About Open Study College

Open Study College is a distance learning college from Birmingham, run by OSC Ltd since 2007. It sells more than 700 home study courses: online A Levels and GCSEs, Access to HE Diplomas and professional qualifications from awarding bodies such as AQA, Edexcel, AAT, NCFE CACHE, CIM, NEBOSH and Active IQ. On 7 October 2026 an A Level costs £449 for the course only and £1,039 to £1,189 with exams booked by the college. Learners study on the Ohana portal or from a printed pack, at their own pace, with a personal tutor who marks assignments. Online courses are not refunded once the learner has logged in.

Open Study College sells distance learning courses that adults and teenagers study from home. Learners pick online access through the Ohana learner portal or a printed study pack for £50 more. A personal tutor answers questions by message and marks assignments. For A Levels, GCSEs and AAT the college also sells exam packages and books a place at a partner exam centre.

Mark Rutter and his daughter Samantha founded the college in 2007. They started in the family garage, resold ICB courses and courses from other providers and posted materials themselves. In 2009 the college began writing its own courses. OSC Ltd was incorporated in England on 21 August 2007 and has its office at Birmingham Business Park.

The college reached 60,000 students by early 2018, 100,000 in 2021 and 110,000 in 2022, when turnover was nearly £6.5 million. In 2021 it opened a second office with its own print production. OSC Ltd belongs to The UK Education Group Limited. Samantha Bryant, the CEO, holds more than half of its parent company, Ensco 1424 Limited.