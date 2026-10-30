About Jigsaw PSHE

Jigsaw PSHE is a whole-school programme for personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE), including statutory relationships, sex and health education (RSHE). In Jigsaw PSHE 3–11 every year group studies the same Puzzle each half term, six Puzzles a year, with a mindfulness practice in each lesson; Jigsaw PSHE 11–16 covers Years 7 to 11, and Jigsaw RE 3–11 covers religious education. Teachers log in to the Jigsaw Online Portal at jigsawpshe.online/login with their username or email address and password. Jigsaw does not publish prices: a school gives details such as pupil numbers and gets a tailored price. Teacher and psychotherapist Jan Lever founded Jigsaw, and Jigsaw Education Limited in Leatherhead, Surrey, now runs it as part of Jigsaw Education Group.

Jigsaw gives schools a complete PSHE curriculum through an online portal: lesson plans, slides, assemblies, songs, stories, animations and assessment tools. In the primary programme, all year groups study the same Puzzle at the same time, so the whole school shares one language and set of values. Each Puzzle has six weekly lessons and a launch assembly. Schools also receive Jigsaw plush characters, Jerry Cats and chime bars for the mindfulness parts of lessons.

Jan Lever, a teacher and psychotherapist, created Jigsaw because she saw children struggling with emotional regulation and self-esteem, according to the company. Jigsaw says it was the first PSHE programme to put mindfulness into every lesson, through Calm Me and Connect Us time. Lessons follow a five-part model, from Connect our Learning to Help Me Reflect, and Jigsaw PSHE aligns with the DfE statutory guidance for relationships and health education.

The company was registered in 2013 as Jigsaw PSHE Ltd. Since 2021 it has belonged to Jigsaw Education Group Limited, and in December 2023 it was renamed Jigsaw Education Limited. Companies House shows the group controlled by Anthony and Elizabeth Ford through Jigsaw Education Holdings Limited, set up in August 2023. Besides PSHE, the group sells Jigsaw RE 3–11, Jigsaw Families for parents and Jigsaw Outdoors.