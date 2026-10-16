About Medify

Medify is a British platform that prepares students for medical and dental school admissions. One subscription covers courses for the UCAT, the GAMSAT, medical school interviews and A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics. The UCAT course has 20,000+ questions, 25 full mock exams and scaled scoring. On 16 October 2026 the UK site charged £15 a week, £30 a month or £210 a year, and a free account opens study notes and the admissions guide. Medify says 250,000 students have used it since 2009.

Medify sells online preparation for entry to medicine and dentistry. Students practise for the UCAT and the GAMSAT, rehearse interview answers and revise A Level sciences. All courses sit behind one subscription, and the plans differ only in how often they renew.

Sajeev Shanmuganandarajah started Medify in 2009, when he was applying to medical school and studying UCAT books on his own. Medify Ltd was incorporated in England in October 2012. He is the company’s CEO and its only current director listed at Companies House.

The first product was UCAT practice. Interview preparation and GAMSAT courses came later, and in August 2026 Medify added A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics for the AQA, OCR and Edexcel boards. The UCAT course won a Bett Award in 2021. Medify works with more than 200 schools on group discounts and school-nominated bursaries.