a clear and relatable way, making it easy to understand and follow.”Laura Turner · 7 October 2026 · App Store PRINCE2 7
-
“I received an email to say I had to attend a one day tutor lead day but this isn’t what I signed up to!”Rachel Walker · 2 October 2026 · App Store Poor communication
-
“The content is a series of videos where an AI voice just reads to you and showing some slides.”G Flower · 14 September 2026 · App Store Awful PRINCE2 self directed learning platform
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@theknowledgeacademy.com
- Phone, UK01344 203999
- AddressReflex, Cain Road, Bracknell, RG12 1HL
- Legal entity
- The Knowledge Academy Ltd, Reflex, Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 1HL, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06865896, England and Wales
- Registered
- 1 April 2009
- Parent
- The Knowledge Academy Holdings Limited, 08598046
- Control
- No person with significant control registered since April 2025
- Result 2025–26
- Turnover £77.3 million, operating profit £21.7 million
- Turnover by market
- £57.3 million UK, £20.0 million rest of the world
Alternatives to The Knowledge Academy
- GoodHabitz🇳🇱 Netherlands A library of online soft-skills training for employers, from Eindhoven. →
- Lepaya🇳🇱 Netherlands Soft-skills training that mixes online modules with live workshops, from Amsterdam. →
- Multiverse🇬🇧 United Kingdom Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees in the UK, focused on AI and data. →
- Learnerbly🇬🇧 United Kingdom A marketplace where employees spend a company learning budget on courses, from London. →
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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