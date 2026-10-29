About Kenhub

Kenhub is an online platform for learning human anatomy, histology and physiology, run by Kenhub GmbH in Leipzig, Germany. It is used by medical, nursing, physiotherapy, dental and osteopathy students, and Kenhub says more than 7.5 million students have used it. Learners log in at kenhub.com/en/login; a free account opens the atlas, articles and sample videos and quizzes. On 29 October 2026 Kenhub Premium cost €29 a month, €66 every 3 months or €220 once for lifetime access, with a 7-day money-back guarantee. The company was founded in Berlin in 2012 and is managed by co-founder Niels Hapke.

Kenhub teaches human anatomy online. The platform combines an illustrated atlas, articles, video tutorials and quizzes for anatomy, histology, physiology, cross-sectional and radiological anatomy. Content is written by doctors and anatomists on the team and checked by content reviewers. Students can switch between English and Latin terms.

Niels Hapke, Johannes Köhler, Yoav Aner and Christopher Becker founded Kenhub GmbH in Berlin on 15 June 2012. The company was first registered at the Charlottenburg court in Berlin and moved its registered seat to Leipzig in 2018. Niels Hapke is the managing director. Yoav Aner was CTO from 2012 to 2023, and Christopher Becker is an orthopaedic spine surgeon and associate professor at LMU Munich.

The team works fully remotely. The team page lists 24 people, most of them medical content writers, reviewers and video editors. Kenhub runs sites in English, German, Portuguese, Spanish and French, plus kenhub.ru and kenhub.cn. Besides the web platform it sells a printed Kenhub Atlas of Human Anatomy, licences for its illustrations and a free Daily Anatomy Flashcards app.