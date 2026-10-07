About Scholarcy

Scholarcy is a London study tool that turns research papers, book chapters and videos into summary flashcards. Each flashcard shows key points, a summary, key concepts with definitions and the paper’s references, which you can export as a bibliography. The free Article Summarizer has a limit of 10 summaries. Scholarcy Plus costs €8.99 a month or €81 a year for a visitor in the Netherlands, with a 7-day free trial. Since October 2024 Scholarcy has belonged to Everway, the former Texthelp, which sells it to UK students through the Disabled Students’ Allowance.

Scholarcy reads an academic text and builds an interactive summary flashcard from it. The flashcard has highlights, a summary, key concepts, figures and tables, and the list of references with links to open-access copies. Users save flashcards to Scholarcy Library, add notes and export them to Word, Excel, Markdown, PowerPoint or a reference manager.

Phil Gooch started Scholarcy after his PhD, when he needed a quick snapshot of every paper he had saved. In 2018 he and Emma Warren-Jones began building the tool, and Scholarcy Limited was registered in London in January 2019. In May 2019 Gooch described the method on the company blog: extractive summaries that trace each sentence back to the source.

In October 2024 Texthelp Group from Antrim, Northern Ireland, bought Scholarcy Limited. By then Scholarcy sold to students directly and to the UK assistive technology market, mainly through the Disabled Students’ Allowance. Texthelp now trades as Everway, and its company Everway Opco Limited operates the service under the current terms.