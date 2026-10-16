- schools use the programme, according to the company
- 5,500+
- children have used it, according to the company
- 3M+
- a Primary Series textbook in the online shop
- £11.49
- teachers in the Qualification Programme
- 2,000+
About Maths — No Problem!
Maths — No Problem! is a primary maths mastery programme from Fig Leaf Promotions Limited, a company registered in London. It sells two textbooks and two workbooks for each year from Year 1 to Year 6, the Foundations programme for Reception and Mathsteasers booklets for Years 4 to 8. In the online shop a textbook costs £11.49 and a workbook £9.99. Schools buy a yearly subscription to the Teacher Hub with Teacher Guides, Academy training videos and Interactive Presentation, and the company quotes the price. Teachers sign in to the Hub at hub.mathsnoproblem.com/sign-in with their email and password.
Maths — No Problem! teaches primary maths with the Singapore mastery method. Each lesson starts with an Explore task: pupils solve a real-world problem in pairs or small groups with concrete materials. A structured class discussion, guided and independent practice and journalling follow. The books use the Concrete Pictorial Abstract approach and a spiral curriculum that brings topics back in small steps. The company says 5,500+ schools and 20,000+ teachers use the programme.
Andy Psarianos started the project after his daughter struggled with maths in primary school. He found the Singapore mastery approach, worked through the books with her and then ordered books for other parents and schools. He set up the website in 2007, according to the company. Fig Leaf Promotions Limited was registered on 23 April 2010 with Psarianos and Dr Anne Hermanson as directors. In 2014 the couple published the first Maths — No Problem! textbooks.
An expert panel set up by the Department for Education assessed mastery textbooks for primary schools. The NCETM lists Maths — No Problem! as one of three textbooks that met the criteria, with Pearson’s Power Maths for KS1 and KS2. The company now sells editions for England, New Zealand and Canada and maps the programme to the Curriculum for Wales. Fig Leaf Promotions Canada Limited belongs to the same group, and The Maths Company distributes the books in New Zealand.
History
- 2007 Andy Psarianos creates a website for Singapore maths books. The company counts this as the start of the brand.
- 2010 Fig Leaf Promotions Limited is registered in England on 23 April, with Andy Psarianos and Dr Anne Hermanson as directors.
- 2014 Psarianos and Hermanson publish the first Maths — No Problem! textbooks.
- 2017 The company says the series wins approval from the Department for Education after a national review of mastery textbooks.
- 2020 The Visualiser app for teaching maths for mastery launches in June. Insights, an online assessment tool, launches in November.
- 2021 DK and Maths — No Problem! announce a partnership in July. Foundations, a Reception programme, launches in September.
- 2021 Priscila Heathcote joins the board on 26 January, according to Companies House.
- 2022 The Master Maths at Home books go on sale on Amazon in January. In October the company hosts a maths mastery conference in London.
- 2025 Interactive Presentation becomes part of the Teacher Hub subscription in September. It runs on the Pomegranate platform from a company in the same group.
- 2026 The company publishes a report on the 2026 KS2 SATs results of 23 Accredited Schools. The Community Event takes place in Leicester on 14 October.
Leadership
- AP Andy Psarianos Founder and CEO, director since April 2010
- DAH Dr Anne Hermanson Co-founder, director since April 2010
- PH Priscila Heathcote Director since January 2021
Roles from the Maths — No Problem! about page, appointment dates from Companies House.
How a Maths — No Problem! lesson works
- books a year for each of Years 1 to 6
- 4
- Foundations lesson plans for Reception
- 180
- Assessment Papers a year for Years 1 to 6
- 2
- Singapore maths mastery
- Concrete Pictorial Abstract
- Spiral curriculum
- Explore task at the start of each lesson
- Bar modelling
- Number bonds
- Maths journals
- Dyslexia-friendly font in the textbooks
- Assessment Papers modelled on the 2016 SATs format
Stages and curricula
England4
- Reception: Foundations
- Years 1 to 6: Primary Series, England National Curriculum Edition
- Years 4 to 8: Mathsteasers
- Years 1 to 6: Assessment Papers and Insights
Other curricula4
- Wales: curriculum mapping for the Curriculum for Wales
- New Zealand: 2027 Ara Ako Edition
- Canada: Math — No Problem!
- International schools: English National Curriculum
From mathsnoproblem.com product pages, checked on 16 October 2026. Insights covers the UK curriculum only.
Video, blogs and resources
- Free maths activitiesDownloadable primary maths activities↗
- Assessment PapersSample papers for Years 1, 2, 3 and 6↗
- Interactive Presentation supportSet-up guides for admins and teachers↗
- Accredited schoolsSchools that host open days and support others↗
- WalesCurriculum mapping for the Curriculum for Wales↗
- Frequently asked questionsBooks, delivery and home education↗
Products
- Primary Series Two textbooks and two workbooks for every year from Year 1 to Year 6. The A books cover the first half of the year and the B books the second half. The series follows the 2014 English National Curriculum. Primary Series
- Foundations A Reception programme with picture books, three Workbook Journals and online Teacher Guides. The guides hold 180 lesson plans, twelve weeks per term, with printable resource sheets. Foundations
- Teacher Hub Online Teacher Guides for every lesson and Academy training videos, sold to schools as a yearly subscription. Schools can give free Parent Guides to up to 60 parents or carers per class. Teacher Hub
- Interactive Presentation A front-of-class tool with the Explore task of every textbook lesson and movable digital manipulatives. It comes with the Teacher Hub subscription and runs on the Pomegranate platform. Interactive Presentation
- Insights Teachers mark the Assessment Papers online and get reports for each pupil, class, cohort and school. Schools buy one licence per class, up to 40 pupils each. Book a demo
- Mathsteasers Three booklets of extension questions by mathematician Tony Gardiner for advanced pupils in Years 4 to 8, with solutions in each booklet. Mathsteasers
- Professional development Face-to-face courses, in-school INSET days and webinars for teachers and maths leads. The Qualification Programme leads from Fellow to Expert and Master teacher. Course directory
How much is Maths — No Problem!?
- Primary Series textbook £11.49/mo £11.49 per book, New Edition, Years 1 to 6, books A and B
- Primary Series workbook £9.99/mo £9.99 per book, New Edition, Years 1 to 6, books A and B
- Foundations picture book £4.99/mo £4.99 per book, Reception, four titles
- Foundations Workbook Journal £3.99/mo £3.99 per journal, Reception, journals A, B and C
- Mathsteasers booklet £15.00/mo £15.00 per booklet, Alpha, Beta or Gamma, Years 4 to 8
- School Teacher Hub On quote 12 months, 1 August to 31 July, one licence per teacher
- One-day CPD course £205 + VAT Using Journalling to Ensure Mastery in Mathematics, Hull, 10 November 2026
Is Maths — No Problem! free?
Free: downloadable maths activities, webinars and Parent Guides for up to 60 parents or carers per class with a Hub subscription. Schools can book an Insights demo. Accredited schools hold open days.
Book prices from the Maths — No Problem! online shop for England, in pounds sterling, per book, checked on 16 October 2026. The shop does not show delivery costs on the product list. Teacher Hub, Insights and school bundle prices are not published: schools get a quote from the sales team. Course prices are per delegate for dated events.
How subscriptions and returns workTerms
- Customer services ↗
- Call +44 1892 537 706 or email hello@mathsnoproblem.com
- Give your name, address and the order or invoice number
- Add a phone number and email address if you have them
- Services such as the Hub, Teacher Guides, Academy and Insights run as 12-month subscriptions from 1 August to 31 July.
- For a subscription paid yearly, the contract ends 1 year after the day you contact the company.
- Insights classes cannot be reduced without risk of losing data. Schools can add classes at any time.
Refund rules
- Consumers in the UK
- 14 days to change your mind under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013. For services the right ends once the service is completed, and you pay for the part already used.
- Books
- Return the goods within 14 days of delivery. The company refunds the price and the cheapest delivery cost within 14 days. The buyer pays for the return.
- Schools and businesses
- A school can end a contract early, but the company may deduct reasonable compensation for its costs.
From the Maths — No Problem! terms and conditions of sale and service and the shipping and returns page, checked on 16 October 2026.
Maths — No Problem! for schoolsBundles for schools
- 01Premium bundles are for schools new to the Primary Series: discounted textbooks and workbooks, Teacher Guides and a year of Academy.
- 02Refresh bundles let schools top up workbooks and renew subscriptions at a discount.
- 03Bundles come for small and mixed-age classes as well.
- 04Hub subscriptions start on purchase and end on 31 July. Teacher Guides and Academy need one licence per teacher.
Prices on quote from the sales team. The company says bulk book discounts are worth more than £400 for a class of 30. Checked on 16 October 2026.
Is Maths — No Problem! worth it?
What teachers like
- A head of maths at Byron Court Primary says the books helped teachers’ subject knowledge.NCETM feature
- Teachers at the same school use the materials and do not plan lessons from scratch.NCETM feature
- In a 2018 study, teachers using the scheme dropped in-class grouping and led a shared exploration phase with questioning.TEAN Journal, 2018
- The DfE expert panel found the series met the criteria for a mastery textbook.NCETM
What teachers criticise
- Byron Court, a school of 750+ pupils, spent about £25,000 at the start, and replacing workbooks costs about half that each year.NCETM feature
- The same school does not want teachers to follow the lesson structure too rigidly.NCETM feature
- Hub and Insights prices are not published, so schools need a quote.mathsnoproblem.com
- Insights works with the UK curriculum only.mathsnoproblem.com
What teachers and researchers write, not our rating. Maths — No Problem! has no Trustpilot page and no app on the App Store. The NCETM feature dates from January 2020.
Contacts and company data
- Phone+44 1892 537 706, Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 17:00
- Emailhello@mathsnoproblem.com
- Salessales@mathsnoproblem.com
- Mailing addressPO Box 671, Tonbridge, TN9 9SH
- Legal entity
- Fig Leaf Promotions Limited, Third Floor, 20 Old Bailey, London, EC4M 7AN, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 07233807, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 23 April 2010, private limited company, active
- Trading name
- Maths — No Problem!
- VAT number
- GB 812075950
- Nature of business
- Book publishing, software publishing, software development, retail sale of books
- Accounts
- Year to 31 August. Total exemption full accounts filed for 2024/25
- Group
- Fig Leaf Promotions Canada Limited
Alternatives to Maths — No Problem!
- White Rose Maths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free small-step maths schemes from Halifax, with premium resources from £60 a year for a parent or teacher. Maths — No Problem! sells printed textbooks and a quoted Hub subscription. →
- ActiveLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Pearson platform with Power Maths, the other primary textbook series on the NCETM list. →
- MyMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Oxford University Press online maths lessons and self-marking homework for UK schools. →
- Times Tables Rock Stars🇬🇧 United Kingdom Times tables games and NumBots for primary pupils, from Maths Circle. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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