About Charanga

Charanga is a Brighton company that makes an online music platform for schools and music services. Its primary programme, Musical School, gives teachers week-by-week lessons for pupils aged 5–11, and Charanga Secondary gives students aged 11–16 YuStudio, a DAW that runs in the browser. Pupils work in Yumu, a student area with logins that teachers create. Charanga quotes prices per school, based on the number of pupils, and every programme has a 30-day free trial without payment details. Since January 2025 Charanga belongs to the New York private equity firm Achieve Partners and is part of its Ovation Education group.

Charanga sells subscriptions to its music platform to schools, music hubs and music services. A school licence gives every teacher and student at the school access. Teachers follow a Scheme of Work, mix units from different Schemes or build their own, and share lessons and assignments with pupils through Yumu.

Mark Burke, a graduate of the Royal College of Music in London, and Paul Fletcher, a computer scientist, founded Charanga in 1997. The two grew up together in Bolton. The legal entity, Charanga Limited, was incorporated in 1983 under another name and took the Charanga name in June 1996.

Music Sales Limited, part of Wise Music Group, held more than half of the shares until December 2024. In January 2025 Wise Music sold its digital education division, with Charanga and the US company MusicFirst, to Achieve Partners. Charanga also builds national platforms: Charanga Cymru for every school in Wales, paid for by the Welsh Government, and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare Curriculum.