- researchers in the network, according to ResearchGate
- 25M+
- countries where members come from
- 190+
- average monthly unique visitors, SimilarWeb data cited by ResearchGate, January 2023
- 49M+
- on the App Store, US, 15,057 ratings
- 4.8
About ResearchGate
ResearchGate is a Berlin company that runs a professional network for scientists at researchgate.net. More than 25 million researchers from over 190 countries use it to share papers, request full texts from authors, ask questions and follow their field. An account is free, and ResearchGate asks new members to sign up with an institutional email address. The company earns money from advertising, job posts and Journal Home partnerships with publishers. Ijad Madisch, Sören Hofmayer and Horst Fickenscher founded it in 2008, and investors include Benchmark, Founders Fund, Bill Gates and the Wellcome Trust.
ResearchGate is a social network for people who do research. Members build a profile, add their publications, preprints and datasets, and see who reads, recommends and cites them. Readers search papers by title, author or DOI, follow researchers and ask questions in Q&A. Publication pages, jobs and questions open without an account.
Virologist Ijad Madisch, physician Sören Hofmayer and computer scientist Horst Fickenscher started ResearchGate in Boston in 2008 and moved it to Berlin shortly afterwards, according to Wikipedia. Benchmark led the first round in 2010 and Founders Fund the second in 2012. Bill Gates and Tenaya Capital invested $35 million in 2013, and a $52.6 million round from the Wellcome Trust, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners and others closed in November 2015. Madisch and Hofmayer are the managing directors of ResearchGate GmbH.
Researchers use ResearchGate for free. The company sells native and display ads, job posts and Candidate Search to employers, and Journal Home to publishers. Through Journal Home, publishers send the version of record to ResearchGate. Members with an institutional subscription read it in full there, and other readers see the abstract, figures and first page. In 2023 ResearchGate settled its copyright lawsuits with the American Chemical Society and Elsevier.
History
- 2008 Ijad Madisch, Sören Hofmayer and Horst Fickenscher launch ResearchGate in May. The company starts in Boston and moves to Berlin shortly afterwards.
- 2010 Benchmark leads the first funding round.
- 2012 Founders Fund leads the second round, announced in February. ResearchGate starts publishing the RG Score.
- 2013 Raises a $35 million Series C from Bill Gates and Tenaya Capital in June, with 2.8 million members in 131 countries.
- 2017 Announces in February a $52.6 million round that closed in November 2015, with 12 million scientists on the network. ACS and Elsevier sue ResearchGate in the US over 50 uploaded papers.
- 2018 Reaches an article-sharing agreement with Springer Nature, Cambridge University Press and Thieme. Releases the iPhone app on 27 May.
- 2022 Explains on 29 March why it removes the RG Score after July 2022. The Research Interest Score stays.
- 2023 Sage syndicates 47,000 articles from 48 open access journals in May. On 15 September ResearchGate, ACS and Elsevier settle their lawsuits in Germany and the US.
- 2026 Signs Journal Home partnerships with ASTM International in July, Mohr Siebeck in August and PNAS on 1 October.
- 2026 PLOS expands its Journal Home partnership to new journals from launch on 8 October.
ResearchGate funding and investors
- 2010 Series A Amount not disclosed
Lead: Benchmark BenchmarkSource: Wikipedia
- February 2012 Series B Amount not disclosed
Lead: Founders Fund Founders FundSource: Wikipedia
- June 2013 Series C $35 million
Bill GatesTenaya CapitalDragoneer Investment GroupThrive CapitalSource: TechCrunch
- November 2015 Funding round, announced February 2017 $52.6 million
Wellcome TrustGoldman Sachs Investment PartnersFour Rivers GroupAshton KutcherGroupe ArnaultXavier NielBill GatesTenaya CapitalBenchmarkFounders FundSource: Tech.eu
Sum of the two rounds with public amounts: the $35 million Series C in 2013 and the $52.6 million round that closed in November 2015 and was announced in February 2017. The amounts of the 2010 and 2012 rounds were not disclosed. TechCrunch notes that Bill Gates invested from his personal account.
Careersresearchgate.jobs.personio.de
- Advertising operations1
How ResearchGate works
- researchers in the network
- 25M+
- countries
- 190+
- between affiliation checks for the Verified Badge
- 6 months
- Researcher profile
- Publication pages with DOI search
- Full-text requests
- Private copies on request
- Preprints
- Datasets
- ResearchGate DOIs
- Q&A
- Research Interest Score
- h-index and citations
- Messages
- Job board
- Verified Badge
- Labs
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Profile and network Members add publications, preprints and datasets to a profile, follow researchers and see who reads, recommends and cites their work. A Verified Badge shows a confirmed institutional affiliation. What is ResearchGate
- Full-text requests When a paper has no public full text, the reader clicks Request full-text and ResearchGate sends the request to the authors on the network. Authors share it publicly, send a private copy or decline. How to request
- Q&A Members ask research questions, answer others and follow questions in their field. Questions open without an account. What is Q&A
- ResearchGate app Free apps for iPhone and Android with the home feed, stats, messages and push notifications. Adding publications and editing the profile work only on the web. App Store
- Stats and Research Interest Score Reads, recommendations and citations add up to the Research Interest Score: 0.05 for a summary read, 0.15 for a full-text read, 0.25 for a recommendation and 0.5 for a citation. Self-citations and reads by co-authors do not count. How it is calculated
- ResearchGate DOIs Free DOIs in the 10.13140/RG format for unpublished work with a public full text, such as theses, preprints and datasets. Generate a DOI
- Journal Home Publishers send the version of record to ResearchGate, get a journal profile and see reader stats. Open access papers are free to read, and subscription papers open for entitled members. For publishers
How much is ResearchGate?
- Researcher $0/mo Free, Profile, uploads, full-text requests, Q&A, stats
- Bronze Price on request 40 job posts, 2 Candidate Search seats, institution page
- Silver Price on request 80 job posts, 3 Candidate Search seats, institution page
- Gold Price on request 110 job posts, 5 sponsored job posts, 5 Candidate Search seats
- Enterprise Price on request Unlimited job posts, 10 sponsored job posts, 10 Candidate Search seats
Is ResearchGate free?
A ResearchGate account is free for researchers, and membership is open to active researchers. Reading publication pages, jobs and questions works without an account. ResearchGate pays for the free network with advertising, recruitment services and publisher partnerships.
Checked on 15 October 2026. ResearchGate publishes no prices. Researcher accounts are free. Recruitment packages for employers are sold through sales, and the scientific-recruitment page lists what each package includes.
How to delete a ResearchGate accountHelp Center
- researchgate.net ↗
- Log in and open Account settings
- Scroll to the bottom and click Delete account, then Continue
- Enter your password and click Delete account
- Deletion is permanent and cannot be undone.
- The old profile URL redirects to the researcher index. Search engines can show the profile for some time.
- A deleted member can sign up again with Join for free.
Refund rules
- No access to the account
- If you cannot log in, reset the password or recall the email, send a deletion request through the contact form.
From the ResearchGate Help Center, checked on 15 October 2026.
ResearchGate for employers and publishersScientific recruitment
- 01Job posts and Candidate Search, a sourcing tool that lets employers message researchers in their ResearchGate inbox.
- 02Recruitment packages from Bronze with 40 job posts to Enterprise with unlimited job posts.
- 03Native, display and content ads in home feeds and next to research.
- 04Journal Home for publishers: journal profiles, automatic uploads of the version of record and reader stats.
Prices on request through sales, checked on 15 October 2026. ResearchGate says more than 1,500 companies and institutions have promoted brands and job posts on the platform..
Ratings
- Webresearchgate.net, all features
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, US, 15,057 ratings
- Android4.7 on Google Play, 1M+ downloads
- Sign in with GoogleOn the login page next to email and password
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 1.4.0, released 23 June 2026
- First release on iOS
- 27 May 2018
- Requires
- iOS 16.0 or later
- Size
- 32 MB
- Age rating
- 12+ on the App Store, Teen on Google Play
- App Store categories
- Social Networking, Education
- App interface languages
- English
- Google Play
- 1M+ downloads, contains ads, account and age 18+ required
- Price
- Free
Is ResearchGate worth it?
What users like
- The network helps to keep in touch with other researchers.Iskander Gazizov, Trustpilot, September 2024
- Readers find science articles there and can post their own work.X Man, Trustpilot, June 2021
- The iPhone app has a rating of 4.8 from 15,057 US ratings.App Store, United States
- Full-text requests work for logged-in and logged-out readers.ResearchGate Help Center
What users criticise
- Independent researchers without an institutional email struggle to get an account.Tim Ali, Trustpilot, January 2026
- A long-time member objects to the institutional email requirement.Ligeia Paletti, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Requests for papers can stay unanswered. ResearchGate says a request may never be fulfilled.Paul, Trustpilot, December 2024
- Read counts were hidden and the Projects feature was removed with its content.Frank Höger, Trustpilot, January 2026
- 50% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 star. ResearchGate has not claimed its page.Trustpilot, 18 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. A ResearchGate account is free, and Trustpilot has only 18 reviews against more than 25 million members.
ResearchGate reviews
-
“Great network for keeping in touch with researchers”Iskander Gazizov · 9 September 2024 · App Store Great network for keeping in touch with…
-
“Ok for scientific Networking, but with strange behaviour for statistic data like the number of reads of works/articles.”Frank Höger · 29 January 2026 · App Store Ok for scientific Networking
-
“very difficult/impossible to get set up with an account if you are independent and don’t have an organisational email address.”Tim Ali · 31 January 2026 · App Store appalling customer service
-
“I tried several times to get a paper/publication. I never got any response !”Paul · 20 December 2024 · App Store Quasi-useless Unfortunately
Latest news
- ResearchGate and PLOS expand Journal Home partnership to support new journals from launch
- ResearchGate and AVES announce Journal Home partnership for open access academic journals
- ResearchGate and ASTM International announce new Journal Home partnership
- ACS, Elsevier, and ResearchGate resolve litigation, NISO
- Why we’re removing the RG Score (and what’s next)
- ResearchGate announces funding of $52.6 million, Tech.eu
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@researchgate.net
- Presspress@researchgate.net
- Contact formresearchgate.net/contact
- Help Centerhelp.researchgate.net
- Phone+49 30 2000-51001
- Legal entity
- ResearchGate GmbH, Chausseestraße 20, 10115 Berlin, Germany
- Managing directors
- Dr. Ijad Madisch, Dr. Sören Hofmayer
- Commercial register
- Berlin, HRB 232771 B
- VAT ID
- DE258434568
- US affiliate
- ResearchGate Corporation, San Francisco
Alternatives to ResearchGate
- A Academia.eduUnited States A paper-sharing network founded by Richard Price after his Oxford PhD. Academia.edu reports 315 million members and 65 million papers. ↗
- G Google ScholarUnited States Google’s search tool for papers, theses, books and court opinions, with public author pages and citation counts. ↗
- Mendeley🇬🇧 United Kingdom A reference manager from Elsevier with 2GB of free storage, shared groups and a Word citation add-in. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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