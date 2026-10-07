- courses and qualifications
- 700+
- learners since 2007, according to OSC
- 150,000+
- A Level, course only, regular price
- £499
- on Trustpilot, 7,777 reviews
- 4.5
About Open Study College
Open Study College is a distance learning college from Birmingham, run by OSC Ltd since 2007. It sells more than 700 home study courses: online A Levels and GCSEs, Access to HE Diplomas and professional qualifications from awarding bodies such as AQA, Edexcel, AAT, NCFE CACHE, CIM, NEBOSH and Active IQ. On 7 October 2026 an A Level costs £449 for the course only and £1,039 to £1,189 with exams booked by the college. Learners study on the Ohana portal or from a printed pack, at their own pace, with a personal tutor who marks assignments. Online courses are not refunded once the learner has logged in.
Open Study College sells distance learning courses that adults and teenagers study from home. Learners pick online access through the Ohana learner portal or a printed study pack for £50 more. A personal tutor answers questions by message and marks assignments. For A Levels, GCSEs and AAT the college also sells exam packages and books a place at a partner exam centre.
Mark Rutter and his daughter Samantha founded the college in 2007. They started in the family garage, resold ICB courses and courses from other providers and posted materials themselves. In 2009 the college began writing its own courses. OSC Ltd was incorporated in England on 21 August 2007 and has its office at Birmingham Business Park.
The college reached 60,000 students by early 2018, 100,000 in 2021 and 110,000 in 2022, when turnover was nearly £6.5 million. In 2021 it opened a second office with its own print production. OSC Ltd belongs to The UK Education Group Limited. Samantha Bryant, the CEO, holds more than half of its parent company, Ensco 1424 Limited.
History
- 2007 Mark Rutter and Samantha Rutter found the college. OSC Ltd is incorporated on 21 August.
- 2009 Starts writing its own courses. Both founders join the board.
- 2017 Corporate LiveWire names it Leader of Excellence in Distance Learning in March.
- 2017 Wins three prizes at the first Solihull Chamber of Commerce Awards in October, including business of the year.
- 2018 Celebrates its 60,000th student and opens a pop-up shop at the Bullring in Birmingham.
- 2020 Samantha Rutter is shortlisted for the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders.
- 2021 Reaches 100,000 students and opens a second office of 2,122 sq ft with a print production unit.
- 2022 Marks 15 years with 110,000 students and turnover of nearly £6.5 million.
- 2022 Ensco 1424 Limited, controlled by Samantha Bryant, becomes the owner of The UK Education Group in August.
- 2026 Richard Miner leaves the OSC Ltd board in April after more than 11 years.
- 2026 Publishes new terms of sale in May. Lists more than 700 courses and 150,000 learners.
Leadership
- SR Samantha Rutter-Bryant Co-founder and CEO
- MR Mark Rutter Co-founder and non-executive director
- SB Shawna Baker Director, OSC Ltd
Roles from the Open Study College about page and the Companies House register of OSC Ltd on 7 October 2026. Samantha Rutter-Bryant is listed at Companies House as Samantha Jayne Bryant.
How studying with Open Study College works
- study time for most courses
- 80 h
- usual time limit, 24 for A Levels
- 12 months
- to mark an assignment
- 10 days
- Online on Ohana or a printed study pack
- Personal tutor for the course period
- Tutor replies within 48 working hours
- No set start dates
- Fixed deadlines for A Levels, GCSEs and Access to HE
- Optional exam booking at partner centres
- Science practicals and fieldwork booked by the college
- Paid extensions of tutor support
- Free XO Student Discounts membership
- Learners can enrol from outside the UK
Course categories
School qualifications5
- A Levels (27)
- GCSEs (20)
- IGCSEs
- Functional Skills
- Access to HE Diplomas (3)
Finance and business3
- Accounting, AAT, ACCA, CIMA (41)
- Bookkeeping, AAT, ICB, IAB (18)
- Business, management, marketing, HR (122)
Care and education4
- Teaching assistant (20)
- Childcare (26)
- Health and social care (69)
- Counselling (19)
Vocational4
- Nails and beauty (85)
- Animal care (24)
- Health and fitness, Active IQ (37)
- Health and safety, NEBOSH
Categories and course counts on openstudycollege.com/courses on 7 October 2026. The A Level page lists 40 items with bundles. Regulated courses lead to a qualification from an awarding body. Courses without a regulated qualification, such as QLS courses, end with a certificate of achievement.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Online A Levels 27 subjects from AQA, Edexcel and other boards. 360 study hours, 24 months to finish, up to 56 UCAS points per A Level. Exams are sat in person at an approved centre. A Level courses
- Online GCSEs AQA GCSEs and IGCSEs in English, maths, sciences, languages and humanities. 120 study hours and up to 12 months to finish. GCSE courses
- Access to HE Diplomas Diplomas in Health Professions, Law and Criminology and Computer Science for learners aged 19 and over. Validated by AIM group, up to 144 UCAS points, coursework only with set deadlines. Access to HE
- Ohana learner portal Course materials, assignment uploads and messages to the personal tutor in one place. Tutors reply within 48 working hours and mark work within 10 days. How it works
- Professional qualifications Courses from awarding and professional bodies for accounting, childcare, teaching support, fitness, marketing, leadership and health and safety. All courses
- Exam packages With the “course + exams” option the college books written exams and science practicals, marks and authenticates coursework and handles access arrangements. How exams work
- Business training Accredited courses for employers with tailored packages and prices on request, in leadership, finance, marketing, health and safety and HR. Business training
How much is Open Study College?
- GCSE, course only £449 £349 in the sale until 13 October 2026, 120 hours, 12 months
- GCSE, course and exams £929 GCSE English Language, exam booking included
- Most A Levels A Level, course only £499 £449 in the sale until 13 October 2026, 360 hours, 24 months
- A Level, course and exams £1,039–£1,189 Birmingham centre or other partner centres
- Access to HE Diploma £1,799 £1,599 in the sale until 13 October 2026, 24 months of tutor support
- AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting £719 £669 in the sale until 13 October 2026, 12 months of tutor support
Is Open Study College free?
There is no free trial or free course. Payment options: card in full, Klarna (pay in 30 days or in 3, 6 or 12 payments), PayPal Pay in 3, interest-free direct debit with the balance paid within 12 months, and Dopple loans up to 36 months at a representative APR from 17.70%.
Prices on openstudycollege.com on 7 October 2026, in GBP, one-off per course with online access. The autumn sale runs until 13 October 2026, regular prices are in brackets. A printed study pack adds £50. Course pages also show “pay monthly from” amounts, for example £15.88 for an A Level, without naming the term or lender.
How to cancel an Open Study College course and get a refundTerms of sale
- In writing ↗
- Email info@openstudycollege.com or send a letter by Royal Mail recorded delivery
- Return the study pack at your own cost, in resaleable condition
- The cancellation is final only after the materials arrive
- By phone first ↗
- The terms ask to discuss a refund by phone before writing
- Call 0121 329 4656, Monday to Friday 9:00–20:00, Saturday 10:00–16:00
- Learner Services: learnerservices@openstudycollege.com
- The cooling-off period is 14 days. For an online course it starts with the order confirmation email, for a study pack the day after delivery.
- The terms exclude refunds for online courses and for any course the learner has logged into or accessed.
- Refunds are paid within 30 days of the cancellation notice, minus delivery costs and any awarding body registration fee.
- Course pages show a “14-Day Money-Back Guarantee” with a full refund. The terms of 20 May 2026 set the conditions above.
Refund rules
- Direct debit
- A £60 charge sets up a monthly plan. Cancelling a direct debit plan costs £25. A failed payment costs £12, arrears over 31 days another £35.
- After 14 days
- Cancelling the direct debit does not end the contract. The balance stays due within 12 months of enrolment.
- Course transfer
- At the college’s discretion, for £25 plus postage within 14 days and £50 later. No transfers after 3 months on a course.
- Extensions
- Most courses must be finished within 12 months. Extra tutor support costs a fee, and the number of extensions is limited.
From the Open Study College terms of sale of 20 May 2026 and the FAQ, checked on 7 October 2026.
Open Study College for employersBusiness training
- 01Free consultation and a tailored training proposal
- 02Leadership, AAT and ACCA, CIM, health and safety and CIPD courses
- 03Enrolment and onboarding handled by the college
- 042,500+ employees trained, according to OSC
Prices on request.
Apps and ratings
- WebOhana learner portal on a phone, tablet or laptop
- Printed study packCourse materials by courier, £50 extra
- Exam centresPartner centres for written exams and practicals
Is Open Study College worth it?
What learners and parents like
- Reviewers name enrolment advisers who explained courses and exams without pressure.Kirsteen O’Reilly, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Adult learners take A Levels at their own pace, with no set start date.Mr Kerslake, Trustpilot, August 2026
- 94% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 7,777 reviews
- The college matches the price of the same course from another UK provider.Price match page
What learners and parents criticise
- A parent writes that the college refused a refund one day after the 14-day period, for a course a school had paid for.Stephanie, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A parent who cancelled within 24 hours waited for a £2,109 refund until the printed pack came back.Elizabeth Hackett, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Online courses are not refunded after the first login.Terms of sale, 20 May 2026
- With the course-only option learners find and book an exam centre themselves.Open Study College FAQ
What learners and parents write in reviews, not our rating. Among the 20 latest Trustpilot reviews, the 5-star ones mostly describe the enrolment call, the 1-star ones refunds and course changes.
Open Study College reviews
-
“He was so knowledgeable about open college, explained everything to both myself as a parent and to my son, the student.”Kirsteen O’Reilly · 2 October 2026 · App Store Darren made our experience of enrolling a breeze
-
“As an Adult learner I will be able to achieve my “goal” at my own pace.”Mr Kerslake · 27 August 2026 · App Store Great application process - made easy by a great Advisor.
-
“I called to explain and requested a refund. It was within 24 hours of paying.”Elizabeth Hackett · 18 September 2026 · App Store Error found, refund requested, still waiting
Latest news
- 2020Samantha Rutter shortlisted, LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders
- 2018Education Awards, FE College of the Year
- 2017Solihull Chamber of Commerce Awards: business of the year, small business, business person
- 2017Corporate LiveWire, Leader of Excellence in Distance Learning
- Learning provider marks 15 years in business, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce
- Midlands distance learning provider celebrates 100,000 student landmark and opens second office, FE News
- Pop-up shop at Birmingham Bullring celebrates #StudyYourWay campaign, FE News
- Open Study College crowned big winner at chamber awards, Business Live
- Birmingham’s Open Study College wins global Award for Innovation and Excellence, FE News
Contacts and company data
- General enquiriesinfo@openstudycollege.com
- Learner serviceslearnerservices@openstudycollege.com
- Phone0121 329 4656
- WhatsApp07984 352 402
- Business trainingBusiness training team
- Legal entity
- OSC Ltd, trading as Open Study College, 1760 Solihull Parkway, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham B37 7YD, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06349148, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 21 August 2007
- Status
- Active, last accounts to 30 September 2025
- SIC code
- 85320, technical and vocational secondary education
- Parent company
- The UK Education Group Limited, 07023193
- FCA
- Credit broker, firm reference number 724179
- ICO registration
- Z134852X
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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