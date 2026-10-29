About Letter-join

Letter-join is an online handwriting scheme for primary schools in the UK, from Early Years to Year 6. Teachers show letter animations and tracing activities on the whiteboard, print worksheets and follow seven Lesson Planner modules, in a printed or cursive font. Pupils log in at letterjoin.co.uk with a shared username and password from their school, or a username and swipe code on tablets, and can use it at home for free. A school pays a yearly fee per classroom account; Letter-join’s example is £396 + VAT for 8 classrooms in the first year and £296 + VAT after that, and the Home Edition costs £50 a year. Green and Tempest Ltd in Kent, run by Nicholas and Sian Green, makes it.

Letter-join is a subscription website for teaching handwriting. It has animations of patterns, letters and words with a spoken commentary on how to form each letter, tracing activities for interactive whiteboards and tablets, games, and hundreds of printable worksheets. Each classroom chooses a Letter-join font: Print Plus for printed letters, or a joined or unjoined cursive font, with or without lead-in lines. Since November 2025 there is also Letter-join Break, a font that leaves some letters unjoined.

Schools buy one classroom account for each class that uses the scheme, and at least one per school. The subscription includes Lesson Planners in PDF, fonts for Microsoft Word, a printed Handwriting Manual for each classroom, a Handwriting Policy template, a KS2 Handwriting Recovery Programme and a Handwriting Assessment Tracker. Pupils get a shared login for school and home, and teachers can set a home learning task.

Green and Tempest Limited was incorporated on 12 September 2014 and is registered in Dymchurch, Kent. Its directors, Nicholas and Sian Green, have run it since then. The Letter-join website is older: the Internet Archive holds a copy from December 2010. The company filed an average of 4 employees for the year to 30 September 2025.