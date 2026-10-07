Babbel vs Duolingo:
a paid course or a free app

Pick Duolingo if you want to learn for free: every course is free with ads, in 42 languages. Pick Babbel if you will pay for a course with grammar explanations and live classes with tutors: it costs from €8.99 a month on the 12-month plan and teaches 14 languages. Both apps hold 4.7 on the US App Store.
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How Babbel and Duolingo compare

Price per month

Babbel: €17.99 on the 3-month plan, the shortest one (EU, babbel.com)
Duolingo: Super €10.49 in the App Store, Netherlands (billing period not labelled)

Free version

Babbel: First lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language.
Duolingo: Every course free, with ads and limited energy.

Languages

Babbel: 14.
Duolingo: 42, including High Valyrian and Klingon.

Live classes with teachers

Babbel: Yes, Babbel Live with tutors.
Duolingo: No. Duolingo Max adds video calls with Lily, an AI character.

How lessons work

Babbel: Lessons of about 15 minutes with grammar explanations, speech recognition and spaced review.
Duolingo: Short game-like lessons with energy, streaks and weekly leagues.

Trustpilot

Babbel: 4.4 from 33,124 reviews.
Duolingo: 1.6 from 8,166 reviews, unclaimed profile.

Babbel vs Duolingo: side by side

Price per month
€17.99 on the 3-month plan, the shortest one (EU, babbel.com)
Super €10.49 in the App Store, Netherlands (billing period not labelled)
Yearly plan
€107.88, or €8.99 a month (EU, babbel.com)
Super €89.99 to €110.99 in the App Store, Germany, likely yearly
Lifetime or family plan
Lifetime €299.99 once. Group plan for up to 6 learners
Super Family Plan €122.99 a year for 6 people (App Store, Germany)
Free version
First lesson of every course, up to 80 lessons per language
Every course free, with ads and limited energy
Languages
14
42, including High Valyrian and Klingon
Live classes with teachers
Yes, Babbel Live with tutors
No. Duolingo Max adds video calls with Lily, an AI character
AI speaking practice
Babbel Speak
Roleplay and Video Call in Duolingo Max, apps only. Price not published
How lessons work
Lessons of about 15 minutes with grammar explanations, speech recognition and spaced review
Short game-like lessons with energy, streaks and weekly leagues
Highest level
C1 in European Spanish, B2 in French, German and Italian
App Store rating, US
4.7 (755K)
4.7 (5.5M)
Trustpilot
4.4 from 33,124 reviews
1.6 from 8,166 reviews, unclaimed profile
Refunds
14 days to withdraw in the EU. No pro-rata refund in the US
In-app charges are generally nonrefundable. Apple handles iOS refunds
Plan for companies
Babbel for Business, €90.65 per seat for 12 months
Duolingo for Business, $75.09 per seat a year at 500 seats
Founded / HQ
2007, Berlin
2011, Pittsburgh

Which one fits you?

Choose Babbel if:

You want grammar explained before the exercises. You want live online classes with a human tutor. You learn Spanish and aim for C1, or French, German or Italian up to B2. You prefer to pay once: Lifetime costs €299.99.

Choose Duolingo if:

You want to learn without paying: every course is free. Your language is outside Babbel’s 14, for example Japanese, Korean or Chinese. Streaks, energy and leagues keep you practising every day. You need a cheap team plan: $75.09 per seat a year at 500 seats.

Price: Babbel vs Duolingo

Duolingo charges nothing for its courses. Super Duolingo removes ads and limits on energy. In the German App Store a year of Super costs €89.99 to €110.99, and the Dutch store lists a €10.49 item without a billing period. Duolingo tests prices, so stores show several Super items at once.

Babbel opens the first lesson of every course for free. Full access costs €107.88 for 12 months, €83.94 for 6 months or €53.97 for 3 months in the EU. Lifetime access costs €299.99 once.

A year of Super and a year of Babbel cost about the same in euros. The difference is the free tier: Duolingo’s free plan covers whole courses, Babbel’s stops after the first lesson.

Method: grammar course or daily game

Babbel lessons last about 15 minutes. They explain grammar, check pronunciation with speech recognition and bring words back with spaced review. One App Store reviewer calls this model traditional: rules first, then exercises.

Duolingo builds lessons as a game. The free plan limits energy, streaks count days in a row, and leaderboards rank learners each week. Babbel’s European Spanish course goes up to C1.

Speaking practice and teachers

Babbel Live sells online classes with human tutors. Duolingo has no human teachers. Duolingo Max adds Roleplay and Video Call with Lily, an AI character, for English, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese. Max works only in the iOS and Android apps, and Duolingo does not publish its price on the web.

Reviews and support

Both apps hold 4.7 on the US App Store: Duolingo from 5.5 million ratings, Babbel from 755,000. Trustpilot differs: Babbel has 4.4 from 33,124 reviews, Duolingo 1.6 from 8,166.

Duolingo duolingo.com ↗
Other comparisons: Memrise vs DuolingoBusuu vs DuolingoBabbel vs BusuuBabbel vs Rosetta StoneBabbel vs PimsleurMondly vs Duolingo
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

Babbel fits learners who pay for a structured course with grammar explanations and live tutors. Duolingo fits learners who want a free daily habit in more languages. On the US App Store both rate 4.7.

Duolingo. Every course is free with ads. Super costs €89.99 to €110.99 a year in the German App Store. Babbel costs €107.88 a year in the EU and only the first lesson of each course is free.

If you need grammar explanations, levels up to C1 in Spanish or live classes, yes. Babbel lets you try the first lesson of every course before you pay.

No. Duolingo Max offers video calls with Lily, an animated AI character. Babbel Live has human tutors.
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