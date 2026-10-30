Higher education 🇬🇧 Bournemouth, United Kingdom Since 1995

Stonebridge

Online Access to HE Diplomas and care, childcare and animal care qualifications by monthly subscription.

Visit stonebridge.uk.com All companies

Trial: A 7-day free trial on every course we checked; card details are taken but not charged until the trial ends.

Access to HE Diplomas
14
a month, monthly plan
£109.99
Access to HE pass rate, according to Stonebridge
83%
on Trustpilot, 4,935 reviews
3.9

About Stonebridge

Stonebridge, or Stonebridge Associated Colleges, is a British distance learning college that sells online courses to adults by monthly subscription. On 30 October 2026 its menu listed about 20 courses: 14 Access to Higher Education Diplomas, such as Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work, plus Level 2 to 5 diplomas in early years, teaching support, adult care and animal care, and Functional Skills. The Access to HE Diplomas are validated by Skills & Education Group Access and recognised by the QAA, and the other diplomas are regulated qualifications from awarding bodies such as TQUK. A course cost £109.99 a month, £89.99 a month on the annual plan or £119.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and learners can pause or cancel at any time. Stonebridge Associated Colleges Ltd belongs to learndirect Limited in Bournemouth.

Stonebridge sells home study courses that adults take entirely online. Learners subscribe to one course, get the materials at once and send assignments to a tutor through the learning platform. Access to HE Diplomas, which prepare adults without A Levels for a degree, are the largest group. The rest are vocational diplomas for work in early years, schools, adult care and animal care, and Functional Skills English and maths with exams.

The college says it was set up in 1995 to teach complementary therapies such as reflexology and aromatherapy and later moved to teaching, nursing, healthcare and business courses. The company was registered on 26 January 2000 as E-Learn.UK Limited and took the name Stonebridge Associated Colleges in 2003. It is on the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKPRN 10006352) and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 673930).

Since 2017 the company’s parent has been learndirect Limited, which was called Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited until 2020 and belongs to Learndirect Digital Group. In April 2026 receivers were appointed over Learndirect Digital Holdings Limited, the holding company of the group, according to Companies House. The about page still describes 650+ courses and 50,000 students; the course menu on 30 October 2026 was much shorter.

History

  1. 1995 Stonebridge says it was set up to teach complementary therapies such as reflexology and aromatherapy.
  2. 2000 E-Learn.UK Limited is incorporated on 26 January.
  3. 2003 The company is renamed Stonebridge Associated Colleges Limited in January.
  4. 2017 Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited, now learndirect Limited, is recorded as the parent company in January.
  5. 2020 The parent is renamed learndirect Limited in February. Learndirect Digital Group becomes its owner in August.
  6. 2026 Receivers are appointed over Learndirect Digital Holdings Limited, the group holding company, on 9 April.

Leadership

  • Wayne Janse van Rensburg Director since 2006
  • Michael Beckett Director since 2021

Directors as listed at Companies House on 30 October 2026. Both are also directors of learndirect Limited.

How studying with Stonebridge works

notional learning hours, Access to HE Nursing
600 h
minimum subscription for an Access to HE certificate
9 months
free trial
7 days
  • 100% online
  • Monthly subscription, no credit agreement
  • Pause or cancel at any time
  • Personal tutor support
  • Individual learning plan
  • No exams in Access to HE
  • Videos and interactive quizzes
  • Registration and certification fee included
  • One free marking per unit
  • Totum student card
Stonebridge says 83% of its Access to HE learners pass, against a national average of 77.1%.
stonebridge.uk.com course pages, 30 October 2026

Course categories

Access to HE Diplomas (14)12

  • Nursing
  • Midwifery
  • Social Work
  • Psychology
  • Health Science Professions
  • Radiography
  • Criminology
  • Business
  • Computing
  • Engineering
  • Education Professions
  • Veterinary Science

Education and care4

  • Level 3 Early Years Educator (TQUK)
  • Level 3 Supporting Teaching and Learning
  • Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care
  • Level 5 Leadership and Management for Adult Care (TQUK)

Animal care2

  • Zookeeping Level 3 Diploma
  • Level 2 Diploma for Veterinary Nursing Assistants

English and maths1

  • Functional Skills English and Maths Level 2 with exams

Courses on stonebridge.uk.com on 30 October 2026. The Access to HE list also includes Health and Social Care and Sport and Physical Activity.

Products

  • Access to HE Diplomas Level 3 diplomas for adults who want to go to university without A Levels. The Nursing diploma has 18 units and 600 notional learning hours, no exams, and most learners finish in 9 to 12 months. Access to HE
  • Access to HE Diploma (Nursing) Validated by Skills & Education Group Access and recognised by the QAA. Learners must be UK residents and hold or work towards Level 2 English and maths. Nursing diploma
  • Early years and teaching support The TQUK Level 3 Diploma for Working in the Early Years Sector (Early Years Educator) and a Level 3 Diploma in Supporting Teaching and Learning. Early years
  • Health and social care Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care and the TQUK Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management for Adult Care. Health and social care
  • Animal care A Zookeeping Level 3 Diploma, a Level 2 Diploma for Veterinary Nursing Assistants and the Access to HE Diploma in Veterinary Science. Animal care
  • Learning platform Course materials, assignment uploads and tutor feedback online. Stonebridge promises marking within 5 days on its course pages; its terms allow 14 days. Access my learning

How much is Stonebridge?

  • Best value, 25% discount Annual £89.99/month £89.99 a month, billed as an annual fee at checkout
  • Most popular, 10% discount Monthly £109.99/month £109.99 a month, charged monthly, cancel any time
  • After free trial £119.99/month £119.99 a month, after a 7-day free trial
  • Assignment resubmission £5 per resubmission after the first marking of a unit

Is Stonebridge free?

A 7-day free trial: card details are taken at checkout but not charged, then £119.99 a month unless you cancel.

Prices on stonebridge.uk.com course pages on 30 October 2026, in pounds, the same for every course we checked. The pages said the offer ends on Saturday 31 October. Category pages showed “Subscribe for £99.99 /month”. The fee includes the awarding body registration and certification fee, valued at up to £30.

How to cancel a Stonebridge subscription

Terms and conditions
  • Learning platform ↗
    1. Log in to your online learning platform
    2. Cancel the subscription there
    3. Access continues until the end of the paid month
  • Customer services ↗
    1. Email customer.services@stonebridge.uk.com
    2. Or call 0121 392 8288
    3. For cancellation outside the 14 days: escalations@stonebridge.uk.com
  • Subscriptions renew automatically every month from the date you enrol.
  • Fees already paid are not refunded when you cancel a subscription.
  • At enrolment you agree to start at once and lose the right to a refund within the first 14 days.
  • To get a certificate you must have been subscribed for a minimum number of months, 9 for Access to HE Nursing; the months need not be consecutive.

Refund rules

Price changes
Stonebridge gives at least 21 days’ notice; new prices apply from the next renewal.
Failed payment
Access to the course is suspended until payment is received.
Certificates
Issued only once the course is paid in full; Access to HE needs six months of active study.

From the Stonebridge terms and conditions and course pages, checked on 30 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

3.9Trustpilot · Great 4,935 reviews · company profile claimed in June 2016

Is Stonebridge worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write, not our rating. Trustpilot says Stonebridge replied to 75% of negative reviews, usually within a week.

Stonebridge reviews

  • Excellent choice of vocational courses
    “Excellent choice of vocational courses, with content that is very relevant to your chosen career.”
    Louisa · 10 August 2026 · App Store
  • High standards encouraged, increasing employability opportunities
    “Marking turnaround is excellent.”
    Louisa Cookson · 23 November 2025 · App Store
  • Frustrating Experience – No Communication
    “I have been waiting a long time for a response and no one has contacted me to resolve the issue.”
    Argita Proi · 11 March 2026 · App Store

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Stonebridge Associated Colleges Limited, C/O Learndirect, 3rd Floor Wilson House, Lorne Park Road, Bournemouth, BH1 1JN, England
Company number
03913572, England and Wales
Incorporated
26 January 2000, as E-Learn.UK Limited
Status
Active, last accounts to 29 April 2025
Business
SIC 85320, technical and vocational secondary education
Parent
learndirect Limited, 06779528
UKPRN
10006352
FCA
Firm reference number 673930

Alternatives to Stonebridge

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Stonebridge FAQ

Stonebridge, or Stonebridge Associated Colleges, is a UK distance learning college. It sells online Access to Higher Education Diplomas and Level 2 to 5 diplomas in early years, teaching support, adult care and animal care, plus Functional Skills, all by monthly subscription. The company is registered in Bournemouth and belongs to learndirect Limited.

Its Access to HE Diplomas are validated by Skills & Education Group Access and recognised by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), for example QAA aim code 40014198 for Nursing. Other courses lead to regulated qualifications from awarding bodies such as TQUK, and Stonebridge lists learndirect Future Skills as the accrediting body for Functional Skills. Stonebridge is on the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKPRN 10006352). Each university decides whether it accepts a particular diploma.

On 30 October 2026 every course we checked cost £109.99 a month on the monthly plan, £89.99 a month on the annual plan billed upfront, or £119.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. The fee includes the awarding body registration and certification fee. Assignment resubmissions cost £5 each.

Stonebridge Associated Colleges Ltd is an active company registered with Companies House and authorised by the FCA. On 30 October 2026 it had a TrustScore of 3.9 from 4,935 reviews, with 89% at 4 or 5 stars and 7% at 1 star. Positive reviews mention course content and marking; negative ones mention slow replies and refunds.

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