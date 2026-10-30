About Stonebridge

Stonebridge, or Stonebridge Associated Colleges, is a British distance learning college that sells online courses to adults by monthly subscription. On 30 October 2026 its menu listed about 20 courses: 14 Access to Higher Education Diplomas, such as Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work, plus Level 2 to 5 diplomas in early years, teaching support, adult care and animal care, and Functional Skills. The Access to HE Diplomas are validated by Skills & Education Group Access and recognised by the QAA, and the other diplomas are regulated qualifications from awarding bodies such as TQUK. A course cost £109.99 a month, £89.99 a month on the annual plan or £119.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and learners can pause or cancel at any time. Stonebridge Associated Colleges Ltd belongs to learndirect Limited in Bournemouth.

Stonebridge sells home study courses that adults take entirely online. Learners subscribe to one course, get the materials at once and send assignments to a tutor through the learning platform. Access to HE Diplomas, which prepare adults without A Levels for a degree, are the largest group. The rest are vocational diplomas for work in early years, schools, adult care and animal care, and Functional Skills English and maths with exams.

The college says it was set up in 1995 to teach complementary therapies such as reflexology and aromatherapy and later moved to teaching, nursing, healthcare and business courses. The company was registered on 26 January 2000 as E-Learn.UK Limited and took the name Stonebridge Associated Colleges in 2003. It is on the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKPRN 10006352) and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 673930).

Since 2017 the company’s parent has been learndirect Limited, which was called Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited until 2020 and belongs to Learndirect Digital Group. In April 2026 receivers were appointed over Learndirect Digital Holdings Limited, the holding company of the group, according to Companies House. The about page still describes 650+ courses and 50,000 students; the course menu on 30 October 2026 was much shorter.