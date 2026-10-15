About Gizmo

Gizmo is a London study app that turns PDFs, notes, slides, recordings and YouTube videos into flashcards and quizzes with AI. Students quiz themselves with spaced repetition, ask an AI tutor and play live quizzes with friends. The free plan covers cards, decks and quizzing, with a limit of 15 Hearts and a 20-minute wait between AI imports. Gizmo Unlimited removes the limits and is sold as a weekly or a yearly plan. Gizmo AI Ltd, called Save All Ltd until October 2026, raised a $22 million Series A led by Shine Capital in April 2026.

Gizmo makes flashcards and quizzes from material students already have. Magic Import reads PDFs, pasted notes, photos of handwriting, PowerPoint files, lecture recordings, web pages, spreadsheets, Quizlet sets and Anki decks. Gizmo highlights key words on each card, and Memorise mode tests the student on them with spaced repetition.

Robin Jack and Paul Evangelou registered the company as Save All Ltd in London on 1 July 2021. Petros Christodoulou joined as a director in November 2021 and runs the company as CEO, Jack is CTO and Evangelou is CPO. All three studied at the University of Cambridge. The company changed its name to Gizmo AI Ltd on 5 October 2026.

NFX led a $3.5 million seed round in 2023, when Gizmo had about 300,000 users. In April 2026 Shine Capital led a $22 million Series A, with Ada Ventures, Seek Investments, GSV and NFX. Gizmo then reported more than 13 million learners in over 120 countries and said it would spend the money on engineering, AI and the US college market.