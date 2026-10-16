- students since 2009, according to Medify
- 250,000
- UCAT practice questions
- 20,000+
- a year, or £30 a month
- £210
- on Trustpilot, 29 reviews
- 2.4
About Medify
Medify is a British platform that prepares students for medical and dental school admissions. One subscription covers courses for the UCAT, the GAMSAT, medical school interviews and A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics. The UCAT course has 20,000+ questions, 25 full mock exams and scaled scoring. On 16 October 2026 the UK site charged £15 a week, £30 a month or £210 a year, and a free account opens study notes and the admissions guide. Medify says 250,000 students have used it since 2009.
Medify sells online preparation for entry to medicine and dentistry. Students practise for the UCAT and the GAMSAT, rehearse interview answers and revise A Level sciences. All courses sit behind one subscription, and the plans differ only in how often they renew.
Sajeev Shanmuganandarajah started Medify in 2009, when he was applying to medical school and studying UCAT books on his own. Medify Ltd was incorporated in England in October 2012. He is the company’s CEO and its only current director listed at Companies House.
The first product was UCAT practice. Interview preparation and GAMSAT courses came later, and in August 2026 Medify added A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics for the AQA, OCR and Edexcel boards. The UCAT course won a Bett Award in 2021. Medify works with more than 200 schools on group discounts and school-nominated bursaries.
History
- 2009 Sajeev Shanmuganandarajah, then a medical school applicant, starts Medify as a UCAT practice site.
- 2012 Medify Ltd is incorporated in England and Wales on 12 October.
- 2021 Medify sells a BMAT course next to its UCAT course, according to its replies to Feefo reviews.
- 2021 The UCAT course wins the Bett Award for Higher Education or Further Education Digital Services.
- 2026 Medify refreshes study notes for UCAT, GAMSAT and A Level Chemistry with saved favourites, on 4 August.
- 2026 Medify advertises a remote Engineering Manager role and says its infrastructure is moving from Heroku to AWS, in August.
- 2026 A Level Chemistry, Biology and Physics launch for AQA, OCR and Edexcel on 18 August.
- 2026 A third 40-minute short mock for GAMSAT Section I is added on 24 August.
- 2026 Application Tracker shows students when others hear back from UK medicine and dentistry courses, from 8 October.
Leadership
- SS Sajeev Shanmuganandarajah Founder and CEO
- DS Doug Shearer CTO
- JY Jennifer Yong Chief Operating Officer
The team page lists 40 people, among them science and medical editors, assessment developers and software engineers. Job ads describe the team as remote and UK-based.
CareersBambooHR careers page
- Engineering1
- Design1
- Question writing, freelance1
How Medify prepares students
- full UCAT mocks
- 25
- full GAMSAT mocks
- 7
- interview questions
- 150+
- UCAT exam replica
- Scaled scoring
- Timed and untimed practice
- Skill trainers
- Timing statistics per question
- GAMSAT Section II sample tasks
- Spoken interview practice with feedback
- Past paper grader
- Medify Tutor hints
- Work experience map
- Universities directory
Courses
UCAT4
- Verbal Reasoning
- Decision Making
- Quantitative Reasoning
- Situational Judgement
GAMSAT3
- Section I
- Section II written tasks
- Section III
Interviews5
- MMIs
- Panel interviews
- Medical ethics
- NHS structure
- Hot topics
A Levels4
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- AQA, OCR and Edexcel
The UCAT course also covers UCAT ANZ, because both tests use the same content. A Levels launched in August 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Admissions GuideA free step-by-step guide to medical and dental admissions↗
- Teachers’ Admissions GuideInformation for teachers and careers advisers↗
- Parents’ Admissions GuideWhat parents need to know about medical school entry↗
- Courses and Tutors DirectoryUCAT tutoring and live courses from partners in the UK and Australia↗
- Help centreBilling, login, devices and course questions↗
Products
- UCAT course 20,000+ questions with explanations, 25 full mocks in an exam replica with scaled scoring, 61 study notes, skill trainers and timing statistics for every question. UCAT course
- GAMSAT course 7,000 practice questions, 7 full mocks and short mocks for Sections I and III, plus 7 sample tasks with example answers for Section II. GAMSAT course
- Interviews course 150+ interview questions, 70+ knowledge articles and video examples. Practice Mode gives feedback on spoken or typed answers, up to 140 attempts a week in each mode. Interviews course
- A Levels Study notes by exam board, a past paper grader that turns marks into a grade, and practice questions with hints from Medify Tutor. A Levels course
- Application Tracker Students mark the courses they applied to and share anonymised updates, so others see when UK medical and dental schools send interviews and offers. How it works
- School groups Schools buy discounted access passes for their students, and each school can nominate one student for a bursary. Partnerships
How much is Medify?
- Free £0/week Free, study notes and guides Save 100% vs Weekly
- Weekly £15/week £15 a week, billed weekly Base price
- Monthly £6.90/week £30 a month, billed monthly Save 54% vs Weekly
- Best value Yearly £4.03/week £210 a year, billed yearly Save 73% vs Weekly
Is Medify free?
A free account opens study notes, the admissions guidebook, key dates, the work experience map and the universities directory. GAMSAT has one free short mock for Section I and one for Section III.
Prices on the UK site medify.co/pricing on 16 October 2026, in pounds. Medify shows every plan as a weekly price for comparison. All paid plans include the same courses and renew until cancelled. The help centre lists US prices of $35 a week, $65 a month and $450 a year.
How to cancel MedifyTerms
- app.medify.co ↗
- Log in and click the user icon, then Settings
- Open Billing and click Manage your subscription
- Click Cancel subscription and confirm in the pop-up
- Access continues until the end of the paid period.
- Medify advises cancelling at least 24 hours before renewal.
- A failed payment is retried after 24, 48 and 72 hours, then the membership is cancelled.
- Problems with cancelling go to support@medify.co.uk.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Subscribers are generally not entitled to refunds. Customer services may refund at their discretion.
- Refund fee
- £5 for UK and international purchases, AU$10 for Australia and New Zealand.
- Age
- Account holders must be at least 16 years old.
- Law
- English law and the English courts.
From the Medify terms and conditions and help centre, checked on 16 October 2026.
Medify for schoolsPartnerships
- 01Medify works with more than 200 schools, according to its partnerships page.
- 02Schools buy discounted access passes for groups of students.
- 03Each school can nominate one student for a bursary from an official school email.
- 04Students added to a group activate their pass in the Billing settings.
School prices on request at schools@medify.co.uk.
Apps and ratings
- WebAll courses at app.medify.co
- Phone and tablet browserUCAT mocks, questions and trainers in mobile view, no native app
- Hybrid laptopsChoice of the desktop exam client or a touch version
Is Medify worth it?
What students like
- Many questions and mocks, with explanations for each.Mia, Trustpilot, October 2025
- Questions felt harder than the real UCAT, which helped on test day.Lily C, Trustpilot, August 2025
- Mini-mocks find weak areas and then serve questions on them.Ragesh K., Trustpilot, April 2024
What students criticise
- Subscriptions renewed after the exam, and refunds were refused or partial.Trustpilot reviews, 2024 and 2025
- A mock ended early because of a glitch.Tara S., Trustpilot, August 2025
- Explanations are long and question quality is uneven.Darragh M., Trustpilot, September 2025
- Refunds are at Medify’s discretion and carry a £5 fee.Medify terms and conditions
What students write in reviews, not our rating. 9 of 29 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star, and 5 of them are about renewals or charges. Plans renew until cancelled, so cancel at least 24 hours before renewal.
Medify reviews
-
“Can’t praise medify enough for the UCAT - SO many questions and mocks to use for preparation, and there’s really good explanations to go alongside them.”Mia · 7 October 2025 · App Store Great UCAT prep
-
“More challenging than the actual UCAT questions which was actually an excellent form of prep for the final exam.”Lily C · 30 August 2025 · App Store Thank you Medify
-
“Did a mock exam and about halfway through it glitched and told me time was up (I still had over half of the time allowed remaining).”Tara S. · 3 August 2025 · App Store Glitchy app and hard to use
-
“However, I found the credit card is still charged after a month, even though I’ve not visited the website.”Kai Wah Y. · 6 November 2025 · App Store Beware be charged accidentially
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@medify.co.uk
- Schoolsschools@medify.co.uk
- Help centrehelp.medify.co
- Log inapp.medify.co
- Legal entity
- Medify Ltd, Suite LP25360, 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU
- Company number
- 08250800, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 12 October 2012
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 63990, other information service activities
- Financial year end
- 31 March
Alternatives to Medify
- U UCAT Consortium practice testsUnited States Official free UCAT practice tests and question banks from the test owner. The practice tests do not save results or give a score. ↗
- Save My Exams🇬🇧 United Kingdom Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE and A Level, sold as a subscription, from London. →
- Physics & Maths Tutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free past papers, notes and topic questions for GCSE and A Level, all exam boards. →
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany A medical library and question bank for students already at medical school, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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