Jigsaw PSHE
Whole-school PSHE, RSHE and RE programmes with mindfulness, for primary and secondary schools.
- schools, according to Jigsaw
- 6,500+
- countries
- 65+
- children learn with Jigsaw each week
- 2M+
- new schools join each year
- 1,000+
About Jigsaw PSHE
Jigsaw PSHE is a whole-school programme for personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE), including statutory relationships, sex and health education (RSHE). In Jigsaw PSHE 3–11 every year group studies the same Puzzle each half term, six Puzzles a year, with a mindfulness practice in each lesson; Jigsaw PSHE 11–16 covers Years 7 to 11, and Jigsaw RE 3–11 covers religious education. Teachers log in to the Jigsaw Online Portal at jigsawpshe.online/login with their username or email address and password. Jigsaw does not publish prices: a school gives details such as pupil numbers and gets a tailored price. Teacher and psychotherapist Jan Lever founded Jigsaw, and Jigsaw Education Limited in Leatherhead, Surrey, now runs it as part of Jigsaw Education Group.
Jigsaw gives schools a complete PSHE curriculum through an online portal: lesson plans, slides, assemblies, songs, stories, animations and assessment tools. In the primary programme, all year groups study the same Puzzle at the same time, so the whole school shares one language and set of values. Each Puzzle has six weekly lessons and a launch assembly. Schools also receive Jigsaw plush characters, Jerry Cats and chime bars for the mindfulness parts of lessons.
Jan Lever, a teacher and psychotherapist, created Jigsaw because she saw children struggling with emotional regulation and self-esteem, according to the company. Jigsaw says it was the first PSHE programme to put mindfulness into every lesson, through Calm Me and Connect Us time. Lessons follow a five-part model, from Connect our Learning to Help Me Reflect, and Jigsaw PSHE aligns with the DfE statutory guidance for relationships and health education.
The company was registered in 2013 as Jigsaw PSHE Ltd. Since 2021 it has belonged to Jigsaw Education Group Limited, and in December 2023 it was renamed Jigsaw Education Limited. Companies House shows the group controlled by Anthony and Elizabeth Ford through Jigsaw Education Holdings Limited, set up in August 2023. Besides PSHE, the group sells Jigsaw RE 3–11, Jigsaw Families for parents and Jigsaw Outdoors.
History
- 2013 Jigsaw PSHE Ltd is incorporated on 13 June.
- 2021 Jigsaw Education Group Limited is incorporated on 31 March and becomes the parent of Jigsaw PSHE Ltd from 16 April.
- 2023 Jigsaw Education Holdings Limited is incorporated on 14 August and takes control of the group from 17 August.
- 2023 Founder Jan Lever steps down as a director on 21 August.
- 2023 Jigsaw PSHE Ltd is renamed Jigsaw Education Limited on 27 December.
- 2025 In Jigsaw’s customer survey, 95% of teachers agree Jigsaw saves planning time.
Leadership
- JLM Jan Lever MBE Founder, teacher and psychotherapist
- AF Anthony Ford Director
- JH John Hayhurst Director
- MW Matthew Wright Director
Directors as listed at Companies House for Jigsaw Education Limited. Jan Lever was a director of the company from June 2013 to August 2023.
How a Jigsaw PSHE lesson works
- Puzzles a year
- 6
- lessons in each Puzzle
- 6
- units in Jigsaw RE
- 80+
- Whole-school spiral curriculum
- Mindfulness in every lesson
- Launch assembly for each Puzzle
- Slides, songs and animations
- Jigsaw Charter
- Jigsaw Journals
- Assessment linked to Target Tracker, Insight and Educater
- Editable vocabulary lists
- Guidance for Church of England schools
- Mapped to DfE RSHE guidance
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Jigsaw PSHE 3–11 A spiral PSHE curriculum from Early Years to Year 6 with six half-termly Puzzles, revisited every year. Each Puzzle has six weekly lessons, a launch assembly and assessment tools. PSHE 3–11
- Jigsaw PSHE 11–16 Lesson plans for Years 7 to 11 covering statutory RSHE, mental wellbeing, online life, money and risk. Lessons work as timetabled lessons, in tutor time or on drop-down days, and include video content. PSHE 11–16
- Jigsaw RE 3–11 An enquiry-based RE curriculum with 80+ units, mapped to locally agreed syllabi and the 2024 national framework. It covers religious and non-religious worldviews. RE 3–11
- Jigsaw Families Small-group sessions for parents and carers, run by school staff, that bring PSHE learning into the home. Families
- Jigsaw Outdoors Planned PSHE sessions in nature that build teamwork, confidence and resilience, for any outdoor space. Outdoors
- For MATs and trusts Bespoke packages and rollout support for multi-academy trusts, academies and school groups in the UK and abroad. MATs and trusts
How much is Jigsaw PSHE?
- Jigsaw PSHE 3–11 Quote primary school, Early Years to Year 6
- Jigsaw PSHE 11–16 Quote secondary school, Years 7 to 11
- Jigsaw RE 3–11 Quote primary school
- Families and Outdoors Quote add-on programmes
- MATs and trusts Quote bespoke packages
Is Jigsaw PSHE free?
Schools can download free programme samples and book a demo. Jigsaw’s Buy Now, Pay Later offer gives full access to Jigsaw PSHE or RE with nothing to pay until April, according to the offer page.
Jigsaw does not publish prices. On 30 October 2026 its pricing page asked schools for a few details, such as pupil numbers, after which a Partnership Manager sends a tailored price. Jigsaw says 80% of schools choose a 3-year partnership.
Is Jigsaw PSHE worth it?
What teachers like
- The resources and planning reduce teacher workload, and whole-school consistency has improved behaviour.Ian Bennett, Headteacher, Downshall Primary School, EdTech Impact, November 2025
- Easy-to-follow lesson plans give continuity across classes and year groups, and the content is kept up to date.Jennifer Barker, Teacher, Imperial Avenue Infant School, EdTech Impact, November 2025
What teachers criticise
On 30 October 2026, Jigsaw had 4.8 out of 5 from 36 verified reviews on EdTech Impact: 32 Excellent, 3 Great and 1 Average. The two reviews we opened listed no dislikes.
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Jigsaw Education Limited, Top Floor Office, Grove House, Guildford Road, Fetcham, Leatherhead, KT22 9DF, England
- Company number
- 08568182, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 13 June 2013 as Jigsaw PSHE Ltd, named Jigsaw Education Limited since 27 December 2023
- Status
- Active
- Business
- SIC 85600, educational support services
- Parent
- Jigsaw Education Group Limited, 13306126
- Holding company
- Jigsaw Education Holdings Limited, 15070330
- Directors
- 3
Alternatives to Jigsaw PSHE
- 1decision🇬🇧 United Kingdom Video-based PSHE and RSHE resources for primary schools from Stevenage, with prices from £185 a year. →
- Kapow Primary🇬🇧 United Kingdom Schemes of work for primary foundation subjects, including RSE and PSHE, from London. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for all subjects, including PSHE, for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- Oak National Academy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free curriculum resources for teachers in England, including RSHE units. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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