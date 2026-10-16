About Maths — No Problem!

Maths — No Problem! is a primary maths mastery programme from Fig Leaf Promotions Limited, a company registered in London. It sells two textbooks and two workbooks for each year from Year 1 to Year 6, the Foundations programme for Reception and Mathsteasers booklets for Years 4 to 8. In the online shop a textbook costs £11.49 and a workbook £9.99. Schools buy a yearly subscription to the Teacher Hub with Teacher Guides, Academy training videos and Interactive Presentation, and the company quotes the price. Teachers sign in to the Hub at hub.mathsnoproblem.com/sign-in with their email and password.

Maths — No Problem! teaches primary maths with the Singapore mastery method. Each lesson starts with an Explore task: pupils solve a real-world problem in pairs or small groups with concrete materials. A structured class discussion, guided and independent practice and journalling follow. The books use the Concrete Pictorial Abstract approach and a spiral curriculum that brings topics back in small steps. The company says 5,500+ schools and 20,000+ teachers use the programme.

Andy Psarianos started the project after his daughter struggled with maths in primary school. He found the Singapore mastery approach, worked through the books with her and then ordered books for other parents and schools. He set up the website in 2007, according to the company. Fig Leaf Promotions Limited was registered on 23 April 2010 with Psarianos and Dr Anne Hermanson as directors. In 2014 the couple published the first Maths — No Problem! textbooks.

An expert panel set up by the Department for Education assessed mastery textbooks for primary schools. The NCETM lists Maths — No Problem! as one of three textbooks that met the criteria, with Pearson’s Power Maths for KS1 and KS2. The company now sells editions for England, New Zealand and Canada and maps the programme to the Curriculum for Wales. Fig Leaf Promotions Canada Limited belongs to the same group, and The Maths Company distributes the books in New Zealand.