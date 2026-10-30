K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Leatherhead, United Kingdom Since 2013

Jigsaw PSHE

Whole-school PSHE, RSHE and RE programmes with mindfulness, for primary and secondary schools.

Visit jigsaweducationgroup.com Try Jigsaw PSHE free All companies
schools, according to Jigsaw
6,500+
countries
65+
children learn with Jigsaw each week
2M+
new schools join each year
1,000+

About Jigsaw PSHE

Jigsaw PSHE is a whole-school programme for personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE), including statutory relationships, sex and health education (RSHE). In Jigsaw PSHE 3–11 every year group studies the same Puzzle each half term, six Puzzles a year, with a mindfulness practice in each lesson; Jigsaw PSHE 11–16 covers Years 7 to 11, and Jigsaw RE 3–11 covers religious education. Teachers log in to the Jigsaw Online Portal at jigsawpshe.online/login with their username or email address and password. Jigsaw does not publish prices: a school gives details such as pupil numbers and gets a tailored price. Teacher and psychotherapist Jan Lever founded Jigsaw, and Jigsaw Education Limited in Leatherhead, Surrey, now runs it as part of Jigsaw Education Group.

Jigsaw gives schools a complete PSHE curriculum through an online portal: lesson plans, slides, assemblies, songs, stories, animations and assessment tools. In the primary programme, all year groups study the same Puzzle at the same time, so the whole school shares one language and set of values. Each Puzzle has six weekly lessons and a launch assembly. Schools also receive Jigsaw plush characters, Jerry Cats and chime bars for the mindfulness parts of lessons.

Jan Lever, a teacher and psychotherapist, created Jigsaw because she saw children struggling with emotional regulation and self-esteem, according to the company. Jigsaw says it was the first PSHE programme to put mindfulness into every lesson, through Calm Me and Connect Us time. Lessons follow a five-part model, from Connect our Learning to Help Me Reflect, and Jigsaw PSHE aligns with the DfE statutory guidance for relationships and health education.

The company was registered in 2013 as Jigsaw PSHE Ltd. Since 2021 it has belonged to Jigsaw Education Group Limited, and in December 2023 it was renamed Jigsaw Education Limited. Companies House shows the group controlled by Anthony and Elizabeth Ford through Jigsaw Education Holdings Limited, set up in August 2023. Besides PSHE, the group sells Jigsaw RE 3–11, Jigsaw Families for parents and Jigsaw Outdoors.

History

  1. 2013 Jigsaw PSHE Ltd is incorporated on 13 June.
  2. 2021 Jigsaw Education Group Limited is incorporated on 31 March and becomes the parent of Jigsaw PSHE Ltd from 16 April.
  3. 2023 Jigsaw Education Holdings Limited is incorporated on 14 August and takes control of the group from 17 August.
  4. 2023 Founder Jan Lever steps down as a director on 21 August.
  5. 2023 Jigsaw PSHE Ltd is renamed Jigsaw Education Limited on 27 December.
  6. 2025 In Jigsaw’s customer survey, 95% of teachers agree Jigsaw saves planning time.

Leadership

  • Jan Lever MBE Founder, teacher and psychotherapist
  • Anthony Ford Director
  • John Hayhurst Director
  • Matthew Wright Director

Directors as listed at Companies House for Jigsaw Education Limited. Jan Lever was a director of the company from June 2013 to August 2023.

How a Jigsaw PSHE lesson works

Puzzles a year
6
lessons in each Puzzle
6
units in Jigsaw RE
80+
  • Whole-school spiral curriculum
  • Mindfulness in every lesson
  • Launch assembly for each Puzzle
  • Slides, songs and animations
  • Jigsaw Charter
  • Jigsaw Journals
  • Assessment linked to Target Tracker, Insight and Educater
  • Editable vocabulary lists
  • Guidance for Church of England schools
  • Mapped to DfE RSHE guidance

Products

  • Jigsaw PSHE 3–11 A spiral PSHE curriculum from Early Years to Year 6 with six half-termly Puzzles, revisited every year. Each Puzzle has six weekly lessons, a launch assembly and assessment tools. PSHE 3–11
  • Jigsaw PSHE 11–16 Lesson plans for Years 7 to 11 covering statutory RSHE, mental wellbeing, online life, money and risk. Lessons work as timetabled lessons, in tutor time or on drop-down days, and include video content. PSHE 11–16
  • Jigsaw RE 3–11 An enquiry-based RE curriculum with 80+ units, mapped to locally agreed syllabi and the 2024 national framework. It covers religious and non-religious worldviews. RE 3–11
  • Jigsaw Families Small-group sessions for parents and carers, run by school staff, that bring PSHE learning into the home. Families
  • Jigsaw Outdoors Planned PSHE sessions in nature that build teamwork, confidence and resilience, for any outdoor space. Outdoors
  • For MATs and trusts Bespoke packages and rollout support for multi-academy trusts, academies and school groups in the UK and abroad. MATs and trusts

How much is Jigsaw PSHE?

  • Jigsaw PSHE 3–11 Quote primary school, Early Years to Year 6
  • Jigsaw PSHE 11–16 Quote secondary school, Years 7 to 11
  • Jigsaw RE 3–11 Quote primary school
  • Families and Outdoors Quote add-on programmes
  • MATs and trusts Quote bespoke packages

Is Jigsaw PSHE free?

Schools can download free programme samples and book a demo. Jigsaw’s Buy Now, Pay Later offer gives full access to Jigsaw PSHE or RE with nothing to pay until April, according to the offer page.

Jigsaw does not publish prices. On 30 October 2026 its pricing page asked schools for a few details, such as pupil numbers, after which a Partnership Manager sends a tailored price. Jigsaw says 80% of schools choose a 3-year partnership.

Is Jigsaw PSHE worth it?

What teachers like

What teachers criticise

On 30 October 2026, Jigsaw had 4.8 out of 5 from 36 verified reviews on EdTech Impact: 32 Excellent, 3 Great and 1 Average. The two reviews we opened listed no dislikes.

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Jigsaw Education Limited, Top Floor Office, Grove House, Guildford Road, Fetcham, Leatherhead, KT22 9DF, England
Company number
08568182, England and Wales
Incorporated
13 June 2013 as Jigsaw PSHE Ltd, named Jigsaw Education Limited since 27 December 2023
Status
Active
Business
SIC 85600, educational support services
Parent
Jigsaw Education Group Limited, 13306126
Holding company
Jigsaw Education Holdings Limited, 15070330
Directors
3

Alternatives to Jigsaw PSHE

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Jigsaw PSHE FAQ

Jigsaw PSHE is a whole-school programme for PSHE, including statutory relationships, sex and health education. The primary programme, Jigsaw PSHE 3–11, has six Puzzles a year that all year groups study at the same time, with mindfulness in every lesson. Jigsaw says over 6,500 schools in 65+ countries use its programmes.

Teachers log in to the Jigsaw Online Portal at https://jigsawpshe.online/login/ with their username or email address and password. The School Login button on jigsaweducationgroup.com goes to the same page. For help, call Jigsaw on +44 (0)3331 882133 or use the contact form.

Jigsaw does not publish a price list. On 30 October 2026, schools gave a few details, such as pupil numbers, on the pricing page, and a Partnership Manager replied with a tailored price. Jigsaw says 80% of schools choose a 3-year partnership.

Schools can download free programme samples and book a demo with a regional Partnership Manager. Jigsaw also runs a Buy Now, Pay Later offer with nothing to pay until April.

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