Study tools 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2009

Medify

UCAT, GAMSAT and interview prep for medical and dental school applicants.

Visit medify.co Try Medify free All companies
students since 2009, according to Medify
250,000
UCAT practice questions
20,000+
a year, or £30 a month
£210
on Trustpilot, 29 reviews
2.4

About Medify

Medify is a British platform that prepares students for medical and dental school admissions. One subscription covers courses for the UCAT, the GAMSAT, medical school interviews and A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics. The UCAT course has 20,000+ questions, 25 full mock exams and scaled scoring. On 16 October 2026 the UK site charged £15 a week, £30 a month or £210 a year, and a free account opens study notes and the admissions guide. Medify says 250,000 students have used it since 2009.

Medify sells online preparation for entry to medicine and dentistry. Students practise for the UCAT and the GAMSAT, rehearse interview answers and revise A Level sciences. All courses sit behind one subscription, and the plans differ only in how often they renew.

Sajeev Shanmuganandarajah started Medify in 2009, when he was applying to medical school and studying UCAT books on his own. Medify Ltd was incorporated in England in October 2012. He is the company’s CEO and its only current director listed at Companies House.

The first product was UCAT practice. Interview preparation and GAMSAT courses came later, and in August 2026 Medify added A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics for the AQA, OCR and Edexcel boards. The UCAT course won a Bett Award in 2021. Medify works with more than 200 schools on group discounts and school-nominated bursaries.

History

  1. 2009 Sajeev Shanmuganandarajah, then a medical school applicant, starts Medify as a UCAT practice site.
  2. 2012 Medify Ltd is incorporated in England and Wales on 12 October.
  3. 2021 Medify sells a BMAT course next to its UCAT course, according to its replies to Feefo reviews.
  4. 2021 The UCAT course wins the Bett Award for Higher Education or Further Education Digital Services.
  5. 2026 Medify refreshes study notes for UCAT, GAMSAT and A Level Chemistry with saved favourites, on 4 August.
  6. 2026 Medify advertises a remote Engineering Manager role and says its infrastructure is moving from Heroku to AWS, in August.
  7. 2026 A Level Chemistry, Biology and Physics launch for AQA, OCR and Edexcel on 18 August.
  8. 2026 A third 40-minute short mock for GAMSAT Section I is added on 24 August.
  9. 2026 Application Tracker shows students when others hear back from UK medicine and dentistry courses, from 8 October.

Leadership

  • Sajeev Shanmuganandarajah Founder and CEO
  • Doug Shearer CTO
  • Jennifer Yong Chief Operating Officer

The team page lists 40 people, among them science and medical editors, assessment developers and software engineers. Job ads describe the team as remote and UK-based.

Careers

BambooHR careers page
3 open roles on 16 October 2026
  • Engineering1
  • Design1
  • Question writing, freelance1

How Medify prepares students

full UCAT mocks
25
full GAMSAT mocks
7
interview questions
150+
  • UCAT exam replica
  • Scaled scoring
  • Timed and untimed practice
  • Skill trainers
  • Timing statistics per question
  • GAMSAT Section II sample tasks
  • Spoken interview practice with feedback
  • Past paper grader
  • Medify Tutor hints
  • Work experience map
  • Universities directory

Courses

UCAT4

  • Verbal Reasoning
  • Decision Making
  • Quantitative Reasoning
  • Situational Judgement

GAMSAT3

  • Section I
  • Section II written tasks
  • Section III

Interviews5

  • MMIs
  • Panel interviews
  • Medical ethics
  • NHS structure
  • Hot topics

A Levels4

  • Biology
  • Chemistry
  • Physics
  • AQA, OCR and Edexcel

The UCAT course also covers UCAT ANZ, because both tests use the same content. A Levels launched in August 2026.

Products

  • UCAT course 20,000+ questions with explanations, 25 full mocks in an exam replica with scaled scoring, 61 study notes, skill trainers and timing statistics for every question. UCAT course
  • GAMSAT course 7,000 practice questions, 7 full mocks and short mocks for Sections I and III, plus 7 sample tasks with example answers for Section II. GAMSAT course
  • Interviews course 150+ interview questions, 70+ knowledge articles and video examples. Practice Mode gives feedback on spoken or typed answers, up to 140 attempts a week in each mode. Interviews course
  • A Levels Study notes by exam board, a past paper grader that turns marks into a grade, and practice questions with hints from Medify Tutor. A Levels course
  • Application Tracker Students mark the courses they applied to and share anonymised updates, so others see when UK medical and dental schools send interviews and offers. How it works
  • School groups Schools buy discounted access passes for their students, and each school can nominate one student for a bursary. Partnerships

How much is Medify?

  • Free £0/week Free, study notes and guides Save 100% vs Weekly
  • Weekly £15/week £15 a week, billed weekly Base price
  • Monthly £6.90/week £30 a month, billed monthly Save 54% vs Weekly
  • Best value Yearly £4.03/week £210 a year, billed yearly Save 73% vs Weekly

Is Medify free?

A free account opens study notes, the admissions guidebook, key dates, the work experience map and the universities directory. GAMSAT has one free short mock for Section I and one for Section III.

Prices on the UK site medify.co/pricing on 16 October 2026, in pounds. Medify shows every plan as a weekly price for comparison. All paid plans include the same courses and renew until cancelled. The help centre lists US prices of $35 a week, $65 a month and $450 a year.

How to cancel Medify

Terms
  • app.medify.co ↗
    1. Log in and click the user icon, then Settings
    2. Open Billing and click Manage your subscription
    3. Click Cancel subscription and confirm in the pop-up
  • Access continues until the end of the paid period.
  • Medify advises cancelling at least 24 hours before renewal.
  • A failed payment is retried after 24, 48 and 72 hours, then the membership is cancelled.
  • Problems with cancelling go to support@medify.co.uk.

Refund rules

Refunds
Subscribers are generally not entitled to refunds. Customer services may refund at their discretion.
Refund fee
£5 for UK and international purchases, AU$10 for Australia and New Zealand.
Age
Account holders must be at least 16 years old.
Law
English law and the English courts.

From the Medify terms and conditions and help centre, checked on 16 October 2026.

Medify for schools

Partnerships
  • 01Medify works with more than 200 schools, according to its partnerships page.
  • 02Schools buy discounted access passes for groups of students.
  • 03Each school can nominate one student for a bursary from an official school email.
  • 04Students added to a group activate their pass in the Billing settings.

School prices on request at schools@medify.co.uk.

Apps and ratings

2.4Trustpilot · Poor 29 reviews · company profile claimed in February 2024

Is Medify worth it?

What students like

What students criticise

What students write in reviews, not our rating. 9 of 29 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star, and 5 of them are about renewals or charges. Plans renew until cancelled, so cancel at least 24 hours before renewal.

Medify reviews

  • Great UCAT prep
    “Can’t praise medify enough for the UCAT - SO many questions and mocks to use for preparation, and there’s really good explanations to go alongside them.”
    Mia · 7 October 2025 · App Store
  • Thank you Medify
    “More challenging than the actual UCAT questions which was actually an excellent form of prep for the final exam.”
    Lily C · 30 August 2025 · App Store
  • Glitchy app and hard to use
    “Did a mock exam and about halfway through it glitched and told me time was up (I still had over half of the time allowed remaining).”
    Tara S. · 3 August 2025 · App Store
  • Beware be charged accidentially
    “However, I found the credit card is still charged after a month, even though I’ve not visited the website.”
    Kai Wah Y. · 6 November 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Application Tracker: who’s heard back
  2. Third short mock for GAMSAT Section I
  3. Master your A Levels with Medify
  4. Save and revisit study notes

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Medify Ltd, Suite LP25360, 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU
Company number
08250800, England and Wales
Incorporated
12 October 2012
Status
Active
Nature of business
SIC 63990, other information service activities
Financial year end
31 March

Alternatives to Medify

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Medify FAQ

Medify is a British online platform for medical and dental school admissions. One subscription covers UCAT, GAMSAT, medical school interviews and A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Medify Ltd is registered in England under company number 08250800.

On 16 October 2026 the UK site charged £15 a week, £30 a month or £210 a year. All three plans include the same courses and renew until cancelled. The help centre lists $35, $65 and $450 for US buyers.

Partly. A free account opens study notes, the admissions guidebook, key dates, the work experience map and the universities directory. Practice questions, mock exams and analytics need a paid plan.

Go to app.medify.co/members/sign_in, or click Open Medify on medify.co and then Log in, and enter your username and password. To reset a password, use the Forgotten your Password link on the same page.

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