Online HLS player
Paste an .m3u8 link to play the stream and see its renditions, bitrates, codecs, tracks and errors.
Paste an .m3u8 link and press Play, or try the sample stream.
Plays in your browser. The link isn’t sent to Kinescope.
Now playing
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Type
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Duration
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Buffer ahead
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Segment length
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|Quality
|Resolution
|Bitrate
|Codecs
|Frame rate
|Load a stream to see its renditions.
Audio
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Subtitles
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Load a stream to see its master playlist.
- Events and errors appear here.
Need HLS for your own videos?
Upload a video and Kinescope returns it as HLS with an adaptive ladder, delivered from its own CDN. Signed links and DRM protect it when you need them.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Paid plans from €10 a month, delivery from €0.03/GB
What the player shows
Renditions
Live or on demand
Buffer
Audio and subtitles
Playlist text
Errors and CORS
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our HLS explained.