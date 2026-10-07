Price: Babbel vs Duolingo

Duolingo charges nothing for its courses. Super Duolingo removes ads and limits on energy. In the German App Store a year of Super costs €89.99 to €110.99, and the Dutch store lists a €10.49 item without a billing period. Duolingo tests prices, so stores show several Super items at once.

Babbel opens the first lesson of every course for free. Full access costs €107.88 for 12 months, €83.94 for 6 months or €53.97 for 3 months in the EU. Lifetime access costs €299.99 once.

A year of Super and a year of Babbel cost about the same in euros. The difference is the free tier: Duolingo’s free plan covers whole courses, Babbel’s stops after the first lesson.