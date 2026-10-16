- teachers, according to Charanga
- 70,000+
- learners
- 2.5M+
- schools
- 12,500+
- countries
- 64
About Charanga
Charanga is a Brighton company that makes an online music platform for schools and music services. Its primary programme, Musical School, gives teachers week-by-week lessons for pupils aged 5–11, and Charanga Secondary gives students aged 11–16 YuStudio, a DAW that runs in the browser. Pupils work in Yumu, a student area with logins that teachers create. Charanga quotes prices per school, based on the number of pupils, and every programme has a 30-day free trial without payment details. Since January 2025 Charanga belongs to the New York private equity firm Achieve Partners and is part of its Ovation Education group.
Charanga sells subscriptions to its music platform to schools, music hubs and music services. A school licence gives every teacher and student at the school access. Teachers follow a Scheme of Work, mix units from different Schemes or build their own, and share lessons and assignments with pupils through Yumu.
Mark Burke, a graduate of the Royal College of Music in London, and Paul Fletcher, a computer scientist, founded Charanga in 1997. The two grew up together in Bolton. The legal entity, Charanga Limited, was incorporated in 1983 under another name and took the Charanga name in June 1996.
Music Sales Limited, part of Wise Music Group, held more than half of the shares until December 2024. In January 2025 Wise Music sold its digital education division, with Charanga and the US company MusicFirst, to Achieve Partners. Charanga also builds national platforms: Charanga Cymru for every school in Wales, paid for by the Welsh Government, and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare Curriculum.
History
- 1983 The company that becomes Charanga Limited is incorporated as Shellfold Limited on 24 January.
- 1996 The company takes the name Charanga Limited in June. Mark Burke and Paul Fletcher become directors in May.
- 1997 Mark Burke and Paul Fletcher found Charanga, according to the company.
- 2021 Adds a Model Music Curriculum Scheme and a Scheme builder. Musical School wins the Bett Award for Primary Content in July.
- 2022 Launches Charanga Secondary with the YuStudio DAW in January and adds YuStudio to Musical School in November.
- 2022 Launches Charanga Cymru, a bilingual platform free for every school in Wales, funded by the Welsh Government.
- 2023 Musical School wins a Bett Award in March. Charanga starts a partnership with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in November.
- 2025 Achieve Partners buys Charanga and MusicFirst from Wise Music Group, announced on 10 January.
- 2025 Launches the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare Curriculum, built on Charanga’s platform, in November.
- 2026 Musical School wins the Education Resources Award for primary ICT in April. YuStudio Mobile comes out for iPhone and Android in September.
Leadership
- PF Paul Fletcher Co-founder and CEO
- MB Mark Burke Co-founder and director, international business
- MC Mark Cardy Education Director
- MW Max Wheeler Head of Music Technology
- TP Tony Pinkham Head of Marketing and Communications
- RJ Ruth Jones Data Protection Officer and Designated Safeguarding Lead
Dr Jim Frankel, founder of MusicFirst and CEO of Ovation Education, has been a director of Charanga Limited since December 2024.
How Musical School works
- resources on the platform
- 25,000+
- songs in Charanga Sing
- 500+
- instruments in First Notes to First Band
- 26
- Creative Music Scheme
- Original Scheme for the National Curriculum
- Scheme builder
- Freestyle library
- Charanga Sing song bank
- SEND section with signed songs
- Rockschool method books
- YuStudio DAW
- Yumu student area
- Free CPD and webinars
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Musical School Primary programme for ages 5–11 with week-by-week lessons, Schemes of Work for the National Curriculum in England and Curriculum for Excellence in Scotland, and over 25,000 resources. Musical School
- Charanga Secondary and YuStudio Programme for ages 11–16 built around YuStudio, a DAW in the browser with no seat limits. It runs on tablets, laptops and Chromebooks and connects to USB MIDI devices. Charanga says over 100,000 students use it. Charanga Secondary
- Yumu Student area with usernames and passwords that teachers set up. Pupils open shared lessons, YuStudio and their own work at school and at home. Music Pro adds optional text or audio messages between teachers and students. Yumu for students
- Music Pro Programme for instrumental and vocal teachers at music services, with beginner courses for many instruments, an admin dashboard for the whole service and Arts Award digital portfolios. Music services
- YuStudio Mobile Free app for iPhone, iPad and Android with drum pads, an on-screen keyboard and effects. Students log in with their Charanga details and export tracks to the full YuStudio. App Store
- Charanga Cymru Bilingual platform in English and Welsh for the Curriculum for Wales, with resources for instrumental teaching. It is free for Welsh schools. Charanga in Wales
How much is Charanga?
- Primary Musical School Quote per school primary, ages 5–11, one-year licence
- Charanga Secondary Quote per school ages 11–16, YuStudio with no seat limits
- Musical School International Quote per school international schools, ages 5–11
- Secondary International Quote per school international schools, ages 11–16
- Music Pro and DfE Capital Grant products On request music services and hubs
Is Charanga free?
Every programme has a 30-day free trial with full access, no payment details and no obligation to subscribe. Charanga Cymru is free for schools in Wales. The Shakespeare Curriculum is free for UK state secondary and SEND schools. YuStudio Mobile is free on the App Store.
Charanga does not publish a price list. On 16 October 2026 its pricing pages asked schools to pick their school from a register and showed a quote for that school. Charanga’s blog of 18 November 2024 says fees depend on the number of students in the school, and many music hubs and music services subsidise licences or give them free.
For music services and hubsMusic services
- 01Music services get tabs with their own content on the platform, usage data and reports for funders.
- 02Music Pro gives instrumental and vocal teachers courses, YuStudio, Yumu and an admin dashboard.
- 03Charanga is a supplier on the DfE Capital Grant framework, with three YuStudio products that last five years and can move between schools.
- 04Education Director Mark Cardy leads work with music services and the CPD programme.
Quotes from Charanga. The Capital Grant covers the SITE50 and MUSICPRO50 products, which run for five years.
Latest news
- 2026Education Resources Awards, Primary Resource or Equipment (ICT)
- 2023GESS Education Awards, Best Product to Promote the Arts, Music and Drama
- 2023Bett Awards, Digital Learning Product, Broad Curriculum
- 2022Education Resources Awards, Primary Resource
- 2021Bett Awards, Primary Content
- Free Urdd Eisteddfod 2027 rehearsal resources for every school in Wales
- Introducing YuStudio Mobile
- Charanga Musical School wins ERA Award 2026
- Charanga and the RSC launch the Shakespeare Curriculum
- Charanga and MusicFirst acquired by Achieve Partners
- Wise Music Group sells its digital education division to Achieve Partners, Music Business Worldwide
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@charanga.com
- Phone+44 1273 823 900
- Login helphelpdesk@charanga.com
- Trainingtraining@charanga.com
- Secondarysecondary@charanga.com
- Data protectiongdpr@charanga.com
- Legal entity
- Charanga Limited, 5th Floor, International House, 78–81 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3XE, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 01693650, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 24 January 1983, named Charanga Limited since June 1996
- Business
- SIC 58290, other software publishing
- Group
- Ovation Education, with MusicFirst and Rising Software
- Hosting
- AWS in Ireland, eu-west-1
- Security
- Cyber Essentials certification for 2025
Alternatives to Charanga
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for all subjects for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- Busy Things🇬🇧 United Kingdom Curriculum-linked games and activities for ages 3 to 11 from Derby, with music among other subjects. →
- Yousician🇫🇮 Finland A consumer app from Helsinki that teaches guitar, piano, ukulele, bass and singing. →
- Chordify🇳🇱 Netherlands Synced chords for songs on guitar, piano and ukulele, with a plan for schools. →
- flowkey🇩🇪 Germany A piano app from Berlin that listens as the player plays. →
- M MusicFirstUnited States Charanga’s sister company in Ovation Education, with music curricula and an assessment platform for US K–12 schools. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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