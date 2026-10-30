Stonebridge
Online Access to HE Diplomas and care, childcare and animal care qualifications by monthly subscription.
Trial: A 7-day free trial on every course we checked; card details are taken but not charged until the trial ends.
- Access to HE Diplomas
- 14
- a month, monthly plan
- £109.99
- Access to HE pass rate, according to Stonebridge
- 83%
- on Trustpilot, 4,935 reviews
- 3.9
About Stonebridge
Stonebridge, or Stonebridge Associated Colleges, is a British distance learning college that sells online courses to adults by monthly subscription. On 30 October 2026 its menu listed about 20 courses: 14 Access to Higher Education Diplomas, such as Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work, plus Level 2 to 5 diplomas in early years, teaching support, adult care and animal care, and Functional Skills. The Access to HE Diplomas are validated by Skills & Education Group Access and recognised by the QAA, and the other diplomas are regulated qualifications from awarding bodies such as TQUK. A course cost £109.99 a month, £89.99 a month on the annual plan or £119.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and learners can pause or cancel at any time. Stonebridge Associated Colleges Ltd belongs to learndirect Limited in Bournemouth.
Stonebridge sells home study courses that adults take entirely online. Learners subscribe to one course, get the materials at once and send assignments to a tutor through the learning platform. Access to HE Diplomas, which prepare adults without A Levels for a degree, are the largest group. The rest are vocational diplomas for work in early years, schools, adult care and animal care, and Functional Skills English and maths with exams.
The college says it was set up in 1995 to teach complementary therapies such as reflexology and aromatherapy and later moved to teaching, nursing, healthcare and business courses. The company was registered on 26 January 2000 as E-Learn.UK Limited and took the name Stonebridge Associated Colleges in 2003. It is on the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKPRN 10006352) and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 673930).
Since 2017 the company’s parent has been learndirect Limited, which was called Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited until 2020 and belongs to Learndirect Digital Group. In April 2026 receivers were appointed over Learndirect Digital Holdings Limited, the holding company of the group, according to Companies House. The about page still describes 650+ courses and 50,000 students; the course menu on 30 October 2026 was much shorter.
History
- 1995 Stonebridge says it was set up to teach complementary therapies such as reflexology and aromatherapy.
- 2000 E-Learn.UK Limited is incorporated on 26 January.
- 2003 The company is renamed Stonebridge Associated Colleges Limited in January.
- 2017 Stonebridge Colleges (Publishing) Limited, now learndirect Limited, is recorded as the parent company in January.
- 2020 The parent is renamed learndirect Limited in February. Learndirect Digital Group becomes its owner in August.
- 2026 Receivers are appointed over Learndirect Digital Holdings Limited, the group holding company, on 9 April.
Leadership
- WJvR Wayne Janse van Rensburg Director since 2006
- MB Michael Beckett Director since 2021
Directors as listed at Companies House on 30 October 2026. Both are also directors of learndirect Limited.
How studying with Stonebridge works
- notional learning hours, Access to HE Nursing
- 600 h
- minimum subscription for an Access to HE certificate
- 9 months
- free trial
- 7 days
- 100% online
- Monthly subscription, no credit agreement
- Pause or cancel at any time
- Personal tutor support
- Individual learning plan
- No exams in Access to HE
- Videos and interactive quizzes
- Registration and certification fee included
- One free marking per unit
- Totum student card
Course categories
Access to HE Diplomas (14)12
- Nursing
- Midwifery
- Social Work
- Psychology
- Health Science Professions
- Radiography
- Criminology
- Business
- Computing
- Engineering
- Education Professions
- Veterinary Science
Education and care4
- Level 3 Early Years Educator (TQUK)
- Level 3 Supporting Teaching and Learning
- Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care
- Level 5 Leadership and Management for Adult Care (TQUK)
Animal care2
- Zookeeping Level 3 Diploma
- Level 2 Diploma for Veterinary Nursing Assistants
English and maths1
- Functional Skills English and Maths Level 2 with exams
Courses on stonebridge.uk.com on 30 October 2026. The Access to HE list also includes Health and Social Care and Sport and Physical Activity.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Access to HE Diplomas Level 3 diplomas for adults who want to go to university without A Levels. The Nursing diploma has 18 units and 600 notional learning hours, no exams, and most learners finish in 9 to 12 months. Access to HE
- Access to HE Diploma (Nursing) Validated by Skills & Education Group Access and recognised by the QAA. Learners must be UK residents and hold or work towards Level 2 English and maths. Nursing diploma
- Early years and teaching support The TQUK Level 3 Diploma for Working in the Early Years Sector (Early Years Educator) and a Level 3 Diploma in Supporting Teaching and Learning. Early years
- Health and social care Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care and the TQUK Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management for Adult Care. Health and social care
- Animal care A Zookeeping Level 3 Diploma, a Level 2 Diploma for Veterinary Nursing Assistants and the Access to HE Diploma in Veterinary Science. Animal care
- Learning platform Course materials, assignment uploads and tutor feedback online. Stonebridge promises marking within 5 days on its course pages; its terms allow 14 days. Access my learning
How much is Stonebridge?
- Best value, 25% discount Annual £89.99/month £89.99 a month, billed as an annual fee at checkout
- Most popular, 10% discount Monthly £109.99/month £109.99 a month, charged monthly, cancel any time
- After free trial £119.99/month £119.99 a month, after a 7-day free trial
- Assignment resubmission £5 per resubmission after the first marking of a unit
Is Stonebridge free?
A 7-day free trial: card details are taken at checkout but not charged, then £119.99 a month unless you cancel.
Prices on stonebridge.uk.com course pages on 30 October 2026, in pounds, the same for every course we checked. The pages said the offer ends on Saturday 31 October. Category pages showed “Subscribe for £99.99 /month”. The fee includes the awarding body registration and certification fee, valued at up to £30.
How to cancel a Stonebridge subscriptionTerms and conditions
- Learning platform ↗
- Log in to your online learning platform
- Cancel the subscription there
- Access continues until the end of the paid month
- Customer services ↗
- Email customer.services@stonebridge.uk.com
- Or call 0121 392 8288
- For cancellation outside the 14 days: escalations@stonebridge.uk.com
- Subscriptions renew automatically every month from the date you enrol.
- Fees already paid are not refunded when you cancel a subscription.
- At enrolment you agree to start at once and lose the right to a refund within the first 14 days.
- To get a certificate you must have been subscribed for a minimum number of months, 9 for Access to HE Nursing; the months need not be consecutive.
Refund rules
- Price changes
- Stonebridge gives at least 21 days’ notice; new prices apply from the next renewal.
- Failed payment
- Access to the course is suspended until payment is received.
- Certificates
- Issued only once the course is paid in full; Access to HE needs six months of active study.
From the Stonebridge terms and conditions and course pages, checked on 30 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- Learning platformFor learners who registered after 12 December 2018
- Student zoneOlder login for learners who registered on or before 12 December 2018
- WebPhone, tablet or computer with a browser
Is Stonebridge worth it?
What learners like
- 89% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 4,935 reviews
- Reviewers praise fast marking and course content linked to a career.Louisa Cookson, Trustpilot, November 2025
- No credit agreement: learners can pause or cancel and come back later without losing progress.Stonebridge course page
What learners criticise
- A learner writes that nobody replied to resolve her issue.Argita Proi, Trustpilot, March 2026
- Paid subscription fees are not refunded, even in the first 14 days.Terms and conditions
- Monthly fees add up: a learner needs at least 9 paid months to get an Access to HE Nursing certificate.Stonebridge course page
What learners write, not our rating. Trustpilot says Stonebridge replied to 75% of negative reviews, usually within a week.
Stonebridge reviews
-
“Excellent choice of vocational courses, with content that is very relevant to your chosen career.”Louisa · 10 August 2026 · App Store Excellent choice of vocational courses
-
“Marking turnaround is excellent.”Louisa Cookson · 23 November 2025 · App Store High standards encouraged, increasing employability opportunities
-
“I have been waiting a long time for a response and no one has contacted me to resolve the issue.”Argita Proi · 11 March 2026 · App Store Frustrating Experience – No Communication
Contacts and company data
- Customer servicescustomer.services@stonebridge.uk.com
- Phone0121 392 8288
- Escalationsescalations@stonebridge.uk.com
- Support centresupport.stonebridge.uk.com
- Legal entity
- Stonebridge Associated Colleges Limited, C/O Learndirect, 3rd Floor Wilson House, Lorne Park Road, Bournemouth, BH1 1JN, England
- Company number
- 03913572, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 26 January 2000, as E-Learn.UK Limited
- Status
- Active, last accounts to 29 April 2025
- Business
- SIC 85320, technical and vocational secondary education
- Parent
- learndirect Limited, 06779528
- UKPRN
- 10006352
- FCA
- Firm reference number 673930
Alternatives to Stonebridge
- learndirect🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online Access to HE Diplomas, GCSEs, A Levels and vocational courses for adults, from the same group in Bournemouth. →
- Open Study College🇬🇧 United Kingdom Home study A Levels, GCSEs, Access to HE and professional qualifications from Birmingham, paid per course. →
- NCC Home Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Home learning courses from Conwy with 12 months of tutor support, paid in full or over 12 months. →
- ICS Learn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online courses for CIPD, AAT, CMI and other UK professional qualifications, from Glasgow. →
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online short courses and degrees from universities, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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