- Lesson Planner modules, Early Years to Year 6
- 7
- pupil logins per classroom account
- ~30
- free trial for schools
- 30 days
- employees, 2025 average
- 4
About Letter-join
Letter-join is an online handwriting scheme for primary schools in the UK, from Early Years to Year 6. Teachers show letter animations and tracing activities on the whiteboard, print worksheets and follow seven Lesson Planner modules, in a printed or cursive font. Pupils log in at letterjoin.co.uk with a shared username and password from their school, or a username and swipe code on tablets, and can use it at home for free. A school pays a yearly fee per classroom account; Letter-join’s example is £396 + VAT for 8 classrooms in the first year and £296 + VAT after that, and the Home Edition costs £50 a year. Green and Tempest Ltd in Kent, run by Nicholas and Sian Green, makes it.
Letter-join is a subscription website for teaching handwriting. It has animations of patterns, letters and words with a spoken commentary on how to form each letter, tracing activities for interactive whiteboards and tablets, games, and hundreds of printable worksheets. Each classroom chooses a Letter-join font: Print Plus for printed letters, or a joined or unjoined cursive font, with or without lead-in lines. Since November 2025 there is also Letter-join Break, a font that leaves some letters unjoined.
Schools buy one classroom account for each class that uses the scheme, and at least one per school. The subscription includes Lesson Planners in PDF, fonts for Microsoft Word, a printed Handwriting Manual for each classroom, a Handwriting Policy template, a KS2 Handwriting Recovery Programme and a Handwriting Assessment Tracker. Pupils get a shared login for school and home, and teachers can set a home learning task.
Green and Tempest Limited was incorporated on 12 September 2014 and is registered in Dymchurch, Kent. Its directors, Nicholas and Sian Green, have run it since then. The Letter-join website is older: the Internet Archive holds a copy from December 2010. The company filed an average of 4 employees for the year to 30 September 2025.
History
- 2014 Green and Tempest Limited is incorporated on 12 September, with Nicholas and Sian Green as directors.
- 2017 Adds the Word Animator in April and the first handwriting Lesson Planner, Module 1 for Early Years, in November.
- 2018 Releases Letter-join Basic in December, a font for programs without Contextual Alternates.
- 2019 Module 7 completes the Lesson Planners in March. Letter-join Phonics follows in April.
- 2020 Publishes Home Learning Packs for each year group in September.
- 2021 Adds the Handwriting Assessment Tracker Pack in September.
- 2025 Launches the Letter-join Break font and maps the scheme to the DfE Writing Framework in November.
- 2026 Adds a Letter Families module with its own Lesson Planner in September.
Leadership
- NG Nicholas Green Director since 2014
- SG Sian Green Director since 2014
Directors from the Companies House register.
How Letter-join is taught
- Lesson Planner modules
- 7
- lessons in Module 4, Year 3
- 60
- pages in the Handwriting Manual
- 44
- Printed or cursive route
- Lead-in or no lead-in fonts
- Alternative f, k, w, x and z
- Word Animator and Word Banks
- Worksheet Generator
- Online Word Processor
- Dictation exercises
- Handwriting Recovery Programme
- Assessment Tracker
- Home learning tasks
Video, blogs and resources
- An introduction to Letter-joinOverview of the scheme and its resources, 6 minutes ↗
- Pupils logging in at homeHow parents log in on PCs and tablets ↗
- How teachers find pupil log-in detailsWhere the school’s pupil logins are and how to send them home ↗
Products
- Animations and tracing Animations of patterns, letters and words with spoken commentary. Pupils trace them on the whiteboard or a tablet and get stars for accuracy. Features
- Lesson Planners Seven modules from Early Years to Year 6, with a printed or a cursive route in the early years, plus a KS2 Handwriting Recovery Programme and an Assessment Tracker. Lesson Planners
- Pupil login and Tablet Edition One login per school for pupils on PCs and tablets, at school and at home. Pupils choose their class name, so they see their teacher’s font. Using Letter-join at home
- Fonts for Microsoft Word Printed and cursive fonts that subscribing schools download for Word. Letter-join Basic covers PowerPoint, Publisher, Google Docs and Smart Notebook. Fonts
- Games and activities PhonicsMatch, LetterLotto, Letter Families, Word Search, Write in Time for KS2 speed and Remember Write for memory and spelling, plus a Worksheet Generator. Worksheets and activities
- Phonics Handwriting resources for phonics Phases 1 to 5 that support a school’s own phonics programme. Letter-join says it is not a complete phonics scheme. Letter-join Phonics
How much is Letter-join?
- Letter-join’s price example School Edition, 8 classroom accounts £396 + VAT first year then £296 + VAT each following year
- School Edition, other sizes Cost calculator per classroom account, minimum one per school
- School groups Group discount three or more schools in a trust or cluster
- Home Edition £50 a year one year, no fonts or Lesson Planners
Is Letter-join free?
Schools get a 30-day free trial with all animations, activities and most worksheets, with no card details. Pupils at subscribing schools use Letter-join at home for free.
Prices on letterjoin.co.uk on 29 October 2026, in pounds. A school pays a yearly fee for each classroom account, plus a registration fee in the first year only. The site publishes one price example; the exact price for other school sizes comes from the cost calculator on the Buy page. UK customers pay 20% VAT; customers outside the UK pay no VAT.
Renewal and cancellationTerms
- School subscription ↗
- Wait for the renewal email before expiry
- Email Letter-join to renew
- Pay the invoice within 30 days
- School subscriptions do not renew automatically.
- Letter-join emails a reminder before the subscription expires and advises renewing at least two weeks before.
- If an invoice is unpaid after 30 days, access is suspended until payment.
- Letter-join does not accept cancellation once a subscription is active, because a free trial is available first.
- Font rights end when the school subscription ends.
Refund rules
- UK schools
- Invoices by email, paid by cheque, BACS or card through Stripe; 20% VAT.
- Schools outside the UK
- No VAT; payment by PayPal, credit card or CHAPS.
- Home Edition
- One year’s access, paid online by card or PayPal.
From the Letter-join terms and conditions, Buy page and FAQs, checked on 29 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Company
- Green and Tempest Limited
- Company number
- 09216565
- Incorporated
- 12 September 2014
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 74100, specialised design activities
- Directors
- 2
- Average staff
- 4 in the year to 30 September 2025, 3 a year earlier
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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