Timecode calculator
How many frames is a timecode, and how long is one frame? Convert timecode to frames, milliseconds and real time at 23.976, 25, 29.97 drop-frame and other rates, add or subtract timecodes, or move one to another frame rate.
Timecode
01:00:00;00
Frames
107,892
Real time
00:59:59.996
Milliseconds
3,599,996.4
One frame
33.367 ms · exactly 30000/1001 fps
Drop-frame skips 108 frame numbers an hour, so the timecode stays in step with the clock. No frames are dropped.
Result
01:00:30;00
Frames
108,792
Real time
01:00:30.026
New timecode
00:10:00:00
Frames
15,000
Real time
00:10:00.000
The same moment of the video at the new rate. Use it to move subtitle cues, chapters or edit points to a re-encoded file.
Frame rates and frame durations
|Frame rate
|Exact rate
|One frame
|Drop-frame
|Typical use
|23.976 fps
|24000/1001
|41.708 ms
|No
|Films and series for streaming and 60 Hz TV
|24 fps
|24
|41.667 ms
|No
|Cinema
|25 fps
|25
|40.000 ms
|No
|TV in Europe, Australia and other 50 Hz regions
|29.97 fps
|30000/1001
|33.367 ms
|Yes, optional
|TV in the US, Japan, Brazil and other 60 Hz regions
|30 fps
|30
|33.333 ms
|No
|Phones, screen recordings, web video
|50 fps
|50
|20.000 ms
|No
|Sports and live HD TV in 50 Hz regions
|59.94 fps
|60000/1001
|16.683 ms
|Yes, optional
|HD TV in 60 Hz regions
|60 fps
|60
|16.667 ms
|No
|Games, screen recordings, phones at 60 fps
One frame in milliseconds = 1000 ÷ frame rate. Drop-frame timecode exists only for 29.97 and 59.94 fps.
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What the calculator does
Timecode to frames and back
Drop-frame 29.97 and 59.94
One frame in milliseconds
Real time for subtitles
Add and subtract
Change frame rate
FAQ
Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Subtitles from video.