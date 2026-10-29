Trial: Free account with no payment details; 7-day money-back guarantee on Premium.
- students, according to Kenhub
- 7.5M+
- hours of video tutorials
- 141+
- quizzes, beginner to advanced
- 485+
- a month for Premium
- €29
About Kenhub
Kenhub is an online platform for learning human anatomy, histology and physiology, run by Kenhub GmbH in Leipzig, Germany. It is used by medical, nursing, physiotherapy, dental and osteopathy students, and Kenhub says more than 7.5 million students have used it. Learners log in at kenhub.com/en/login; a free account opens the atlas, articles and sample videos and quizzes. On 29 October 2026 Kenhub Premium cost €29 a month, €66 every 3 months or €220 once for lifetime access, with a 7-day money-back guarantee. The company was founded in Berlin in 2012 and is managed by co-founder Niels Hapke.
Kenhub teaches human anatomy online. The platform combines an illustrated atlas, articles, video tutorials and quizzes for anatomy, histology, physiology, cross-sectional and radiological anatomy. Content is written by doctors and anatomists on the team and checked by content reviewers. Students can switch between English and Latin terms.
Niels Hapke, Johannes Köhler, Yoav Aner and Christopher Becker founded Kenhub GmbH in Berlin on 15 June 2012. The company was first registered at the Charlottenburg court in Berlin and moved its registered seat to Leipzig in 2018. Niels Hapke is the managing director. Yoav Aner was CTO from 2012 to 2023, and Christopher Becker is an orthopaedic spine surgeon and associate professor at LMU Munich.
The team works fully remotely. The team page lists 24 people, most of them medical content writers, reviewers and video editors. Kenhub runs sites in English, German, Portuguese, Spanish and French, plus kenhub.ru and kenhub.cn. Besides the web platform it sells a printed Kenhub Atlas of Human Anatomy, licences for its illustrations and a free Daily Anatomy Flashcards app.
History
- 2012 Niels Hapke, Johannes Köhler, Yoav Aner and Christopher Becker found Kenhub GmbH in Berlin on 15 June.
- 2012 Kenhub GmbH is entered in the Berlin-Charlottenburg commercial register (HRB 143171 B) on 17 July.
- 2017 Daily Anatomy Flashcards, a free spaced-repetition app, appears on the App Store on 17 August.
- 2018 The registered seat moves from Berlin to Leipzig, entered in June; the company is now HRB 34981 at the Leipzig court.
- 2023 Co-founder Yoav Aner ends his time as CTO, a role he held since 2012.
- 2026 A redesigned quiz summary with one progress score and three mastery levels launches on 16 July.
- 2026 Kenhub starts adding a new video almost every week, beginning with the autonomic nervous system on 4 August.
- 2026 Daily Anatomy Flashcards gets an update on Google Play and the App Store on 12 October.
Leadership
- NH Niels Hapke Co-founder, managing director, business development
- JK Johannes Köhler Co-founder, software development
- JC Joao Costa Lead Medical Content
- DM Dimitrios Mytilinaios Content Manager
- JK Jon Kyte Design Lead
The team page lists 24 people, among them doctors and scientists who write medical content, video editors, an illustrator and software developers. Kenhub calls itself a fully remote company. Co-founders Yoav Aner and Christopher Becker are listed as partners and advisers.
CareersKenhub jobs page
- Medical translation, French1
- Medical translation, Chinese2
Perks
- Remote work
- Flexible hours
How Kenhub teaches anatomy
- hours of video
- 141+
- quizzes
- 485+
- HD illustrations
- 5,000+
- Anatomy atlas
- Expert-written articles
- Video tutorials
- Spaced repetition quizzes
- Custom exam-prep quizzes
- Clinical scenario questions
- Latin and English terms
- Three mastery levels per concept
- Cross-sectional and radiological anatomy
- Histology and physiology
- Support from anatomists
Topics
Anatomy11
- Basics
- Upper limb
- Lower limb
- Spine and back
- Thorax
- Abdomen
- Pelvis and perineum
- Head and neck
- Neuroanatomy
- Cross sections
- Radiological anatomy
Histology3
- Types of tissues
- Body systems
- Fetal tissues
Physiology9
- Muscular system
- Nervous system
- Cardiovascular system
- Respiratory system
- Endocrine system
- Digestive system
- Urinary system
- Reproductive system
- Acid-base balance
Kenhub has study pages for medical, nursing, physiotherapy, dental and osteopathy students.
Video, blogs and resources
- Ultimate Anatomy Study GuideA free eBook on how to study anatomy↗
- Labeling diagramsFree anatomy quiz guides and worksheets↗
- Success storiesStudents of nursing, medicine, dentistry and other fields describe how they studied↗
- ChangelogNew videos and product updates↗
- HelpAccount, billing and study questions↗
Products
- Anatomy atlas and articles Thousands of illustrations and expert-written articles on every body region, free with an account. Kenhub says it has 5,000+ HD illustrations. Browse articles
- Video tutorials 141+ hours of video lessons by anatomy experts. Sample videos are free; the full library needs Premium. From August to October 2026 a new video came out almost every week. Anatomy videos
- Quizzes 485+ quizzes from structure identification to clinical scenarios, with spaced repetition and custom exam-prep quizzes. Anatomy quizzes
- Daily Anatomy Flashcards A free iPhone and Android app that teaches the 500 most important structures with spaced repetition. Each structure is highlighted in green. App Store
- Kenhub Atlas of Human Anatomy A pocket-sized printed atlas sold on Amazon, with Kindle, Apple Books and PDF versions and a free sample. Printed atlas
- Image License Store Licences to Kenhub illustrations for educational, academic and commercial use. License illustrations
How much is Kenhub?
- Free €0/mo Free, atlas, articles and samples
- Monthly €29/mo €29 every month, cancel anytime
- Popular choice 3 Months €22/mo €66 every 3 months, cancel anytime
- Best value Lifetime €220 one-time payment Pay once, no renewals
Is Kenhub free?
A free account opens the atlas, articles and sample videos and quizzes. No payment details are needed.
Prices on kenhub.com/en/pricing on 29 October 2026, as shown to a visitor from Europe in euros. Kenhub says prices may be converted into local currency at checkout. Monthly and 3-month plans renew automatically until cancelled; Lifetime is a one-time payment. All plans have a 7-day money-back guarantee.
How to cancel Kenhub PremiumTerms
- kenhub.com ↗
- Log in at kenhub.com/en/login
- Open your subscription management page
- Cancel the subscription, or email Kenhub support instead
- The account stays active until the end of the current paid period, then switches back to a free account.
- Unused time in the last billing cycle is not refunded.
- Within 7 days of first becoming Premium, Kenhub refunds in full. This does not apply to renewals.
- The Lifetime plan has no renewal to cancel.
Refund rules
- EU
- Consumers living in the EU who use Kenhub for personal learning have a right of withdrawal.
- Kenhub Anatomy 3D
- The 3D app is a separate service with its own subscription, cancelled through a Stripe portal.
From the Kenhub terms and pricing page, checked on 29 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebAll content at kenhub.com, works on desktop, tablet and phone browsers
- iPhone and iPadDaily Anatomy Flashcards, free
- AndroidDaily Anatomy Flashcards, free
Daily Anatomy Flashcards, App Store United States
- Current version
- 3.0.0, released 12 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 17 August 2017
- Requires
- iOS 16.4 or later
- Price
- Free
- Age rating
- 12+
- App Store categories
- Medical, Education
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Kenhub GmbH Mobile
Is Kenhub worth it?
What students like
- A lot of content is free, and the quizzes are strong.Sequoia Raven, Trustpilot, June 2026
- Quizzes alone are an effective, time-saving way to study.Rahul, Trustpilot, April 2021
- A 7-day money-back guarantee on the first Premium purchase.Kenhub pricing page
What students criticise
- The same reviewer says to skip the articles and lectures when time is short.Rahul, Trustpilot, April 2021
- Plans renew automatically, and unused time after cancelling is not refunded.Kenhub terms
- The Kenhub Anatomy 3D app needs its own subscription; a website account does not unlock it.Kenhub Anatomy 3D terms
What users write in reviews and what the terms say, not our rating. Kenhub’s Trustpilot profile is unclaimed and had only 6 reviews on 29 October 2026, so it says little.
Kenhub reviews
-
“They give you a lot for free and their quizzes are amazing!!! Customer service is great too.”Sequoia Raven · 18 June 2026 · App Store Love this platform!
-
“As a doctor of functional medicine and osteopathy, there is no anatomical demo that is more understandable for my patients and me.”DOCKIEL · 22 October 2024 · App Store Longevity
-
“If you have enough time, start with quizzes then move forward to other stuff.”Rahul · 29 April 2021 · App Store Quizzes are great
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Emailcontact@kenhub.com
- Phone+49 30 568 381 85
- Contact pagekenhub.com/en/contact
- Log inkenhub.com/en/login
- Legal entity
- Kenhub GmbH, Wurzner Straße 154a, 04318 Leipzig, Germany
- Company register
- HRB 34981, Leipzig district court
- Earlier register
- HRB 143171 B, Charlottenburg district court, Berlin
- Registered
- 17 July 2012, in Berlin
- EUID
- DEU1308.HRB34981
- VAT number
- DE 283 990 435
- Managing director
- Niels Hapke
- Purpose
- Development and operation of digital platforms to support medical education
Alternatives to Kenhub
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany Video courses and question banks for medicine and nursing, also from Leipzig. →
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany A medical library and question bank for medical students and doctors, from Berlin. →
- T TeachMe AnatomyUnited States Anatomy articles and a 3D app from TeachMeSeries Limited; the app has 4.8 stars from 2,649 ratings on the US App Store. ↗
- C Complete AnatomyUnited States A 3D anatomy atlas app from 3D4Medical; the iPhone app has 4.5 stars from 3,664 ratings on the US App Store. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 29 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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