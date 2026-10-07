Study tools 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2018 3.0 · 2 ratings

Scholarcy

Turns research papers into summary flashcards with references, owned by Everway.

Visit scholarcy.com All companies
users, according to Scholarcy
600,000+
Chrome extension users
80,000
free trial of Scholarcy Plus
7 days
on Trustpilot, 35 reviews
4.7

About Scholarcy

Scholarcy is a London study tool that turns research papers, book chapters and videos into summary flashcards. Each flashcard shows key points, a summary, key concepts with definitions and the paper’s references, which you can export as a bibliography. The free Article Summarizer has a limit of 10 summaries. Scholarcy Plus costs €8.99 a month or €81 a year for a visitor in the Netherlands, with a 7-day free trial. Since October 2024 Scholarcy has belonged to Everway, the former Texthelp, which sells it to UK students through the Disabled Students’ Allowance.

Scholarcy reads an academic text and builds an interactive summary flashcard from it. The flashcard has highlights, a summary, key concepts, figures and tables, and the list of references with links to open-access copies. Users save flashcards to Scholarcy Library, add notes and export them to Word, Excel, Markdown, PowerPoint or a reference manager.

Phil Gooch started Scholarcy after his PhD, when he needed a quick snapshot of every paper he had saved. In 2018 he and Emma Warren-Jones began building the tool, and Scholarcy Limited was registered in London in January 2019. In May 2019 Gooch described the method on the company blog: extractive summaries that trace each sentence back to the source.

In October 2024 Texthelp Group from Antrim, Northern Ireland, bought Scholarcy Limited. By then Scholarcy sold to students directly and to the UK assistive technology market, mainly through the Disabled Students’ Allowance. Texthelp now trades as Everway, and its company Everway Opco Limited operates the service under the current terms.

History

  1. 2018 Phil Gooch and Emma Warren-Jones start building Scholarcy.
  2. 2019 Scholarcy Limited is registered in London on 22 January.
  3. 2019 Gooch publishes the 8 steps Scholarcy uses to extract knowledge from papers.
  4. 2019 Anurag Goel joins the board in August.
  5. 2023 The browser extension appears on Firefox Add-ons in June.
  6. 2024 Texthelp Group buys Scholarcy Limited on 29 October. Oaklins S&W advises the sellers.
  7. 2024 Gooch, Warren-Jones and Goel leave the board. Richard Bell and Erinn O’Sullivan become directors.
  8. 2025 Companies House records new details for the parent company in April. It is now listed as Everway Opco Limited.
  9. 2026 Version 5.4.0 of the browser extension comes out in March.

Leadership

  • Richard Bell Director of Scholarcy Limited since October 2024
  • Erinn O’Sullivan Director of Scholarcy Limited since October 2024

Directors as listed at Companies House on 7 October 2026. Founders Phil Gooch and Emma Warren-Jones left the board when Texthelp bought the company. The team page on scholarcy.com still shows the team from before the sale.

How Scholarcy summarises a paper

processing steps in Scholarcy’s own description
8
reading styles in Enhance
6
file limit on a paid plan, 11MB free
50MB
  • Extractive summaries with a little abstractive rewriting
  • PageRank-style sentence ranking
  • Key terms linked to Wikipedia
  • Citations mapped to CrossRef, PubMed and Unpaywall
  • Synopsis in plain language
  • Third-party APIs for Synopsis and enhanced summaries
  • Figure and table extraction, off by default
  • Most European languages
  • RSS feeds summarised automatically
  • Imported files deleted after processing

Products

  • Summary flashcards Scholarcy splits a paper into highlights, a summary, key concepts, figures and references. You choose the summary length, the number of highlights and whether figures are extracted. User guide
  • Enhanced summaries and Dig Deeper Enhance rewrites the summary in 6 reading styles, from School level to Researcher. Dig Deeper answers a question or prompt about the article. Features
  • Scholarcy Library A web library of flashcards with folders, notes and shared libraries. It exports up to 100 flashcards at once and builds a literature matrix in Excel. Export options
  • Browser extension Opens a flashcard next to the article you are reading in Chrome, Edge or Firefox, and finds open-access PDFs for each reference. Chrome Web Store
  • Licences for institutions Multi-user and campus licences on request, and 3-year licences through the UK Access to Work scheme. FAQ

How much is Scholarcy?

  • Free Summarizer €0/mo Free, limit of 10 summaries Save 100% vs Scholarcy Plus, monthly
  • Scholarcy Plus, monthly €8.99/mo €8.99 a month, billed monthly after a 7-day trial Base monthly price
  • 25% discount Scholarcy Plus, yearly €6.75/mo €81 a year, billed yearly Save 25% vs Scholarcy Plus, monthly

Is Scholarcy free?

The free Article Summarizer imports a range of file formats, with a limit of 10 summaries and flashcard export one at a time. Scholarcy Plus has a 7-day free trial, and you can cancel before it ends without being charged.

Prices on scholarcy.com/pricing on 7 October 2026 for a visitor in the Netherlands, in euros. Scholarcy picks the currency by the visitor’s location, and its terms say prices are in sterling, euros or dollars, excluding tax. We could not load the US dollar and pound prices. The site labels the yearly plan as a 25% discount.

How to cancel Scholarcy and get a refund

Terms
  • Scholarcy Library ↗
    1. Log in to Scholarcy Library
    2. Open the Subscription page
    3. Click Manage subscription, then Cancel plan
  • You can also pause and restart a subscription on the Subscription page.
  • After cancelling, your flashcards stay in the account, and you can subscribe again at any time.
  • Stripe may place a £0 or £1 authorisation on the card at sign-up and reverse it within a day or two.
  • Deleting the account removes all flashcards, and they cannot be recovered.

Refund rules

Trial
Cancel during the 7-day trial and you are not charged.
Refunds
No refunds on subscription fees unless the law requires one. You can ask through a support ticket.
Partial periods
No refunds or credits for unused time or partial periods.
Law
The laws of England and Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

From the Scholarcy FAQ, the Terms of Service and the Scholarcy Library Terms of Service, checked on 7 October 2026.

Scholarcy for universities and DSA students

FAQ
  • 01Scholarcy offers multi-user and institution licences for a department or a whole campus.
  • 02Students funded through the UK Access to Work scheme can get a 3-year licence through support.
  • 03Most B2B sales go to the UK assistive technology market, mainly through the Disabled Students’ Allowance.
  • 04Shared libraries let colleagues work on one collection of flashcards.

Priced on request. Contact Scholarcy through support@scholarcy.com.

Ratings and integrations

4.7Trustpilot · Excellent 35 reviews · company profile claimed in January 2025

Is Scholarcy worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Trustpilot reviewers are UK students, many with dyslexia, ADHD or autism. The free plan has a limit of 10 summaries, and Plus costs €8.99 a month in the Netherlands.

Scholarcy reviews

  • I’m a PhD student who has returned to university
    “Scholarcy has vastly improved this process, what took me days now might take an hour or two.”
    Al Mc · 5 August 2026 · App Store
  • As a university student with dyslexia
    “It allows me to easily understand the books and journals I have to read.”
    Maame · 21 October 2025 · App Store
  • Once was a great tool
    “Was a great tool but the newer interface has fully changed how it works and it basically doesn’t work.”
    customer · 24 December 2024 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Scholarcy Limited has been acquired by Texthelp Group, Oaklins
  2. Why students love Scholarcy, Scholarcy blog
  3. How does Scholarcy work its magic?

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Scholarcy Limited, 115 Tivoli Road, London SE27 0EE, England
Company number
11779938, England and Wales
Incorporated
22 January 2019
Status
Active
Parent
Everway Opco Limited, NI031186, 75% or more since 29 October 2024
Operator in the terms
Everway Opco Limited, Lucas Exchange, 1 Orchard Way, Antrim BT41 2RU
Hosting
Amazon Web Services, data stored in the EEA
Payments
Stripe Payments Europe

Alternatives to Scholarcy

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Scholarcy FAQ

Partly. The free Article Summarizer has a limit of 10 summaries and exports flashcards one at a time. The FAQ also mentions a limit of 1 summary a day. Scholarcy Plus has a 7-day free trial.

On 7 October 2026 Scholarcy Plus cost €8.99 a month or €81 a year for a visitor in the Netherlands. Scholarcy shows prices in pounds, euros or dollars by location, excluding tax.

It turns papers, book chapters, web articles and YouTube videos into summary flashcards with highlights, key concepts, figures and references. You save them to Scholarcy Library and export them to Word, Excel, Markdown or a reference manager.

Scholarcy describes an extractive method: it classifies each paragraph, ranks key sentences in a PageRank-style way and adds a little abstractive rewriting, so summary sentences trace back to the source. The Synopsis and enhanced summaries use third-party APIs and come out in English.

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