- learners, April 2026
- 13M+
- countries
- 120+
- Series A, April 2026
- $22M
- on Google Play, 122,975 ratings
- 4.7
About Gizmo
Gizmo is a London study app that turns PDFs, notes, slides, recordings and YouTube videos into flashcards and quizzes with AI. Students quiz themselves with spaced repetition, ask an AI tutor and play live quizzes with friends. The free plan covers cards, decks and quizzing, with a limit of 15 Hearts and a 20-minute wait between AI imports. Gizmo Unlimited removes the limits and is sold as a weekly or a yearly plan. Gizmo AI Ltd, called Save All Ltd until October 2026, raised a $22 million Series A led by Shine Capital in April 2026.
Gizmo makes flashcards and quizzes from material students already have. Magic Import reads PDFs, pasted notes, photos of handwriting, PowerPoint files, lecture recordings, web pages, spreadsheets, Quizlet sets and Anki decks. Gizmo highlights key words on each card, and Memorise mode tests the student on them with spaced repetition.
Robin Jack and Paul Evangelou registered the company as Save All Ltd in London on 1 July 2021. Petros Christodoulou joined as a director in November 2021 and runs the company as CEO, Jack is CTO and Evangelou is CPO. All three studied at the University of Cambridge. The company changed its name to Gizmo AI Ltd on 5 October 2026.
NFX led a $3.5 million seed round in 2023, when Gizmo had about 300,000 users. In April 2026 Shine Capital led a $22 million Series A, with Ada Ventures, Seek Investments, GSV and NFX. Gizmo then reported more than 13 million learners in over 120 countries and said it would spend the money on engineering, AI and the US college market.
History
- 2021 Robin Jack and Paul Evangelou incorporate Save All Ltd in London on 1 July.
- 2021 Petros Christodoulou becomes a director in November.
- 2022 The Gizmo iPhone app goes live on the App Store on 17 February.
- 2023 Peter Flint joins the board in July.
- 2023 Raises a $3.5 million seed round led by NFX in September, with about 300,000 users.
- 2025 Ethan Quinn Daly joins the board in July.
- 2026 Moves its registered office to Techspace Shoreditch South, London, in February.
- 2026 Raises a $22 million Series A led by Shine Capital in April and reports 13 million learners.
- 2026 Save All Ltd becomes Gizmo AI Ltd on 5 October.
Gizmo funding and investors
- September 2023 Seed $3.5 million
Lead: NFXSource: NFX
- April 2026 Series A $22 million
Lead: Shine Capital Ada VenturesSeek InvestmentsGSVNFXSource: tech.eu
Rounds as reported by NFX, Voicebot.ai, tech.eu and IT Brief UK. Gizmo raised a $3.5 million seed round before the Series A. The valuation was not disclosed.
Leadership
- PC Petros Christodoulou Co-founder and CEO
- RJ Robin Jack Co-founder and CTO
- PE Paul Evangelou Co-founder and CPO
Companies House also lists Peter Flint, a director since July 2023, and Ethan Quinn Daly, a director since July 2025.
How Gizmo works
- public flashcards made by students, per the App Store listing
- 1M+
- Hearts on the free plan
- 15
- wait between free imports
- 20 min
- Flashcards from PDFs, notes and slides
- Import from Quizlet and Anki
- Photos of handwritten notes
- Lecture recordings
- Spaced repetition
- AI Tutor
- Practice tests
- Gizmo Live multiplayer quiz
- XP, Leagues and Streaks
- Shared decks and friends
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Magic Import Turns a PDF, a photo of notes, a slide deck, a recording, a web page, a Quizlet set or an Anki deck into flashcards with key words highlighted. help.gizmo.ai
- Memorise Quizzes the student on the highlighted words and brings cards back with spaced repetition. A wrong answer costs a Heart. App Store
- AI Tutor Walks through a topic step by step, writes notes and asks questions built from the student’s own deck. help.gizmo.ai
- Gizmo Live Turns any deck into a real-time quiz. Friends join with a game code, and faster correct answers earn more XP. gizmo.ai/live
How much is Gizmo?
- Last minute Price shown in the app renews every 7 days
- Long-term Price shown in the app paid up front for 365 days
- App Store, US $6.99 to $309.99 in-app items, periods not labelled
- App Store, UK £4.99 to £299.99 in-app items, periods not labelled
Is Gizmo free?
Free: unlimited cards and decks, quizzing with up to 15 Hearts and a 10-minute wait after losing them, two Magic Imports a day with a 20-minute wait, limited AI Tutor, Gizmo Live and practice tests.
Gizmo publishes no price list on gizmo.ai. The help centre, checked on 15 October 2026, names two Gizmo Unlimited plans and says the app shows prices for the device and region. The App Store lists ten Gizmo Unlimited in-app items without billing periods: from $6.99 to $309.99 in the US and from £4.99 to £299.99 in the UK, checked on 15 October 2026. Eligible students see a student discount toggle at sign-up. All plans renew automatically.
How to cancel Gizmo UnlimitedRefund policy
- Website ↗
- Open Settings and tap Manage subscription
- Tap Cancel subscription and confirm
- Unlimited stays active until the end of the paid period
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone and tap your Apple ID
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select Gizmo and cancel
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap your profile icon
- Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Gizmo and cancel
- Subscriptions renew automatically every week or every year.
- Manage subscription appears in Settings only for subscriptions bought on the website.
- After the paid period ends, the account returns to the Basic plan.
- Deleting the Gizmo account does not cancel the subscription.
Refund rules
- Website
- Gizmo refunds requests made within 48 hours of the payment and reviews later requests case by case.
- App stores
- Apple and Google handle refunds for purchases made in the apps, including renewals.
- United States
- Disputes go to individual arbitration with the AAA unless the user opts out by email within 30 days.
- Other countries
- The terms follow the law of England and Wales.
From the Gizmo help centre and the terms of service last modified on 9 June 2025, checked on 15 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, US, 13,850 ratings
- Android4.7 on Google Play, 5M+ downloads
- Webapp.gizmo.ai in the browser
App details, App Store United States
- Current version
- 3.2.109, released 7 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 17 February 2022
- Requires
- iOS 16.4 or later
- Size
- 192 MB
- Age rating
- 13+
- Seller
- SAVE ALL LTD
- App language
- English
- Downloads
- 5M+ on Google Play
Is Gizmo worth it?
What students like
- 4.7 on Google Play from 122,975 ratings.Google Play, 15 October 2026
- 4.8 on the US App Store from 13,850 ratings.App Store, 15 October 2026
- The app can be adjusted to fit a subject.Ann, Trustpilot, July 2025
What students criticise
- Two reviewers could not find a way to cancel the subscription.David Gumbrell, Trustpilot, March 2026
- The app stopped working twice in one week during exam season.Trustpilot review, May 2025
- Half of the six Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.Trustpilot, 6 reviews
What students write in reviews, not our rating. The Trustpilot page has six reviews, and Gizmo has not claimed it.
Gizmo reviews
-
“I enjoy the app; once you tweak it a little, it’s easy to use to fit the subject you need it for.”Ann · 4 July 2025 · App Store I enjoy the app
-
“No way to unsubscribe from premium. Help not helpful. Support messages ignored.”David Gumbrell · 8 March 2026 · App Store Eternal Subscriptions can’t be cancelled
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@gizmo.ai
- Data protectiondpo@gizmo.ai
- Contact formgizmo.ai/contact
- Help centerhelp.gizmo.ai
- Legal entity
- Gizmo AI Ltd, Techspace Shoreditch South, 32-38 Scrutton Street, London EC2A 4RQ, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 13489213, Companies House, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 1 July 2021
- Previous name
- Save All Ltd, until 5 October 2026
- Nature of business
- SIC 85590, other education
- Directors
- Petros Christodoulou, Robin Jack, Paul Evangelou, Peter Flint, Ethan Quinn Daly
- Card statement
- Gizmo (Save All) for web payments
- Payments
- Stripe on the website, per the terms
Alternatives to Gizmo
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany Flashcards and study plans for school and university students, from Munich. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Notes from school students and an AI tutor, free with ads, Pro from €83.99 a year in Germany, from Berlin. →
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams, Premium from $79.99 a year on the US App Store, from Amsterdam. →
- QuizletUnited States Flashcard study sets, free with ads, Quizlet Plus at $44.99 a year on the US App Store. Gizmo imports Quizlet sets. ↗
- AnkiUnited States Spaced-repetition flashcards made by hand. Gizmo imports Anki decks. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other study tools companies
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany
- Brainly🇵🇱 Poland
- StuDocu🇳🇱 Netherlands
- StudySmarter🇩🇪 Germany
- GoConqr🇮🇪 Ireland
- Scribbr🇳🇱 Netherlands
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