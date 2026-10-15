About ResearchGate

ResearchGate is a Berlin company that runs a professional network for scientists at researchgate.net. More than 25 million researchers from over 190 countries use it to share papers, request full texts from authors, ask questions and follow their field. An account is free, and ResearchGate asks new members to sign up with an institutional email address. The company earns money from advertising, job posts and Journal Home partnerships with publishers. Ijad Madisch, Sören Hofmayer and Horst Fickenscher founded it in 2008, and investors include Benchmark, Founders Fund, Bill Gates and the Wellcome Trust.

ResearchGate is a social network for people who do research. Members build a profile, add their publications, preprints and datasets, and see who reads, recommends and cites them. Readers search papers by title, author or DOI, follow researchers and ask questions in Q&A. Publication pages, jobs and questions open without an account.

Virologist Ijad Madisch, physician Sören Hofmayer and computer scientist Horst Fickenscher started ResearchGate in Boston in 2008 and moved it to Berlin shortly afterwards, according to Wikipedia. Benchmark led the first round in 2010 and Founders Fund the second in 2012. Bill Gates and Tenaya Capital invested $35 million in 2013, and a $52.6 million round from the Wellcome Trust, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners and others closed in November 2015. Madisch and Hofmayer are the managing directors of ResearchGate GmbH.

Researchers use ResearchGate for free. The company sells native and display ads, job posts and Candidate Search to employers, and Journal Home to publishers. Through Journal Home, publishers send the version of record to ResearchGate. Members with an institutional subscription read it in full there, and other readers see the abstract, figures and first page. In 2023 ResearchGate settled its copyright lawsuits with the American Chemical Society and Elsevier.