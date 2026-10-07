- users, according to Scholarcy
- 600,000+
- Chrome extension users
- 80,000
- free trial of Scholarcy Plus
- 7 days
- on Trustpilot, 35 reviews
- 4.7
About Scholarcy
Scholarcy is a London study tool that turns research papers, book chapters and videos into summary flashcards. Each flashcard shows key points, a summary, key concepts with definitions and the paper’s references, which you can export as a bibliography. The free Article Summarizer has a limit of 10 summaries. Scholarcy Plus costs €8.99 a month or €81 a year for a visitor in the Netherlands, with a 7-day free trial. Since October 2024 Scholarcy has belonged to Everway, the former Texthelp, which sells it to UK students through the Disabled Students’ Allowance.
Scholarcy reads an academic text and builds an interactive summary flashcard from it. The flashcard has highlights, a summary, key concepts, figures and tables, and the list of references with links to open-access copies. Users save flashcards to Scholarcy Library, add notes and export them to Word, Excel, Markdown, PowerPoint or a reference manager.
Phil Gooch started Scholarcy after his PhD, when he needed a quick snapshot of every paper he had saved. In 2018 he and Emma Warren-Jones began building the tool, and Scholarcy Limited was registered in London in January 2019. In May 2019 Gooch described the method on the company blog: extractive summaries that trace each sentence back to the source.
In October 2024 Texthelp Group from Antrim, Northern Ireland, bought Scholarcy Limited. By then Scholarcy sold to students directly and to the UK assistive technology market, mainly through the Disabled Students’ Allowance. Texthelp now trades as Everway, and its company Everway Opco Limited operates the service under the current terms.
History
- 2018 Phil Gooch and Emma Warren-Jones start building Scholarcy.
- 2019 Scholarcy Limited is registered in London on 22 January.
- 2019 Gooch publishes the 8 steps Scholarcy uses to extract knowledge from papers.
- 2019 Anurag Goel joins the board in August.
- 2023 The browser extension appears on Firefox Add-ons in June.
- 2024 Texthelp Group buys Scholarcy Limited on 29 October. Oaklins S&W advises the sellers.
- 2024 Gooch, Warren-Jones and Goel leave the board. Richard Bell and Erinn O’Sullivan become directors.
- 2025 Companies House records new details for the parent company in April. It is now listed as Everway Opco Limited.
- 2026 Version 5.4.0 of the browser extension comes out in March.
Leadership
- RB Richard Bell Director of Scholarcy Limited since October 2024
- EO Erinn O’Sullivan Director of Scholarcy Limited since October 2024
Directors as listed at Companies House on 7 October 2026. Founders Phil Gooch and Emma Warren-Jones left the board when Texthelp bought the company. The team page on scholarcy.com still shows the team from before the sale.
How Scholarcy summarises a paper
- processing steps in Scholarcy’s own description
- 8
- reading styles in Enhance
- 6
- file limit on a paid plan, 11MB free
- 50MB
- Extractive summaries with a little abstractive rewriting
- PageRank-style sentence ranking
- Key terms linked to Wikipedia
- Citations mapped to CrossRef, PubMed and Unpaywall
- Synopsis in plain language
- Third-party APIs for Synopsis and enhanced summaries
- Figure and table extraction, off by default
- Most European languages
- RSS feeds summarised automatically
- Imported files deleted after processing
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Summary flashcards Scholarcy splits a paper into highlights, a summary, key concepts, figures and references. You choose the summary length, the number of highlights and whether figures are extracted. User guide
- Enhanced summaries and Dig Deeper Enhance rewrites the summary in 6 reading styles, from School level to Researcher. Dig Deeper answers a question or prompt about the article. Features
- Scholarcy Library A web library of flashcards with folders, notes and shared libraries. It exports up to 100 flashcards at once and builds a literature matrix in Excel. Export options
- Browser extension Opens a flashcard next to the article you are reading in Chrome, Edge or Firefox, and finds open-access PDFs for each reference. Chrome Web Store
- Licences for institutions Multi-user and campus licences on request, and 3-year licences through the UK Access to Work scheme. FAQ
How much is Scholarcy?
- Free Summarizer €0/mo Free, limit of 10 summaries Save 100% vs Scholarcy Plus, monthly
- Scholarcy Plus, monthly €8.99/mo €8.99 a month, billed monthly after a 7-day trial Base monthly price
- 25% discount Scholarcy Plus, yearly €6.75/mo €81 a year, billed yearly Save 25% vs Scholarcy Plus, monthly
Is Scholarcy free?
The free Article Summarizer imports a range of file formats, with a limit of 10 summaries and flashcard export one at a time. Scholarcy Plus has a 7-day free trial, and you can cancel before it ends without being charged.
Prices on scholarcy.com/pricing on 7 October 2026 for a visitor in the Netherlands, in euros. Scholarcy picks the currency by the visitor’s location, and its terms say prices are in sterling, euros or dollars, excluding tax. We could not load the US dollar and pound prices. The site labels the yearly plan as a 25% discount.
How to cancel Scholarcy and get a refundTerms
- Scholarcy Library ↗
- Log in to Scholarcy Library
- Open the Subscription page
- Click Manage subscription, then Cancel plan
- You can also pause and restart a subscription on the Subscription page.
- After cancelling, your flashcards stay in the account, and you can subscribe again at any time.
- Stripe may place a £0 or £1 authorisation on the card at sign-up and reverse it within a day or two.
- Deleting the account removes all flashcards, and they cannot be recovered.
Refund rules
- Trial
- Cancel during the 7-day trial and you are not charged.
- Refunds
- No refunds on subscription fees unless the law requires one. You can ask through a support ticket.
- Partial periods
- No refunds or credits for unused time or partial periods.
- Law
- The laws of England and Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
From the Scholarcy FAQ, the Terms of Service and the Scholarcy Library Terms of Service, checked on 7 October 2026.
Scholarcy for universities and DSA studentsFAQ
- 01Scholarcy offers multi-user and institution licences for a department or a whole campus.
- 02Students funded through the UK Access to Work scheme can get a 3-year licence through support.
- 03Most B2B sales go to the UK assistive technology market, mainly through the Disabled Students’ Allowance.
- 04Shared libraries let colleagues work on one collection of flashcards.
Priced on request. Contact Scholarcy through support@scholarcy.com.
Ratings and integrations
- WebScholarcy Library in the browser
- Chrome80,000 users, version 5.4.0
- EdgeBrowser extension
- FirefoxBrowser extension
- ImportZotero, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, YouTube links
- ExportWord, Excel, PowerPoint, Markdown, RIS and BibTeX
Is Scholarcy worth it?
What users like
- Note-taking that took days now takes an hour or two.Al Mc, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Breaking papers into chunks and text-to-speech help with dyslexia.suzydyslexiatips.co.uk, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Support fixed an upload problem within a day.Mr Lyster, Trustpilot, July 2025
- 91% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 35 reviews
What users criticise
- AI summaries cut off mid-sentence and once invented a fact.customer, Trustpilot, December 2024
- Scholarcy cannot open paywalled papers from your library. You download the PDF and import it.Scholarcy FAQ
- No refunds on subscription fees unless the law requires one.Scholarcy Library Terms of Service
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Trustpilot reviewers are UK students, many with dyslexia, ADHD or autism. The free plan has a limit of 10 summaries, and Plus costs €8.99 a month in the Netherlands.
Scholarcy reviews
-
“Scholarcy has vastly improved this process, what took me days now might take an hour or two.”Al Mc · 5 August 2026 · App Store I’m a PhD student who has returned to university
-
“It allows me to easily understand the books and journals I have to read.”Maame · 21 October 2025 · App Store As a university student with dyslexia
-
“Was a great tool but the newer interface has fully changed how it works and it basically doesn’t work.”customer · 24 December 2024 · App Store Once was a great tool
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@scholarcy.com
- Generalinfo@scholarcy.com
- Contact formscholarcy.com/contact-us
- System statusstatus.scholarcy.com
- Legal entity
- Scholarcy Limited, 115 Tivoli Road, London SE27 0EE, England
- Company number
- 11779938, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 22 January 2019
- Status
- Active
- Parent
- Everway Opco Limited, NI031186, 75% or more since 29 October 2024
- Operator in the terms
- Everway Opco Limited, Lucas Exchange, 1 Orchard Way, Antrim BT41 2RU
- Hosting
- Amazon Web Services, data stored in the EEA
- Payments
- Stripe Payments Europe
Alternatives to Scholarcy
- Mendeley🇬🇧 United Kingdom A reference manager with a Word citation add-in, owned by Elsevier, from London. →
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands Citation generator, proofreading and plagiarism checks for students, from Amsterdam. →
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams, mostly for university, from Amsterdam. →
- Z ZoteroUnited States A free tool to collect, annotate and cite research, from the nonprofit Digital Scholar. Scholarcy imports from it. ↗
- E ElicitUnited States An AI tool that searches academic papers and writes research reports with citations. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- GoConqr🇮🇪 Ireland
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- Seneca LearningK-12 learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- TwinklK-12 learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Scholarcy profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/scholarcy"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Scholarcy FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.