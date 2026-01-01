Video to text
Drop a video, an audio file or a WhatsApp voice note and get the text with a timestamp for every line. The AI runs in your browser: no sign-up, no upload.
- Downloading the AI model · 77 MB, only the first time
- Extracting the audio
- Transcribing
Transcript
Click a line to jump to that moment.
Speech recognition runs in your browser with Whisper. Nothing is uploaded; long recordings need a few minutes and a free tab.
Want subtitles right in your course player?
In Kinescope, AI generates subtitles on the video page in the lesson’s language, together with chapters. You review them, publish, and viewers turn them on in the player.
- 100 minutes and 200 GB of traffic a month free
- No card required
- Automatic subtitles on the Super plan, from €10 a month